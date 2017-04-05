Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

Tuesday’s Baseball
Tattnall Square 11, Wilkinson County 2
Tattnall
210
701
—
11
10
3
Wilkinson Co.
001
010
—
2
2
2
WP: Logan Fink.
2B: TS: Trey Ham, Destin Mack, Luke Laskey.
Game notes: Trey Ham went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Austin Marchman went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Records: Tattnall Square 18-1.
Next: ELCA at Tattnall Square, 7 p.m., Thursday.
Perry 2, Spalding 1
Perry
000
100
01
—
2
7
1
Spalding
000
000
10
—
1
7
2
WP: John Micah Law. LP: Coppock.
2B: P: Bryce Morgan; S: Bryant.
Game notes: Morgan’s single to right brought in Jackson Farrell with the lead run in the top of the eighth, and then relief pitcher Morgan sat down Spalding in order in the bottom half to preserve the win. ... Morgan also led the way offensively for Perry with three hits and two RBI, while Farrell had two hits and scored twice.
Records: Perry 10-12.
Next: Spalding at Perry, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
FPD 13, Northside 3
Northside
100
02
—
3
5
4
FPD
621
04
0
—
13
11
4
WP: Garrett West. LP: Hunter Price.
2B: FPD: Tyler Mimbs
HR: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth.
Game notes: Chet Thompson paced the FPD offense with a 3-for-4 day and four RBI, while Mimbs was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run. Bloodworth added two RBI on a hit with three runs.
Records: FPD 11-10.
Next: GMC at FPD, 6:30 p.m., Thursday.
Taylor County 5, Hawkinsville 3
Hawkinsville
030
000
0
—
3
8
3
Taylor County
401
000
x
—
5
6
6
WP: Gunnar Watson. LP: Hunter Prince.
2B: H: Jacob Coody.
HR: TC: Gunnar Watson.
Game notes: Watson and Jake Pounds each had two hits and two RBI for the Vikings, ... Coody and Chris Stone and John Michael Sheffield had two hits each for Hawkinsville.
Records: Hawkinsville 7-10; Taylor County 18-1.
Next: Hawkinsville at Wilcox County, 5:30 p.m., Thursday; Miller County at Taylor County, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Windsor 19, Monsignor Donovan 0
Windsor
874
—
19
11
0
Mon. Donovan
000
—
0
1
3
WP: Christian (5-0). LP: Hill.
2B: W: Daniels, Rustin.
Game notes: Jamison Lee was 3-for-3 and Tyler Christian 2-for-2 for Windsor.
Records: Windsor 6-3.
Next: Windsor at Flint River, 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Baldwin 15, Dublin 8
Dublin
301
011
2
—
8
12
4
Baldwin
331
224
x
—
15
12
1
WP: Donte Justice. LP: Tri Moye.
2B: D: Nick Sumner, Holden Baisden, Torian Holder 2.; B: Brett Bass.
3B: B: Hunter Davis.
HR: B: Justice.
Game notes: Justice drove in five runs with two hits and Davis three runs on two hits for the Braves. Jordan Rouse, Josh Horton and Bass added two hits each, Bass with three RBI and Horton with two. ... Baisden and Holder went 3-for-4 for Dublin.
Bleckley County 10, Washington County 9
Washington Co.
111
202
02
—
9
10
3
Bleckley County
421
000
03
—
10
13
6
WP: Tripp Purser. LP: Kaleb Kent.
2B: WC: Carson Hart; BC: Nash Mullis.
HR: WC: Jajuan Curry; BC: Carter Raffield.
Game notes: Washington County took a two-run lead in the eighth on a dropped third strike, single, throwing error and run-scoring single by Bailey Vickers. But Bleckley County answered. Nash Mullis drove an 0-2 pitch to center to score two runs and tie it. Further details were not available. ... The pitching staffs combined for 25 strikeouts and eight walks, and 11 of the 19 runs were earned. ...
