Thursday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Baseball
Bleckley County 10, Hawkinsville 8
Hawkinsville
200
102
3
—
8
6
5
Bleckley County
020
350
x
—
0
0
0
WP: Sam Knighton. LP: Jay Bentley.
2B: H: Hunter Prince, Jacob Coody; BC: Cody Dennis.
Game notes: Half of Bleckley County’s runs were unearned. ... Dennis had three hits and three RBI to lead the Royals, while Lane Kitchens added two hits and two RBI and Nash Mullis two RBI. Carter Raffield scored three times. ... Prince had two hits for the Red Devils.
Records: Bleckley County 7-3.
Next: Bleckley County at East Laurens, 6 p.m., Friday.
Tattnall Square 4, Stratford 1
Stratford
000
100
0
—
1
1
1
Tattnall
100
300
x
—
4
7
1
WP: Matt Blair. LP: Sam Clark.
2B: S: Charlie Giles; TS: Luke Laskey, Tyler Warnock, Garrett Houston.
Game notes: Laskey had two hits and two RBI and Mikey Wilson two hits for Tattnall, which got an eight-strikeout, two-walk performance from Blair
CFCA 14, John Hancock
CFCA
050
36
—
14
12
1
John Hancock
000
00
—
0
2
1
WP: Brooks Wethington. LP: Sage.
3B: CFCA: Cameron Railey
Game notes: Wethington had eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings. ... Hunter Cosnahan, Thomas Prestridge, Cody Thompson and Railey each drove in two runs, while Dawson Ezzell had three hits, Prestridge and Railey adding two each.
Records: CFCA 7-1.
Strong Rock 2, Mount de Sales 0
Mount de Sales
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
Strong Rock
002
000
x
—
2
8
0
WP: Campbell. LP: Alex Mills.
2B: MdS: Zack Tong, Joseph Dufford.
Records: Mount de Sales 8-5.
Next: Mount de Sales at FPD, 7 p.m., Friday.
Thursday’s Boys Soccer
Stratford 10, Macon County 0
Goals: S: Jorgenson 3, Edwards 3, Jamison 2, Slappey, Iakovidis.
Assists: S: Jamison 3, Slappey 2, Edwards, Iakovidis.
Saves: Macon County 3.
Shots: Stratford 13, Macon County 0.
Next: Stratford at Brookstone, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Thursday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 10, Macon County 0
Goals: S: Emory Sutherland 2, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Ellie Peterson 2, Aysha Roberts 2, Julianna Hightower 1.
Assists: S: Lizzi Clayton 3, Josie Lamb 1, Annabelle Tomlin 1, Monica Montalvo 1, Lucy Lee 1.
Shots: Stratford 15.
Records: Stratford 5-0.
Next: Stratford at Brookstone, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Thursday’s Boys Golf
FPD 144, Stratford 166
FPD: Jay Spivey 34, Luke Dasher 35, Wilson Andress 36, Alex Odom 39.
Stratford: Brannen Suggs 37, Will Chambless 42, Michael Hicks 43, John McMaster 44.
Thursday’s Girls Golf
FPD 91, Stratford 95
FPD: Cassidy Pearson 39, Wimberly Thigpin 52.
Stratford: Josie Coleman 41, Ashlynn Jackson 54.been
Wednesday’s Baseball
Dublin 14, Warner Robins 4
Dublin
440
60
—
14
12
3
Warner Robins
013
00
—
4
5
6
WP: Torian Holder. LP: Dalton Hedden.
2B: D: Ty Wright; WR: Elijah Sisa.
Game notes: Six of Dublin’s runs were unearned. The Irish got six in the fourth on a double, two walks, three singles and three errors. ... Holder had two hits and two RBI for the Irish, while Nick Sumner had three hits. Trent Leroy and Tri Moy had two hits and Ty Wright two RBI for Dublin.
Records: Dublin 6-6, Warner Robins 2-10.
Next: Warner Robins at Harris County, 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Mary Persons 10, Howard 4
Howard
002
020
0
—
4
7
2
Mary Persons
000
424
x
—
10
10
0
WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Logan Harris.
2B: H: Kazuya Makita, Beau Roberts; MP: Dylan Smith, Austin Mock.
HR: H: Roberts.
Game notes: Mock, Aaron Mock, Colton Perkins and Trippe Moore each had two-hit games for Mary Personssorry. ... Roberts had two hits and three RBI, while Zach Cameron and Makita had two hits each for Howard.
Records: Howard 7-7; Mary Persons 12-5.
Next: Mary Persons at Howard, 5 p.m., Friday.
Wednesday’s Boys Soccer
Stratford 6, Manchester 0
Goals: S: Jamison 4, Edwards, Delves.
Assists: S: Iakovidis, Delves.
Shots: Stratford 20, Manchester 1.
Wednesday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 10, Manchester 0
Goals: Stratford: Emory Sutherland 4, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Sara Kate Durkee 2, Ellie Peterson 1
Assists: Stratford: Carey Woodcock 1, Emory Sutherland 1, Lizzi Clayton 1, Susan Hightower 1, Lucy Lee 2
Shots: Stratford 25.
Saves: Startford: Carolynn Dromsky 0.
Records: Stratford 4-0.
Wednesday’s Boys Tennis
Mary Persons 4, Jones County 1
Singles: Chris Swars (MP) def. Skylar Livingston 8-1; Jay Alford (MP) def. Lane Aultman 8-3; Jacob Livingston (JC) def. Nathane DeVane (Mary Persons) 8-2.
Doubles: Seth Smith/Jordan Carr (MP) def. Riley Bennett/Matthew Sheffield 8-3; Micah Wilson/Caleb Wilson (MP) def. Ben Browne/Christopher Jackson 8-1.
Wednesday’s Girls Tennis
Jones County 3, Mary Persons 2
Singles: Tori Veal (JCHS) def. Anna Wilks 8-4; Triston Skinner (JCHS) def. Abby Rigolo 8-5; Caroline Pierotti (MP) def. Jessica Smith 8-3.
Doubles: Cadi Seitz/Megan Beall (MP) def. Brenay Howard/Mayson Watford 8-2; Kayla Phinith/Kitty Glover (JC) def. Alyssah Mullis/Stephanie Pierotti 8-6.
