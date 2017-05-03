Houston County baseball swept by Pope

Pope made quick work of Houston County’s baseball team in their GHSA Class 6A second-round series Wednesday, rolling to a 10-0, five-inning victory in Game 1 and an 11-2 victory in Game 2.
A five-run fifth inning sealed things for Pope in the opener. Houston County was held to three hits, with Austin Langford picking up two of them. Pope also had a five-run inning in the seventh inning of Game 2.
In Class 4A, West Laurens connected on a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 1 to tie things, but Oconee County pulled out a 7-5, nine-inning victory.
Most GHSA second-round series are scheduled to start Thursday.
Soccer
The Putnam County boys soccer team defeated Toombs County 7-0 to set up a quarterfinal contest Saturday at Coosa.
Also Wednesday, North Murray beat Peach County 5-1 in Class 3A competition, while Pinecrest stopped GMC 3-1.
In the final second-round girls soccer contest involving Middle Georgia teams, St. Pius X defeated Mary Persons 5-0 in Class 4A competition.
Tennis
The Bleckley County boys and girls tennis teams advanced to the GHSA Class 2A finals with victories Tuesday.
Bleckley County’s girls swept Berrien 3-0 at home, while the boys went on the road to defeat Thomasville 3-2.
The Royals will take the Clayton County International Park courts at 10:15 a.m. or after the Class 1A championships, whichever is later. The boys will take on Model, while the girls will face Screven County.
Stratford’s boys face Mount Paran Christian at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for the Class 1A private championship.
Signings
Aaron Ridley, a senior with the Southwest basketball program, signed Wednesday with North Platte Community College in North Platte, Nebraska. Ridley averaged 21 points and eight rebounds and was a first-team All-Middle Georgia selection.
Also, 2016 GMC product Luke Lawson has signed with South Georgia State basketball after spending a year at Middle Georgia Prep. Lawson averaged 17 points per game at Middle Georgia Prep.
Comments