Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Friday’s Baseball
Manchester 1, Taylor County 0
Taylor County
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
Manchester
000
001
x
—
1
3
0
WP: Brown. LP: Gunnar Watson.
2B: M: Hill.
Game notes: Taylor County stranded two runners while Manchester left eight on.
Records: Taylor County 18-2.
Next: Taylor County at Schley County, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
East Coweta 7, Jones County 1
Jones County
100
000
0
—
1
4
3
East Coweta
210
040
x
—
7
1
1
WP: Meyer. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.
Game notes: East Coweta took advantage of 10 walks and three errors.
Northgate 8, Jones County 3
Jones County
010
110
0
—
3
8
3
Northgate
021
032
x
—
8
10
2
WP: Cemiadevillay. LP: Thomas Vickers.
2B: JC: Michael Story, Jackson Mix; N: Baxter, Upshaw, Pitzer.
Game notes: Mix and Bradley Hunnicutt had two hits each for Jones County.
Records: Jones County 15-8.
Next: Jones County at Northside, 1 p.m., Saturday.
Lee County 5, Houston County 0
Houston County
000
000
0
—
0
2
3
Lee County
500
000
x
—
5
4
1
WP: Hatcher. LP: Cam Jones.
Houston County 2, Lee County 1
Houston County
000
200
0
—
0
0
0
Lee County
100
000
0
—
0
0
0
WP: Chandler Ring.
Game notes: Ring and Jacob Profit had singles in the fourth that drove in Bryant Rowell and Christian Cook — who had two hits —with the Bears’ runs. ... Ring struck out seven with two walks for the win. ... Lee County pitching had seven strikeouts and no walks.
Records: Houston County10-14.
Next: Houston County at Northside, 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Upson-Lee 10, Mary Persons 1
Upson-Lee
113
203
0
—
10
13
0
Mary Persons
010
000
0
—
1
8
0
WP: Tyler Harper. LP: Austin Benson.
2B: MP: JD Richards, Dylan Smith.
Game notes: Kalen Puckett went 3-for-4 from the leadoff position, and Will Barfield was 3-for-3 at cleanup for the Knights. Harper added two RBI. ... Tyler Skelton was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs.
Records: Mary Persons 16-9.
Next: Mary Persons at Upson-Lee, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
West Laurens 13, Howard 1
Howard
001
00
—
1
8
5
West Laurens
144
4x
—
13
15
0
WP: S. Marina. LP: Kazuya Makita.
2B: WL: C. Matthews.
Game notes: The top three in West Laurens’ lineup went 8-for-11 with six RBI and six runs.
Records: Howard 9-14.
Next: Northside at Howard, 5 p.m., Monday; West Laurens at Howard, 5 p.m., Tuesday.
Windsor 9, Flint River 3
Windsor
000
207
0
—
9
Flint River
000
003
0
—
3
0
0
WP: Landry Rustin.
2B: W: Jonathan Osborn, Rustin.
3B: W: Rustin.
Game notes: Osborn was 3-for-5, and Rustin struck out five in six innings.
Records: Windsor 6-3.
Spalding 9, Perry 6
Spalding
050
021
1
—
9
12
2
Perry
000
500
1
—
6
13
3
WP: Oliver. LP: Caleb Battles.
2B: S: Smith, Hancock, Ogletree, O’Kelly; P: Clayton Davis, Christian Valdivia.
3B: P: Andrew Tarrer.
Game notes: Jackson Farrell, John Micah Law and Jacob Hunt went 6-for-10 in the top three spots in the Perry lineup. Tarrer had three hits and Davis two, while Chase Padgett drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Records: Perry 10-13.
Next: Crisp County at Perry, 6 p.m., Monday.
Thursday’s Baseball
Tattnall Square 14, ELCA 2
ELCA
1000
01
—
2
5
0
Tattnall
04(10)
0x
—
14
8
1
WP: Matt Blair. LP: East.
2B: ELCA: Daniels; TS: Luke Laskey, Tyler Warnock.
HR: TS: Logan Simmons.
