Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Tuesday’s Baseball
Rutland 13, Central 1
Rutland
103
09
—
13
9
0
Central
010
00
—
1
4
5
WP: Nick Simmons.
2B: R: Nick Simmons 2.
3B: R: Jonathan Harnist.
Game notes: Simmons went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Jonathan Harnist and Logan Moss each had two RBI for Rutland, as well.
Records: Rutland 8-13.
Next: Central at Rutland, 4 p.m., Friday.
Jones County 5, Dutchtown 1
Dutchtown
001
000
0
—
1
7
1
Jones County
001
013
x
—
5
5
1
WP: Thomas Vickers. LP: Francis.
2B: D; Burton. JC: Hunter Pierce.
Game notes: Vickers struck out six for Jones County.
Records: Jones County 17-9.
Next: Jones County at West Laurens, 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Spalding 7, Perry 4
Perry
120
000
1
—
4
6
3
Spalding
112
300
x
—
7
10
1
WP: Coppock. LP: John Micah Law.
2B: P: Jackson Farrell 2, Christian Valdivia
Game notes: Farrell went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for Perry.
Records: Perry 10-15.
Next: Howard at Perry, 6 p.m., Friday.
Houston County 3, Northside 0
Houston County
011
010
0
—
3
5
3
Northside
000
000
0
—
0
5
6
WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Austin Mathews.
2B: HC: Austin Hittinger, Austin Langford, Conner Martin, Christian Cook.
Game notes: Hittinger scored two runs for Houston County, with Ring striking out six in five innings of work. ... For Northside, Dylan Franks went 2-for-4.
Records: Houston County 11-14, Northside 10-13.
Next: Northside at Houston County (DH), 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Bleckley County 9, East Laurens 0
East Laurens
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Bleckley County
050
400
x
—
9
7
0
WP: Carter Raffield. LP: Gavin Donaldson.
2B: BC: Nash Mullis, Chance Pittman, Jack Fernandez.
Game notes: Raffield struck out 12 en route to a perfect game. Benji Knighton went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Records: East Laurens 6-6, Bleckley County 17-5.
Next: Bleckley County at Southwest, 5 p.m., Friday; Dublin at East Laurens, 6:30 p.m., Friday.
Stratford 3, FPD 1
Stratford
001
020
0
—
3
3
1
FPD
001
000
0
—
1
2
3
WP: Sammy Martin. LP: Garrett West.
Game notes: Aaron Arnold went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for Stratford. ... For FPD, West struck out seven in five innings of work.
Records: Stratford 6-10, FPD 12-11.
Next: GMC at FPD, 7 p.m., Wednesday; FPD at Stratford, 7 p.m., Thursday.
Dublin 13, Northeast 8
Northeast
160
000
1
—
8
6
3
Dublin
004
162
x
—
13
12
1
WP: Tri Moye. LP: Hill.
2B: D: Jordan Branham, Holden Baisden.
3B: N: Coney; D: Holden Baisden 2, Zion.
HR: D: Nick Sumner.
Game notes: McCarthy scored two runs for Northeast. ... For Dublin, Holden Baisden went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI and Sumner went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Records: Dublin 9-13.
Schley County 4, Taylor County 0
Taylor County
000
000
0
—
0
2
3
Schley County
112
000
x
—
4
4
0
WP: Hinton. LP: Patrick.
Game notes: Chase Patrick struck out 15 for Schley County.
Records: Taylor County 18-3.
Next: Brookstone at Taylor County, 5 p.m., Friday.
Tattnall Square 3, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
Tattnall
110
010
0
—
3
3
2
ELCA
000
001
0
—
1
1
2
WP: Logan Fink. LP: Rush.
HR: ELCA: Nate McCollum.
Game notes: Fink went 2-for-4 for Tattnall, striking out 13 while on the mound.
Records: Tattnall 21-2.
Next: King’s Ridge Christian at Tattnall, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Boys Tennis
Stratford 5, Pacelli 0
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. T. J. Fick 6-1, 6-1; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Grant Auer 6-0, 6-0; Om Sakhalkar (S) d. Hudson Sellers 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu (S) d. Jacob Landry/Sam Brewster 6-2, 6-0; Greg Sutton/Tejas Athni (S) d. Ben Brewster/Dylan Serrano 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Stratford 15-0, 5-0 GHSA Area 1-1A Private West.
Next: Area 1-1A Private tournament, April 19 at John Drew Smith Tennis Center.
Tuesday’s Girls Tennis
Stratford 5, Pacelli 0
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Jordyn Dawson 6-0, 6-1; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Sarah Buthillier 6-0, 6-1; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Presley Auer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Brooke Coleman/Taylor Salinas 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) won by forfeit.
Records: Stratford 14-1, 5-1 GHSA Area 1-1A Private West.
Next: Area 1-1A Private tournament, April 19 at John Drew Smith Tennis Center.
Monday’s Baseball
Mount de Sales 15, GMC 1
Mount de Sales
213
009
—
15
18
1
GMC
000
001
—
1
3
2
WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Alford.
2B: MdS: Zack Tong, Lipson 2, Chad Larkins; GMC: Barnes.
HR: MdS: Alex Mills.
Game notes: Tong went 4-for-4 wit hfour RBI and two runs, Lipson was 3-for-5 with three runs, while Mills and Pinkney Gilchrist bothwere 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs. Adam Leverett added a 2-for-4 game.
Records: Mount de Sales 16-6, 6-2 GHSA Region 7-1A.
Next: Howard at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m., Wednesday.
CFCA 16, Creekside 2
Creekside
200
0
—
2
5
2
CFCA
4(10)0
2
—
16
8
1
WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Patterson.
2B: C: Smith; CFCA: Dawson Ezzell, Cameron Railey.
3B: CFCA: Robby Morris.
Game notes: Ezell drove in four runs on a 2-for-2 game, while Morris had three RBI on one hit. Railey was 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Jackson 13, Westside 2
Jackson
226
12
—
13
10
2
Westside
000
20
—
2
3
1
WP: Jake Maddox. LP: Victor Burnett.
2B: J: Drew Moore, Trent Davis, Michael Johnson .
Records: Westside 6-12.
Next: Westside at Jackson, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
Monday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 9, Jones County 0
Goals: MP: James Davis 2, Dawson Daniel 2, William Atkins, Jakob Cox, Alex Rivera, Zane Holliman, Shane King.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 1; JC: 6.
Assists: MP: Davis, Daniel 2, King, Jacob Anthony.
Shots: Mary Persons 20, Jones County 4.
Records: Mary Persons 11-2-2, Jones County 6-9.
Next: Spalding at Mary Persons, Friday; Stockbridge at Jones County, Tuesday.
Monday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 10, Tattnall Square 0
Goals: Emory Sutherland 3, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Ellie Peterson 2, Lucy Lee 1, Annabelle Tomlin 1.
Assists: Emory Sutherland 1, Lizzi Clayton 2, Josie Lamb 3, Ellie Peterson 2.
Shots: S: 19.
Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 2; TS: Rebecca Terrill 4.
Records: Stratford 9-1, 7-1 GHSA Area 2-1A.
Next: Dooly County at Stratford, 5 p.m., Thursday.
