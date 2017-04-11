High School Sports

April 11, 2017 9:07 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools

Tuesday’s Baseball

Rutland 13, Central 1

Rutland

103

09

13

9

0

Central

010

00

1

4

5

WP: Nick Simmons.

2B: R: Nick Simmons 2.

3B: R: Jonathan Harnist.

Game notes: Simmons went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Jonathan Harnist and Logan Moss each had two RBI for Rutland, as well.

Records: Rutland 8-13.

Next: Central at Rutland, 4 p.m., Friday.

Jones County 5, Dutchtown 1

Dutchtown

001

000

0

1

7

1

Jones County

001

013

x

5

5

1

WP: Thomas Vickers. LP: Francis.

2B: D; Burton. JC: Hunter Pierce.

Game notes: Vickers struck out six for Jones County.

Records: Jones County 17-9.

Next: Jones County at West Laurens, 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Spalding 7, Perry 4

Perry

120

000

1

4

6

3

Spalding

112

300

x

7

10

1

WP: Coppock. LP: John Micah Law.

2B: P: Jackson Farrell 2, Christian Valdivia

Game notes: Farrell went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for Perry.

Records: Perry 10-15.

Next: Howard at Perry, 6 p.m., Friday.

Houston County 3, Northside 0

Houston County

011

010

0

3

5

3

Northside

000

000

0

0

5

6

WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Austin Mathews.

2B: HC: Austin Hittinger, Austin Langford, Conner Martin, Christian Cook.

Game notes: Hittinger scored two runs for Houston County, with Ring striking out six in five innings of work. ... For Northside, Dylan Franks went 2-for-4.

Records: Houston County 11-14, Northside 10-13.

Next: Northside at Houston County (DH), 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Bleckley County 9, East Laurens 0

East Laurens

000

000

0

0

0

0

Bleckley County

050

400

x

9

7

0

WP: Carter Raffield. LP: Gavin Donaldson.

2B: BC: Nash Mullis, Chance Pittman, Jack Fernandez.

Game notes: Raffield struck out 12 en route to a perfect game. Benji Knighton went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Records: East Laurens 6-6, Bleckley County 17-5.

Next: Bleckley County at Southwest, 5 p.m., Friday; Dublin at East Laurens, 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Stratford 3, FPD 1

Stratford

001

020

0

3

3

1

FPD

001

000

0

1

2

3

WP: Sammy Martin. LP: Garrett West.

Game notes: Aaron Arnold went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for Stratford. ... For FPD, West struck out seven in five innings of work.

Records: Stratford 6-10, FPD 12-11.

Next: GMC at FPD, 7 p.m., Wednesday; FPD at Stratford, 7 p.m., Thursday.

Dublin 13, Northeast 8

Northeast

160

000

1

8

6

3

Dublin

004

162

x

13

12

1

WP: Tri Moye. LP: Hill.

2B: D: Jordan Branham, Holden Baisden.

3B: N: Coney; D: Holden Baisden 2, Zion.

HR: D: Nick Sumner.

Game notes: McCarthy scored two runs for Northeast. ... For Dublin, Holden Baisden went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI and Sumner went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI.

Records: Dublin 9-13.

Schley County 4, Taylor County 0

Taylor County

000

000

0

0

2

3

Schley County

112

000

x

4

4

0

WP: Hinton. LP: Patrick.

Game notes: Chase Patrick struck out 15 for Schley County.

Records: Taylor County 18-3.

Next: Brookstone at Taylor County, 5 p.m., Friday.

Tattnall Square 3, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Tattnall

110

010

0

3

3

2

ELCA

000

001

0

1

1

2

WP: Logan Fink. LP: Rush.

HR: ELCA: Nate McCollum.

Game notes: Fink went 2-for-4 for Tattnall, striking out 13 while on the mound.

Records: Tattnall 21-2.

Next: King’s Ridge Christian at Tattnall, 5:55 p.m., Friday.

