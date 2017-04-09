Saturday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Saturday’s Baseball
Tattnall Square 12, George Walton 2
Tattnall
021
513
—
12
16
0
George Walton
001
001
—
2
6
0
WP: Tyler Warnock. LP: Carter.
2B: T: Destin Mack, Luke Laskey, Garrett Houston 2; GW: Nalepa.
HR: Mack.
Game notes: Laskey went 5-for-5 with four RBI, while Mack and Garrett Houston had two hits and two RBI. Mikey Wilson added two hits for the Trojans.
Holy Innocents 9, Tattnall Square 7
Holy Innocents
000
005
04
—
9
10
1
Tattnall
200
120
02
—
7
13
0
WP: Granier. LP: Luke Laskey.
2B: HI: Chapman, McNair, Granier, Rottner; T: Logan Simmons, Destin Mack, Laskey, Garrett Houston.
HR: HI: Maitski, Spivey.
Game notes: Holy Innocents took the lead in the eighth on a single, double, hit batter and two-run homer, all with two outs. Tattnall stranded a runner in the bottom half. ... Houston and Austin Marchman had three hits each while Laskey was 2-for-5 with two RBI for the Trojans.
Records: Tattnall Square 20-3.
Next: Tattnall at ELCA, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Jones County 9, Northside 4
Jones County
500
102
1
—
9
10
2
Northside
400
000
0
—
4
5
7
WP: Ty Gordon. LP: Colton Craft.
2B: JC: Jacob Tillman, Bradley Hunnicutt, Michael Story, Teldrick Ross.
Game notes: Jordan Miller went 4-for-5 with an RBI for Jones County, while Story was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Ross and Colby Gordon each scored twice for the Greyhounds.
Northside 8, Jones County 5
Jones County
300
010
1
—
5
11
1
Northside
100
115
x
—
8
10
2
WP: Noah Walker. LP: Colby Gordon.
2B: JC: Hunter Pierce, Brooks Veal, Teldrick Ross; N: Dylan Franks.
3B: JC: Michael Story.
HR: JC: Ross.
Game notes: Franks’ two-run double was the key hit in the Northside sixth. Walker, Darius Clarington, Franks and Colton Craft each had two hits for the Eagles, Franks also driving in two runs. ... Ross, Jackson Mix, Story and Seth Daniels had two hits apiece for Jones County.
Records: Jones County 16-9, Northside 10-13.
Next: Dutchtown at Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday; Houston County at Northside, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
GMC 5, Stratford 4
Stratford
001
030
0
—
4
8
5
GMC
040
000
1
—
5
6
3
WP: Dustin Hostetter; LP: Clifton Olmstead.
2B: S: Trey Giles; GMC: Cory Bivins.
Game notes: Bivins’ double to left brought in Nathan Alford with the winning run with one out for GMC. Bivins and Hostetter each had two hits for the Bulldogs. ... Giles, Charlie Giles and Olmstead each had a pair of hits for the Eagles.
Records: Stratford 5-9.
Next: Dodge County at Stratford, 5 p.m., Monday.
Mount de Sales 12, Central 2
Central
101
00
—
2
4
1
Mount de Sales
100
47
—
12
4
2
WP: Jackson Nebel. LP: Kenneth Smith.
2B: MdS: Zack Tong.
Game notes: Carson Riley had two hits and three RBI while Brady Pool also drove in three for the Cavs, who took advantage of 12 walks. Nebel struck out eight with no walks in five innings.
Records: Mount de Sales 15-6.
Next: Mount de Sales at GMC, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Friday’s Baseball
Bainbridge 11, Warner Robins 1
Warner Robins
000
10
—
1
2
6
Bainbridge
007
4x
—
11
9
2
LP: Jared Cruse.
Bainbridge 10, Warner Robins 0
Warner Robins
000
000
—
0
4
3
Bainbridge
221
113
—
10
11
0
LP: Dalton Hedden.
Records: Warner Robins 4-18.
Next: Veterans at Warner Robins, 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Peach County 10, Central 0
Central
000
000
—
0
1
5
Peach County
203
311
—
0
0
0
WP: Noah Grant. LP: Charles Jackson.
Game notes: Austin Brown and Jaylen Green had two RBI each for Peach County, while Kendrick Johnson and Chris Gibson scored three times and Samuel Martinez twice.
Records: Peach County 7-14.
Next: Peach County at Pike County, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.
Friday’s Boys Soccer
Houston County 4, Lowndes 0
Goals: HC: Austin Marfell, Alex Chmelo, Hunter Henry, Clayton Martin.
Assists: HC: Marfell, Henry, Heath Henry 2.
Saves: HC: Declan Furlough 6; L: Lamp 7.
Shots: HC 15, Lowndes 8.
Records: Houston County 12-2; Lowndes 9-5.
Next: Northside at Houston County, Friday.
Hockey
SPHL
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Macon
36
13
4
2
78
172
143
Huntsville
34
15
2
4
74
196
161
Peoria
31
13
7
4
73
178
143
Fayetteville
35
17
2
1
73
170
127
Mississippi
32
20
2
1
67
170
158
Knoxville
28
20
4
3
63
171
177
Pensacola
27
20
4
4
62
170
150
Columbus
22
29
2
2
48
151
193
Roanoke
17
29
7
2
43
155
210
Evansville
13
32
4
6
36
133
204
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Macon 4, Roanoke 1
Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1, OT
Pensacola 5, Knoxville 0
Columbus 6, Evansville 5, SO
Mississippi 3, Peoria 2
Saturday
Huntsville at Fayetteville, late
Pensacola at Knoxville, late
Roanoke at Macon, late
Mississippi at Peoria, late
Columbus at Evansville, late
Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday
No games scheduled
