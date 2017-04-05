High School Sports

April 5, 2017 1:09 AM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Michael A. Lough

mlough@macon.com

Tuesday’s Baseball

Tattnall Square 11, Wilkinson County 2

Tattnall

210

701

11

10

3

Wilkinson Co.

001

010

2

2

2

WP: Logan Fink.

2B: TS: Trey Ham, Destin Mack, Luke Laskey.

Game notes: Trey Ham went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Austin Marchman went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Records: Tattnall Square 18-1.

Next: ELCA at Tattnall Square, 7 p.m., Thursday.

Perry 2, Spalding 1

Perry

000

100

01

2

7

1

Spalding

000

000

10

1

7

2

WP: John Micah Law. LP: Coppock.

2B: P: Bryce Morgan; S: Bryant.

Game notes: Morgan’s single to right brought in Jackson Farrell with the lead run in the top of the eighth, and then relief pitcher Morgan sat down Spalding in order in the bottom half to preserve the win. ... Morgan also led the way offensively for Perry with three hits and two RBI, while Farrell had two hits and scored twice.

Records: Perry 10-12.

Next: Spalding at Perry, 5:55 p.m., Friday.

FPD 13, Northside 3

Northside

100

02

3

5

4

FPD

621

04

0

13

11

4

WP: Garrett West. LP: Hunter Price.

2B: FPD: Tyler Mimbs

HR: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth.

Game notes: Chet Thompson paced the FPD offense with a 3-for-4 day and four RBI, while Mimbs was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run. Bloodworth added two RBI on a hit with three runs.

Records: FPD 11-10.

Next: GMC at FPD, 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Taylor County 5, Hawkinsville 3

Hawkinsville

030

000

0

3

8

3

Taylor County

401

000

x

5

6

6

WP: Gunnar Watson. LP: Hunter Prince.

2B: H: Jacob Coody.

HR: TC: Gunnar Watson.

Game notes: Watson and Jake Pounds each had two hits and two RBI for the Vikings, ... Coody and Chris Stone and John Michael Sheffield had two hits each for Hawkinsville.

Records: Hawkinsville 7-10; Taylor County 18-1.

Next: Hawkinsville at Wilcox County, 5:30 p.m., Thursday; Miller County at Taylor County, 5 p.m., Thursday.

Windsor 19, Monsignor Donovan 0

Windsor

874

19

11

0

Mon. Donovan

000

0

1

3

WP: Christian (5-0). LP: Hill.

2B: W: Daniels, Rustin.

Game notes: Jamison Lee was 3-for-3 and Tyler Christian 2-for-2 for Windsor.

Records: Windsor 6-3.

Next: Windsor at Flint River, 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Baldwin 15, Dublin 8

Dublin

301

011

2

8

12

4

Baldwin

331

224

x

15

12

1

WP: Donte Justice. LP: Tri Moye.

2B: D: Nick Sumner, Holden Baisden, Torian Holder 2.; B: Brett Bass.

3B: B: Hunter Davis.

HR: B: Justice.

Game notes: Justice drove in five runs with two hits and Davis three runs on two hits for the Braves. Jordan Rouse, Josh Horton and Bass added two hits each, Bass with three RBI and Horton with two. ... Baisden and Holder went 3-for-4 for Dublin.

Mount de Sales 2, Stratford 1

Stratford

000

000

1

1

2

1

Mount de Sales

000

020

x

2

5

0

WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Clifton Olmstead.

Game notes: Lipson drove in a run with a single to center, and Brady Pool scored on an error on Zack Tong’s fly ball for the Cavs’ runs in the fifth. Pinckney Gilchrist had two hits for the Cavs, who got a nine-strikeout, three-walk performance from Lipson.

Records: Stratford 5-7; Mount de Sales 13-6.

Next: Mount de Sales at Stratford, 5:55 p.m., Thursday.

Gatewood 14, Brentwood 3

Brentwood

000

30

3

3

2

Gatewood

338

0x

14

13

1

WP: Dylan Humphries. LP: Colby Johnson.

2B: G: Tony Rudolph 2, Brayden Hill, Coop Hall.

Game notes: Rudolph and Hill each drove in two runs, while Rudolph and Humphries each had two hits. Rudolph scored three times, whileReid Sasser, Cody Kauffman, Jacob McMillian and Will Dutton each scored twice.

Records: Gatewood 9-5.

Next: Gatewood at Lake Oconee, 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Mount de Sales 2, Stratford 1

Stratford

000

000

1

1

2

1

Mount de Sales

000

020

x

2

5

0

WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Clifton Olmstead.

