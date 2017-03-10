High School Sports

March 10, 2017 12:14 AM

Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

High Schools

Thursday’s Baseball

Sparkman (Ala.) 4, Houston County 1

Houston County

001

000

0

1

6

1

Sparkman

210

100

x

4

8

0

WP: Carter Vickers. LP: Chandler Dawson.

2B: HC: Austin Hittinger.

Records: Houston County 2-7.

Troup County 18, FPD 8

FPD

004

22

8

9

8

Troop County

432

45

18

13

1

WP: Robinson. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.

2B: Troup: Bliss 2, Robinson, Bridwell, Truitt; FPD: Bloodworth 2, Tyler Mimbs, Garrett West.

Notes: Bridwell and Truitt each had three RBI for Troup County ... West, Ryan Jones and Mimbs each had two RBI for FPD ... Troup County stole six bases ... Bailey and Bliss each had two RBI for Troup County.

Records: FPD 8-3.

Upson-Lee 6, Perry 3

Upson-Lee

004

140

1

6

5

2

Perry

000

002

1

3

8

3

WP: Kalen Puckett. LP: Peyton Sells.

2B: U-L: Turner Maddox; P: Jackson Farrell, Andrew Tarrer.

Notes: Nash Franklin went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Upson-Lee. ... Tarrer went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Perry.

Records: Upson-Lee 3-6, Perry 7-6.

Next: Upson-Lee at Jackson, 5:55 p.m., Monday; Perry at West Laurens, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.

Thursday’s Boys Golf

Stratford 162, Tattnall Square 218

Stratford: Will Chambless 39, John McMasters 39, Kevin Gibson 42, Josey Coleman 42.

Tattnall: Chandler Gay 45, Wes Allen 56, Cole Rowland 57, Peyton Boone 60.

Thursday’s Girls Lacrosse

Stratford 16, Locust Grove 3

Goals: S: Claire Reinhardt 1, Tarab Ajjan 1, Margo Hannan 3, Olivia Pruett 3, Morgan Mathis 4, Cochran Lee 3, Lucy Jenkins 1.

Thursday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 4, Stratford 2

Goals: S: Jamison 2; MP: James Davis 2, Julian Rivera 1, Zane Holliman 1.

Assists: S: Edwards 1; MP: Holliman 2, Rivera 1, Jacob Anthony 1

Saves: S: Iakovidis 3, Snow 7; MP: Brock Hulsey 3.

Shots: Mary Persons 21, Stratford 5.

Next: Mary Persons vs. Hebron Christian, Friday at Stratford; Hebron Christian at Stratford, Saturday.

Thursday’s Girls Soccer

Stratford 5, Mary Persons 2

Goals: S: Monica Montalvo 1, Drake Miscall 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Emory Sutherland 1; MP: Taylor Buffington 2.

Assists: S: Sutherland 1, Montalvo 1, Lamb 1, Hightower 1.

Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 2; MP: Lori Smith 8.

Shots: Stratford 18, Mary Persons 4.

Next: Hebron Christian at Stratford, 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

Thursday’s Boys Tennis

Stratford 5, Spalding 0

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Thomas Parker 8-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Turner Jordan 8-0; Om Sakhalkar (S) d. Tyler Bass 8-0.

Doubles: David Grant/Greg Sutton (S) d. John Acosta/John DeStafano 8-0; Stratford won No. 2 doubles by forfeit..

Records: Stratford 8-0.

Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.

Thursday’s Girls Tennis

Stratford 5, Spalding 0

Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Molly Flanagan 8-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Madeline Cumming 8-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Carson Cook 8-0.

Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Mary Brock Smith/Brittany Peek 8-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Olivia Michel/Macy Davis 8-1.

Records: Stratford 8-0.

Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.

Tattnall Square 4, Mount de Sales 1

Singles: Jordan Bowie (MDS) d. Kenzie Dingmore 6-0, 6-0; Kristen Johnson (T) d. Carrie Wagner 6-3, 6-4; Ashleigh Morton (T) d. Nailah Ramos 7-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Mary Brock Smith/Brittany Peek 8-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Olivia Michel/Macy Davis 8-1.

Records: Tattnall 6-2.

Wednesday’s Baseball

Howard 4, Stratford 2

Howard

000

103

0

4

7

4

Stratford

200

000

0

2

2

4

WP: Trent Brown (2-1). LP: Clifton Olmstad.

2B: H: Zach Cameron; S: Ames Johnson.

Records: Howard 7-5, Stratford 5-5.