Records: Bleckley County 14-4.
Next: Bleckley County at Northeast, 4:30 p.m., Thursday.
Warner Robins 10, Westside 8
Warner Robins
135
000
1
—
10
8
7
Westside
000
305
0
—
8
9
7
WP: Carson Mellinger.
2B: WR: Reece Page.
Game notes: Page, Xavier McIntyre and Dalton Hedden had two hits each for the Demons, with Page driving in two runs.
Records: Warner Robins 4-16.
Next: Warner Robins at Bainbridge, 5 p.m., Friday.
Peach County 7, Central 5
Peach County
100
002
4
—
7
12
2
Central
100
003
1
—
5
4
0
WP: Jaquez Jackson. LP: Malik Barnhill.
2B: PC: Hunter Johnson, Dylan Perry; C: Charels Jackson.
3B: PC: Kendrick Johnson, Chris Gibson.
HR: PC: Johnson.
Game notes: Johnson went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Britt Davis added a 3-for-4 game with two runs, and Gibson had two RBI. ... Gibson’s two-run triple keyed the seventh, which included an RBI double by Perry. ... Jatavious Williams went 3-for-3 for Central.
Records: Peach County 6-14.
Next: Central at Peach County, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
Upson-Lee 9, Mary Persons 5
Mary Persons
100
031
0
—
5
7
5
Upson-Lee
240
021
x
—
9
13
1
WP: Kalen Puckett. LP: Wes Freeman.
2B: UL: Tanner Crews, Nash Franklin.
HR: MP: Austin Mock.
Game notes: Puckett and Franklin had run-scoring singles in the second, while Tanner Crews and Will Barfield drove in runs with fly balls. ... Franklin went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, while Puckett and Tyler Harper had two hits each, and Crews drove in two runs. ... JD Richards had two hits and Mock two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Records: Upson-Lee 8-10.
Next: Upson-Lee at Mary Persons, 5:45 p.m., Friday.
Dodge County 12, Northeast 0
Northeast
000
00
—
0
2
11
Dodge County
043
5x
—
12
14
1
WP: Burch. LP: Wimberly.
Tuesday’s Boys Soccer
Stratford 7, Chattahoochee County 2
Goals: S: Jamison 4, Slappey, Thomas, Delves; CC: Gonzales, McNab.
Assists: S: Delves 2, Slappey, Odeh, Thomas
Saves: S: Iakavodis 3, Thompson 3; CC: Beasley 9.
Records: Stratford 3-7-1.
Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
FPD 5, Manchester 0
FPD 5 Manchester High School 0
Goals: FPD: Noah Lyu 4, Stephen Summerow 1.
Assists: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 2, Austin Cox 1, Dane Wiggins 1.
Shots: FPD 39; M 0.
Record: FPD 6-4-3
Next: Pike County at FPD, 7 p.m., Thursday.
Veterans 6, Mount de Sales 0
Goals: V: Max Wilkins 2, Max Franklin 1, DeAngelo Howell 1, Giovanni Reyes 1, Michael Sordillo 1.
Assists: V: Tristain Gibbons 1, Giovanni Reyes 1.
Saves: V: Robert Benge 2, James Sillence 1; MdS 7.
Shots: V 21; MDS 3.
Record: Veterans 11-3.
Next: Veterans at Harris County, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Howard 1, Rutland 1
Goals: H: Fenn 1; R: Rhyns 1.
Saves: H: Williams 19; R: Music 12.
Shots: Howard 14, Rutland 12.
Next: Spalding at Howard, Friday; Lamar County at Rutland, Monday.
Tuesday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 10, Chattahoochee County 0
Goals: S: Emory Sutherland 3, Ellie Peterson 2, Josie Lamb 1, Lizzi Clayton 1, Monica Montalvo 2, Drake Miscall.
Assists: S: Carey Woodcock 1, Clayton 2, Sara Kate Durkee 3, Lamb 1.