Game notes: Lipson drove in a run with a single to center, and Brady Pool scored on an error on Zack Tong’s fly ball for the Cavs’ runs in the fifth. Pinckney Gilchrist had two hits for the Cavs, who got a nine-strikeout, three-walk performance from Lipson.

Records: Stratford 5-7; Mount de Sales 13-6.

Next: Mount de Sales at Stratford, 5:55 p.m., Thursday.

Bleckley County 10, Washington County 9

Washington Co.

111

202

02

9

10

3

Bleckley County

421

000

03

10

13

6

WP: Tripp Purser. LP: Kaleb Kent.

2B: WC: Carson Hart; BC: Nash Mullis.

HR: WC: Jajuan Curry; BC: Carter Raffield.

Game notes: Washington County took a two-run lead in the eighth on a dropped third strike, single, throwing error and run-scoring single by Bailey Vickers. But Bleckley County answered. Nash Mullis drove an 0-2 pitch to center to score two runs and tie it. Further details were not available. ... The pitching staffs combined for 25 strikeouts and eight walks, and 11 of the 19 runs were earned. ...

Records: Bleckley County 14-4.

Next: Bleckley County at Northeast, 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Warner Robins 10, Westside 8

Warner Robins

135

000

1

10

8

7

Westside

000

305

0

8

9

7

WP: Carson Mellinger.

2B: WR: Reece Page.

Game notes: Page, Xavier McIntyre and Dalton Hedden had two hits each for the Demons, with Page driving in two runs.

Records: Warner Robins 4-16.

Next: Warner Robins at Bainbridge, 5 p.m., Friday.

Peach County 7, Central 5

Peach County

100

002

4

7

12

2

Central

100

003

1

5

4

0

WP: Jaquez Jackson. LP: Malik Barnhill.

2B: PC: Hunter Johnson, Dylan Perry; C: Charels Jackson.

3B: PC: Kendrick Johnson, Chris Gibson.

HR: PC: Johnson.

Game notes: Johnson went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Britt Davis added a 3-for-4 game with two runs, and Gibson had two RBI. ... Gibson’s two-run triple keyed the seventh, which included an RBI double by Perry. ... Jatavious Williams went 3-for-3 for Central.

Records: Peach County 6-14.

Next: Central at Peach County, 5:55 p.m., Friday.

Upson-Lee 9, Mary Persons 5

Mary Persons

100

031

0

5

7

5

Upson-Lee

240

021

x

9

13

1

WP: Kalen Puckett. LP: Wes Freeman.

2B: UL: Tanner Crews, Nash Franklin.

HR: MP: Austin Mock.

Game notes: Puckett and Franklin had run-scoring singles in the second, while Tanner Crews and Will Barfield drove in runs with fly balls. ... Franklin went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, while Puckett and Tyler Harper had two hits each, and Crews drove in two runs. ... JD Richards had two hits and Mock two RBI for the Bulldogs.

Records: Upson-Lee 8-10.

Next: Upson-Lee at Mary Persons, 5:45 p.m., Friday.

Dodge County 12, Northeast 0

Northeast

000

00

0

2

11

Dodge County

043

5x

12

14

1

WP: Burch. LP: Wimberly.

Tuesday’s Boys Soccer

Stratford 7, Chattahoochee County 2

Goals: S: Jamison 4, Slappey, Thomas, Delves; CC: Gonzales, McNab.

Assists: S: Delves 2, Slappey, Odeh, Thomas

Saves: S: Iakavodis 3, Thompson 3; CC: Beasley 9.

Records: Stratford 3-7-1.

Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

FPD 5, Manchester 0

FPD 5 Manchester High School 0

Goals: FPD: Noah Lyu 4, Stephen Summerow 1.

Assists: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 2, Austin Cox 1, Dane Wiggins 1.

Shots: FPD 39; M 0.

Record: FPD 6-4-3

Next: Pike County at FPD, 7 p.m., Thursday.

Veterans 6, Mount de Sales 0

Goals: V: Max Wilkins 2, Max Franklin 1, DeAngelo Howell 1, Giovanni Reyes 1, Michael Sordillo 1.

Assists: V: Tristain Gibbons 1, Giovanni Reyes 1.

Saves: V: Robert Benge 2, James Sillence 1; MdS 7.

Shots: V 21; MDS 3.

Record: Veterans 11-3.

Next: Veterans at Harris County, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Howard 1, Rutland 1

Goals: H: Fenn 1; R: Rhyns 1.