Game notes: Simmons’ grand slam highlighted the big third inning for the Trojans. He finished with five RBI, while Warnock had three, and Laskey and Mikey Wilson two each. Simmons and Wilson each had two hits for Tattnall, which took advantage of eight walks. Blair fanned 11 and walked one.
Records: Tattnall 19-1.
Next: Tattnall at George Walton, 11 a.m., Saturday.
Bleckley County 18, Northeast 3
Northeast
012
—
3
2
7
Bleckley County
666
—
18
6
2
WP: Sam Knighton. LP: Jac Hill.
2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Carter Raffield.
Game notes: Knighton drove in four runs on three hits, while Sam Knighton had three RBI, and Lane Kitchens and Cody Dennis had two each. ... Only five of the Royals’ 18 runs were earned.
Bleckley County 15, Northeast 0
Bleckley County
752
1
—
15
10
1
Northeast
000
0
—
0
1
4
WP: Chance Pittman. LP: N: Wimberly.
2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Steven Knighton 2.
3B: BC: Tripp Purser.
Game notes: Pittman struck out five with no walks in the one-hitter. ... Steven Knighton had three hits and Purser three RBI, while Benji Knigton and Cameron Thomspson had two RBI each.
Records: Bleckley County 16-4.
Next: Telfair County at Bleckley County, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Lee County 8, Houston County 3
Lee County
000
230
3
—
8
10
2
Houston County
002
000
1
—
3
7
2
LP: Chandler Dawson.
2B: LC: Simon; HC: Austin Hittinger, Logan Morris.
Game notes: Hittinger had three hits and Morris two for the Bears.
Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse
Stratford 12, Mount de Sales 4
Goals: S: Steve Durkee 6, Jack Kelley 3, Luke Haney 1, Cal Whitworth 1, Carter Griffin 1.; MdS: Luke Leatherwood 2, Luke Davenport 2.
Assists: S: Bobby McCord.
Saves: S: Nick Dorogy 5.
Shots: S: 22.
Next: Stratford at Fayette, 6 p.m., Thursday.
Thursday’s Boys Soccer
FPD 3, Pike County 1
Goals: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 2, Dane Wiggins 1; Pike County: Blake Webb 1.
Assists: FPD: Noah Lyu 1, Wiggins 1, Robert Johnson 1.
Shots: FPD: 13; Pike County 20.
Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 7; Pike: Chandler Stinchcomb 4.
Record: FPD 7-4-3.
Next: Dooly County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Pacelli 4, Stratford 1
Goals: S: Edwards; P: Smith 2, Mickleson 2.
Assists: P: Wenger 2, Chadli.
Saves: S: George Iakovidis 3; P: Espinoza 2.
Records: Stratford 3-8-1.
Next: Stratford at Tattnall, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Thursday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 1, Pike County 0
Goals: FPD: Kate Patterson 1.
Assists: FPD: Emma Lako 1.
Shots: FPD: 7; Pike Co. 9.
Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 7; Pike: Brooke Shavers 3.
Record: FPD 14-0.
Next: Dooly County at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Monday.
Baseball
Friday’s Major Leagues
Pirates 5, Braves 4
Atlanta ab
r
h
bi
Pittsburgh ab
r
h
bi
Incarte cf
5
0
2
1
S.Marte cf
4
1
2
2
Swanson ss
5
0
1
0
J.Bell 1b
3
0
1
0
Freeman 1b
4
1
1
0
F.Rvero p
0
0
0
0
M.Kemp lf
3
0
2
0
A.Frzer ph
1
0
0
0
C.d’Arn pr-lf
1
1
1
0
LeBlanc p
0
0
0
0
Mrkakis rf
3
1
2
1
Hudson p
0
0
0
0
Bra.Phl 2b
4
0
1
2
Watson p
0
0
0
0
Ad.Grca 3b
4
0
0
0
McCtchn rf
4
0
3
1
K.Szuki c
3
0
0
0
G.Plnco lf
5
0
0
0
J.Ptrsn pr
0
0
0
0
Freese 3b
3
1
1
1
Fltyn p
1
0
0
0
Gsselin ph-2b
1
0
0
0
O’Flhrt p
0
0
0
0
Crvelli c
4
2
1
1
Bnfco ph
1
1
0
0
Hrrison 2b-3b
4
0
1
0
Cllmntr p
0
0
0
0
Mercer ss
4
1
2
0
Recker ph
1
0
0
0
Nova p
1
0
0
0
Roe p
0
0
0
0
Jaso 1b
1
0
0
0
Vzcaino p
0
0
0
0
Flowers ph
1
0
0
0
Totals 36
4
10
4
Totals 35
5
11
5
Atlanta
000
010
030
—
4
Pittsburgh
001
120
10x
—
5
E—G.Polanco (1), Bra.Phillips (1), Ad.Garcia (1). DP—Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 13. 2B—Inciarte (1), Markakis 2 (2), Harrison (1). HR—Freese (1), Cervelli (1). S—Nova 2 (2).
