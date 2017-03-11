High School Sports

March 11, 2017 7:41 PM

Saturday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley and Michael A. Lough

High Schools

Friday’s Boys Basketball

Upson-Lee 53, St. Pius X 48

Upson-Lee

12

15

8

18

53

St. Pius X

7

7

15

19

48

Upson-Lee: Zyrice Scott 8, Michael Smith 8, Jacorey Smith 4, Travon Walker 9, Tavias Fagan 20, Cameron Taylor 3, Willie Daniel 1.

St. Pius X: Matthew Gonzalo 4, Brian Gonzalo 4, Everett Lane 29, Carson Seramur 7, Niko Broadway 2, Kennedy Willis 2.

3-pointers: Upson-Lee 3 (Scott 1, Fagan 1, Taylor 1), St. Pius X 8 (Lane 7, Seramur 1).

Records: Upson-Lee 32-0, St. Pius X 24-8.

Saturday’s Baseball

Central (Ala.) 4, FPD 0

FPD

000

000

0

0

4

2

Central

200

020

x

4

4

1

LP: Noah Takac.

2B: FPD: Austin Hartley

Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Gatewood 11, Trinity Christian 1

Trinity Christian

000

100

1

7

1

Gatewood

202

241

11

16

0

WP: Coop Hall. LP: Chase Autry.

2B: G: Will Dutton, Cody Kauffman, Jacob McMillian, Hall.

Game notes: Kauffman drove in four runs on three hits, while Reid Sasser had four hits and three runs for Gatewood. Tony Rudolph added three hits and Cam Hall two.

Records: Gatewood 2-0.

Mary Persons 13, Central 3

Central

030

00

3

4

4

Mary Persons

041

62

13

9

0

WP: Cam Agnew. LP: Charles Jackson.

2B: C: Charles Jackson, Jatavius Williams; MP: JD Richards, Dylan Smith.

Game notes: Austin Mack led the Bulldogs with three hits, with Smith, Aaron Mock and Alex Kite had two hits each, and Mock and Trippe Moore had two RBI each..

Mary Persons 5, Central 0

Central

000

000

0

0

3

1

Mary Persons

111

110

x

5

7

1

WP: Conner Watson. LP: Malik Barnhill.

2B: MP: Trippe Moore.

3B: MP: Dylan Smith 2.

Game notes: Smith and JD Richards had two hits each for the Bulldogs, who got a 14-strikeout game from Watson and TJ Sauls.

Records: Mary Persons 11-5.

Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Buford 3, FPD 3

Buford

120

000

0

3

5

1

FPD

000

100

1

2

3

1

LP: Garrett West.

2B: FPD: West, Michael Bakkar.

Game notes: The games Friday and Saturday were part of a tournament at the Perfect Game Complex in Lakepoint.

Records: FPD 8-6.

Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Tattnall Square 11, Lakepoint 3

Tattnall

220

510

1

11

12

1

Lakepoint

100

010

1

3

4

1

WP: Matt Blair.

2B: T: Mikey Wilson, Logan Fink.

3B: T: Logan Fink.

HR: T: Trey Ham.

Game notes: Fink drove in two runs on three hits while Ham drove in three runs on two hits. Austin Marchman and Luke Laskey each had two hits and two RBI.

Lakeside 3, Tattnall Square 2

Tattnall

000

002

0

2

1

5

Lakeside

010

200

x

3

1

1

LP: Logan Fink.

Game notes: All of Lakeside’s runs were unearned.

Records: Tattnall 10-1.

Next: Tattnall at Stratford, 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Saturday’s Boys Soccer

Hebron Christian 5, Stratford 0

Goals: HC: Major, Garritano 2, Butler, own goal.

Saves: HC: Meek 3; S: Wade Snow 4.

Shots: HC 12, Stratford 4.

Next: Stratford at Mount de Sales, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Saturday’s Girls Soccer

Stratford 5, Hebron Christian 0

Goals: Sara Kate Durkee, Emory Sutherland, Josie Lamb, Susan Hightower, Lizzi Clayton.

Assists: S: Ellie Peterson, Emory Sutherland 3, Monica Montalvo.

Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 1.

Records: Stratford 2-0.

Next: Stratford at Mount de Sales, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Saturday’s Boys Track and Field

Dick Frame Invitiational at FPD

Team scores: Central 148, Montgomery County 128, Putnam County 95, Savannah Christian 68, FPD 34, Covenant 7.

Individual winners

100m: Denson (Central) 11.44

110m Hurdles: Calhoun (PC) 19.26

200m: Harvey (MC) 22.75

300m Hurdles: Calhoun (PC) 42.59

400m: Harvey (MC) 49.51

800m: Martin (FPD) 2:11

1,600m: Hunter (Central) 4:52

3,200m: Meyer (SC) 11:18

4×100 Relay: Central 43.80

4×400 Relay: Montgomery County 3:47

High Jump: Robinson (MC) 5-6

Long Jump: Harvey (MC) 21-6

Triple Jump: Harris (Central) 42-01.5

Discus: Kizer (FPD) 134-1

Shot Put: McMahon (SC) 46-7

Pole Vault: Bradley (SC) 9-0

Saturday’s Girls Track and Field

Dick Frame Invitiational at FPD

Team scores: Rutland 114, Central 113, FPD 102, Savannah Christian 83, Montgomery County 67, Putnam County 31, Covenant 13..

