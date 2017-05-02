Oconee County ousts Howard from girls soccer playoffs

The Howard girls soccer team could not overcome Oconee County in the second round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs, falling 6-0.
Howard played the game without leading scorer Elizabeth Rodenroth, who had 27 goals this season, because of a hip injury.
Three who mattered
Averee Hurst: The senior for Oconee County scored the only goal of the first half and scored again in the 62nd minute.
Yari Ramirez: The senior midfielder for Howard was all over the field and helped keep her team in the game in the first half.
Kayleigh Buie: The final score does not really show it, but Buie was tough in goal until Oconee County took advantage of a fatigued Howard team late in the game as it scored four of its goals in the final 20 minutes.
Turning point
Howard hung tough for a half and was in a scoreless battle for the first 25 minutes of the game. After Hurst scored for Oconee County, the Huskies got out of the first half having yielded just the one goal. But the floodgates opened in the 60th minute when Carly Henderson gave Oconee County a 2-0 lead, and Hurst scored goal No. 2 only two minutes later.
They said it
Howard head coach Alan McGough on how they game played out: “We felt good at the half being down only one goal, and I think the girls probably got a little tired in the second half.”
McGough on the season: “I don’t want this one game to define our season. We won a state playoff game last week against Druid Hills, and we were excited to make it to the final 16. We just really couldn’t put any offense together against a very good team.”
McGough on not having Rodenroth: “Obviously it hurt not having our leading scorer in the game, but we felt like we had other girls who could score. I am proud of the way the girls fought throughout the game.”