Shots: Stratford 24.
Records: Stratford 7-1, GHSA Class A Area 2 5-1.
Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
FPD 10, Manchester 0
Goals: FPD: Gracie Matthews 2, Jansyn Samples 2, Emma Lako 3, Elizabeth Nelson 1, Lindsay Strickland 1, Kennedy Cauley 1.
Assists: FPD: Lako 2, Matthews 1, Alyssa Dubose 1, Nelson 1, Lily Peavy 1.
Shots: FPD: 29; Manchester 0.
Record: FPD 13-0.
Next: Pike County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
Howard 9, Rutland 1
Goals: H: Rodenroth 4, H. Ovell 1, A. Ovell 2, Harriger 1, Edwards 1; R: Harrod. 1.
Saves: H: Buie 13; R: Francis 9, Hulett 3.
Shots: Howard 23, Rutland 10.
Next: Spalding at Howard, Friday; Lamar County at Rutland, Monday.
Tuesday’s Boys Tennis
Stratford 4, Brookstone 1
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Josh Fernicola 6-1, 6-1; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Dylan Wright 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Manav Shah 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Michael Umana/Reed Bickerstaff (B) d. Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu 6-3, 6-1; Greg Sutton/Tejas Athni (S) d. Joel Umana/Sutton Eggena 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Record: Stratford Academy 13-0, GHSA Area 1 West 4-0.
Next: West Laurens at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.
Tuesday’s Girls Tennis
Brookstone 4, Stratford 1
Singles: Gracie Hemmings (B) d. Eliza Freedman 7-5, 6-1; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Sammi Rice 6-0, 7-6; Abbie Dillon (B) d. Lucy Boswell 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Lillie Patton/Lillie Norred (B) d. Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio 6-0, 6-1; Abigail Pitts/Anya Polomis (B) d. Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler 6-0, 6-1.
Record: Stratford Academy 12-1. GHSA Area 1 West 3-1.
Next: West Laurens at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.
Tuesday’s Boys Track and Field
Viking Invitational No. 2
At FPD
Team scores: Stratford 75, Mount de Sales 60, FPD 30.
Individual winners
100m: Hardwick (MDS) 11.53
110m Hurdles: McGean (SA) 16.06
200m: Owens (MDS) 24.09
300m Hurdles: McGean (SA) 43.01
400m: Massey (SA) 53.63
800m: Martin (FPD) 2:18.06
1,600m: Brahney (MDS) 5:15.21
3,200m: Brahney (MDS) 11:37.88
4×100 Relay: MDS 45.19
4×400 Relay: Stratford 3:52.72
High Jump: Thompson (SA) 6-00
Long Jump: Owens (MDS) 20-0
Triple Jump: Mole (SA) 38-6.5
Discus: Howard (Trinity) 147-11
Shot Put: Irvin (SA) 43-4
Pole Vault: Massey (SA) 12-0
Tuesday’s Girls Track and Field
Viking Invitational No. 2
At FPD
Team scores: Stratford 62.50, Mount de Sales 58.5, FPD 42.5.
Individual winners
100m: O. Nwabueze (MDS) 13.05
100m Hurdles: Frame (FPD) 17.92
200m: A. Nwabueze (MDS) 26.86
300m Hurdles: Hall (SA) 53.16
400m: Hall (SA) 1:06.32
800m: Reeves (FPD) 2:55.95
1,600m: Reeves (FPD) 6:54.05
3,200m: Siror (MDS) 13:53.16
4×100 Relay: MDS 51.12
4×400 Relay: FPD 4:46.48
High Jump: Sellers (SA) 4-8
Long Jump: Reeves (FPD) 15-8.25
Triple Jump: Clark (MDS) 34-5.25
Discus: Scott (Trinity) 95-5
Shot Put: Pare (MDS) 31-4.75
Pole Vault: Thornsberry (SA) 8-0
