Saturday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

1:07 Bibb County Junior ROTC units compete in drill meet Pause

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

0:52 Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:55 Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:41 Houston County's rebuilding is going better than it seems