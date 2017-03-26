High School Sports

March 26, 2017 1:06 AM

Weekend Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley and Michael A. Lough

sports@macon.com

Saturday’s Baseball

Piedmont 11,

Gatewood 6

Gatewood

100

130

1

6

5

1

Piedmont

320

213

x

11

9

2

WP: Mack Brady; LP: Dylan Humphries

2B: P: Brady, Brock Carter.

3B: P: Tyler Mills.

Game notes: Jay Sheets drove in four runs, while Carter had three hits and Brady two for Piedmont.

Gatewood 5,

Flint River 4

Gatewood

300

101

0

5

13

1

Flint River

120

100

0

4

6

1

WP: Tony Rudolph. LP: James Murphy.

Game notes: Reid Sasser came in from third with the winning run on Cody Kauffman’s single left in the sixth for Gatewood. Sasser and Kauffman each had three hits and Brayden Hill two for the Gators.

Records: Gatewood 6-2.

Next: Gatewood vs. Brookwood at Fredrica, 3 p.m., Friday.

Friday’s Baseball

Upson-Lee 7, Howard 5

Upson-Lee

000

330

1

7

8

2

Howard

002

030

0

5

5

3

WP: Tyler Harper. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-4).

HR: U-L: Tanner Crews, Will Barfield.

Game notes: Barfield went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI for Upson-Lee. ... Zach Cameron went 2-for-4 for Howard.

Tattnall Square 4,

FPD 1

FPD

000

000

0

0

4

1

Tattnall Square

000

004

x

4

4

1

WP: Matt Blair. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.

2B: TS: Luke Laskey.

Game notes: Blair struck out 12 in six innings of work.

Houston County 11,

Coffee 1

Houston County

332

30

11

9

1

Coffee

100

00

1

3

3

WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Cliffton Heath.

2B: HC: Austin Hittinger.

Valdosta 5,

Northside 0

Northside

000

000

0

0

2

5

Valdosta

101

102

x

5

5

2

WP: A. Stephens. LP: Austin Mathews.

Dublin 31, Northeast 12

Dublin

129

13(15)

31

13

5

Northeast

008

130

12

6

11

WP: Holden Baisden; LP: H. Jill.

2B: D: Holden Baisden 2, Torian Holder; N: McCarthy, Wimberly.

3B: D: Nick Sumner.

Game notes: Baisden drove in seven runs on three hits while Tri Moye had five RBI on one hit. Baisden had three hits, while Zion Washington, Holder and Ty Wright had two each. Wright scored five runs.

CFCA 1, Fullington 0

Fullington

000

000

0

0

0

1

CFCA

000

100

x

1

4

3

WP: Thomas Prestridge; LP: Mashburn.

2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey.

Game notes: Hunter Cosnahan drew a bases-loaded walk to score Dawson Ezzell with the Lancers’ winning run. Railey had two hits for the Lancers.

Records: CFCA 10-1.

Griffin Christian 13, Central Georgia Athletics 3

CGA

001

000

0

3

4

6

Griffin Chr.

401

305

0

13

9

1

WP: Ethan Barr. LP: Phillip Braswell

2B: CGA: Rashid Muhammad, Phillip Braswell; GC: Jacob Atha, Greg Bloomer.

3B: GC: Micah Brown.

Records: GCA 1-4.

Thomas County Central 9,

Warner Robins 1

TCC

011

070

0

9

13

2

Warner Robins

000

001

0

1

6

1

LP: Ben Johnson.

2B: WR: Elijah Sisa.

Game notes: Johnson teamed with Carson Meilinger and Dalton Hedden to strike out 11 batters for Warner Robins, with only two walks.

Records: Warner Robins 3-14.

Next: Warner Robins at Howard, 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Friday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1

Goals: MP: Zane Holliman, Julian Rivera.

Assists: MP: Dawson Daniel.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 4; Upson-Lee 11.

Shots: Mary Persons 16, Upson-Lee 6

Records: Mary Persons 8-2-2, 5-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 8-3, 3-2.

Veterans 6,

how’Thomas County Central 0

Goals: V: Max Wilkins 3, Zach Johnson 1, Michael Sordillo 1, Andrew Watts 1.

Assists: V: Andrew Musmanno 1, Andrew Watts 1

Saves: V: Robert Benge 2; TC: 13

Shots: Veterans 26, TCC, 3.

Record: Veterans 10-3.

Next: Mount de Sales at Veterans, 7:30 p.m., April 4.

Houston County 6, Coffee 0

Goals: HC: Heath Henry 2, Hunter Henry 1, Hunter Germundsen 1, Austin Marfell 1, own goal.

Assists: HC: Hunter Henry 4, Heath Henry 1, Austin Marfell 1.

Saves: HC: Declan Furlough 0; Coffee: Sanchez 1.

Shots: Houston County 15, Coffee 0.

Records: Houston County 11-2, Coffee 10-3.

Next: Lowndes at Houston County, April 7.

