Saturday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Friday’s Boys Basketball
Upson-Lee 53, St. Pius X 48
Upson-Lee
12
15
8
18
—
53
St. Pius X
7
7
15
19
—
48
Upson-Lee: Zyrice Scott 8, Michael Smith 8, Jacorey Smith 4, Travon Walker 9, Tavias Fagan 20, Cameron Taylor 3, Willie Daniel 1.
St. Pius X: Matthew Gonzalo 4, Brian Gonzalo 4, Everett Lane 29, Carson Seramur 7, Niko Broadway 2, Kennedy Willis 2.
3-pointers: Upson-Lee 3 (Scott 1, Fagan 1, Taylor 1), St. Pius X 8 (Lane 7, Seramur 1).
Records: Upson-Lee 32-0, St. Pius X 24-8.
Saturday’s Baseball
Central (Ala.) 4, FPD 0
FPD
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
Central
200
020
x
—
4
4
1
LP: Noah Takac.
2B: FPD: Austin Hartley
Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Gatewood 11, Trinity Christian 1
Trinity Christian
000
100
—
1
7
1
Gatewood
202
241
—
11
16
0
WP: Coop Hall. LP: Chase Autry.
2B: G: Will Dutton, Cody Kauffman, Jacob McMillian, Hall.
Game notes: Kauffman drove in four runs on three hits, while Reid Sasser had four hits and three runs for Gatewood. Tony Rudolph added three hits and Cam Hall two.
Records: Gatewood 2-0.
Mary Persons 13, Central 3
Central
030
00
—
3
4
4
Mary Persons
041
62
—
13
9
0
WP: Cam Agnew. LP: Charles Jackson.
2B: C: Charles Jackson, Jatavius Williams; MP: JD Richards, Dylan Smith.
Game notes: Austin Mack led the Bulldogs with three hits, with Smith, Aaron Mock and Alex Kite had two hits each, and Mock and Trippe Moore had two RBI each..
Mary Persons 5, Central 0
Central
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Mary Persons
111
110
x
—
5
7
1
WP: Conner Watson. LP: Malik Barnhill.
2B: MP: Trippe Moore.
3B: MP: Dylan Smith 2.
Game notes: Smith and JD Richards had two hits each for the Bulldogs, who got a 14-strikeout game from Watson and TJ Sauls.
Records: Mary Persons 11-5.
Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Buford 3, FPD 3
Buford
120
000
0
—
3
5
1
FPD
000
100
1
—
2
3
1
LP: Garrett West.
2B: FPD: West, Michael Bakkar.
Game notes: The games Friday and Saturday were part of a tournament at the Perfect Game Complex in Lakepoint.
Records: FPD 8-6.
Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Tattnall Square 11, Lakepoint 3
Tattnall
220
510
1
—
11
12
1
Lakepoint
100
010
1
—
3
4
1
WP: Matt Blair.
2B: T: Mikey Wilson, Logan Fink.
3B: T: Logan Fink.
HR: T: Trey Ham.
Game notes: Fink drove in two runs on three hits while Ham drove in three runs on two hits. Austin Marchman and Luke Laskey each had two hits and two RBI.
Lakeside 3, Tattnall Square 2
Tattnall
000
002
0
—
2
1
5
Lakeside
010
200
x
—
3
1
1
LP: Logan Fink.
Game notes: All of Lakeside’s runs were unearned.
Records: Tattnall 10-1.
Next: Tattnall at Stratford, 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Saturday’s Boys Soccer
Hebron Christian 5, Stratford 0
Goals: HC: Major, Garritano 2, Butler, own goal.
Saves: HC: Meek 3; S: Wade Snow 4.
Shots: HC 12, Stratford 4.
Next: Stratford at Mount de Sales, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Saturday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 5, Hebron Christian 0
Goals: Sara Kate Durkee, Emory Sutherland, Josie Lamb, Susan Hightower, Lizzi Clayton.
Assists: S: Ellie Peterson, Emory Sutherland 3, Monica Montalvo.
Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 1.
Records: Stratford 2-0.
Next: Stratford at Mount de Sales, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Saturday’s Boys Track and Field
Dick Frame Invitiational at FPD
Team scores: Central 148, Montgomery County 128, Putnam County 95, Savannah Christian 68, FPD 34, Covenant 7.
Individual winners
100m: Denson (Central) 11.44
110m Hurdles: Calhoun (PC) 19.26
200m: Harvey (MC) 22.75
300m Hurdles: Calhoun (PC) 42.59
400m: Harvey (MC) 49.51
800m: Martin (FPD) 2:11
1,600m: Hunter (Central) 4:52
3,200m: Meyer (SC) 11:18
4×100 Relay: Central 43.80
4×400 Relay: Montgomery County 3:47
High Jump: Robinson (MC) 5-6
Long Jump: Harvey (MC) 21-6
Triple Jump: Harris (Central) 42-01.5
Discus: Kizer (FPD) 134-1
Shot Put: McMahon (SC) 46-7
Pole Vault: Bradley (SC) 9-0
Saturday’s Girls Track and Field
Dick Frame Invitiational at FPD
Team scores: Rutland 114, Central 113, FPD 102, Savannah Christian 83, Montgomery County 67, Putnam County 31, Covenant 13..
