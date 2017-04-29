Football schedules for Middle Georgia’s GHSA teams

Class 6A
Houston County
Aug. 17 vs. Jones County, at Mercer
Aug. 25 Peach County
Aug. 31 Eagle's Landing
Sept. 8 vs. Veterans
Sept. 15 Warner Robins
Sept. 22 Spalding
Sept. 29 Lee County
Oct. 13 Coffee
Oct. 27 at Northside
Nov. 3 at Valdosta
Northside
Aug. 18 vs. Warner Robins
Aug. 25 Henry County
Sept. 1 Westside
Sept. 8 at Lanier
Sept. 15 at Ware County
Sept. 28 Macon County
Oct. 6 Valdosta
Oct. 13 at Lee County
Oct. 20 at Coffee
Oct. 27 Houston County
Class 5A
Jones County
Aug. 17 vs. Houston County at Mercer
Aug. 25 Washington County
Sept. 8 at Locust Grove
Sept. 15 at Woodland, Stockbridge
Sept. 22 Eagle's Landing
Sept. 29 Hampton
Oct. 13 Union Grove
Oct. 20 at Ola
Oct. 27 Stockbridge
Nov. 3 Dutchtown
Veterans
Aug. 18 Northgate
Aug. 24 Dublin
Sept. 1 Worth County
Sept. 8 vs. Houston County
Sept. 14 Howard
Sept. 22 at Perry
Oct. 6 Bainbridge
Oct. 13 at Thomas County Central
Oct. 20 at Harris County
Oct. 27 Warner Robins
Warner Robins
Aug. 18 vs. Northside
Aug. 25 Locust Grove
Sept. 1 at Peach County
Sept. 15 at Houston County
Sept. 22 at West Laurens
Sept. 29 Coffee
Oct. 6 at Thomas County Central
Oct. 13 Harris County
Oct. 27 at Veterans
Nov. 3 Bainbridge
Class 4A
Baldwin
Aug. 18 at Hancock Central
Aug. 25 Wilkinson County
Sept. 8 at Washington County
Sept. 15 at Griffin
Sept. 22 Evans
Oct. 6 Richmond
Oct. 13 Thomson
Oct. 20 at Burke County
Oct. 27 at Hephzibah
Nov. 3 Cross Creek
Howard
Aug. 18 vs. Westside
Aug. vs. Mount de Sales at Mercer
Sept. 1 vs. Central
Sept. 8 vs. Rutland
Sept. 14 at Veterans
Sept. 29 at West Laurens
Oct. 5 Perry
Oct. 20 at Upson-Lee
Oct. 27 Spalding
Nov. 3 Mary Persons
Mary Persons
Aug. 17 vs. Lee County at Mercer
Aug. 25 Jackson
Sept. 1 Washington
Sept. 8 Forest Park
Sept. 15 Peach County
Sept. 29 at Spalding
Oct. 6 Upson-Lee
Oct. 20 West Laurens
Oct. 27 at Perry
Nov. 3 at Howard
Perry
Aug. 25 at Rutland
Sept. 8 at Peach County
Sept. 15 Harris County
Sept. 22 Veterans
Sept. 28 at Dougherty
Oct. 5 at Howard
Oct. 13 at Upson-Lee
Oct. 20 Spalding
Oct. 27 Mary Persons
Nov. 3 at West Laurens
Upson-Lee
Aug. 26 at Shaw
Sept. 1 at Columbus
Sept. 8 Griffin
Sept. 15 Callaway
Sept. 22 Jordan
Oct. 6 at Mary Persons
Oct. 13 Perry
Oct. 20 Howard
Oct. 27 at West Laurens
Nov. 3 at Spalding
West Laurens
Aug. 25 at Wayne County
Sept. 1 at Dodge County
Sept. 8 Vidalia
Sept. 15 South Effingham
Sept. 22 Warner Robins
Sept. 29 Howard
Oct. 6 at Spalding
Oct. 20 at Mary Persons
Oct. 27 Upson-Lee
Nov. 3 Perry
Class 3A
Central
Aug. 26 vs. FPD at Mercer
Sept. 1 at Howard
Sept. 8 vs. Southwest
Sept. 15 vs. Northeast
Sept. 22 Kendrick
Sept. 29 at Pike County
Oct. 5 Peach County
Oct. 13 at Jackson
Oct. 19 vs. Rutland
Oct. 27 vs. Westside
Peach County
Aug. 25 at Houston County
Sept. 1 Warner Robins
Sept. 8 Perry
Sept. 15 at Mary Persons
Sept. 22 at Westside
Oct. 5 at Central
Oct. 13 Rutland
Oct. 20 Kendrick
Oct. 27 Pike County
Nov. 3 Jackson
Rutland
Aug. 25 Perry
Sept. 1 vs. Northeast
Sept. 8 vs. Howard
Sept. 15 at Crisp County
