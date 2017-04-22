The Telegraph All-Middle Georgia boys basketball team

Player of the Year
Khavon Moore, Westside
Coach of the Year
Darrell Lockhart, Upson-Lee
First team
Tavias Fagan, Upson-Lee, Jr. G: The Region 2-4A Co-Player of the Year helped lead the Knights to an undefeated record and the Class 4A championship, averaging 21 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Cameron Holden, Mary Persons, Jr. G: The Region 2-4A Co-Player of the Year averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Carl Johnson, Putnam County, Sr. PG: The Region 8-2A Player of the Year averaged 26.7 points and 4.1 steals and had a 51-point game against Rabun County.
Khavon Moore, Westside, Jr. SG: The GHSA Region 4-3A Player of the Year averaged 23.1 points and 11 rebounds in leading the Seminoles to the Class 3A quarterfinals. He scored a program record 53 points against Kendrick.
Kameron Pauldo, Dublin, Jr. G: A 2,000-point scorer for his career, the Region 3-2A Offensive Player of the Year averaged 28 points and nine assists for the Class 2A semifinalist.
Aaron Ridley, Southwest, Sr. G: The Region 3-2A Player of the Year averaged 21 points and eight rebounds.
Second team
Clayton Jenkins Jr., Macon County, Jr. SG: The Region 4-1A Offensive Player of the Year averaged 22.3 points and had a single-game high of 44 as the Bulldogs reached the Class 1A public school semifinals.
Jared Johnson, Peach County, Sr. SG: Johnson averaged 23 points, scoring 44 against Rutland.
Josh Linder, Veterans, Sr. F: Linder averaged 23 points and 10.6 rebounds with a single-game high of 46.
Antarius McCoy, Central, Sr. G: Central’s floor leader the past couple of seasons averaged 23.1 points and 10.4 rebounds, scoring 48 points against Kendrick.
Nelson Phillips, Warner Robins, Jr. G: The Region 1-5A Player of the Year averaged 19.7 points and seven rebounds.
Andrew Prestwood, John Milledge, Sr. G: Prestwood averaged 24 points and set program records for points in a game with 46 and points in a career with 2,079 as he helped lead the Trojans to their first GISA region title since 1991.
Honorable mention
CFCA: Dartavious Thompson (Sr. G).
GMC: Malik Foston (Jr. G).
Hawkinsville: CJ Smith (Sr. PG).
Jones County: Dennis Woolfolk (Sr. PG).
Monticello: Ashton Bonner (Jr. PG).
Northeast: Darius Dunn (Soph. G).
Northside: Jaylan Sandifer (Sr. F-G).
Tattnall Square: Calvin Slaughter (Sr.).
Twiggs County: Zuri Brown (Sr. PG).
Upson-Lee: Travon Walker (Soph. C-F).
Wilkinson County: Clarence Jackson (Jr. G).
Windsor: Marquise Jackson (Sr. PG)
Comments