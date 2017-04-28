Houston County boys cruise in playoff opener

The Houston County boys routed Evans 10-0 on Friday in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs. The Bears will host Centennial in the second round.
Northside’s boys lost to Lakeside-Evans in the first round.
Baseball
In Class 5A, Veterans swept Whitewater 4-3 and 15-0 in the first round. The Warhawks will face East Paulding in the second round. Jones County’s season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Wayne County in Game 3 of their series.
In Class 4A, Perry lost 3-1 and 4-0 to Luella, while Mary Persons lost 10-3 and 7-3 to Woodward Academy.
In Class 3A, Rutland lost 8-2 and 11-0 to Pierce County.
In Class 2A, Bleckley County swept Early County 10-0 and 13-0 behind the strong pitching of Carter Raffield and Shayne Cannon.
In Class 1A private, FPD lost twice to Calvary Day, 13-3 and 16-2.
In Class 1A public, Taylor County beat Manchester 10-1 and 12-0.
Boys tennis
The Stratford boys team improved to 20-0 with a 3-1 win over The Walker School. The Eagles earned a home matchup with Atlanta International Institute at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Class 1A private school semifinals. In Friday’s win, Mark Barrow, Samuel Barrow and Daniel Cohen won their singles matches.
Girls soccer
Houston County’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Greenbrier in the Class 6A playoffs.
