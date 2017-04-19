Monday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Monday's Baseball
Mount de Sales 10,
GMC 0
GMC
000
00
—
0
4
0
Mount de Sales
000
0x
—
10
11
0
WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Alford.
2B: MDS: Adam Mills.
Game notes: Carson Riley and Chad Larkin each had two hits for Mount de Sales, while Pinkney Gilchrist had three RBI.
Aquinas 4,
FPD 3
FPD
003
000
000
0
—
3
9
0
Aquinas
000
021
000
1
—
4
5
1
WP: Brinson. LP: Noah Takac.
HR: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth; A: Scott, Brinson.
Game notes: Bloodworth had three hits and two RBI.
Northside 6,
Howard 3
Northside
011
110
2
—
6
4
0
Howard
002
000
1
—
3
6
2
WP: Wilson. LP: Harris.
2B: H: Cameron.
Windsor 20,
Westside 1
Windsor
263
9
—
20
Westside
100
0
—
1
WP: Daniels. LP: N/A.
2B: WI: Rustin, Daniels, Arrington.
Stratford 8,
Washington-Wilkes 7
Stratford
011
031
2
—
8
Washington-Wilkes
000
240
1
—
7
WP: Xy. LP: Xy.
2B: S: Trey Bumgurdner, Charlie Giles, Sammy Martin; W-W: D'mytri Wiggs..
3B: S: Clifton Olmstead.
HR: W-W: Hunter Brock.
Monday's Boys Golf
GHSA Area 2-5A Tournament
Jones County: Stokely Durden 76, Kolton McNeal 83, Nic Johnson 84, Brandon Honeycutt 90.
Of note: Jones County finished behind Starrs Mill (289), Ola (295) and McIntosh (296) in the 13-team field and qualified for the Class 5A Tournament, which will be played May 22-23 in Carrollton..
Comments