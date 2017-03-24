Friday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Friday’s Baseball
Valdosta 8, Northside 0
Northside
000
000
0
—
0
5
2
Valdosta
200
060
x
—
8
8
1
WP: J. Ard. LP: Hunter Price.
2B: V: J. Ard.
3B: V: D. Hall.
Valdosta 5, Northside 0
Northside
000
000
0
—
0
2
5
Valdosta
101
102
x
—
5
5
2
WP: A. Stephens. LP: Austin Mathews.
Gatewood 17, Westminster 5
Gatewood
240
119
—
17
12
5
Westminster
102
020
—
5
8
2
WP: Coop Hall. LP: Grant Fuller.
2B: G: Will Dutton, Cam Hall, Coop Hall.
3B: G: Reid Sasser.
Houston County 12, Coffee 2
Houston County
400
102
5
—
12
14
2
Coffee
100
010
0
—
2
5
6
WP: Chandler Dawson. LP: Max Hughes.
2B: HC: Austin Langford, Logan Morris; C: Max Hughes.
Houston County 11, Coffee 1
Houston County
332
30
—
11
9
1
Coffee
100
00
—
1
3
3
WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Cliffton Heath.
2B: HC: Austin Hittinger.
East Laurens 3, Washington County 1
Washington County
000
100
0
—
1
4
0
East Laurens
000
102
0
—
3
4
0
WP: Colby Owens. LP: Kalen Kent.
2B: WC: Carson Hart.
3B: EL: Gavin Donaldson.
Perry 4, Mary Persons 3
Mary Persons
010
200
0
—
3
5
2
Perry
030
100
0
—
4
4
1
WP: Bryce Morgan. LP: Bryce Morgan.
2B: P: Payton Sells.
3B: MP: Dylan Smith.
Mount de Sales 15, Wilkinson County 0
Wilkinson County
000
—
0
1
2
Mount de Sales
735
—
15
10
0
WP: Mills. LP: Adside.
2B: MDS: Tong.
3B: MDS: Leverett, Gilchrist.
Locust Grove 3, Jones County 1
Locust Grove
102
000
0
—
3
11
1
Jones County
100
000
0
—
1
3
3
WP: Ethan Lindow. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.
2B: LG: Colton Bailey; JC: Seth Daniels.
Windsor 7, Thomas Jefferson 0
Thomas Jefferson
000
000
0
—
0
Windsor
002
005
x
—
7
WP: Landry Rustin. LP: Dalton Nevils.
2B: W: Cooper Daniels, Jameson Lee.
Game notes: Landry Rustin pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, while Cooper Daniels went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Bleckley County 4, Dodge County 3
Bleckley County
010
011
1
—
4
8
4
Dodge County
000
201
0
—
3
9
5
WP: Carter Raffield. LP: Craig Barton.
2B: BC: Steven Knighton; DC: Alize King.
HR: BC: Carter Raffield; DC: DJ Bursh.
Upson-Lee 7, Howard 5
Upson-Lee
000
330
1
—
7
8
2
Howard
002
030
0
—
5
5
3
WP: Tyler Harper. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-4).
HR: U-L: Tanner Crews, Will Barfield.
Game notes: Barfield went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI for Upson-Lee. ... Zach Cameron went 2-for-4 for Howard.
Tattnall Square 4, FPD 1
FPD
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
Tattnall Square
000
004
x
—
4
4
1
WP: Matt Blair. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.
2B: TS: Luke Laskey.
Game notes: Blair struck out 12 in six innings of work.
Friday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1
Goals: MP: Zane Holliman, Julian Rivera.
Assists: MP: Dawson Daniel.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 4; Upson-Lee 11.
Shots: Mary Persons 16, Upson-Lee 6
Records: Mary Persons 8-2-2, 5-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 8-3, 3-2.