Sept. 22 Jackson
Sept. 29 at Kendrick
Oct. 6 vs. Westside
Oct. 13 at Peach County
Oct. 19 vs. Central
Nov. 2 Pike County
Westside
Aug. 18 vs. Howard
Aug. 25 at Southwest
Sept. 1 at Northside
Sept. 15 B.E.S.T
Sept. 22 Peach County
Sept. 29 at Jackson
Oct. 6 vs. Rutland
Oct. 20 Pike County
Oct. 27 vs. Central
Nov. 2 Kendrick
Class 2A
Bleckley County
Aug. 18 Clinch County
Aug. 25 Hawkinsville
Sept. 1 at Treutlen
Sept. 8 at Wilcox County
Sept. 22 Northeast
Sept. 29 at Dublin
Oct. 6 Washington County
Oct. 13 at East Laurens
Oct. 27 Dodge County
Nov. 3 at Southwest
Dodge County
Aug. 18 at Vidalia
Sept. 1 West Laurens
Sept. 8 Appling County
Sept. 15 at Dooly County
Sept. 22 Southwest
Sept. 29 at Northeast
Oct. 6 Dublin
Oct. 13 at Washington County
Oct. 20 East Laurens
Oct. 27 at Bleckley County
Dublin
Aug. 18 Tattnall County
Aug. 24 at Veterans
Sept. 1 Wilkinson County
Sept. 8 at Swainsboro
Sept. 22 at East Laurens
Sept. 29 Bleckley County
Oct. 6 at Dodge County
Oct. 13 Southwest
Oct. 20 at Northeast
Nov. 3 Washington County
East Laurens
Aug. 19 Toombs County
Aug. 24 Johnson County
Sept. 1 Montgomery County
Sept. 8 at Tattnall Square
Sept. 22 Dublin
Sept. 29 at Washington County
Oct. 13 Bleckley County
Oct. 20 at Dodge County
Oct. 27 Southwest
Nov. 3 at Northeast
Lamar County
Aug. 25 Northeast
Sept. 1 at Jackson
Sept. 7 at Troup
Sept. 15 Marion County
Sept. 22 Morgan County
Oct. 5 at Callaway
Oct. 13 Jordan
Oct. 20 at Spencer
Oct. 27 Heard County
Nov. 3 at Temple
Monticello
Aug. 25 Athens Christian
Sept. 1 at Pike County
Sept. 8 Greene County
Sept. 15 at Jackson
Sept. 22 Banks County
Oct. 6 Social Circle
Oct. 13 at Putnam County
Oct. 20 Oglethorpe County
Oct. 27 at Elbert County
Nov. 3 at Rabun County
Northeast
Aug. 25 at Lamar County
Sept. 1 vs. Rutland
Sept. 8 Twiggs County
Sept. 15 vs. Central
Sept. 22 at Bleckley County
Sept. 29 Dodge County
Oct. 6 vs. Southwest
Oct. 20 Dublin
Oct. 27 at Washington County
Nov. 3 East Laurens
Putnam County
Aug. 18 at Warren County
Aug. 25 Hancock Central
Sept. 1 Greene County
Sept. 15 at Morgan County
Sept. 22 at Elbert County
Sept. 29 Oglethorpe County
Oct. 6 at Rabun County
Oct. 13 Monticello
Oct. 27 at Banks County
Nov. 3 Social Circle
Southwest
Aug. 25 vs. Westside
Sept. 1 Manchester
Sept. 8 vs. Central
Sept. 14 Spalding
Sept. 22 at Dodge County
Oct. 6 vs. Northeast
Oct. 13 at Dublin
Oct. 20 Washington County
Oct. 27 at East Laurens
Nov. 3 Bleckley County
Washington County
Aug. 25 at Jones County
Sept. 1 at Burke County
Sept. 8 Baldwin
Sept. 15 Evans
Sept. 29 East Laurens
Oct. 6 at Bleckley County
Oct. 13 Dodge County
Oct. 20 at Southwest
Oct. 27 Northeast
Nov. 3 at Dublin
Class 1A
Crawford County
Aug. 25 at Pacelli
Sept. 1 at Glascock County
Sept. 15 at Central, Talbotton
Sept. 22 Hawkinsville
Sept. 29 at Taylor County
Oct. 6 at Macon County
Oct. 13 Dooly County
Oct. 20 Schley County
Oct. 27 at Region crossover
Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in
Dooly County
Aug. 18 Crisp County
Aug. 25 at Macon County
Sept. 1 at Americus-Sumter
Sept. 15 Dodge County
Sept. 22 at Schley County
Oct. 6 Hawkinsville
