High School Sports

April 28, 2017 11:56 PM

Houston County boys cruise in playoff opener

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Houston County boys routed Evans 10-0 on Friday in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs. The Bears will host Centennial in the second round.

Northside’s boys lost to Lakeside-Evans in the first round.

Baseball

In Class 5A, Veterans swept Whitewater 4-3 and 15-0 in the first round. The Warhawks will face East Paulding in the second round. Jones County’s season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Wayne County in Game 3 of their series.

In Class 4A, Perry lost 3-1 and 4-0 to Luella, while Mary Persons lost 10-3 and 7-3 to Woodward Academy.

In Class 3A, Rutland lost 8-2 and 11-0 to Pierce County.

In Class 2A, Bleckley County swept Early County 10-0 and 13-0 behind the strong pitching of Carter Raffield and Shayne Cannon.

In Class 1A private, FPD lost twice to Calvary Day, 13-3 and 16-2.

In Class 1A public, Taylor County beat Manchester 10-1 and 12-0.

Boys tennis

The Stratford boys team improved to 20-0 with a 3-1 win over The Walker School. The Eagles earned a home matchup with Atlanta International Institute at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Class 1A private school semifinals. In Friday’s win, Mark Barrow, Samuel Barrow and Daniel Cohen won their singles matches.

Girls soccer

Houston County’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Greenbrier in the Class 6A playoffs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pace thriller, region title biggest moments of Khavon Moore's junior year

Pace thriller, region title biggest moments of Khavon Moore's junior year 1:06

Pace thriller, region title biggest moments of Khavon Moore's junior year
Warner Robins' Kezia Holmes is the All-Middle Georgia girls basketball Player of the Year 3:15

Warner Robins' Kezia Holmes is the All-Middle Georgia girls basketball Player of the Year
Tim Freeman heads a large Houston County boys soccer senior class 1:25

Tim Freeman heads a large Houston County boys soccer senior class

View More Video

Sports Videos