Saves: H: Williams 19; R: Music 12.

Shots: Howard 14, Rutland 12.

Next: Spalding at Howard, Friday; Lamar County at Rutland, Monday.

Tuesday’s Girls Soccer

Stratford 10, Chattahoochee County 0

Goals: S: Emory Sutherland 3, Ellie Peterson 2, Josie Lamb 1, Lizzi Clayton 1, Monica Montalvo 2, Drake Miscall.

Assists: S: Carey Woodcock 1, Clayton 2, Sara Kate Durkee 3, Lamb 1.

Shots: Stratford 24.

Records: Stratford 7-1, GHSA Class A Area 2 5-1.

Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

FPD 10, Manchester 0

Goals: FPD: Gracie Matthews 2, Jansyn Samples 2, Emma Lako 3, Elizabeth Nelson 1, Lindsay Strickland 1, Kennedy Cauley 1.

Assists: FPD: Lako 2, Matthews 1, Alyssa Dubose 1, Nelson 1, Lily Peavy 1.

Shots: FPD: 29; Manchester 0.

Record: FPD 13-0.

Next: Pike County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Howard 9, Rutland 1

Goals: H: Rodenroth 4, H. Ovell 1, A. Ovell 2, Harriger 1, Edwards 1; R: Harrod. 1.

Saves: H: Buie 13; R: Francis 9, Hulett 3.

Shots: Howard 23, Rutland 10.

Next: Spalding at Howard, Friday; Lamar County at Rutland, Monday.

Tuesday’s Boys Tennis

Stratford 4, Brookstone 1

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Josh Fernicola 6-1, 6-1; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Dylan Wright 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Manav Shah 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Michael Umana/Reed Bickerstaff (B) d. Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu 6-3, 6-1; Greg Sutton/Tejas Athni (S) d. Joel Umana/Sutton Eggena 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Record: Stratford Academy 13-0, GHSA Area 1 West 4-0.

Next: West Laurens at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.

Tuesday’s Girls Tennis

Brookstone 4, Stratford 1

Singles: Gracie Hemmings (B) d. Eliza Freedman 7-5, 6-1; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Sammi Rice 6-0, 7-6; Abbie Dillon (B) d. Lucy Boswell 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Lillie Patton/Lillie Norred (B) d. Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio 6-0, 6-1; Abigail Pitts/Anya Polomis (B) d. Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler 6-0, 6-1.

Record: Stratford Academy 12-1. GHSA Area 1 West 3-1.

Next: West Laurens at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.

Tuesday’s Boys Track and Field

Viking Invitational No. 2

At FPD

Team scores: Stratford 75, Mount de Sales 60, FPD 30.

Individual winners

100m: Hardwick (MDS) 11.53

110m Hurdles: McGean (SA) 16.06

200m: Owens (MDS) 24.09

300m Hurdles: McGean (SA) 43.01

400m: Massey (SA) 53.63

800m: Martin (FPD) 2:18.06

1,600m: Brahney (MDS) 5:15.21

3,200m: Brahney (MDS) 11:37.88

4×100 Relay: MDS 45.19

4×400 Relay: Stratford 3:52.72

High Jump: Thompson (SA) 6-00

Long Jump: Owens (MDS) 20-0

Triple Jump: Mole (SA) 38-6.5

Discus: Howard (Trinity) 147-11

Shot Put: Irvin (SA) 43-4

Pole Vault: Massey (SA) 12-0

Tuesday’s Girls Track and Field

Viking Invitational No. 2

At FPD

Team scores: Stratford 62.50, Mount de Sales 58.5, FPD 42.5.

Individual winners

100m: O. Nwabueze (MDS) 13.05

100m Hurdles: Frame (FPD) 17.92

200m: A. Nwabueze (MDS) 26.86

300m Hurdles: Hall (SA) 53.16

400m: Hall (SA) 1:06.32

800m: Reeves (FPD) 2:55.95

1,600m: Reeves (FPD) 6:54.05

3,200m: Siror (MDS) 13:53.16

4×100 Relay: MDS 51.12

4×400 Relay: FPD 4:46.48

High Jump: Sellers (SA) 4-8

Long Jump: Reeves (FPD) 15-8.25

Triple Jump: Clark (MDS) 34-5.25

Discus: Scott (Trinity) 95-5

Shot Put: Pare (MDS) 31-4.75

Pole Vault: Thornsberry (SA) 8-0

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Houston County's rebuilding is going better than it seems

View more video

Sports Videos