Tuesday’s Boys Tennis

Stratford 5, Pacelli 0

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. T. J. Fick 6-1, 6-1; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Grant Auer 6-0, 6-0; Om Sakhalkar (S) d. Hudson Sellers 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu (S) d. Jacob Landry/Sam Brewster 6-2, 6-0; Greg Sutton/Tejas Athni (S) d. Ben Brewster/Dylan Serrano 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Stratford 15-0, 5-0 GHSA Area 1-1A Private West.

Next: Area 1-1A Private tournament, April 19 at John Drew Smith Tennis Center.

Tuesday’s Girls Tennis

Stratford 5, Pacelli 0

Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Jordyn Dawson 6-0, 6-1; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Sarah Buthillier 6-0, 6-1; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Presley Auer 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Brooke Coleman/Taylor Salinas 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) won by forfeit.

Records: Stratford 14-1, 5-1 GHSA Area 1-1A Private West.

Next: Area 1-1A Private tournament, April 19 at John Drew Smith Tennis Center.

Monday’s Baseball

Mount de Sales 15, GMC 1

Mount de Sales

213

009

15

18

1

GMC

000

001

1

3

2

WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Alford.

2B: MdS: Zack Tong, Lipson 2, Chad Larkins; GMC: Barnes.

HR: MdS: Alex Mills.

Game notes: Tong went 4-for-4 wit hfour RBI and two runs, Lipson was 3-for-5 with three runs, while Mills and Pinkney Gilchrist bothwere 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs. Adam Leverett added a 2-for-4 game.

Records: Mount de Sales 16-6, 6-2 GHSA Region 7-1A.

Next: Howard at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m., Wednesday.

CFCA 16, Creekside 2

Creekside

200

0

2

5

2

CFCA

4(10)0

2

16

8

1

WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Patterson.

2B: C: Smith; CFCA: Dawson Ezzell, Cameron Railey.

3B: CFCA: Robby Morris.

Game notes: Ezell drove in four runs on a 2-for-2 game, while Morris had three RBI on one hit. Railey was 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Jackson 13, Westside 2

Jackson

226

12

13

10

2

Westside

000

20

2

3

1

WP: Jake Maddox. LP: Victor Burnett.

2B: J: Drew Moore, Trent Davis, Michael Johnson .

Records: Westside 6-12.

Next: Westside at Jackson, 5:55 p.m., Friday.

Monday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 9, Jones County 0

Goals: MP: James Davis 2, Dawson Daniel 2, William Atkins, Jakob Cox, Alex Rivera, Zane Holliman, Shane King.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 1; JC: 6.

Assists: MP: Davis, Daniel 2, King, Jacob Anthony.

Shots: Mary Persons 20, Jones County 4.

Records: Mary Persons 11-2-2, Jones County 6-9.

Next: Spalding at Mary Persons, Friday; Stockbridge at Jones County, Tuesday.

Monday’s Girls Soccer

Stratford 10, Tattnall Square 0

Goals: Emory Sutherland 3, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Ellie Peterson 2, Lucy Lee 1, Annabelle Tomlin 1.

Assists: Emory Sutherland 1, Lizzi Clayton 2, Josie Lamb 3, Ellie Peterson 2.

Shots: S: 19.

Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 2; TS: Rebecca Terrill 4.

Records: Stratford 9-1, 7-1 GHSA Area 2-1A.

Next: Dooly County at Stratford, 5 p.m., Thursday.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Offseason workout change will be boost for players and coaches

Offseason workout change will be boost for players and coaches 1:22

Offseason workout change will be boost for players and coaches
Dodge County AD Rex Hodges introduced to GHSA executive committee 1:12

Dodge County AD Rex Hodges introduced to GHSA executive committee
Experience through adversity gives Mount de Sales seniors an edge 1:15

Experience through adversity gives Mount de Sales seniors an edge

View More Video

Sports Videos