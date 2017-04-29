High School Sports

April 29, 2017

Football schedules for Middle Georgia's GHSA teams

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Class 6A

Houston County

Aug. 17 vs. Jones County, at Mercer

Aug. 25 Peach County

Aug. 31 Eagle's Landing

Sept. 8 vs. Veterans

Sept. 15 Warner Robins

Sept. 22 Spalding

Sept. 29 Lee County

Oct. 13 Coffee

Oct. 27 at Northside

Nov. 3 at Valdosta

Northside

Aug. 18 vs. Warner Robins

Aug. 25 Henry County

Sept. 1 Westside

Sept. 8 at Lanier

Sept. 15 at Ware County

Sept. 28 Macon County

Oct. 6 Valdosta

Oct. 13 at Lee County

Oct. 20 at Coffee

Oct. 27 Houston County

Class 5A

Jones County

Aug. 17 vs. Houston County at Mercer

Aug. 25 Washington County

Sept. 8 at Locust Grove

Sept. 15 at Woodland, Stockbridge

Sept. 22 Eagle's Landing

Sept. 29 Hampton

Oct. 13 Union Grove

Oct. 20 at Ola

Oct. 27 Stockbridge

Nov. 3 Dutchtown

Veterans

Aug. 18 Northgate

Aug. 24 Dublin

Sept. 1 Worth County

Sept. 8 vs. Houston County

Sept. 14 Howard

Sept. 22 at Perry

Oct. 6 Bainbridge

Oct. 13 at Thomas County Central

Oct. 20 at Harris County

Oct. 27 Warner Robins

Warner Robins

Aug. 18 vs. Northside

Aug. 25 Locust Grove

Sept. 1 at Peach County

Sept. 15 at Houston County

Sept. 22 at West Laurens

Sept. 29 Coffee

Oct. 6 at Thomas County Central

Oct. 13 Harris County

Oct. 27 at Veterans

Nov. 3 Bainbridge

Class 4A

Baldwin

Aug. 18 at Hancock Central

Aug. 25 Wilkinson County

Sept. 8 at Washington County

Sept. 15 at Griffin

Sept. 22 Evans

Oct. 6 Richmond

Oct. 13 Thomson

Oct. 20 at Burke County

Oct. 27 at Hephzibah

Nov. 3 Cross Creek

Howard

Aug. 18 vs. Westside

Aug. vs. Mount de Sales at Mercer

Sept. 1 vs. Central

Sept. 8 vs. Rutland

Sept. 14 at Veterans

Sept. 29 at West Laurens

Oct. 5 Perry

Oct. 20 at Upson-Lee

Oct. 27 Spalding

Nov. 3 Mary Persons

Mary Persons

Aug. 17 vs. Lee County at Mercer

Aug. 25 Jackson

Sept. 1 Washington

Sept. 8 Forest Park

Sept. 15 Peach County

Sept. 29 at Spalding

Oct. 6 Upson-Lee

Oct. 20 West Laurens

Oct. 27 at Perry

Nov. 3 at Howard

Perry

Aug. 25 at Rutland

Sept. 8 at Peach County

Sept. 15 Harris County

Sept. 22 Veterans

Sept. 28 at Dougherty

Oct. 5 at Howard

Oct. 13 at Upson-Lee

Oct. 20 Spalding

Oct. 27 Mary Persons

Nov. 3 at West Laurens

Upson-Lee

Aug. 26 at Shaw

Sept. 1 at Columbus

Sept. 8 Griffin

Sept. 15 Callaway

Sept. 22 Jordan

Oct. 6 at Mary Persons

Oct. 13 Perry

Oct. 20 Howard

Oct. 27 at West Laurens

Nov. 3 at Spalding

West Laurens

Aug. 25 at Wayne County

Sept. 1 at Dodge County

Sept. 8 Vidalia

Sept. 15 South Effingham

Sept. 22 Warner Robins

Sept. 29 Howard

Oct. 6 at Spalding

Oct. 20 at Mary Persons

Oct. 27 Upson-Lee

Nov. 3 Perry

Class 3A

Central

Aug. 26 vs. FPD at Mercer

Sept. 1 at Howard

Sept. 8 vs. Southwest

Sept. 15 vs. Northeast

Sept. 22 Kendrick

Sept. 29 at Pike County

Oct. 5 Peach County

Oct. 13 at Jackson

Oct. 19 vs. Rutland

Oct. 27 vs. Westside

Peach County

Aug. 25 at Houston County

Sept. 1 Warner Robins

Sept. 8 Perry

Sept. 15 at Mary Persons

Sept. 22 at Westside

Oct. 5 at Central

Oct. 13 Rutland

Oct. 20 Kendrick

Oct. 27 Pike County

Nov. 3 Jackson