Individual winners

100m: Walden (Central) 12.5

100m Hurdles: Frame (FPD) 17.68

200m: Walden (Central) 25.89

300m Hurdles: Frame (FPD) 53.66

400m: Cystrunk (Central) 1:01

800m: Harris (Central) 2:36

1,600m: Staudt (SC) 5:58

3,200m: Beltman (PC) 15:05

4×100 Relay: Central 49.82

4×400 Relay: Central 4:16

High Jump: Oliver (SC) 4-10

Long Jump: Davis (Rutland) 17-1

Triple Jump: Brown (Rutland) 33-10.5

Discus: Eudy (MC) 75-8

Shot Put: Fortson (Rutland) 31-0

Pole Vault: Sutton (FPD) 6-0

Friday's Baseball

Spalding 10, Howard 0

Howard

000

000

0

4

6

Spalding

212

014

10

5

1

WP: Chase Coppock. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-3).

2B: S: Parker Shultz.

Records: Howard 7-6, 1-2 GHSA Region 2-4A; Spalding 6-2, 2-1.

Next: Howard at Northside, 6 p.m., Monday.

Northside 8, Valdosta 7

Valdosta

201

400

0

7

11

5

Northside

340

000

1

8

5

3

WP: Walker. LP: Hall.

2B: V: McCann, Hall 3; N: Card, Bookout.

Game notes: Hunter Price’s single to right with two outs brought in T Bryant with the winning run off of former Houston County pitcher D.L. Hall.

Records: Northside 7-5.

Next: Howard at Northside, 6 p.m., Monday.

Loganville 3, Houston County 0

Houston County

000

000

0

0

5

2

Loganville

001

011

x

3

6

0

WP: Swoards. LP: Blake King.

2B: HC: Cole Simmons.

HR: L: Strickland.

Next: Houston County at Veterans 5:55 p.m., Wednesday.

Tattnall Square 8, Mount de Sales 2

Tattnall Square

200

030

3

8

5

0

Mount de Sales

020

000

0

2

2

3

WP: Laskey. LP: Leverett.

2B: TS: Warnock 2.

HR: TS: Simmons, Fink, Ham.

CFCA 18, Young American Christian 8

Young Amercian

320

30

8

7

3

CFCA

(10)40

04

18

14

2

WP: Brooks Wethington. LP: Wilson.

2B: YA: Cory Wilson, Dj Morain; CFCA: Thomas Prestridge 2, Cody Thompson, Cameron Railey, Luke Fulwood 2, Nolin NeSmith.

3B: CFCA: Cosnahan.

Mary Persons 4, West Laurens 3

West Laurens

001

101

0

3

10

1

Mary Persons

000

010

3

4

10

1

WP: Trippe Moore. LP: Jacob Floyd.

2B: WL: Cullen Estep; MP: Tyler Skelton, Alex Kite, JD Richards..

Game notes: Skelton’s double to center brought in D Smit hand J Richards with the tying and winning runs for the Bulldogs, who got a run on an error, two singles and a hit batter. Richards and Moore had two hits each for Mary Persons, while Guy Anderberg, Nolan Daniel and Cullen Estep had two-games for West Laurens.

Bainbridge 13, Warner Robins 0

Bainbridge

250

001

5

13

13

1

Warner Robins

000

000

0

0

5

3

LP: Carson Mellinger.

2B: WR: Jacob Conner.

Game notes: Conner had two hits for the Demons.

Records: Warner Robins 2-9.

Next: Dublin at Warner Robins, 6 p.m., Monday.

Jones County 10, Stockbridge 2

Jones County

111

601

0

10

11

2

Stockbridge

001

000

1

2

10

2

WP: Bradley Hunnicutt. LP: McKenzie.

2B: JC: Hunter Pierce, Teldrick Ross 2, Jackson Mix

Game notes: Ross drove in three runs with two hits, while Jordan Miller and Pierce added two hits for the Greyhounds.

Records: Jones County 8-3.

Next: Stockbridge at Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Peach County 12, Kendrick 1

Kendrick

100

00

1

4

4

Peach County

600

6x

12

11

3

WP: Britt Davis. LP: Garrett.

2B: K: Hinton; PC: Austin Brown.

3B: PC: Kendrick Johnson, Jake Wingo.

Game notes: Davis, Wingo and Brody Harrelson each had two hits for Peach County, with Wingo driving in three runs and Harrelson two..

Records: Peach County 3-9.

Next: Rutland at Peach County, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.

Winder-Barrow 2, Houston County 1

Houston County

000

010

0

1

5

1

Winder-Barrow

000

100

1

2

4

0

WP: Hardivree. LP: Bryant Rowell.

2B: HC: Cole Simmons.

HR: WB: Demard.

Game notes: Winder-Barrow put together a single, hit batter and two walks for the walkoff win. ... Houston County pitchers Cam Jones and Rowell teamed for eight strikeouts an two walks.

Denham Springs (La.) 11, FPD 0

Denham Springs

416

00

11

10

0

FPD

000

00

0

2

3

LP: Austin Hartley.

Records: FPD 8-6.

Friday’s Boys Soccer

Mount de Sales 3, FPD 0

Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 3.

Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 2; MDS: Ryan Murphey 5.

Shots: FPD 10, Mount de Sales 18.

Houston County 7, Valdosta 1

Goals: HC: Austin Marfell 1, Emanuel Fitzroy 1, Hunter Henry 2, Heath Henry 3.

Assists: HC: Heath Henry 3, Hunter Henry 4.

Shots: Houston County 21, Valdosta 3.

Friday’s Girls Soccer

FPD 3, Mount de Sales 0

Goals: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 3.

Saves: MDS: Renee Hutton 5.

Shots: FPD: 11; Mount de Sales: 1

