Warner Robins ready for a new look

The lights suddenly went out, and amid bad weather, power outages can be a bad thing.
But this time, in the auditorium at Warner Robins on Monday night, it was for dramatic effect. Music started, Warner Robins football players started getting a little amped, smoke appeared on stage, and slowly but surely appeared a blast from the Demons’ recent past.
Former multi-sport athlete Marquez Callaway then started hamming it up on stage, attired in one version of the new uniform on tap for the Demons in 2017. The gathering was promoted as an intro to the new uniforms, and that’s what it was: the uniforms.
“Nothing’s been changed,” head coach Mike Chastain said. “The font might be a little change.”
The 30-minute get-together of team members, parents and fans also served as chance for Chastain and touchdown club president Scott Ethridge to discuss a variety of fund-raising options the Demons will employ, which include players taking part in raising money for the uniforms. Several levels were presented, with costs-per-player going up to $700.
Chastain, still in his first year as a head coach and an athletics director, asked around and said uniforms last about four to seven years.
Nothing changes on any version (road, home, alternative) of the uniform, and the “R” logo is untouched on the helmet. The main thing is the Demons are going from Russell to Adidas, which Chastain said was an upgrade.
“Oh, definitely,” he said. “It fits better. It’s really good material. The players will feel a difference.”
Comments