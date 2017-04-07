Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High School Sports

Friday’s Baseball

Manchester 1, Taylor County 0

Taylor County

000

000

0

0

2

1

Manchester

000

001

x

1

3

0

WP: Brown. LP: Gunnar Watson.

2B: M: Hill.

Game notes: Taylor County stranded two runners while Manchester left eight on.

Records: Taylor County 18-2.

Next: Taylor County at Schley County, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

East Coweta 7, Jones County 1

Jones County

100

000

0

1

4

3

East Coweta

210

040

x

7

1

1

WP: Meyer. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.

Game notes: East Coweta took advantage of 10 walks and three errors.

Northgate 8, Jones County 3

Jones County

010

110

0

3

8

3

Northgate

021

032

x

8

10

2

WP: Cemiadevillay. LP: Thomas Vickers.

2B: JC: Michael Story, Jackson Mix; N: Baxter, Upshaw, Pitzer.

Game notes: Mix and Bradley Hunnicutt had two hits each for Jones County.

Records: Jones County 15-8.

Next: Jones County at Northside, 1 p.m., Saturday.

Lee County 5, Houston County 0

Houston County

000

000

0

0

2

3

Lee County

500

000

x

5

4

1

WP: Hatcher. LP: Cam Jones.

Houston County 2, Lee County 1

Houston County

000

200

0

0

0

0

Lee County

100

000

0

0

0

0

WP: Chandler Ring.

Game notes: Ring and Jacob Profit had singles in the fourth that drove in Bryant Rowell and Christian Cook — who had two hits —with the Bears’ runs. ... Ring struck out seven with two walks for the win. ... Lee County pitching had seven strikeouts and no walks.

Records: Houston County10-14.

Next: Houston County at Northside, 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Upson-Lee 10, Mary Persons 1

Upson-Lee

113

203

0

10

13

0

Mary Persons

010

000

0

1

8

0

WP: Tyler Harper. LP: Austin Benson.

2B: MP: JD Richards, Dylan Smith.

Game notes: Kalen Puckett went 3-for-4 from the leadoff position, and Will Barfield was 3-for-3 at cleanup for the Knights. Harper added two RBI. ... Tyler Skelton was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs.

Records: Mary Persons 16-9.

Next: Mary Persons at Upson-Lee, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

West Laurens 13, Howard 1

Howard

001

00

1

8

5

West Laurens

144

4x

13

15

0

WP: S. Marina. LP: Kazuya Makita.

2B: WL: C. Matthews.

Game notes: The top three in West Laurens’ lineup went 8-for-11 with six RBI and six runs.

Records: Howard 9-14.

Next: Northside at Howard, 5 p.m., Monday; West Laurens at Howard, 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Windsor 9, Flint River 3

Windsor

000

207

0

9

Flint River

000

003

0

3

0

0

WP: Landry Rustin.

2B: W: Jonathan Osborn, Rustin.

3B: W: Rustin.

Game notes: Osborn was 3-for-5, and Rustin struck out five in six innings.

Records: Windsor 6-3.

Spalding 9, Perry 6

Spalding

050

021

1

9

12

2

Perry

000

500

1

6

13

3

WP: Oliver. LP: Caleb Battles.

2B: S: Smith, Hancock, Ogletree, O’Kelly; P: Clayton Davis, Christian Valdivia.

3B: P: Andrew Tarrer.

Game notes: Jackson Farrell, John Micah Law and Jacob Hunt went 6-for-10 in the top three spots in the Perry lineup. Tarrer had three hits and Davis two, while Chase Padgett drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Records: Perry 10-13.

Next: Crisp County at Perry, 6 p.m., Monday.

Thursday’s Baseball

Tattnall Square 14, ELCA 2

ELCA

1000

01

2

5

0

Tattnall

04(10)

0x

14

8

1

WP: Matt Blair. LP: East.

2B: ELCA: Daniels; TS: Luke Laskey, Tyler Warnock.

HR: TS: Logan Simmons.

