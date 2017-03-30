High School Sports

March 30, 2017 9:08 PM

Thursday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Ron Seibel

High Schools

Thursday’s Baseball

Perry 4-2, Mary Persons 3-3

Game 1

Perry

100

001

2

4

9

2

Mary Persons

100

200

0

3

6

2

WP: John Micah Law. LP: Wes Freeman.

2B: P: Christian Valdivia.

Game notes: Bryce Morgan and Clayton Davis each went 2-for-4 for Perry, which took the lead in the top of the seventh on a pair of RBI singles. ... For Mary Persons, Dylan Smith went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Game 2

Perry

002

000

0

2

4

3

Mary Persons

100

110

x

3

4

1

WP: Austin Benson. LP: Bryce Morgan.

2B: MP: Tyler Skelton 2.

Game notes: Jackson Ferrell went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Perry. ... For Mary Persons, Skelton went 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Benson struck out six.

Records: Perry 9-12, Mary Persons 16-7.

Next: Perry at Spalding, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday; Mary Persons at Upson-Lee, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

John Milledge 6, Gatewood 5

Gatewood

010

300

1

5

8

1

John Milledge

410

100

x

6

7

3

WP: Trevor Evans. LP: Coop Hall.

2B: JM: Dawson Huff, Cole Wilson.

Game notes: Reid Sasser went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Gatewood. ... For John Milledge, Andrew Prestwood went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Cole Wilson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Evans struck out five in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Records: Gatewood 6-4.

Next: Brookwood vs. Gatewood, 3 p.m., Friday at Frederica.

Stratford 11, Hawkinsville 4

Stratford

000

006

5

11

14

5

Hawkinsville

310

000

0

4

4

1

WP: Clifton Olmstead. LP: Hunter Prince.

2B: S: Ames Jamison, Charlie Giles; H: Prince.

3B: H: Jacob Coody.

HR: S: Giles.

Game notes: Giles went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI for Stratford, which got seven strikeouts in six innings of work from Olmstead.

Records: Stratford 10-7, Hawkinsville 6-9.

Next: Pacelli at Hawkinsville, 5 p.m., Friday; Deerfield-Windsor at Stratford, 12:30 p.m., Saturday; North Cobb Christian at Stratford, 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

Jones County 12, Hampton 1

Jones County

220

44

12

12

1

Hampton

000

10

1

2

2

WP: Bradley Hunnicutt. LP: Kyle Heuchert.

2B: JC: Brooks Veal 2, Michael Story.

3B: JC: Teldrick Ross.

Game notes: Veal went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI for Jones County, which got seven strikeouts in three innings of work from Hunnicutt.

Records: Jones County 15-6.

Next: Jones County at East Coweta, 11 a.m., April 7; Jones County vs. Northgate, 1:30 p.m., April 7 at East Coweta.

Tattnall Square 7, Prince Avenue Christian 3

Prince Avenue

000

001

2

3

3

1

Tattnall

004

030

x

7

8

2

WP: Matt Blair. LP: Danny Westbury.

2B: T: Destin Mack.

HR: T: Trey Ham 2.

Game notes: Ham had a grand slam in the third inning and drove all seven Tattnall runs home as part of a 2-for-3 showing. Blair gave up one hit and struck out nine in six innings of work.

Records: Tattnall 15-1.

Next: Deerfield-Windsor at Tattnall Square, 5:30 p.m., Friday.

East Laurens 4, Telfair County 2

Telfair County

000

110

0

2

3

2

East Laurens

011

020

x

4

6

2

WP: Gavin Donaldson. LP: Ian Blankenship.

HR: EL: Colby Owens.

Game notes: Seth Newsome went 2-for-3 with a run scored for East Laurens.

Records: East Laurens 6-4.

Next: Treutlen at East Laurens, 7 p.m., Monday.

Wednesday’s Boys Track and Field

At Baldwin County Recreation Department

Team scores: Gatewood 87, John Milledge 70, Trinity Christian 36, Bethlehem 20.

Individual winners

100m: Miles (JMA) 11.23.

110m Hurdles: Turner (GW) 15.95.

200m: Miles (JMA) 24.00.

300m Hurdles: Sasser (GW) 43.06.

400m: McElhenney (GW) 53.56.

800m: Williams (GW) 2:18.

1,600m: Brar (JMA) 5:16.

3,200m: Brar (JMA) 11:23.

4x100 Relay: John Milledge, 44.78.

4x400 Relay: Trinity Christian, 3:48

High Jump: Turner (GW) 6-0.

Long Jump: Sasser (GW) 19-5.25.

Triple Jump: Francis (JMA) 41-5.

Shot Put: Howard (TC) 43-1.

Hockey

SPHL

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Macon

33

12

4

2

72

157

130

Fayetteville

35

14

1

1

72

167

114

Huntsville

32

15

2

3

69

184

152

Peoria

28

12

7

4

67

165

138

Mississippi

29

20

2

1

61

159

152

Knoxville

27

18

4

3

61

165

164

Pensacola

24

19

4

4

56

153

143

Columbus

20

27

2

2

44

139

180

Roanoke

16

28

7

1

40

147

199

Evansville

13

29

4

5

35

120

184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Mississippi at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday

Evansville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday

Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