Golf

Cherry Blossom

Saturday

64 R. Emory-T. Steed

65 P. Clubb-T. Floyd

66 D. Hickman-P. Shippey

67 B. Blalock-B. Huff

68 N. Kishigian-T. Woodyard

68 L. Gerdes-C. Tidwell

68 J. Tuft-J. Lowe

69 R. Barbour-S. Lane

69 J. Pyron-J. Loosier

69 M. Smith-T. Harbin

70 C. Terry-B. James

70 P. Welch-M. Dockery

70 K. Johnson-C. Becham

70 D. Steed-D. Steed

70 M. Janssen-R. Farnsworth

70 B. Spainhour-L. Higgins

70 T. Randall-K. Yielding

71 J. Thigpin-A. Thigpen

71 S. Veal-S. Dorton

71 B. Vowell-J. Boyd

71 S. Chafin-J. Elder

72 C. Hall-C. Leslie

72 M. Adams-J. Gilbert

72 A. Cochran-J. Starr

72 S. Folsom-J. Pagura

73 W. Davidson-S. Durkee

73 D. Norris-B. King

73 S. Field-M. McCall

73 J. Butler-J. Kelly

74 J. Pyles-T. Pyles

74 H. Rape-R. Lovelace

74 T. Alston-T. Clark

74 B. Wooten-S. Talbert

75 T. Nicholson-R. Nicholson

75 L. Ellerbee-T. Molton

75 B. Sappe-M. Westbrook

75 M. Rodgers-Howell

76 J. Jones-M. Stokes

76 A. Riley-A. Riley

76 J. Hays-B. Hockensmith

77 B. Justice-B. Martin

77 C. Wise-D. Hurst

77 J. Stanford-M. Mayhue

78 R. Bridges-M. Bridges

78 D. Moore-B.J. Fisher

78 C. Stroud-B. Stroud

79 R. Bibb-K. Merritt

79 T. Israel-B. Wade

79 W. Williamson-D. Grant

81 K. Smith-S. Bowman

Seniors

65 W. Turner-J. Singletary

66 C. Hendrix-R. Oglesbee

68 G. McCanless-E. Wilson

68 P. O’Brien-R. Wynn

69 N. West-W. Daniels

69 D. Smith-C. Stanley

72 R. Vaughn-J. Brogdon

72 R. Mack-J. Gray

73 N. Hall-D. Braswell

74 M. Gay-G. Pearce

75 R. Syme-M. Claxton

76 C. Poole-R. Brody

77 M. Neal-J. Singleton

77 G. Brown-L. Harden

Sunday’s tee times

8 a.m. M. Neal-J. Singleton, G. Brown-L. Harden

8:10 C. Poole-R. Brody, R. Syme-M. Claxton

8:20 M. Gay-G. Pearce, N. Hall-D. Braswell

8:30 R. Mack-J. Gray, R. Vaughn-J. Brogdon

8:40 D. Smith-C. Stanley, N. West-W. Daniels

8:50 P. O’Brien-R. Wynn, G. McCanless-E. Wilson

9 a.m. C. Hendrix-R. Oglesbee, W. Turner-J. Singletary

9:10 K. Smith-S. Bowman

9:20 W. Williamson-D. Grant, T. Israel-B. Wade

9:30 R. Bibb-K. Merritt, C. Stroud-B. Stroud

9:40 D. Moore-B.J. Fisher, R. Bridges-M. Bridges

9:50 J. Stanford-M. Mayhue, C. Wise-D. Hurst

10:10 B. Justice-B. Martin, J. Hays-B. Hockensmith

10:20 A. Riley-A. Riley, J. Jones-M. Stokes

10:30 M. Rodgers-Howell, B. Sappe-M. Westbrook

10:40 L. Ellerbee-T. Molton, T. Nicholson-R. Nicholson

10:50 B. Wooten-S. Talbert, T. Alston-T. Clark

11 a.m. H. Rape-R. Lovelace, J. Pyles-T. Pyles

11:10 J. Butler-J. Kelly, S. Field-M. McCall

11:20 D. Norris-B. King, W. Davidson-S. Durkee

11:30 S. Folsom-J. Pagura, A. Cochran-J. Starr

11:40 M. Adams-J. Gilbert, C. Hall-C. Leslie

11:50 S. Chafin-J. Elder

12:10 B. Vowell-J. Boyd, S. Veal-S. Dorton

12:20 J. Thigpin-A. Thigpen, T. Randall-K. Yielding

12:30 B. Spainhour-L. Higgins, M. Janssen-R. Farnsworth

12:40 D. Steed-D. Steed, K. Johnson-C. Becham

12:50 P. Welch-M. Dockery, C. Terry-B. James

1 p.m. M. Smith-T. Harbin, J. Pyron-J. Loosier

1:10 R. Barbour-S. Lane, J. Tuft-J. Lowe

1:20 L. Gerdes-C. Tidwell, N. Kishigian-T. Woodyard

1:30 B. Blalock-B. Huff, D. Hickman-P. Shippey

1:40 P. Clubb-T. Floyd, R. Emory-T. Steed

