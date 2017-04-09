High School Sports

April 9, 2017 4:36 AM

Saturday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

By Michael A. Lough

High Schools

Saturday’s Baseball

Tattnall Square 12, George Walton 2

Tattnall

021

513

12

16

0

George Walton

001

001

2

6

0

WP: Tyler Warnock. LP: Carter.

2B: T: Destin Mack, Luke Laskey, Garrett Houston 2; GW: Nalepa.

HR: Mack.

Game notes: Laskey went 5-for-5 with four RBI, while Mack and Garrett Houston had two hits and two RBI. Mikey Wilson added two hits for the Trojans.

Holy Innocents 9, Tattnall Square 7

Holy Innocents

000

005

04

9

10

1

Tattnall

200

120

02

7

13

0

WP: Granier. LP: Luke Laskey.

2B: HI: Chapman, McNair, Granier, Rottner; T: Logan Simmons, Destin Mack, Laskey, Garrett Houston.

HR: HI: Maitski, Spivey.

Game notes: Holy Innocents took the lead in the eighth on a single, double, hit batter and two-run homer, all with two outs. Tattnall stranded a runner in the bottom half. ... Houston and Austin Marchman had three hits each while Laskey was 2-for-5 with two RBI for the Trojans.

Records: Tattnall Square 20-3.

Next: Tattnall at ELCA, 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Jones County 9, Northside 4

Jones County

500

102

1

9

10

2

Northside

400

000

0

4

5

7

WP: Ty Gordon. LP: Colton Craft.

2B: JC: Jacob Tillman, Bradley Hunnicutt, Michael Story, Teldrick Ross.

Game notes: Jordan Miller went 4-for-5 with an RBI for Jones County, while Story was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Ross and Colby Gordon each scored twice for the Greyhounds.

Northside 8, Jones County 5

Jones County

300

010

1

5

11

1

Northside

100

115

x

8

10

2

WP: Noah Walker. LP: Colby Gordon.

2B: JC: Hunter Pierce, Brooks Veal, Teldrick Ross; N: Dylan Franks.

3B: JC: Michael Story.

HR: JC: Ross.

Game notes: Franks’ two-run double was the key hit in the Northside sixth. Walker, Darius Clarington, Franks and Colton Craft each had two hits for the Eagles, Franks also driving in two runs. ... Ross, Jackson Mix, Story and Seth Daniels had two hits apiece for Jones County.

Records: Jones County 16-9, Northside 10-13.

Next: Dutchtown at Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday; Houston County at Northside, 6 p.m. Tuesday.

GMC 5, Stratford 4

Stratford

001

030

0

4

8

5

GMC

040

000

1

5

6

3

WP: Dustin Hostetter; LP: Clifton Olmstead.

2B: S: Trey Giles; GMC: Cory Bivins.

Game notes: Bivins’ double to left brought in Nathan Alford with the winning run with one out for GMC. Bivins and Hostetter each had two hits for the Bulldogs. ... Giles, Charlie Giles and Olmstead each had a pair of hits for the Eagles.

Records: Stratford 5-9.

Next: Dodge County at Stratford, 5 p.m., Monday.

Mount de Sales 12, Central 2

Central

101

00

2

4

1

Mount de Sales

100

47

12

4

2

WP: Jackson Nebel. LP: Kenneth Smith.

2B: MdS: Zack Tong.

Game notes: Carson Riley had two hits and three RBI while Brady Pool also drove in three for the Cavs, who took advantage of 12 walks. Nebel struck out eight with no walks in five innings.

Records: Mount de Sales 15-6.

Next: Mount de Sales at GMC, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Friday’s Baseball

Bainbridge 11, Warner Robins 1

Warner Robins

000

10

1

2

6

Bainbridge

007

4x

11

9

2

LP: Jared Cruse.

Bainbridge 10, Warner Robins 0

Warner Robins

000

000

0

4

3

Bainbridge

221

113

10

11

0

LP: Dalton Hedden.

Records: Warner Robins 4-18.

Next: Veterans at Warner Robins, 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Peach County 10, Central 0

Central

000

000

0

1

5

Peach County

203

311

0

0

0

WP: Noah Grant. LP: Charles Jackson.

Game notes: Austin Brown and Jaylen Green had two RBI each for Peach County, while Kendrick Johnson and Chris Gibson scored three times and Samuel Martinez twice.

Records: Peach County 7-14.

Next: Peach County at Pike County, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.

Friday’s Boys Soccer

Houston County 4, Lowndes 0

Goals: HC: Austin Marfell, Alex Chmelo, Hunter Henry, Clayton Martin.

Assists: HC: Marfell, Henry, Heath Henry 2.

Saves: HC: Declan Furlough 6; L: Lamp 7.

Shots: HC 15, Lowndes 8.

Records: Houston County 12-2; Lowndes 9-5.

Next: Northside at Houston County, Friday.

Hockey

SPHL

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Macon

36

13

4

2

78

172

143

Huntsville

34

15

2

4

74

196

161

Peoria

31

13

7

4

73

178

143

Fayetteville

35

17

2

1

73

170

127

Mississippi

32

20

2

1

67

170

158

Knoxville

28

20

4

3

63

171

177

Pensacola

27

20

4

4

62

170

150

Columbus

22

29

2

2

48

151

193

Roanoke

17

29

7

2

43

155

210

Evansville

13

32

4

6

36

133

204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Macon 4, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1, OT

Pensacola 5, Knoxville 0

Columbus 6, Evansville 5, SO

Mississippi 3, Peoria 2

Saturday

Huntsville at Fayetteville, late

Pensacola at Knoxville, late

Roanoke at Macon, late

Mississippi at Peoria, late

Columbus at Evansville, late

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

No games scheduled

