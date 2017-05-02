FPD girls soccer remains unbeaten, advances to quarterfinals

The FPD girls soccer team kept its undefeated season going Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Lakeview Academy in the second round of the GHSA Class 1A playoffs.
Kate Patterson scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half to put FPD on the board. She then served up Karsten Herron midway through the second half for the Vikings’ third goal.
The Vikings (20-0) will host Pinecrest Academy, a 3-1 winner over Savannah Christian, in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Stratford’s girls soccer team saw its season end with a 5-0 loss at Wesleyan. Lucy Mitchell had a hat trick for Wesleyan, while Sutton West scored the team’s other two goals.
Lamar County advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 4-1 win over Berrien. The Trojans will face Harlem in Friday’s quarterfinals, with a coin flip determining location.
Also in Class 2A, East Laurens beat Callaway 4-1, securing a home game Friday against Glenn Hills, which beat Putnam County 3-0.
Peach County saw its season come to an end in the Class 3A playoffs, with Calhoun scoring twice in the second half for a 2-0 victory.
Wednesday, Mary Persons travels to St. Pius X for a Class 4A second-round contest.
Schedule changes
Expected inclement weather Thursday has triggered some changes to the baseball playoff schedule.
Both Veterans and Mount de Sales have moved up the first day of their respective best-of-three series a day, with both teams now starting their series Wednesday.
Veterans hosts East Paulding in a 3 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday in the second round of the GHSA Class 5A playoffs. Mount de Sales hosts Prince Avenue Christian in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday in the Class 1A private playoffs.
Track stars
Sectional competition to decide the participants for the GHSA track and field championships was held Saturday.
Each classification has two sectionals except for Class 1A, where the public and private subclassifications each had one sectional.
State meet competition is slated for May 11-13 in Rome, Carrollton and Albany.
First-place finishes from Middle Georgia girls:
Class 5A: Shaianne Sipsey, Veterans, 400 (55.65); Erin Leonard, Jones County, 1,600 (5:02.82) and 3,200 (11:10.71).
Class 4A: Zykeria Williams, Baldwin, 100 (14.05), 200 (24.40) and long jump (18-11); Jordan Rozier, Howard, 1,600 (5:30.98) and 3,200 (12:24.56); India Turk, Howard, triple jump (38-2); Olympia High, Mary Persons, 300 hurdles (44.16); Carson Dingler, Mary Persons (13-1 1/4 ).
Class 3A: Mekya Walden, Central, 200 (25.36); Zoe Jordan, Westside, triple jump (37-4 1/4).
Class 2A: Kamare Ways, Northeast, 300 hurdles (44.73); East Laurens 4x400 relay (4:09.29); Kennedee Williams, East Laurens, 800 (2:23.99); J’Mya Canady, East Laurens, triple jump (36-10 3/4 ); Alina Jablonski, Monticello, 1,600 (5:43.93) and 3,200 (12:24.97).
Class 1A Public: Abigail Kirkland, GMC, 400 (1:01.22).
Class 1A Private: Clark Kelly, Mount de Sales, triple jump (35-3).
First-place finishes from Middle Georgia boys:
Class 4A: Jatavious Harris, Baldwin, 200 (21.32); Baldwin 4x400 relay (3:20.95); Le’willdrick Stone, West Laurens, 400 (49.21); Austin Helton, West Laurens, pole vault (11-6).
Class 3A: Kearis Jackson, Peach County, 100 (11.05); Peach County 4x100 relay (41.85); Ronnie Lawson, Westside, 300 hurdles (38.24); Suaryburn Sampson, Westside, long jump (22-4) and triple jump (47-9 1/4 ).
Class 2A: Malik Jackson, Washington County, 110 hurdles (15.06); Carl Ellis Corley, Bleckley County, 1,600 (4:29.66) and 3,200 (10:01.89); Torenio Davis, Bleckley County, high jump (6-8); Will Simmons, Bleckley County, pole vault (14-6 1/4 , Larry Johnson, Dodge County, long jump (22-3); John Griner, Lamar County, 1,600 (4:46.73); Jay Johnson, Monticello, long jump (22-9 1/2 ).
Class 1A Private: Titus Moore, FPD, 110 hurdles (14.86).
Signings
Westfield senior Logan Bracey signed with the Andrew College golf program Tuesday. Bracey was the Hornets’ top golfer at the GISA championship, shooting an 85.
Wednesday, John Milledge will have three student-athletes signing. Andrew Prestwood will sign with the Georgia College basketball program, while Trevor Owens will sign with Georgia College baseball. Cody Rogers will sign with Life University bowling.