Atlanta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Foltynewicz L,0-1
3 2/3
6
2
2
3
1
O’Flaherty
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Collmenter
2
3
2
2
0
1
Roe
1
1
1
0
1
0
Vizcaino
1
1
0
0
0
0
Pittsburgh
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Nova W,1-0
6
6
1
0
0
4
Rivero H,1
1
0
0
0
0
2
LeBlanc
1/3
3
3
3
0
0
Hudson H,1
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
Watson S,1-1
1
0
0
0
0
0
HBP—by Foltynewicz (Marte), by Nova (Markakis), by Watson (Suzuki). WP—Vizcaino. Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—3:18. A—36,484 (38,362).
Thursday’s Major Leagues
Mets 6, Braves 2
Atlanta ab
r
h
bi
New York ab
r
h
bi
Incarte cf
4
0
1
0
J.Reyes 3b
4
1
1
0
Swanson ss
4
0
0
0
A.Cbrra ss
4
0
1
1
Freeman 1b
4
0
0
0
Cespdes lf
3
1
1
0
M.Kemp lf
4
2
2
2
Flores 1b
4
1
1
2
Mrkakis rf
4
0
1
0
Grndrsn cf
4
0
1
0
Bra.Phl 2b
3
0
0
0
N.Wlker 2b
4
1
2
0
Ad.Grca 3b
3
0
1
0
Bruce rf
3
1
0
0
Flowers c
3
0
1
0
T.d’Arn c
3
0
1
2
Jai.Grc p
2
0
0
0
Harvey p
2
0
0
0
Roe p
0
0
0
0
Blevins p
0
0
0
0
E.Bnfco ph
1
0
0
0
Cnforto ph
0
1
0
0
O’Flhrt p
0
0
0
0
Salas p
0
0
0
0
Ad.Reed p
0
0
0
0
Totals 32
2
6
2
Totals 31
6
8
5
Atlanta
000
010
100
—
2
New York
000
022
20x
—
6
E—Swanson (1). DP—Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 3, New York 4. 2B—Cespedes (1), N.Walker (1), T.d’Arnaud (1). HR—M.Kemp 2 (2), Flores (1).
Atlanta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Garcia L,0-1
6
6
4
4
2
0
Roe
1
2
2
1
0
1
O’Flaherty
1
0
0
0
0
1
New York
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Harvey W,1-0
6 2/3
3
2
2
0
4
Blevins H,1
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Salas
1
3
0
0
0
2
Reed
1
0
0
0
0
1
HBP—by Roe (Conforto). WP—Garcia. Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye. T—02:28. A—23,100 (41,922).
Hockey
SPHL
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Macon
35
13
4
2
76
168
142
Peoria
31
12
7
4
73
176
140
Huntsville
33
15
2
4
72
194
160
Fayetteville
35
17
1
1
72
169
125
Mississippi
31
20
2
1
65
167
156
Knoxville
28
19
4
3
63
171
172
Pensacola
26
20
4
4
60
165
150
Columbus
21
29
2
2
46
145
188
Roanoke
17
28
7
2
43
154
206
Evansville
13
32
4
5
35
128
198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Roanoke at Macon, late
Huntsville at Fayetteville, late
Pensacola at Knoxville, late
Columbus at Evansville, late
Peoria at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
No games scheduled
Comments