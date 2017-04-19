High School Sports

April 19, 2017 1:37 PM

Monday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools

Monday's Baseball

Mount de Sales 10,

GMC 0

GMC

000

00

0

4

0

Mount de Sales

000

0x

10

11

0

WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Alford.

2B: MDS: Adam Mills.

Game notes: Carson Riley and Chad Larkin each had two hits for Mount de Sales, while Pinkney Gilchrist had three RBI.

Aquinas 4,

FPD 3

FPD

003

000

000

0

3

9

0

Aquinas

000

021

000

1

4

5

1

WP: Brinson. LP: Noah Takac.

HR: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth; A: Scott, Brinson.

Game notes: Bloodworth had three hits and two RBI.

Northside 6,

Howard 3

Northside

011

110

2

6

4

0

Howard

002

000

1

3

6

2

WP: Wilson. LP: Harris.

2B: H: Cameron.

Windsor 20,

Westside 1

Windsor

263

9

20

Westside

100

0

1

WP: Daniels. LP: N/A.

2B: WI: Rustin, Daniels, Arrington.

Stratford 8,

Washington-Wilkes 7

Stratford

011

031

2

8

Washington-Wilkes

000

240

1

7

WP: Xy. LP: Xy.

2B: S: Trey Bumgurdner, Charlie Giles, Sammy Martin; W-W: D'mytri Wiggs..

3B: S: Clifton Olmstead.

HR: W-W: Hunter Brock.

Monday's Boys Golf

GHSA Area 2-5A Tournament

Jones County: Stokely Durden 76, Kolton McNeal 83, Nic Johnson 84, Brandon Honeycutt 90.

Of note: Jones County finished behind Starrs Mill (289), Ola (295) and McIntosh (296) in the 13-team field and qualified for the Class 5A Tournament, which will be played May 22-23 in Carrollton..

