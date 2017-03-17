Friday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Friday's Baseball
Lee County 8, Northside 3
Northside
200
010
0
—
3
7
4
Lee County
205
100
0
—
8
7
0
WP: Josh Hatcher. LP: Josh Card.
3B: LC: Malik Spratling, Spencer Hanson.
Mary Persons 7, Howard 2
Mary Persons
200
012
2
—
7
10
2
Howard
000
000
2
—
2
7
1
WP: Austin Benson. LP: Kazuya Makita.
2B: MP: Tyler Skelton, Trippe Moore 2, Dylan Smith.
Rutland 3, Peach County 2
Peach County
101
000
0
—
2
5
1
Rutland
010
200
x
—
3
3
3
WP: Nick Simmons. LP: Britt Davis.
2B: R: Peyton McKinney.
Jones County 9, Woodland 5
Jones County
123
102
0
—
9
14
0
Woodland
000
040
1
—
5
8
3
WP: Thomas Vickers. LP: Chase Akin.
2B: JC: Teldrick Ross; W: Alex Ramos, Wallace Corker.
3B: JC: Hunter Pierce, Jackson Mix.
Mount de Sales 8, FPD 3
Mount de Sales
030
014
0
—
8
6
0
FPD
000
010
2
—
3
7
3
WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.
2B: MDS: Zack Tong 2; FPD: Bloodworth.
Valdosta 8, Houston County 6
Houston County
040
000
2
—
6
5
4
Valdosta
320
012
x
—
8
9
1
WP: Ard. LP: Chandler Dawson.
2B: HC: Cole Simmons, Austin Langford; V: McCann, Stephens.
HR: V: Hall.
CFCA 15, Covenant 0
Covenant
000
—
0
2
4
CFCA
195
—
15
10
0
WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Doll.
2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey, Brannon Swain.
Hawkinsville 4, Manchester 3
Manchester
000
210
0
—
3
7
3
Hawkinsville
003
010
x
—
4
6
3
WP: Chandler Jones. LP: N/A.
2B: H: Brandon Pope.
Gatewood 12, Westminster 2
Westminster
200
00
—
2
3
3
Gateood
361
20
—
12
13
0
WP: Jacob McMillian. LP: Jacob Heaton.
2B: G: Tony Rudolph, Gant Darden, Dylan Humphries, Cody Kauffman, Jacob McMillian, Coop Hall.
HR: Rudolph, Darden, Reid Sasser.
Game notes: Rudolph had three hits, while Darden and Hall each had two.
Friday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 4, Spalding 1
Goals: MP: James Davis 3, Dawson Daniel.
Assists: MP: Julian Rivera, Alex Rivera, William Stevick.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 5.
Shots: Mary Persons 22, Spalding 8.
Records: Mary Persons 6-2-1, 3-1 GHSA Region 2-4A, Spalding 2-4-3, 0-3.
Thursday’s Baseball
Strong Rock 2, Mount de Sales 0
Mount de Sales
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
Strong Rock
002
000
0
—
2
8
0
WP: Campbell. LP: Mills.
2B: MDS: Tong, Dufford.
Records: Mount de Sales 8-5.
Central Georgia Athletics 8, New Creation Christian 7
NCC
023
020
0
—
7
7
7
CGA
103
003
1
—
8
4
8
WP: Phillip Braswell. LP: Bailey.
2B: NC: Bailey; CG: Larry Yoder.
Records: NCCA 5-5, CGA 1-3.
Next: CGA at Griffin Christian, Thursday.
Union Grove 3, FPD 2
FPD
000
100
1
—
2
4
3
Union Grove
001
020
0
—
3
8
2
WP: Staton. LP: Austin Hartley.
2B: FPD: Ryan Jones, Garrett West.
Game notes: West had two hits and Hartley struck out nine with only two walks in a losing cause.
Records: FPD 8-7.
Next: Tattnall Square at FPD, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Thursday’s Boys Golf
Mount de Sales 192, Tattnall Square 210
MdS: Karl Gustafson 45, Cullen Patterson 47, Bryce King 49, Ben West 51.
Tattnall: Chandler Gay 45, Chandler Whittington 50, Peyton Boone 57, Bryce 58.
Thursday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 3, St. David’s 0
Goals: FPD: Emma Lako 2, Jansyn Samples 1
Assists: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 2, Karsten Herron 1
Shots: FPD: 11; St. Davids 2
Saves: FPD: Sutton 1
Record: FPD 9-0
Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse
Stratford 14, ELCA 11
Goals: ELCA: Perry 6, Lightsey 3, Bell 1; S: Durkee 5, Whiteworth 1, Griffin 3, Kelly 3, Matlock 1, Waldrop 1.
Shots: S: 29.
Records: Stratford 3-4, ELCA 3-2.
