Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

Wednesday’s Baseball
Houston County 7, Veterans 3
Houston County
000
700
0
—
7
6
2
Veterans
011
010
0
—
3
4
4
WP: Cam Jones. LP: Korbin Hollensteiner.
2B: HC: Logan Morris; V: Hollensteiner.
3B: HC: Lawson Trawick, Jacob Profit.
Game notes: Chandler Ring and Austin Hittinger teamed with Jones for 12 strikeouts against two walks. ... Only two of Houston County’s runs were earned. ... Morris drove in two runs with two hits for the Bears, while Gabe Holt had half of Veterans’ hits, and an RBI.
Records: Houston County 3-10; Veterans 10-5.
Next: Houston County at Valdosta, 7 p.m., Friday; Bainbridge at Veterans, 5 p.m., Friday.
Jones County 5, Woodland 4
Woodland
010
210
0
—
4
5
3
Jones County
100
011
2
—
5
7
6
WP: Ty Gordon. LP: Bray.
2B: W: Wheeles; JC: Michael Story.
Game notes: Story’s double to right brought in Colby Gordon and Hunter Pierce with the tying and winning runs, the Greyhounds taking advantage of a hit batter and dropped third strike in the inning. Pierce had two hits for Jones County.
Records: Jones County 10-3.
Next: Jones County at Woodland, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
Northeast 9, Dooly County 5
Dooly County
201
002
0
—
5
7
5
Northeast
001
323
x
—
9
8
4
WP: Jacoby Hill. LP: Hines.
Game notes: Hill racked up 14 strikeouts for the Raiders.
Dublin 14, Warner Robins 4
Dublin
440
60
—
14
12
3
Warner Robins
013
00
—
4
5
6
WP: Torian Holder. LP: Dalton Hedden.
2B: D: Ty Wright; WR: Elijah Sisa.
Game notes: Six of Dublin’s runs were unearned. The Irish got six in the fourth on a double, two walks, three singles and three errors. ... Holder had two hits and two RBI for the Irish, while Nick Sumner had three hits. Trent Leroy and Tri Moy had two hits and Ty Wright two RBI for Dublin.
Records: Dublin 6-6, Warner Robins 2-10.
Next: Warner Robins at Harris County, 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Wednesday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 10, Manchester 0
Goals: Stratford: Emory Sutherland 4, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Sara Kate Durkee 2, Ellie Peterson 1
Assists: Stratford: Carey Woodcock 1, Emory Sutherland 1, Lizzi Clayton 1, Susan Hightower 1, Lucy Lee 2
Shots: Stratford 25.
Saves: Startford: Carolynn Dromsky 0.
Records: Stratford 4-0.
Next: Macon County at Stratford, 5:55 p.m., Thursday.
Tuesday’s Baseball
Mary Persons 10, Howard 4
Howard
000
202
0
—
4
6
1
Mary Persons
000
424
x
—
10
11
0
WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Logan Harris (1-1).
2B: H: Beau Roberts, Kazuya Makita; MP: Austin Mock.
HR: H: Howard.
Game notes: Makita and Roberts each went 2-for-3 for Howard. ... Austin Mock, Aaron Mock, Colton Perkins and Trippe Moore all had two hits for Mary Persons.
Records: Howard 7-7, 1-3 GHSA Region 2-4A; Mary Persons 12-5, 3-1.
Dodge County 10, East Laurens 0
East Laurens
000
000
—
0
2
2
Dodge County
210
034
—
10
18
1
WP: Craig Barton. LP: Gavin Donaldson.
2B: DC: Gary Pittman, Tyler Pruett.
Game notes: Kadin Burse drove in three runs on two hits and Chandler Davis two runs on three hits for the Indians. Pruett and Pittman each had three hits, and Chip Burch and Ethan Rice added two hits each.
Jones County 11, Stockbridge 1
Stockbridge
010
00
—
1
2
4
Jones County
110
18
—
11
9
1
WP: Thomas Vickers. LP: Harris.
2B: JC: Seth Daniels.
Game notes: Vickers struck out 10 with two walks for Jones County. Teldrick Ross had three hits and three RBI, while Michael Story added two hits.
Hawkinsville 12, Macon County 0
Macon County
000
00
—
0
3
4
Hawkinsville
343
2x
—
12
10
0
WP: Hunter Prince. LP: Tillman.
2B: H: Chandler Jones, Jay Bentley.
