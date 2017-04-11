Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Monday’s Baseball
FPD 7, Wilkinson County 5
FPD
100
130
02
—
7
10
0
Wilkinson Co.
030
020
00
—
5
10
0mn
WP: Gavin Bloodworth. LP: Keef.
3B: FPD: Dalton Cox 2; WC: Andrew Wiggins.
Game notes: G West scored on Bloodworth’s fly to left for the lead run in the eighth, and Cox’s second triple brought in C Thompson with insurance for the Vikings. ... West went 3-for-4 with two runs and Cox 2-for-4 with three RBI, Austin Hartley adding two RBI.
Records: FPD 12-10.
Next: Stratford at FPD, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Dodge County 9, Stratford 6
Dodge County
102
231
0
—
9
8
2
Stratford
101
000
4
—
6
9
3
LP: Trey Giles.
2B: S: Andrew Palmer, Clitfon Olmstead.
3B: S: Giles.
Game notes: The top three batters in Dodge County’s lineup went 6-for-10 with five runs and five RBI. ...Blake Hendley, Aaron Arnold and Palmer had two hits each for Stratford.dodge
Records: Stratford 9-12.
Next: Stratford at FPD, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
CFCA 22, Creekside 4
CFCA
507
64
—
22
16
3
Creekside
300
10
—
4
4
5
WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Patterson.
2B: CFCA: Brooks Wethington, Robby Morris; C: Patterson.
Game notes: Cody Thompson was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI for CFCA, while Prestridge added two hits and three RBI. Morris and Wethington were 3-for-4 with three RBI each, and Luke Fulwood was 2-for-4.
CFCA 16, Creekside 2
Creekside
200
0
—
2
5
2
CFCA
4(10)0
2
—
16
8
1
WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Patterson.
2B: C: Smith; CFCA: Dawson Ezzell, Cameron Railey.
3B: CFCA: Robby Morris.
Game notes: Ezell drove in four runs on a 2-for-2 game, while Morris had three RBI on one hit. Railey was 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Records: CFCA 16-2.
Crisp County 7, Perry 1
Crisp County
300
013
0
—
7
7
1
Perry
100
000
0
—
1
5
3
WP: Johnson. LP: Dylan McDuffie.
2B: CC: Jones.
Game notes: Chase Padgett went 2-for-3 for the Panthers.
Records: Perry 10-14.
Next: Perry at Spalding, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.
Telfair County 7, Bleckley County 3
Telfair County
111
030
1
—
7
11
1
Bleckley County
010
020
0
—
3
8
3
WP: Ian Blankenship. LP: Nash Mullis.
2B: TC: Dopson.
Game notes: Benji Knighton went 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot and Mullis 2-for-4 right behind him for the Royals.
Records: Bleckley County 16-5.
Next: East Laurens at Bleckley County, 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Mount de Sales 15, GMC 1
Mount de Sales
213
009
—
15
18
1
GMC
000
001
—
1
3
2
WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Alford.
2B: MdS: Zack Tong, Lipson 2, Chad Larkins; GMC: Barnes.
HR: MdS: Alex Mills.
Game notes: Tong went 4-for-4 wit hfour RBI and two runs, Lipson was 3-for-5 with three runs, while Mills and Pinkney Gilchrist bothwere 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs. Adam Leverett added a 2-for-4 game.
Records: Mount de Sales 16-6, 6-2 GHSA Region 7-1A.
Next: Howard at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Monday’s Boys Soccer
FPD 2, Dooly County 1
Goals: FPD: Noah Lyu 1, Austin Cox 1; Dooly Co.: Hosea Cruz 1.
Assists: FPD: Dane Wiggins 2.
Shots: FPD: 14; DC: 10.
Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 3; DC: Tristan Rivera 3.
Record: FPD 8-4-3.
Next: FPD vs Brookstone, 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
Stratford 6, Tattnall Square 2
Goals: T: Allen, Henderson; S: Slappey 3, Stephens, Jamison, Iakovidis.
Assists: S: McGean 2, Stephens, Jamison.
Saves: T: 7; S: McKinley Thompson 5.
Shots: T: 3; S: 10.
Records: Stratford 4-8-1.
Next: Dooly County at Stratford, 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
Mary Persons 9, Jones County 0
Goals: MP: James Davis 2, Dawson Daniel 2, William Atkins, Jakob Cox, Alex Rivera, Zane Holliman, Shane King.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 1; JC: 6.
Assists: MP: Davis, Daniel 2, King, Jacob Anthony.
Shots: Mary Persons 20, Jones County 4.
Records: Mary Persons 11-2-2, Jones County 6-9.
Next: Spalding at Mary Persons, Friday; Stockbridge at Jones County, Tuesday.
Monday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 10, Dooly County 0
Goals: FPD: Emma Lako 3, Elizabeth Nelson 3, Alyssa Dubose 2, Jansyn Samples 1, Kennedy Cauley 1.
Assists: FPD: Lindsey Strickland 2, Kate Patterson 1, Lako 1, Samples 1.
Shots: FPD:14 ; DC: 1.
Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 0; DC: Brady Lundy 1.
Record: FPD 15-0.
Next: FPD vs Brookstone, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
Stratford 10, Tattnall Square 0
Goals: Emory Sutherland 3, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Ellie Peterson 2, Lucy Lee 1, Annabelle Tomlin 1.
Assists: Emory Sutherland 1, Lizzi Clayton 2, Josie Lamb 3, Ellie Peterson 2.
Shots: S: 19.
Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 2; TS: Rebecca Terrill 4.
Records: Stratford 9-1 7-1 GHSA Class 1A Area 2.
Next: Dooly County at Stratford, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Monday’s Boys Tennis
Stratford 5, West Laurens 0
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Caleb Tanner 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Ben Deal 6-0, 6-4; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Connor Milton 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu (S) d. Parker Everly/Zack Hall 6-3, 6-0; Greg Sutton/David Grant (S) d. Mark Woodburn/Kunj Patel 6-1, 6-1.
Record: Stratford 14-0 (4-0 Class 1A Area 1 West).
Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 4 p.m., Tuesday.
FPD 4, Pacelli 1
Singles: Parker White (FPD) d. T. Flick 6-4, 6-0; Halen Fulk (FPD) d. G. Auer 6-2, 6-1; J. Land (P) d. Will Sun 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Christian Tinkey/Marshall Danner (FPD) d. S. Brewster/J. Landry 6-0, 6-0; Camden Lashley/Landon Hilyer (FPD) d. D. Serrano/C. Bates 6-0, 6-0.
Game notes: It was the 100th boys win for FPD boys head coach Derek Lashley, and his 188th overall. ... FPD's boys are the second seed and girls third seed in the area tournament.
Monday’s Girls Tennis
Stratford 4, West Laurens 1
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Caroline Culpepper 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Mikayla Hardman 6-0, 6-0; Kayley Perry (WL) d. Lucy Boswell 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Gracie Drue Johnson/Taylor Duke 6-4, 6-2; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Julia McKinnon/Disha Patel 6-4, 7-5.
Record: Stratford 13-1 (3-1 Class 1A Area 1 West).
Next: Stratford vs Pacelli, 4:00 p.m., Tuesday.``
FPD 5, Pacelli 0
Singles: Maggie Moody (FPD) d. J. Dawson 6-7, 6-1, 10-2; Laura Winston Bolles (FPD) d. S. Bouthiller 6-3, 6-3; Katlyn Smaha (FPD) d. P. Auer 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: FPD won both by default.