Rutland

Aug. 25 Perry

Sept. 1 vs. Northeast

Sept. 8 vs. Howard

Sept. 15 at Crisp County

Sept. 22 Jackson

Sept. 29 at Kendrick

Oct. 6 vs. Westside

Oct. 13 at Peach County

Oct. 19 vs. Central

Nov. 2 Pike County

Westside

Aug. 18 vs. Howard

Aug. 25 at Southwest

Sept. 1 at Northside

Sept. 15 B.E.S.T

Sept. 22 Peach County

Sept. 29 at Jackson

Oct. 6 vs. Rutland

Oct. 20 Pike County

Oct. 27 vs. Central

Nov. 2 Kendrick

Class 2A

Bleckley County

Aug. 18 Clinch County

Aug. 25 Hawkinsville

Sept. 1 at Treutlen

Sept. 8 at Wilcox County

Sept. 22 Northeast

Sept. 29 at Dublin

Oct. 6 Washington County

Oct. 13 at East Laurens

Oct. 27 Dodge County

Nov. 3 at Southwest

Dodge County

Aug. 18 at Vidalia

Sept. 1 West Laurens

Sept. 8 Appling County

Sept. 15 at Dooly County

Sept. 22 Southwest

Sept. 29 at Northeast

Oct. 6 Dublin

Oct. 13 at Washington County

Oct. 20 East Laurens

Oct. 27 at Bleckley County

Dublin

Aug. 18 Tattnall County

Aug. 24 at Veterans

Sept. 1 Wilkinson County

Sept. 8 at Swainsboro

Sept. 22 at East Laurens

Sept. 29 Bleckley County

Oct. 6 at Dodge County

Oct. 13 Southwest

Oct. 20 at Northeast

Nov. 3 Washington County

East Laurens

Aug. 19 Toombs County

Aug. 24 Johnson County

Sept. 1 Montgomery County

Sept. 8 at Tattnall Square

Sept. 22 Dublin

Sept. 29 at Washington County

Oct. 13 Bleckley County

Oct. 20 at Dodge County

Oct. 27 Southwest

Nov. 3 at Northeast

Lamar County

Aug. 25 Northeast

Sept. 1 at Jackson

Sept. 7 at Troup

Sept. 15 Marion County

Sept. 22 Morgan County

Oct. 5 at Callaway

Oct. 13 Jordan

Oct. 20 at Spencer

Oct. 27 Heard County

Nov. 3 at Temple

Monticello

Aug. 25 Athens Christian

Sept. 1 at Pike County

Sept. 8 Greene County

Sept. 15 at Jackson

Sept. 22 Banks County

Oct. 6 Social Circle

Oct. 13 at Putnam County

Oct. 20 Oglethorpe County

Oct. 27 at Elbert County

Nov. 3 at Rabun County

Northeast

Aug. 25 at Lamar County

Sept. 1 vs. Rutland

Sept. 8 Twiggs County

Sept. 15 vs. Central

Sept. 22 at Bleckley County

Sept. 29 Dodge County

Oct. 6 vs. Southwest

Oct. 20 Dublin

Oct. 27 at Washington County

Nov. 3 East Laurens

Putnam County

Aug. 18 at Warren County

Aug. 25 Hancock Central

Sept. 1 Greene County

Sept. 15 at Morgan County

Sept. 22 at Elbert County

Sept. 29 Oglethorpe County

Oct. 6 at Rabun County

Oct. 13 Monticello

Oct. 27 at Banks County

Nov. 3 Social Circle

Southwest

Aug. 25 vs. Westside

Sept. 1 Manchester

Sept. 8 vs. Central

Sept. 14 Spalding

Sept. 22 at Dodge County

Oct. 6 vs. Northeast

Oct. 13 at Dublin

Oct. 20 Washington County

Oct. 27 at East Laurens

Nov. 3 Bleckley County

Washington County

Aug. 25 at Jones County

Sept. 1 at Burke County

Sept. 8 Baldwin

Sept. 15 Evans

Sept. 29 East Laurens

Oct. 6 at Bleckley County

Oct. 13 Dodge County

Oct. 20 at Southwest

Oct. 27 Northeast

Nov. 3 at Dublin

Class 1A

Crawford County

Aug. 25 at Pacelli

Sept. 1 at Glascock County

Sept. 15 at Central, Talbotton

Sept. 22 Hawkinsville

Sept. 29 at Taylor County

Oct. 6 at Macon County

Oct. 13 Dooly County

Oct. 20 Schley County

Oct. 27 at Region crossover

Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in

Dooly County

Aug. 18 Crisp County

Aug. 25 at Macon County

Sept. 1 at Americus-Sumter

