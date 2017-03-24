High School Sports

March 24, 2017 10:07 PM

Friday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

High Schools

Friday’s Baseball

Valdosta 8, Northside 0

Northside

000

000

0

0

5

2

Valdosta

200

060

x

8

8

1

WP: J. Ard. LP: Hunter Price.

2B: V: J. Ard.

3B: V: D. Hall.

Valdosta 5, Northside 0

Northside

000

000

0

0

2

5

Valdosta

101

102

x

5

5

2

WP: A. Stephens. LP: Austin Mathews.

Gatewood 17, Westminster 5

Gatewood

240

119

17

12

5

Westminster

102

020

5

8

2

WP: Coop Hall. LP: Grant Fuller.

2B: G: Will Dutton, Cam Hall, Coop Hall.

3B: G: Reid Sasser.

Houston County 12, Coffee 2

Houston County

400

102

5

12

14

2

Coffee

100

010

0

2

5

6

WP: Chandler Dawson. LP: Max Hughes.

2B: HC: Austin Langford, Logan Morris; C: Max Hughes.

Houston County 11, Coffee 1

Houston County

332

30

11

9

1

Coffee

100

00

1

3

3

WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Cliffton Heath.

2B: HC: Austin Hittinger.

East Laurens 3, Washington County 1

Washington County

000

100

0

1

4

0

East Laurens

000

102

0

3

4

0

WP: Colby Owens. LP: Kalen Kent.

2B: WC: Carson Hart.

3B: EL: Gavin Donaldson.

Perry 4, Mary Persons 3

Mary Persons

010

200

0

3

5

2

Perry

030

100

0

4

4

1

WP: Bryce Morgan. LP: Bryce Morgan.

2B: P: Payton Sells.

3B: MP: Dylan Smith.

Mount de Sales 15, Wilkinson County 0

Wilkinson County

000

0

1

2

Mount de Sales

735

15

10

0

WP: Mills. LP: Adside.

2B: MDS: Tong.

3B: MDS: Leverett, Gilchrist.

Locust Grove 3, Jones County 1

Locust Grove

102

000

0

3

11

1

Jones County

100

000

0

1

3

3

WP: Ethan Lindow. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.

2B: LG: Colton Bailey; JC: Seth Daniels.

Windsor 7, Thomas Jefferson 0

Thomas Jefferson

000

000

0

0

Windsor

002

005

x

7

WP: Landry Rustin. LP: Dalton Nevils.

2B: W: Cooper Daniels, Jameson Lee.

Game notes: Landry Rustin pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, while Cooper Daniels went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Bleckley County 4, Dodge County 3

Bleckley County

010

011

1

4

8

4

Dodge County

000

201

0

3

9

5

WP: Carter Raffield. LP: Craig Barton.

2B: BC: Steven Knighton; DC: Alize King.

HR: BC: Carter Raffield; DC: DJ Bursh.

Upson-Lee 7, Howard 5

Upson-Lee

000

330

1

7

8

2

Howard

002

030

0

5

5

3

WP: Tyler Harper. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-4).

HR: U-L: Tanner Crews, Will Barfield.

Game notes: Barfield went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI for Upson-Lee. ... Zach Cameron went 2-for-4 for Howard.

Tattnall Square 4, FPD 1

FPD

000

000

0

0

4

1

Tattnall Square

000

004

x

4

4

1

WP: Matt Blair. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.

2B: TS: Luke Laskey.

Game notes: Blair struck out 12 in six innings of work.

Friday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1

Goals: MP: Zane Holliman, Julian Rivera.

Assists: MP: Dawson Daniel.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 4; Upson-Lee 11.

Shots: Mary Persons 16, Upson-Lee 6

Records: Mary Persons 8-2-2, 5-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 8-3, 3-2.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

View more video

Sports Videos