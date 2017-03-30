Thursday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Baseball
Perry 4-2, Mary Persons 3-3
Game 1
Perry
100
001
2
—
4
9
2
Mary Persons
100
200
0
—
3
6
2
WP: John Micah Law. LP: Wes Freeman.
2B: P: Christian Valdivia.
Game notes: Bryce Morgan and Clayton Davis each went 2-for-4 for Perry, which took the lead in the top of the seventh on a pair of RBI singles. ... For Mary Persons, Dylan Smith went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Game 2
Perry
002
000
0
—
2
4
3
Mary Persons
100
110
x
—
3
4
1
WP: Austin Benson. LP: Bryce Morgan.
2B: MP: Tyler Skelton 2.
Game notes: Jackson Ferrell went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Perry. ... For Mary Persons, Skelton went 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Benson struck out six.
Records: Perry 9-12, Mary Persons 16-7.
Next: Perry at Spalding, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday; Mary Persons at Upson-Lee, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
John Milledge 6, Gatewood 5
Gatewood
010
300
1
—
5
8
1
John Milledge
410
100
x
—
6
7
3
WP: Trevor Evans. LP: Coop Hall.
2B: JM: Dawson Huff, Cole Wilson.
Game notes: Reid Sasser went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Gatewood. ... For John Milledge, Andrew Prestwood went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Cole Wilson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Evans struck out five in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Records: Gatewood 6-4.
Next: Brookwood vs. Gatewood, 3 p.m., Friday at Frederica.
Stratford 11, Hawkinsville 4
Stratford
000
006
5
—
11
14
5
Hawkinsville
310
000
0
—
4
4
1
WP: Clifton Olmstead. LP: Hunter Prince.
2B: S: Ames Jamison, Charlie Giles; H: Prince.
3B: H: Jacob Coody.
HR: S: Giles.
Game notes: Giles went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI for Stratford, which got seven strikeouts in six innings of work from Olmstead.
Records: Stratford 10-7, Hawkinsville 6-9.
Next: Pacelli at Hawkinsville, 5 p.m., Friday; Deerfield-Windsor at Stratford, 12:30 p.m., Saturday; North Cobb Christian at Stratford, 3:30 p.m., Saturday.
Jones County 12, Hampton 1
Jones County
220
44
—
12
12
1
Hampton
000
10
—
1
2
2
WP: Bradley Hunnicutt. LP: Kyle Heuchert.
2B: JC: Brooks Veal 2, Michael Story.
3B: JC: Teldrick Ross.
Game notes: Veal went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI for Jones County, which got seven strikeouts in three innings of work from Hunnicutt.
Records: Jones County 15-6.
Next: Jones County at East Coweta, 11 a.m., April 7; Jones County vs. Northgate, 1:30 p.m., April 7 at East Coweta.
Tattnall Square 7, Prince Avenue Christian 3
Prince Avenue
000
001
2
—
3
3
1
Tattnall
004
030
x
—
7
8
2
WP: Matt Blair. LP: Danny Westbury.
2B: T: Destin Mack.
HR: T: Trey Ham 2.
Game notes: Ham had a grand slam in the third inning and drove all seven Tattnall runs home as part of a 2-for-3 showing. Blair gave up one hit and struck out nine in six innings of work.
Records: Tattnall 15-1.
Next: Deerfield-Windsor at Tattnall Square, 5:30 p.m., Friday.
East Laurens 4, Telfair County 2
Telfair County
000
110
0
—
2
3
2
East Laurens
011
020
x
—
4
6
2
WP: Gavin Donaldson. LP: Ian Blankenship.
HR: EL: Colby Owens.
Game notes: Seth Newsome went 2-for-3 with a run scored for East Laurens.
Records: East Laurens 6-4.
Next: Treutlen at East Laurens, 7 p.m., Monday.
Wednesday’s Boys Track and Field
At Baldwin County Recreation Department
Team scores: Gatewood 87, John Milledge 70, Trinity Christian 36, Bethlehem 20.
Individual winners
100m: Miles (JMA) 11.23.
110m Hurdles: Turner (GW) 15.95.
200m: Miles (JMA) 24.00.
300m Hurdles: Sasser (GW) 43.06.
400m: McElhenney (GW) 53.56.
800m: Williams (GW) 2:18.
1,600m: Brar (JMA) 5:16.
3,200m: Brar (JMA) 11:23.
4x100 Relay: John Milledge, 44.78.
4x400 Relay: Trinity Christian, 3:48
High Jump: Turner (GW) 6-0.
Long Jump: Sasser (GW) 19-5.25.
Triple Jump: Francis (JMA) 41-5.
Shot Put: Howard (TC) 43-1.
Hockey
SPHL
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Macon
33
12
4
2
72
157
130
Fayetteville
35
14
1
1
72
167
114
Huntsville
32
15
2
3
69
184
152
Peoria
28
12
7
4
67
165
138
Mississippi
29
20
2
1
61
159
152
Knoxville
27
18
4
3
61
165
164
Pensacola
24
19
4
4
56
153
143
Columbus
20
27
2
2
44
139
180
Roanoke
16
28
7
1
40
147
199
Evansville
13
29
4
5
35
120
184
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Mississippi at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
Evansville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday
Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
