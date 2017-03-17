High School Sports

March 17, 2017 2:27 PM

All-Stars converge on Tattnall Square

By John Kosater

The Middle Georgia All-Star Weekend will get started Saturday, and for the first time, it will be played at Tattnall Square. The weekend will feature 80 of the best Middle Georgia basketball players who are either juniors or seniors

The weekend will start Saturday with the East/West girls game starting at 5 p.m. That will be followed by a 3-point contest contest and a slam dunk contest, and following that the East/West boys game will take place. The weekend runs into Sunday with the MacTown/WarTown battle, which features the best players from Warner Robins against the best players from Macon. Sunday also features a 5 p.m. start.

“I am always excited about the All-Star Weekend, but to have it at a facility like Tattnall Square just adds that much more to it,” organizer Johnny Dixon said. “This is the 13th year we have held this, and we feel like we have been able to bring in the top players from Middle Georgia to play in this game. We are also very excited to be incorporating some of the best private school players into this game.”

The West girls squad has some familiar names on the roster, including Central standout Jada Clowers, who will be teamed up with Warner Robins players Shynia Jackson and Victoria Brown, while the East squad will have a little more continuity to it. Baldwin head coach Randall Owens will benefit from having Akirah Robinson and Courtney Battle, both Baldwin players, on the roster.

The West boys have an exciting roster, led by high scoring Antarius McCoy from Central, Trey Foster from Westside and Calvin Slaughter from Tattnall Square and will also have Dartavious Thompson from CFCA. The West will have its work cut out for it playing against an East team that has the advantage of having a head coach, Dennis Woolfolk of Jones County, who has three of his players: Dennis Woolfolk Jr., Nick Singleton and Wade Garrian on his roster.

The Sunday games could be even more heated as the Warner Robins and Macon battles have a little more of a rivalry feel. In the three years they have played these games, Macon has is yet to win on the girls or boys side.

“We know that a Macon team has never won, and we really want to be the first ones to get a win,” said Aaron Ridley, who starred at Southwest this year and will be one of the leaders for the Macon team. “We have had some great practices, and this is more than just a fun game for us. We definitely want to win.”

The Macon team is talented but will have the disadvantage of having eight teams represented, while the Warner Robins team will have four players, Nelson Phillips, Jacolbey Owens, Champ Dawson and Jaydon Norman who played together the entire year with the Demons.

The Macon girls roster has such standouts as Central’s explosive duo of Tyleia Williams and JeNya Wilder, as well as FPD’s Kate Patterson, but the Warner Robins team is loaded with three Demons players — Kezia Holmes, Courtney Walker and La’Terria Mathis — as well as two Northside players in Tamia Sapp and Kayilah Little.

All-Star Weekend

Middle Georgia All-Star Basketball Classic

Saturday at Tattnall Square

Boys

East

Head Coach: Dennis Woolfolk, Jones County

Jones County: Dennis Woolfork, Nick Singleton, Garrian Wade

Putnam County: Carl Johnson

Bleckley County: Torenio Davis, Dontavian Harris

Hancock Central: Dallis Meminger, Reginald Reynolds

Montgomery County: Daveaun Coglin

Monticello: CJ Adams

West

Head Coach: Jarvis Smith, Tattnall Square

Central: Antarius McCoy

Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter

Dooly County: Josten McGhee

Peach County: Jared Johnson

Crawford County: Damion Saffold

Rutland: Lamontis Moore

Macon County: Clayton Jenkins

Taylor County: Lyn-J Dixon

Westside: Trey Foster

Perry: Damion Bagley

Girls

East

Head Coach: Randall Owens, Baldwin

Baldwin: Courtney Butts, Akirah Robinson

Hancock Central: Faith Evans

West Laurens: Khashahmi Smith

Dodge County: Jurnee Powell

Bleckley County: Jahnaira Brown, Aliyah Whitehead

Dublin: Alexus Carr, KesJiah Wilcher

Putnam County: Rykia Pennamon

West

Head Coach: Todd Whetsel, Tattnall

Central: Jada Clowers

Veterans: Carrington Kee

Warner Robins: Kezia Holmes, LeTerria Mathis

Peach County: Daishai Almond, Deja Holland

Macon County: Jasmine Larry

Stratford: Aysha Roberts

Westside: NiAria Dawson

Taylor County: Mickell Green

MacTown vs. WarTown Basketball Shootout

Sunday at Tattnall Square

Boys

MacTown

Head Coach: Nick Hargrove, Southwest

Central: Tyrice Paul, Kylan Hill

Southwest: Aaron Ridley, Alontae Tarver

Rutland: Dashon James

Westside: Samone Reed

FPD: Armanun Smith

Tattnall Square: Jimmy Marshall

Northeast: Darius Dunn

Windsor: Marquise Jackson

WarTown

Head Coach: Matt Simon, Northside

Warner Robins: Nelson Philips, Jacolbey Owens, Champ Dawson, Jayden Norman

Veterans: Craig Luckey

Houston County: Makey Wallace

Northside: Trayvon Willis

Perry: Jacori Burks

Northside: Marqevius Williams, Greg Fordham

Girls

MacTown

Head Coach: John Griffin, FPD

Mount de Sales: Melia Cunningham

Central: Tyleia Williams, JeNya Wilder

Northeast: Victoria Dumas, Shadja Price

FPD: Kate Petterson

Rutland: BreAsia Davis

Westside: Acacia Ricks, Jamesia Holliman

Howard: Brittany Reeves

WarTown

Head Coach: Tracy Fendley, Warner Robins

Warner Robins: Courtney Walker, Victoria Brown, Shynia Jackson

Perry: Kiondra Smith, Lashandria Mallard

Houston County: Autumn Ring, Madison Slappey

Northside: Tamia Sapp, Kayliah Little