Oct. 13 at Crawford County
Oct. 20 Taylor County
Oct. 27 at Region crossover
Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in
FPD
Aug. 26 vs. Central at Mercer
Sept. 1 Brookstone
Sept. 8 at Hawkinsville
Sept. 15 Warren County
Sept. 29 Twiggs County
Oct. 6 at Wilkinson County
Oct. 13 at Stratford
Oct. 20 at Tattnall Square
Oct. 27 Mount de Sales
Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in
GMC
Aug. 18 Treutlen
Aug. 25 Wheeler County
Sept. 1 at Westwood
Sept. 8 at Schley County
Sept. 15 at Oglethorpe County
Sept. 29 Temple
Oct. 6 John Milledge
Oct. 13 at Glascock County
Oct. 20 at Riverside Military
Oct. 27 Montgomery County
Hancock Central
Aug. 18 Baldwin
Aug. 25 at Putnam County
Sept. 15 Wilkinson County
Sept. 22 at Hephzibah
Sept. 29 Aquinas
Oct. 6 Lincoln County
Oct. 13 Washington-Wilkes
Oct. 20 at Warren County
Oct. 27 at Greene County
Nov. 3 at Region 7-A play-in
Hawkinsville
Aug. 25 at Bleckley County
Sept. 1 Wilcox County
Sept. 8 FPD
Sept. 15 Schley County
Sept. 22 at Crawford County
Oct. 6 at Dooly County
Oct. 13 at Taylor County
Oct. 20 Macon County
Oct. 27 at Region crossover
Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in
Macon County
Aug. 25 Dooly County
Sept. 1 Irwin County
Sept. 8 at Fitzgerald
Sept. 15 at Taylor County
Sept. 28 at Northside
Oct. 6 Crawford County
Oct. 13 Schley County
Oct. 20 at Hawkinsville
Oct. 27 at Region crossover
Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in
Mount de Sales
Aug. 18 at Pacelli
Aug 26. vs. Howard at Mercer
Sept. 8 Social Circle
Sept. 15 at Aquinas
Sept. 29 Stratford
Oct. 6 Tattnall Square
Oct. 13 Wilkinson County
Oct. 20 at Twiggs County
Oct. 27 at FPD
Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in
Stratford
Aug. 25 at Savannah Country Day
Sept. 1 Landmark Christian
Sept. 8 atkinson County
Sept. 22 at Lincoln County
Sept. 29 at Mount de Sales
Oct. 6 Twiggs County
Oct. 13 FPD
Oct. 20 at Wilkinson County
Oct. 27 at Tattnall Square
Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in
Tattnall Square
Aug. 25 at Wilcox County
Sept. 8 East Laurens
Sept. 15 Pacelli
Sept. 22 at Washington-Wilkes
Sept. 29 at Wilkinson County
Oct. 6 at Mount de Sales
Oct. 13 at Twiggs County
Oct. 20 FPD
Oct. 27 Stratford
Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in
Taylor County
Aug. 18 at Terrell County
Sept. 1 Greenville
Sept. 8 at Central, Talbotton
Sept. 15 Macon County
Sept. 29 Crawford County
Oct. 6 at Schley County
Oct. 13 Hawkinsville
Oct. 20 at Dooly County
Oct. 27 at Region crossover
Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in
Twiggs County
Aug. 25 Toombs County
Sept. 1 at Cambridge Christian, Florida
Sept. 8 at Northeast
Sept. 15 at Greene County
Sept. 29 at FPD
Oct. 6 at Stratford
Oct. 13 Tattnall Square
Oct. 20 Mount de Sales
Oct. 27 Wilkinson County
Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in
Wilkinson County
Aug. 25 at Baldwin
Sept. 1 at Dublin
Sept. 8 at Johnson County
Sept. 15 at Hancock Central
Sept. 29 Tattnall Square
Oct. 6 FPD
Oct. 13 at Mount de Sales
Oct. 20 Stratford
Oct. 27 at Twiggs County
Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in