Individual winners
100m: Walden (Central) 12.5
100m Hurdles: Frame (FPD) 17.68
200m: Walden (Central) 25.89
300m Hurdles: Frame (FPD) 53.66
400m: Cystrunk (Central) 1:01
800m: Harris (Central) 2:36
1,600m: Staudt (SC) 5:58
3,200m: Beltman (PC) 15:05
4×100 Relay: Central 49.82
4×400 Relay: Central 4:16
High Jump: Oliver (SC) 4-10
Long Jump: Davis (Rutland) 17-1
Triple Jump: Brown (Rutland) 33-10.5
Discus: Eudy (MC) 75-8
Shot Put: Fortson (Rutland) 31-0
Pole Vault: Sutton (FPD) 6-0
Friday's Baseball
Spalding 10, Howard 0
Howard
000
000
—
0
4
6
Spalding
212
014
—
10
5
1
WP: Chase Coppock. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-3).
2B: S: Parker Shultz.
Records: Howard 7-6, 1-2 GHSA Region 2-4A; Spalding 6-2, 2-1.
Next: Howard at Northside, 6 p.m., Monday.
Northside 8, Valdosta 7
Valdosta
201
400
0
—
7
11
5
Northside
340
000
1
—
8
5
3
WP: Walker. LP: Hall.
2B: V: McCann, Hall 3; N: Card, Bookout.
Game notes: Hunter Price’s single to right with two outs brought in T Bryant with the winning run off of former Houston County pitcher D.L. Hall.
Records: Northside 7-5.
Next: Howard at Northside, 6 p.m., Monday.
Loganville 3, Houston County 0
Houston County
000
000
0
—
0
5
2
Loganville
001
011
x
—
3
6
0
WP: Swoards. LP: Blake King.
2B: HC: Cole Simmons.
HR: L: Strickland.
Next: Houston County at Veterans 5:55 p.m., Wednesday.
Tattnall Square 8, Mount de Sales 2
Tattnall Square
200
030
3
—
8
5
0
Mount de Sales
020
000
0
—
2
2
3
WP: Laskey. LP: Leverett.
2B: TS: Warnock 2.
HR: TS: Simmons, Fink, Ham.
CFCA 18, Young American Christian 8
Young Amercian
320
30
—
8
7
3
CFCA
(10)40
04
—
18
14
2
WP: Brooks Wethington. LP: Wilson.
2B: YA: Cory Wilson, Dj Morain; CFCA: Thomas Prestridge 2, Cody Thompson, Cameron Railey, Luke Fulwood 2, Nolin NeSmith.
3B: CFCA: Cosnahan.
Mary Persons 4, West Laurens 3
West Laurens
001
101
0
—
3
10
1
Mary Persons
000
010
3
—
4
10
1
WP: Trippe Moore. LP: Jacob Floyd.
2B: WL: Cullen Estep; MP: Tyler Skelton, Alex Kite, JD Richards..
Game notes: Skelton’s double to center brought in D Smit hand J Richards with the tying and winning runs for the Bulldogs, who got a run on an error, two singles and a hit batter. Richards and Moore had two hits each for Mary Persons, while Guy Anderberg, Nolan Daniel and Cullen Estep had two-games for West Laurens.
Bainbridge 13, Warner Robins 0
Bainbridge
250
001
5
—
13
13
1
Warner Robins
000
000
0
—
0
5
3
LP: Carson Mellinger.
2B: WR: Jacob Conner.
Game notes: Conner had two hits for the Demons.
Records: Warner Robins 2-9.
Next: Dublin at Warner Robins, 6 p.m., Monday.
Jones County 10, Stockbridge 2
Jones County
111
601
0
—
10
11
2
Stockbridge
001
000
1
—
2
10
2
WP: Bradley Hunnicutt. LP: McKenzie.
2B: JC: Hunter Pierce, Teldrick Ross 2, Jackson Mix
Game notes: Ross drove in three runs with two hits, while Jordan Miller and Pierce added two hits for the Greyhounds.
Records: Jones County 8-3.
Next: Stockbridge at Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Peach County 12, Kendrick 1
Kendrick
100
00
—
1
4
4
Peach County
600
6x
—
12
11
3
WP: Britt Davis. LP: Garrett.
2B: K: Hinton; PC: Austin Brown.
3B: PC: Kendrick Johnson, Jake Wingo.
Game notes: Davis, Wingo and Brody Harrelson each had two hits for Peach County, with Wingo driving in three runs and Harrelson two..
Records: Peach County 3-9.
Next: Rutland at Peach County, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.
Winder-Barrow 2, Houston County 1
Houston County
000
010
0
—
1
5
1
Winder-Barrow
000
100
1
—
2
4
0
WP: Hardivree. LP: Bryant Rowell.
2B: HC: Cole Simmons.
HR: WB: Demard.
Game notes: Winder-Barrow put together a single, hit batter and two walks for the walkoff win. ... Houston County pitchers Cam Jones and Rowell teamed for eight strikeouts an two walks.
Denham Springs (La.) 11, FPD 0
Denham Springs
416
00
—
11
10
0
FPD
000
00
—
0
2
3
LP: Austin Hartley.
Records: FPD 8-6.
Friday’s Boys Soccer
Mount de Sales 3, FPD 0
Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 3.
Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 2; MDS: Ryan Murphey 5.
Shots: FPD 10, Mount de Sales 18.
Houston County 7, Valdosta 1
Goals: HC: Austin Marfell 1, Emanuel Fitzroy 1, Hunter Henry 2, Heath Henry 3.
Assists: HC: Heath Henry 3, Hunter Henry 4.
Shots: Houston County 21, Valdosta 3.
Friday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 3, Mount de Sales 0
Goals: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 3.
Saves: MDS: Renee Hutton 5.
Shots: FPD: 11; Mount de Sales: 1
