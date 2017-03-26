Weekend Middle Georgia scoreboard

Saturday’s Baseball
Piedmont 11,
Gatewood 6
Gatewood
100
130
1
—
6
5
1
Piedmont
320
213
x
—
11
9
2
WP: Mack Brady; LP: Dylan Humphries
2B: P: Brady, Brock Carter.
3B: P: Tyler Mills.
Game notes: Jay Sheets drove in four runs, while Carter had three hits and Brady two for Piedmont.
Gatewood 5,
Flint River 4
Gatewood
300
101
0
—
5
13
1
Flint River
120
100
0
—
4
6
1
WP: Tony Rudolph. LP: James Murphy.
Game notes: Reid Sasser came in from third with the winning run on Cody Kauffman’s single left in the sixth for Gatewood. Sasser and Kauffman each had three hits and Brayden Hill two for the Gators.
Records: Gatewood 6-2.
Next: Gatewood vs. Brookwood at Fredrica, 3 p.m., Friday.
Friday’s Baseball
Upson-Lee 7, Howard 5
Upson-Lee
000
330
1
—
7
8
2
Howard
002
030
0
—
5
5
3
WP: Tyler Harper. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-4).
HR: U-L: Tanner Crews, Will Barfield.
Game notes: Barfield went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI for Upson-Lee. ... Zach Cameron went 2-for-4 for Howard.
Tattnall Square 4,
FPD 1
FPD
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
Tattnall Square
000
004
x
—
4
4
1
WP: Matt Blair. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.
2B: TS: Luke Laskey.
Game notes: Blair struck out 12 in six innings of work.
Houston County 11,
Coffee 1
Houston County
332
30
—
11
9
1
Coffee
100
00
—
1
3
3
WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Cliffton Heath.
2B: HC: Austin Hittinger.
Valdosta 5,
Northside 0
Northside
000
000
0
—
0
2
5
Valdosta
101
102
x
—
5
5
2
WP: A. Stephens. LP: Austin Mathews.
Dublin 31, Northeast 12
Dublin
129
13(15)
—
31
13
5
Northeast
008
130
—
12
6
11
WP: Holden Baisden; LP: H. Jill.
2B: D: Holden Baisden 2, Torian Holder; N: McCarthy, Wimberly.
3B: D: Nick Sumner.
Game notes: Baisden drove in seven runs on three hits while Tri Moye had five RBI on one hit. Baisden had three hits, while Zion Washington, Holder and Ty Wright had two each. Wright scored five runs.
CFCA 1, Fullington 0
Fullington
000
000
0
—
0
0
1
CFCA
000
100
x
—
1
4
3
WP: Thomas Prestridge; LP: Mashburn.
2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey.
Game notes: Hunter Cosnahan drew a bases-loaded walk to score Dawson Ezzell with the Lancers’ winning run. Railey had two hits for the Lancers.
Records: CFCA 10-1.
Griffin Christian 13, Central Georgia Athletics 3
CGA
001
000
0
—
3
4
6
Griffin Chr.
401
305
0
—
13
9
1
WP: Ethan Barr. LP: Phillip Braswell
2B: CGA: Rashid Muhammad, Phillip Braswell; GC: Jacob Atha, Greg Bloomer.
3B: GC: Micah Brown.
Records: GCA 1-4.
Thomas County Central 9,
Warner Robins 1
TCC
011
070
0
—
9
13
2
Warner Robins
000
001
0
—
1
6
1
LP: Ben Johnson.
2B: WR: Elijah Sisa.
Game notes: Johnson teamed with Carson Meilinger and Dalton Hedden to strike out 11 batters for Warner Robins, with only two walks.
Records: Warner Robins 3-14.
Next: Warner Robins at Howard, 3:30 p.m., Monday.
Friday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1
Goals: MP: Zane Holliman, Julian Rivera.
Assists: MP: Dawson Daniel.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 4; Upson-Lee 11.
Shots: Mary Persons 16, Upson-Lee 6
Records: Mary Persons 8-2-2, 5-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 8-3, 3-2.
Veterans 6,
how’Thomas County Central 0
Goals: V: Max Wilkins 3, Zach Johnson 1, Michael Sordillo 1, Andrew Watts 1.
Assists: V: Andrew Musmanno 1, Andrew Watts 1
Saves: V: Robert Benge 2; TC: 13
Shots: Veterans 26, TCC, 3.
Record: Veterans 10-3.
Next: Mount de Sales at Veterans, 7:30 p.m., April 4.
Houston County 6, Coffee 0
Goals: HC: Heath Henry 2, Hunter Henry 1, Hunter Germundsen 1, Austin Marfell 1, own goal.
Assists: HC: Hunter Henry 4, Heath Henry 1, Austin Marfell 1.
Saves: HC: Declan Furlough 0; Coffee: Sanchez 1.
Shots: Houston County 15, Coffee 0.
Records: Houston County 11-2, Coffee 10-3.
Next: Lowndes at Houston County, April 7.