Game notes: Prince and Jones combined for six strikeouts and no walks. ... John Michael Sheffield had four hits, while Josh Brown and Bentley drove in two runs apiece for the Red Devils.
Records: Hawkinsville 5-7.
Next: Hawkinsville at Bleckley County, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
Northside 3, Crisp County 1
Crisp County
000
000
1
—
1
4
4
Northside
200
001
x
—
3
6
0
WP: Austin Mathews. LP: Lanneau.
Game notes: Josh Card and Darius Clarington had two hits apiece for the Eagles, who got a six-strikeout, one-walk performance from Mathews.
Records: Northside 8-5.
Next: Northside at Lee County, 6 p.m., Friday.
Upson-Lee 5, Spalding 0
Spalding
000
000
0
—
0
7
1
Upson-Lee
103
100
x
—
5
9
3
WP: Kalen Puckett. LP: Oliver.
2B: S: Schultz; UL: Tanner Crews, Will Barfield.
3B: UL: Nash Franklin.
Game notes: Franklin’s three-hit day paced the Knights, who got two hits from Crews.
Records: Upson-Lee 4-6.
Next: Upson-Lee at Spalding, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
West Laurens 5, Perry 3
Perry
020
001
0
—
3
7
3
West Laurens
110
201
x
—
5
6
2
WP: Jacob Floyd. LP: John Micah Law.
2B: P: Ryan Thompson, Jacob Hunt, Bryce Morgan.
HR: P: Hunt; WL: Daniel 2.
Game notes: Nolan Daniel went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs for the Raiders. ... Jacob Hunt had two hits for Perry.
Records: Perry 7-7.
Next: West Laurens at Perry, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
Tift County 8, Veterans 5
Veterans
000
000
5
—
5
6
1
Tift County
003
005
x
—
8
11
3
LP: Jack Waldrop.
2B: V: Gabe Holt.
3B: V: Jacob Giles.
Game notes: Ben Gibbs had two hits and Holt drove in two runs for the Warhawks.
Washington County 11, Dublin 1
Washington Co.
101
216
—
11
6
2
Dublin
001
000
—
1
6
9
WP: Jackson Smith. LP: Trent Leroy.
2B: WC: Jajuan Curry, Jordan McCaskill, Kaleb Kent.
Game notes: Carson Hart had three RBI with no hits and Clay Cabe two RBI and no hits, while Curry had two hits for the Golden Hawks, who had only two earned runs.
Records: Dublin 5-6.
Tuesday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 2, Howard 1
Goals: MP: James Davis, Zane Holliman.
Assists: MP: Dawson Daniel 2.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 3; H: Auzzy Williams 14.
Shots: Mary Persons 26, Howard 7.
Records: Mary Persons 5-2-1, 2-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 3-4-1, 1-3.
Veterans 5, Harris County 0
Goals: V: Max Franklin 2, Triston Gibbons 1, Andrew Musmanno 1, Max Wilkins 1.
Assists: V: Triston Gibbons 1, Tyler Troup 1, Max Wilkins 1.
Saves: V: James Sillence 1.
Shots: Veterans 12, Harris County 3.
Records: Veterans 9-2.
Mount de Sales 3, Stratford 0
Goals: MdS: Nick Mainrana 2, Cesar Benjume.
Assists: MdS: Mainrana 1.
Saves: MdS: Ryan Murphy 3; S; Wade Snow 5.
Shots: Stratford 5.
Records: Stratford 0-5-1.
Tuesday’s Boys Tennis
Eagles Landing 4, Jones County 1
Singles: R. Elmers (EL) d. Skylar Livingston 8-1; M. David (EL) d. Lane Aultman 8-5; Jacob Livingston (JC) d. R. Russaw 8-1.
Doubles: R. Brooks/K. Davis (EL) d. Riley Bennett/Matthew Sheffield 8-0; J. Doab/A. Peoples (EL) def. Christopher Jackson/Ahmad Carswell 8-1.
Tuesday’s Girls Tennis
Eagles Landing 3, Jones County 2
Singles: B. Amero (EL) def. Tori Veal 8-3; Triston Skinner (JC) d. D. Guice 8-1; Jessica Smith (JC) d. S. Dixon 8-0.
Doubles: E. Martinex/M. Brahmbhatt (EL) def. Mayson Watford/Brenay Howard 8-2; J. Mitchell/T. Oneil (EL) def. Kitty Glover/Kayla Phinith 8-5.
