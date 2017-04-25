Stratford tennis teams sail into quarterfinals

Stratford’s tennis teams enjoyed a strong day Tuesday, opening GHSA Class 1A private school playoff action with a pair of victories.
The Stratford boys made quick work of Weber in a 3-0 victory, while the girls swept to a 3-0 win over Paideia.
Between the boys and girls matches, Stratford won all four of its completed singles contests 6-0, 6-0. Jessica Gratigny and Jenny Belle Butler claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 girls doubles, while the boys No. 1 doubles team of Carter Eddlemon and Akshay Ranabhotu won their match 6-4, 6-0.
The FPD tennis season came to an end Tuesday, with the boys losing 3-0 to Paideia and the girls falling 3-0 to Holy Innocents. Also, Carrollton’s girls beat Veterans 3-0 in Class 5A competition.
Girls soccer
Howard advanced to the second round in Class 4A with a 1-0 win at Druid Hills on a goal by Alyn Ovell. The third-seeded Huskies will host their second-round game Tuesday as Oconee County, a No. 4 seed, beat Region 6-4A champion Northwest Whitfield.
Also in Class 4A, Mary Persons beat Luella 8-2. In Class 3A, Peach County rolled past Liberty County 7-2.
FPD claimed victory in its Class 1A opener, topping Strong Rock 3-0. Elizabeth Nelson, Kate Patterson and Molly Lee scored for the Vikings, with Emma Lako recording two assists. Mount de Sales, meanwhile, fell 4-0 at Atlanta International.
Golf
FPD won the Area 1-1A private school tournament at Healy Point, with all four scoring golfers finishing at 74 or lower.
Wesley Hanson shot a 70 to claim medalist honors. Luke Dasher came in at 71, while Wilson Andress and Jay Spivey each shot 74s for a team score of 289.
Brookstone finished second at 303, followed by Savannah Christian at 321 and Stratford at 338.
In girls competition, Brookstone won with a two-player score of 182. Stratford’s Josie Coleman claimed medalist honors at 79 to lead the Eagles to a second-place finish at 190. FPD was third at 200.
Both FPD teams qualify for state tournament competition, as do the Stratford girls. The Class 1A private school tournament is slated for May 22-23 at Green Island Country Club in Columbus.
Baseball
The Class 1A public and private school brackets were finalized Tuesday, with the power ratings giving a Macon program some good news.
Mount de Sales claimed the eighth and final first-round bye in the private school bracket, with the Cavaliers beating out Prince Avenue Christian by nearly four-tenths of a point.
The Cavaliers will host the Prince Avenue-Athens Academy winner in the second round, slated for May 4-5.
Tattnall Square, the Region 7-1A champion, is the No. 2 seed and will host the Brookstone-George Walton winner in the second round. FPD is the 19th seed and will travel to Calvary Day for its first-round series Friday and Saturday.
In the Class 1A public school tournament, Taylor County is the No. 9 seed and will host Manchester in the first round, while GMC is the No. 20 seed and will head to Treutlen.
GISA: In regular-season action Tuesday, John Milledge beat Gatewood 1-0, with Andrew Prestwood striking out seven in six innings of work for the win. Also, Deerfield-Windsor beat Westfield 7-5 despite a 2-for-4, three-RBI effort from the Hornets’ Connor Doles.
Football
A name familiar to longtime Middle Georgia football fans is returning to area sidelines.
Richard Fendley Jr., who played for Robert Davis at Warner Robins, has been named the defensive coordinator at Westside.
Fendley, whose namesake father was the Warner Robins defensive coordinator, spent the past 10 seasons at Heard County. He is the brother-in-law of Warner Robins girls basketball head coach Tracy Fendley.
“We have a lot of connections in common,” Westside head coach Spoon Risper said. “We played college football together, and we both have ties with Robert Davis.”
Basketball
Due to a clerical error, The Telegraph is adding a player to the All-Middle Georgia Boys Basketball Team.
Crawford County’s Damien Saffold, a senior guard, has been added to the honorable mention list.
This week’s high school playoff schedule
TUESDAY
GHSA GIRLS SOCCER first round
Mary Persons 8, Luella 2
Peach County 7, Liberty County 2
FPD 3, Strong Rock 0
Berrien 2, Bleckley County 0
East Laurens 7, Brooks County 0
Lamar County 3, Coosa 0
Howard 1, Druid Hills 0
Rutland at Pierce County 9, Rutland 0
Atlanta International 4, Mount de Sales 0
Woodward Academy 6, West Laurens 0
Northside-Columbus 10, Baldwin 0
Washington County at Fitzgerald 4, Washington County 1
Putnam County 4, South Atlanta 3
Dodge County at Thomasville, late
GHSA BOYS TENNIS second round deadline day
Stratford 3, Weber 0
North Oconee 5, Mary Persons 0
Paideia 3, FPD 0
Jefferson 4, West Laurens 1
Mount Zion at Taylor County, late
GHSA GIRLS TENNIS second round deadline day
Stratford 3, Paideia 0
Taylor County 3, Bowdon 0
North Oconee 5, Mary Persons 0
Holy Innocents 3, FPD 0
Rockmart 3, Dublin 1
Davidson Arts 3, Monticello 0
Carrollton 3, Veterans 0
Bremen 5, Peach County 0
St. Pius X 3, West Laurens 1
Dodge County at Heard County, late
WEDNESDAY
GHSA BOYS SOCCER first round
Pierce County at Peach County, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Mary Persons, 7:30 p.m.
Luella at Upson-Lee
Shaw at Baldwin
Thomasville at East Laurens
Brooks County at Dublin
Gordon Central at Lamar County
Therrell at Putnam County
Perry at Woodward Academy
Rutland at Tattnall County
FPD at Atlanta International
Mount de Sales at Eagle's Landing Christian
Washington County at Berrien
Dodge County at Fitzgerald
GMC at Calvary Day
GHSA GIRLS SOCCER first round
Landmark Christian at Stratford, 7 p.m.
GHSA GIRLS TENNIS quarterfinals
Stratford at Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
GHSA GIRLS SOCCER first round
Warner Robins at McIntosh
GHSA GIRLS TENNIS quarterfinals
Davidson Arts at Bleckley County, 2 p.m.
GHSA BOYS TENNIS quarterfinals
Screven County at Bleckley County, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
GHSA BASEBALL first round
Heritage-Conyers at Houston County, 4:30 p.m. (if game 4 p.m. Saturday)
Whitewater at Veterans, 4:30 p.m. (if game 4:30 p.m. Saturday)
Druid Hills at West Laurens
Fitzgerald at Dodge County
Early County at Bleckley County
Manchester at Taylor County
Jones County at Wayne County
Mary Persons at Woodward Academy
Perry at Luella
Rutland at Pierce County
Peach County at Brantley County
FPD at Calvary Day
Baldwin at Cairo
Washington County at Berrien County
East Laurens at Thomasville
Lamar County at Dade County
GMC at Treutlen
Class A Private Byes: Tattnall Square, Mount de Sales
GHSA BOYS SOCCER First Round
Lakeside-Evans at Northside, 7:30 p.m.
Evans at Houston County, 7 p.m.
Fayette County at Veterans, 7 p.m.
Warner Robins at Starr's Mill
Jones County at South Effingham
GHSA GIRLS SOCCER first round
Greenbrier at Houston County, 5 p.m.
Fayette County at Veterans, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
GHSA baseball first-round if games
GHSA sectional track
GHSA BOYS TENNIS quarterfinal deadline day
Walker-Lakeview Academy winner at Stratford
GHSA GIRLS TENNIS quarterfinal deadline day
Taylor County at Irwin County