Northeast 12, Dooly County 1

Northeast

032

322

12

10

4

Dooly County

100

000

1

5

2

WP: Jacoby Hill. LP: R. Smith.

Game notes: Hill struck out 11, stole six bases, had two hits and scored three runs for Northeast. Vincent McCarthy had three hits, five steals and three runs scored, while Rouse had two RBI and recorded a double play.

Wednesday’s Boys Lacrosse

Stratford 9, Fayette County 3

Goals: S: Kelly 4, Matlock 2, Durkee 1, McCord 1, Griffin 1; FC: Franco 2, Jordan 1.

Shots: Stratford 41.

Wednesday’s Boys Track and Field

At Stratford

Team scores: Stratford 114, Southland 77, Schley County 70, FPD 39, Dominion 13.

Individual winners

100m: Ray (SO) 11.5

110m Hurdles: McGean (S) 16.09

200m: Ray (SO) 24.12

300m Hurdles: Clark (S) 43.78

400m: Deal (S) 54.28

800m: Martin (FPD) 2:11

1,600m: Anthony (SC) 5:31

3,200m: Calcutt (SO) 11:52

4x100 Relay: Southland 45.62

4x400 Relay: Stratford 3:43

High Jump: Hunt (S) 6-4

Long Jump: Ray (SO) 19-9 1/2

Triple Jump: Johnson (FPD) 41-7 3/4

Discus: Kizer (FPD) 134-1

Shot Put: Taggart (SO) 44-0

Pole Vault: Massey (S) 12-0

Middle Georgia All-Star Basketball Classic

Rosters

March 18 at Tattnall Square

Boys

East

Head Coach: Dennis Woolfolk, Jones County

Jones County: Dennis Woolfork, Nick Singleton, Garrian Wade

Putnam County: Carl Johnson

Bleckley County: Torenio Davis, Dontavian Harris

Hancock Central: Dallis Meminger, Reginald Reynolds

Montgomery County: Daveaun Coglin

Monticello: CJ Adams

West

Head Coach: Jarvis Smith, Tattnall Square

Central: Antarius McCoy

Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter

Dooly County: Josten McGhee

Peach County: Jared Johnson

Crawford County: Damion Saffold

Rutland: Lamontis Moore

Macon County: Clayton Jenkins

Taylor County: Lyn-J Dixon

Westside: Trey Foster

Perry: Damion Bagley

Girls

West

Head Coach: Todd Whetsel, Tattnall

Central: Jada Clowers

Veterans: Carrington Kee

Warner Robins: Kezia Holmes, LeTerria Mathis

Peach County: Daishai Almond, Deja Holland

Macon County: Jasmine Larry

Stratford: Aysha Roberts

Westside: NiAria Dawson

Taylor County: Mickell Green

East

Head Coach: Randall Owens, Baldwin

Baldwin: Courtney Butts, Akirah Robinson

Hancock Central: Faith Evans

West Laurens: Khashahmi Smith

Dodge County: Jurnee Powell

Bleckley County: Jahnaira Brown, Aliyah Whitehead

Dublin: Alexus Carr, KesJiah Wilcher

Putnam County: Rykia Pennamon

MacTown vs. WarTown Basketball Shootout

Rosters

March 19 at Tattnall Square

Boys

MacTown

Head Coach: Nick Hargrove, Southwest

Central: Tyrice Paul, Kylan Hill

Southwest: Aaron Ridley, Alontae Tarver

Rutland: Dashon James

Westside: Samone Reed

FPD: Armanun Smith

Tattnall Square: Jimmy Marshall

Northeast: Darius Dunn

Windsor: Marquise Jackson

WarTown

Head Coach: Matt Simon, Northside

Warner Robins: Nelson Philips, Jacolbey Owens, Champ Dawson, Jayden Norman

Veterans: Craig Luckey

Houston County: Makey Wallace

Northside: Trayvon Willis

Perry: Jacori Burks

Northside: Marqevius Williams, Greg Fordham

Girls

MacTown

Head Coach: John Griffin, FPD

Mount de Sales: Melia Cunningham

Central: Tyleia Williams, JeNya Wilder

Northeast: Victoria Dumas, Shadja Price

FPD: Kate Petterson

Rutland: BreAsia Davis

Westside: Acacia Ricks, Jamesia Holliman

Howard: Brittany Reeves

WarTown

Head Coach: Tracy Fendley, Warner Robins

Warner Robins: Courtney Walker, Victoria Brown, Shynia Jackson

Perry: Kiondra Smith, Lashandria Mallard

Houston County: Autumn Ring, Madison Slappey

Northside: Tamia Sapp, Kayliah Little