Golf
Cherry Blossom
Saturday
64 R. Emory-T. Steed
65 P. Clubb-T. Floyd
66 D. Hickman-P. Shippey
67 B. Blalock-B. Huff
68 N. Kishigian-T. Woodyard
68 L. Gerdes-C. Tidwell
68 J. Tuft-J. Lowe
69 R. Barbour-S. Lane
69 J. Pyron-J. Loosier
69 M. Smith-T. Harbin
70 C. Terry-B. James
70 P. Welch-M. Dockery
70 K. Johnson-C. Becham
70 D. Steed-D. Steed
70 M. Janssen-R. Farnsworth
70 B. Spainhour-L. Higgins
70 T. Randall-K. Yielding
71 J. Thigpin-A. Thigpen
71 S. Veal-S. Dorton
71 B. Vowell-J. Boyd
71 S. Chafin-J. Elder
72 C. Hall-C. Leslie
72 M. Adams-J. Gilbert
72 A. Cochran-J. Starr
72 S. Folsom-J. Pagura
73 W. Davidson-S. Durkee
73 D. Norris-B. King
73 S. Field-M. McCall
73 J. Butler-J. Kelly
74 J. Pyles-T. Pyles
74 H. Rape-R. Lovelace
74 T. Alston-T. Clark
74 B. Wooten-S. Talbert
75 T. Nicholson-R. Nicholson
75 L. Ellerbee-T. Molton
75 B. Sappe-M. Westbrook
75 M. Rodgers-Howell
76 J. Jones-M. Stokes
76 A. Riley-A. Riley
76 J. Hays-B. Hockensmith
77 B. Justice-B. Martin
77 C. Wise-D. Hurst
77 J. Stanford-M. Mayhue
78 R. Bridges-M. Bridges
78 D. Moore-B.J. Fisher
78 C. Stroud-B. Stroud
79 R. Bibb-K. Merritt
79 T. Israel-B. Wade
79 W. Williamson-D. Grant
81 K. Smith-S. Bowman
Seniors
65 W. Turner-J. Singletary
66 C. Hendrix-R. Oglesbee
68 G. McCanless-E. Wilson
68 P. O’Brien-R. Wynn
69 N. West-W. Daniels
69 D. Smith-C. Stanley
72 R. Vaughn-J. Brogdon
72 R. Mack-J. Gray
73 N. Hall-D. Braswell
74 M. Gay-G. Pearce
75 R. Syme-M. Claxton
76 C. Poole-R. Brody
77 M. Neal-J. Singleton
77 G. Brown-L. Harden
Sunday’s tee times
8 a.m. M. Neal-J. Singleton, G. Brown-L. Harden
8:10 C. Poole-R. Brody, R. Syme-M. Claxton
8:20 M. Gay-G. Pearce, N. Hall-D. Braswell
8:30 R. Mack-J. Gray, R. Vaughn-J. Brogdon
8:40 D. Smith-C. Stanley, N. West-W. Daniels
8:50 P. O’Brien-R. Wynn, G. McCanless-E. Wilson
9 a.m. C. Hendrix-R. Oglesbee, W. Turner-J. Singletary
9:10 K. Smith-S. Bowman
9:20 W. Williamson-D. Grant, T. Israel-B. Wade
9:30 R. Bibb-K. Merritt, C. Stroud-B. Stroud
9:40 D. Moore-B.J. Fisher, R. Bridges-M. Bridges
9:50 J. Stanford-M. Mayhue, C. Wise-D. Hurst
10:10 B. Justice-B. Martin, J. Hays-B. Hockensmith
10:20 A. Riley-A. Riley, J. Jones-M. Stokes
10:30 M. Rodgers-Howell, B. Sappe-M. Westbrook
10:40 L. Ellerbee-T. Molton, T. Nicholson-R. Nicholson
10:50 B. Wooten-S. Talbert, T. Alston-T. Clark
11 a.m. H. Rape-R. Lovelace, J. Pyles-T. Pyles
11:10 J. Butler-J. Kelly, S. Field-M. McCall
11:20 D. Norris-B. King, W. Davidson-S. Durkee
11:30 S. Folsom-J. Pagura, A. Cochran-J. Starr
11:40 M. Adams-J. Gilbert, C. Hall-C. Leslie
11:50 S. Chafin-J. Elder
12:10 B. Vowell-J. Boyd, S. Veal-S. Dorton
12:20 J. Thigpin-A. Thigpen, T. Randall-K. Yielding
12:30 B. Spainhour-L. Higgins, M. Janssen-R. Farnsworth
12:40 D. Steed-D. Steed, K. Johnson-C. Becham
12:50 P. Welch-M. Dockery, C. Terry-B. James
1 p.m. M. Smith-T. Harbin, J. Pyron-J. Loosier
1:10 R. Barbour-S. Lane, J. Tuft-J. Lowe
1:20 L. Gerdes-C. Tidwell, N. Kishigian-T. Woodyard
1:30 B. Blalock-B. Huff, D. Hickman-P. Shippey
1:40 P. Clubb-T. Floyd, R. Emory-T. Steed