Game notes: Simmons’ grand slam highlighted the big third inning for the Trojans. He finished with five RBI, while Warnock had three, and Laskey and Mikey Wilson two each. Simmons and Wilson each had two hits for Tattnall, which took advantage of eight walks. Blair fanned 11 and walked one.

Records: Tattnall 19-1.

Next: Tattnall at George Walton, 11 a.m., Saturday.

Bleckley County 18, Northeast 3

Northeast

012

3

2

7

Bleckley County

666

18

6

2

WP: Sam Knighton. LP: Jac Hill.

2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Carter Raffield.

Game notes: Knighton drove in four runs on three hits, while Sam Knighton had three RBI, and Lane Kitchens and Cody Dennis had two each. ... Only five of the Royals’ 18 runs were earned.

Bleckley County 15, Northeast 0

Bleckley County

752

1

15

10

1

Northeast

000

0

0

1

4

WP: Chance Pittman. LP: N: Wimberly.

2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Steven Knighton 2.

3B: BC: Tripp Purser.

Game notes: Pittman struck out five with no walks in the one-hitter. ... Steven Knighton had three hits and Purser three RBI, while Benji Knigton and Cameron Thomspson had two RBI each.

Records: Bleckley County 16-4.

Next: Telfair County at Bleckley County, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Lee County 8, Houston County 3

Lee County

000

230

3

8

10

2

Houston County

002

000

1

3

7

2

LP: Chandler Dawson.

2B: LC: Simon; HC: Austin Hittinger, Logan Morris.

Game notes: Hittinger had three hits and Morris two for the Bears.

Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse

Stratford 12, Mount de Sales 4

Goals: S: Steve Durkee 6, Jack Kelley 3, Luke Haney 1, Cal Whitworth 1, Carter Griffin 1.; MdS: Luke Leatherwood 2, Luke Davenport 2.

Assists: S: Bobby McCord.

Saves: S: Nick Dorogy 5.

Shots: S: 22.

Next: Stratford at Fayette, 6 p.m., Thursday.

Thursday’s Boys Soccer

FPD 3, Pike County 1

Goals: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 2, Dane Wiggins 1; Pike County: Blake Webb 1.

Assists: FPD: Noah Lyu 1, Wiggins 1, Robert Johnson 1.

Shots: FPD: 13; Pike County 20.

Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 7; Pike: Chandler Stinchcomb 4.

Record: FPD 7-4-3.

Next: Dooly County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Pacelli 4, Stratford 1

Goals: S: Edwards; P: Smith 2, Mickleson 2.

Assists: P: Wenger 2, Chadli.

Saves: S: George Iakovidis 3; P: Espinoza 2.

Records: Stratford 3-8-1.

Next: Stratford at Tattnall, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Thursday’s Girls Soccer

