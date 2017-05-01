High School Sports

May 01, 2017 11:39 PM

Local Scoreboard

High schools

This week’s playoff results/schedule

MONDAY

GISA BASEBALL

Loganville Christian 16, Gatewood 4

TUESDAY

GHSA GIRLS SOCCER

Second Round

Rome at Veterans, 6 p.m. at Freedom Field

Oconee County at Howard, 6 p.m. at Ed DeFore Sports Complex

Lakeview Academy at FPD

Berrien at Lamar County

Callaway at East Laurens

Mary Persons at St. Pius X

Peach County at Calhoun

Stratford at Wesleyan

Putnam County at Glenn Hills

GHSA BOYS SOCCER

Second Round

Rome at Veterans, 8 p.m. at Freedom Field

GHSA BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

Bleckley County at Thomasville, 5 p.m.

GHSA GIRLS TENNIS

Semifinals

Berrien vs Bleckley County, at Thomasville. 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GHSA BASEBALL

Second Round

Houston County at Pope, 4:30 p.m.

GHSA BOYS SOCCER

Second Round

Centennial at Houston County, 7:30 p.m.

Gordon Central at Dublin

Pinecrest Academy at GMC

Peach County at North Murray

Upson-Lee at Oconee County

Putnam County at Toombs County

THURSDAY

GHSA BASEBALL

Second Round

East Paulding at Veterans, 3 p.m.

Prince Avenue Christian at Mount de Sales

George Walton at Tattnall Square

Oconee County at West Laurens

Heard County at Bleckley County, 4:30 p.m.

Houston County at Pope, ‘if’ game

Dodge County at Callaway

Taylor County at Baconton

FRIDAY

GHSA BASEBALL

Second-round ‘if’ games

GHSA GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

SATURDAY

GHSA BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

GHSA BOYS TENNIS

GHSA Championships

At Clayton County International Park

Stratford vs. Athens Academy-Mount Paran Christian winner, Class 1A Private Final, 8:45 a.m.

Class 2A Girls Final, 10:15 a.m.

Class 2A boys Final, 10:15 a.m.

Note to teams: Please email scores from each game and information on the next game when it becomes available, to sports@macon.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive

Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive 1:52

Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive
Pace thriller, region title biggest moments of Khavon Moore's junior year 1:06

Pace thriller, region title biggest moments of Khavon Moore's junior year
Warner Robins' Kezia Holmes is the All-Middle Georgia girls basketball Player of the Year 3:15

Warner Robins' Kezia Holmes is the All-Middle Georgia girls basketball Player of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos