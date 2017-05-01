Local Scoreboard

High schools
This week’s playoff results/schedule
MONDAY
GISA BASEBALL
Loganville Christian 16, Gatewood 4
TUESDAY
GHSA GIRLS SOCCER
Second Round
Rome at Veterans, 6 p.m. at Freedom Field
Oconee County at Howard, 6 p.m. at Ed DeFore Sports Complex
Lakeview Academy at FPD
Berrien at Lamar County
Callaway at East Laurens
Mary Persons at St. Pius X
Peach County at Calhoun
Stratford at Wesleyan
Putnam County at Glenn Hills
GHSA BOYS SOCCER
Second Round
Rome at Veterans, 8 p.m. at Freedom Field
GHSA BOYS TENNIS
Semifinals
Bleckley County at Thomasville, 5 p.m.
GHSA GIRLS TENNIS
Semifinals
Berrien vs Bleckley County, at Thomasville. 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
GHSA BASEBALL
Second Round
Houston County at Pope, 4:30 p.m.
GHSA BOYS SOCCER
Second Round
Centennial at Houston County, 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central at Dublin
Pinecrest Academy at GMC
Peach County at North Murray
Upson-Lee at Oconee County
Putnam County at Toombs County
THURSDAY
GHSA BASEBALL
Second Round
East Paulding at Veterans, 3 p.m.
Prince Avenue Christian at Mount de Sales
George Walton at Tattnall Square
Oconee County at West Laurens
Heard County at Bleckley County, 4:30 p.m.
Houston County at Pope, ‘if’ game
Dodge County at Callaway
Taylor County at Baconton
FRIDAY
GHSA BASEBALL
Second-round ‘if’ games
GHSA GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
SATURDAY
GHSA BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
GHSA BOYS TENNIS
GHSA Championships
At Clayton County International Park
Stratford vs. Athens Academy-Mount Paran Christian winner, Class 1A Private Final, 8:45 a.m.
Class 2A Girls Final, 10:15 a.m.
Class 2A boys Final, 10:15 a.m.
Note to teams: Please email scores from each game and information on the next game when it becomes available, to sports@macon.com
Comments