March 17, 2017 10:33 PM

Friday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley and Michael A. Lough

sports@macon.com

High Schools

Friday's Baseball

Lee County 8, Northside 3

Northside

200

010

0

3

7

4

Lee County

205

100

0

8

7

0

WP: Josh Hatcher. LP: Josh Card.

3B: LC: Malik Spratling, Spencer Hanson.

Mary Persons 7, Howard 2

Mary Persons

200

012

2

7

10

2

Howard

000

000

2

2

7

1

WP: Austin Benson. LP: Kazuya Makita.

2B: MP: Tyler Skelton, Trippe Moore 2, Dylan Smith.

Rutland 3, Peach County 2

Peach County

101

000

0

2

5

1

Rutland

010

200

x

3

3

3

WP: Nick Simmons. LP: Britt Davis.

2B: R: Peyton McKinney.

Jones County 9, Woodland 5

Jones County

123

102

0

9

14

0

Woodland

000

040

1

5

8

3

WP: Thomas Vickers. LP: Chase Akin.

2B: JC: Teldrick Ross; W: Alex Ramos, Wallace Corker.

3B: JC: Hunter Pierce, Jackson Mix.

Mount de Sales 8, FPD 3

Mount de Sales

030

014

0

8

6

0

FPD

000

010

2

3

7

3

WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.

2B: MDS: Zack Tong 2; FPD: Bloodworth.

Valdosta 8, Houston County 6

Houston County

040

000

2

6

5

4

Valdosta

320

012

x

8

9

1

WP: Ard. LP: Chandler Dawson.

2B: HC: Cole Simmons, Austin Langford; V: McCann, Stephens.

HR: V: Hall.

CFCA 15, Covenant 0

Covenant

000

0

2

4

CFCA

195

15

10

0

WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Doll.

2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey, Brannon Swain.

Hawkinsville 4, Manchester 3

Manchester

000

210

0

3

7

3

Hawkinsville

003

010

x

4

6

3

WP: Chandler Jones. LP: N/A.

2B: H: Brandon Pope.

Gatewood 12, Westminster 2

Westminster

200

00

2

3

3

Gateood

361

20

12

13

0

WP: Jacob McMillian. LP: Jacob Heaton.

2B: G: Tony Rudolph, Gant Darden, Dylan Humphries, Cody Kauffman, Jacob McMillian, Coop Hall.

HR: Rudolph, Darden, Reid Sasser.

Game notes: Rudolph had three hits, while Darden and Hall each had two.

Friday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 4, Spalding 1

Goals: MP: James Davis 3, Dawson Daniel.

Assists: MP: Julian Rivera, Alex Rivera, William Stevick.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 5.

Shots: Mary Persons 22, Spalding 8.

Records: Mary Persons 6-2-1, 3-1 GHSA Region 2-4A, Spalding 2-4-3, 0-3.

Thursday’s Baseball

Strong Rock 2, Mount de Sales 0

Mount de Sales

000

000

0

0

2

0

Strong Rock

002

000

0

2

8

0

WP: Campbell. LP: Mills.

2B: MDS: Tong, Dufford.

Records: Mount de Sales 8-5.

Central Georgia Athletics 8, New Creation Christian 7

NCC

023

020

0

7

7

7

CGA

103

003

1

8

4

8

WP: Phillip Braswell. LP: Bailey.

2B: NC: Bailey; CG: Larry Yoder.

Records: NCCA 5-5, CGA 1-3.

Next: CGA at Griffin Christian, Thursday.

Union Grove 3, FPD 2

FPD

000

100

1

2

4

3

Union Grove

001

020

0

3

8

2

WP: Staton. LP: Austin Hartley.

2B: FPD: Ryan Jones, Garrett West.

Game notes: West had two hits and Hartley struck out nine with only two walks in a losing cause.

Records: FPD 8-7.

Next: Tattnall Square at FPD, 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Thursday’s Boys Golf

Mount de Sales 192, Tattnall Square 210

MdS: Karl Gustafson 45, Cullen Patterson 47, Bryce King 49, Ben West 51.

Tattnall: Chandler Gay 45, Chandler Whittington 50, Peyton Boone 57, Bryce 58.

Thursday’s Girls Soccer

FPD 3, St. David’s 0

Goals: FPD: Emma Lako 2, Jansyn Samples 1

Assists: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 2, Karsten Herron 1

Shots: FPD: 11; St. Davids 2

Saves: FPD: Sutton 1

Record: FPD 9-0

Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse

Stratford 14, ELCA 11

Goals: ELCA: Perry 6, Lightsey 3, Bell 1; S: Durkee 5, Whiteworth 1, Griffin 3, Kelly 3, Matlock 1, Waldrop 1.

Shots: S: 29.

Records: Stratford 3-4, ELCA 3-2.