Sept. 15 Dodge County

Sept. 22 at Schley County

Oct. 6 Hawkinsville

Oct. 13 at Crawford County

Oct. 20 Taylor County

Oct. 27 at Region crossover

Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in

FPD

Aug. 26 vs. Central at Mercer

Sept. 1 Brookstone

Sept. 8 at Hawkinsville

Sept. 15 Warren County

Sept. 29 Twiggs County

Oct. 6 at Wilkinson County

Oct. 13 at Stratford

Oct. 20 at Tattnall Square

Oct. 27 Mount de Sales

Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in

GMC

Aug. 18 Treutlen

Aug. 25 Wheeler County

Sept. 1 at Westwood

Sept. 8 at Schley County

Sept. 15 at Oglethorpe County

Sept. 29 Temple

Oct. 6 John Milledge

Oct. 13 at Glascock County

Oct. 20 at Riverside Military

Oct. 27 Montgomery County

Hancock Central

Aug. 18 Baldwin

Aug. 25 at Putnam County

Sept. 15 Wilkinson County

Sept. 22 at Hephzibah

Sept. 29 Aquinas

Oct. 6 Lincoln County

Oct. 13 Washington-Wilkes

Oct. 20 at Warren County

Oct. 27 at Greene County

Nov. 3 at Region 7-A play-in

Hawkinsville

Aug. 25 at Bleckley County

Sept. 1 Wilcox County

Sept. 8 FPD

Sept. 15 Schley County

Sept. 22 at Crawford County

Oct. 6 at Dooly County

Oct. 13 at Taylor County

Oct. 20 Macon County

Oct. 27 at Region crossover

Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in

Macon County

Aug. 25 Dooly County

Sept. 1 Irwin County

Sept. 8 at Fitzgerald

Sept. 15 at Taylor County

Sept. 28 at Northside

Oct. 6 Crawford County

Oct. 13 Schley County

Oct. 20 at Hawkinsville

Oct. 27 at Region crossover

Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in

Mount de Sales

Aug. 18 at Pacelli

Aug 26. vs. Howard at Mercer

Sept. 8 Social Circle

Sept. 15 at Aquinas

Sept. 29 Stratford

Oct. 6 Tattnall Square

Oct. 13 Wilkinson County

Oct. 20 at Twiggs County

Oct. 27 at FPD

Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in

Stratford

Aug. 25 at Savannah Country Day

Sept. 1 Landmark Christian

Sept. 8 atkinson County

Sept. 22 at Lincoln County

Sept. 29 at Mount de Sales

Oct. 6 Twiggs County

Oct. 13 FPD

Oct. 20 at Wilkinson County

Oct. 27 at Tattnall Square

Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in

Tattnall Square

Aug. 25 at Wilcox County

Sept. 8 East Laurens

Sept. 15 Pacelli

Sept. 22 at Washington-Wilkes

Sept. 29 at Wilkinson County

Oct. 6 at Mount de Sales

Oct. 13 at Twiggs County

Oct. 20 FPD

Oct. 27 Stratford

Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in

Taylor County

Aug. 18 at Terrell County

Sept. 1 Greenville

Sept. 8 at Central, Talbotton

Sept. 15 Macon County

Sept. 29 Crawford County

Oct. 6 at Schley County

Oct. 13 Hawkinsville

Oct. 20 at Dooly County

Oct. 27 at Region crossover

Nov. 3 Region 4-A play-in

Twiggs County

Aug. 25 Toombs County

Sept. 1 at Cambridge Christian, Florida

Sept. 8 at Northeast

Sept. 15 at Greene County

Sept. 29 at FPD

Oct. 6 at Stratford

Oct. 13 Tattnall Square

Oct. 20 Mount de Sales

Oct. 27 Wilkinson County

Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in

Wilkinson County

Aug. 25 at Baldwin

Sept. 1 at Dublin

Sept. 8 at Johnson County

Sept. 15 at Hancock Central

Sept. 29 Tattnall Square

Oct. 6 FPD

Oct. 13 at Mount de Sales

Oct. 20 Stratford

Oct. 27 at Twiggs County

Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in

