Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Wednesday’s Baseball
Upson-Lee 3, Howard 1
Upson-Lee
003
000
0
—
3
8
1
Howard
100
000
0
—
1
5
0
WP: Tyler Harper. LP: Trent Brown.
2B: UL: Tanner Crews.
3B: UL: Kalen Puckett.
Game notes: Crews and Will Barfield had two hits each for Upson-Lee. Puckett, Nash Franklin and Crews had run-scoring hits in the third.
Records: Upson-Lee 7-10; Howard 9-12.
Next: Griffin at Upson-Lee, 5:30 p.m., Monday; Northside at Howard, 5 p.m., April 5.
Bleckley County 6, Jeff Davis 5
Jeff Davis
011
001
2
—
5
11
3
Bleckley County
002
103
x
—
6
9
1
WP: Sam Knighton. LP: Britt Metts.
2B: JD: White, Baucom, Sanders.
3B: JD: Foster.
HR: JD: Foster.
Game notes: Pitchers Knighton, Chandler Abney and Carter Raffield avoided letting so many extra-base hits turn into runs, with five strikeouts and no walks. ... Jack Fernandez led Bleckley County with two hits while Nash Mullis and Andrew Butler drove in two runs each.
Records: Bleckley County 12-4.
Next: Bleckley County at Dublin, 6 p.m., Thursday.
Jones County 8, Hampton 0
Hampton
000
000
0
—
0
1
3
Jones County
000
152
x
—
8
9
0
WP: Thomas Vickers. LP: Renfroe.
Game notes: Vickers fanned six and walked one in throwing the complete-game one-hitter. ... Brooks Veal, Michael Story and Hunter Pierce each had two hits for the Greyhounds, who scored five in the fifth on four singles, four walks, a stolen base, error, sacrifice fly and passed ball.
Records: Jones County 14-6.
Next: Jones County at Hampton, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Baseball
Dodge County 3, Dublin 1
Dodge County
200
010
0
—
3
5
2
Dublin
010
000
0
—
1
4
3
WP: T. Pruett. LP: Trent Leroy.
2B: Dublin: Nick Sumner.
Game notes: Pruett had two hits for Dodge County, and struck out nine with two walks.
Jackson 7, Peach County 5
Jackson
000
220
3
—
7
6
4
Peach County
002
030
0
—
5
5
1
WP: Davis. LP: Kendrick Johnson.
2B: J: Moore, Burford; PC: Jake Wingo.
3B: PC: Johnson.
Game notes: Britt Davis had two hits and Johnson three RBI for the Trojans, with Wingo driving in two runs.
Records: Peach County 5-13.
Next: Peach County at Jackson, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
The Campus 6, Central Ga. Athletics 3
CGA
201
000
0
—
3
5
5
The Campus
000
033
x
—
6
5
0
WP: Simmons. LP: Dallas Yoder.
2B: CG: Yoder; Campus: Guy, Free.
Records: CGA 1-5.
Next: Konos vs. Central Georgia Athletics, 4 p.m., Friday, at Luther Williams.
Tuesday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 3, Pike County 0
Goals: MP: Hunter Martin, Zane Holliman, James Davis.
Assists: MP: Julian Rivera, Holliman.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 4; Pike County: 8.
Shots: Mary Persons 21, Pike County 7.
Records: Mary Persons 9-2-2; Pike County 7-2.
Next: Mary Persons at West Laurens, Thursday.
Comments