Baseball

Friday’s Major Leagues

Pirates 5, Braves 4

Atlanta ab

r

h

bi

Pittsburgh ab

r

h

bi

Incarte cf

5

0

2

1

S.Marte cf

4

1

2

2

Swanson ss

5

0

1

0

J.Bell 1b

3

0

1

0

Freeman 1b

4

1

1

0

F.Rvero p

0

0

0

0

M.Kemp lf

3

0

2

0

A.Frzer ph

1

0

0

0

C.d’Arn pr-lf

1

1

1

0

LeBlanc p

0

0

0

0

Mrkakis rf

3

1

2

1

Hudson p

0

0

0

0

Bra.Phl 2b

4

0

1

2

Watson p

0

0

0

0

Ad.Grca 3b

4

0

0

0

McCtchn rf

4

0

3

1

K.Szuki c

3

0

0

0

G.Plnco lf

5

0

0

0

J.Ptrsn pr

0

0

0

0

Freese 3b

3

1

1

1

Fltyn p

1

0

0

0

Gsselin ph-2b

1

0

0

0

O’Flhrt p

0

0

0

0

Crvelli c

4

2

1

1

Bnfco ph

1

1

0

0

Hrrison 2b-3b

4

0

1

0

Cllmntr p

0

0

0

0

Mercer ss

4

1

2

0

Recker ph

1

0

0

0

Nova p

1

0

0

0

Roe p

0

0

0

0

Jaso 1b

1

0

0

0

Vzcaino p

0

0

0

0

Flowers ph

1

0

0

0

Totals 36

4

10

4

Totals 35

5

11

5

Atlanta

000

010

030

4

Pittsburgh

001

120

10x

5

E—G.Polanco (1), Bra.Phillips (1), Ad.Garcia (1). DP—Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 13. 2B—Inciarte (1), Markakis 2 (2), Harrison (1). HR—Freese (1), Cervelli (1). S—Nova 2 (2).

Atlanta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Foltynewicz L,0-1

3 2/3

6

2

2

3

1

O’Flaherty

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Collmenter

2

3

2

2

0

1

Roe

1

1

1

0

1

0

Vizcaino

1

1

0

0

0

0

Pittsburgh

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Nova W,1-0

6

6

1

0

0

4

Rivero H,1

1

0

0

0

0

2

LeBlanc

 1/3

3

3

3

0

0

Hudson H,1

 2/3

1

0

0

0

0

Watson S,1-1

1

0

0

0

0

0

HBP—by Foltynewicz (Marte), by Nova (Markakis), by Watson (Suzuki). WP—Vizcaino. Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—3:18. A—36,484 (38,362).

Thursday’s Major Leagues

Mets 6, Braves 2

Atlanta ab

r

h

bi

New York ab

r

h

bi

Incarte cf

4

0

1

0

J.Reyes 3b

4

1

1

0

Swanson ss

4

0

0

0

A.Cbrra ss

4

0

1

1

Freeman 1b

4

0

0

0

Cespdes lf

3

1

1

0

M.Kemp lf

4

2

2

2

Flores 1b

4

1

1

2

Mrkakis rf

4

0

1

0

Grndrsn cf

4

0

1

0

Bra.Phl 2b

3

0

0

0

N.Wlker 2b

4

1

2

0

Ad.Grca 3b

3

0

1

0

Bruce rf

3

1

0

0

Flowers c

3

0

1

0

T.d’Arn c

3

0

1

2

Jai.Grc p

2

0

0

0

Harvey p

2

0

0

0

Roe p

0

0

0

0

Blevins p

0

0

0

0

E.Bnfco ph

1

0

0

0

Cnforto ph

0

1

0

0

O’Flhrt p

0

0

0

0

Salas p

0

0

0

0

Ad.Reed p

0

0

0

0

Totals 32

2

6

2

Totals 31

6

8

5

Atlanta

000

010

100

2

New York

000

022

20x

6

E—Swanson (1). DP—Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 3, New York 4. 2B—Cespedes (1), N.Walker (1), T.d’Arnaud (1). HR—M.Kemp 2 (2), Flores (1).

Atlanta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Garcia L,0-1

6

6

4

4

2

0

Roe

1

2

2

1

0

1

O’Flaherty

1

0

0

0

0

1

New York

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Harvey W,1-0

6 2/3

3

2

2

0

4

Blevins H,1

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

Salas

1

3

0

0

0

2

Reed

1

0

0

0

0

1

HBP—by Roe (Conforto). WP—Garcia. Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye. T—02:28. A—23,100 (41,922).

Hockey

SPHL

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Macon

35

13

4

2

76

168

142

Peoria

31

12

7

4

73

176

140

Huntsville

33

15

2

4

72

194

160

Fayetteville

35

17

1

1

72

169

125

Mississippi

31

20

2

1

65

167

156

Knoxville

28

19

4

3

63

171

172

Pensacola

26

20

4

4

60

165

150

Columbus

21

29

2

2

46

145

188

Roanoke

17

28

7

2

43

154

206

Evansville

13

32

4

5

35

128

198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Roanoke at Macon, late

Huntsville at Fayetteville, late

Pensacola at Knoxville, late

Columbus at Evansville, late

Peoria at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

No games scheduled

