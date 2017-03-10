Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Baseball
Sparkman (Ala.) 4, Houston County 1
Houston County
001
000
0
—
1
6
1
Sparkman
210
100
x
—
4
8
0
WP: Carter Vickers. LP: Chandler Dawson.
2B: HC: Austin Hittinger.
Records: Houston County 2-7.
Troup County 18, FPD 8
FPD
004
22
—
8
9
8
Troop County
432
45
—
18
13
1
WP: Robinson. LP: Gavin Bloodworth.
2B: Troup: Bliss 2, Robinson, Bridwell, Truitt; FPD: Bloodworth 2, Tyler Mimbs, Garrett West.
Notes: Bridwell and Truitt each had three RBI for Troup County ... West, Ryan Jones and Mimbs each had two RBI for FPD ... Troup County stole six bases ... Bailey and Bliss each had two RBI for Troup County.
Records: FPD 8-3.
Upson-Lee 6, Perry 3
Upson-Lee
004
140
1
—
6
5
2
Perry
000
002
1
—
3
8
3
WP: Kalen Puckett. LP: Peyton Sells.
2B: U-L: Turner Maddox; P: Jackson Farrell, Andrew Tarrer.
Notes: Nash Franklin went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Upson-Lee. ... Tarrer went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Perry.
Records: Upson-Lee 3-6, Perry 7-6.
Next: Upson-Lee at Jackson, 5:55 p.m., Monday; Perry at West Laurens, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.
Thursday’s Boys Golf
Stratford 162, Tattnall Square 218
Stratford: Will Chambless 39, John McMasters 39, Kevin Gibson 42, Josey Coleman 42.
Tattnall: Chandler Gay 45, Wes Allen 56, Cole Rowland 57, Peyton Boone 60.
Thursday’s Girls Lacrosse
Stratford 16, Locust Grove 3
Goals: S: Claire Reinhardt 1, Tarab Ajjan 1, Margo Hannan 3, Olivia Pruett 3, Morgan Mathis 4, Cochran Lee 3, Lucy Jenkins 1.
Thursday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 4, Stratford 2
Goals: S: Jamison 2; MP: James Davis 2, Julian Rivera 1, Zane Holliman 1.
Assists: S: Edwards 1; MP: Holliman 2, Rivera 1, Jacob Anthony 1
Saves: S: Iakovidis 3, Snow 7; MP: Brock Hulsey 3.
Shots: Mary Persons 21, Stratford 5.
Next: Mary Persons vs. Hebron Christian, Friday at Stratford; Hebron Christian at Stratford, Saturday.
Thursday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 5, Mary Persons 2
Goals: S: Monica Montalvo 1, Drake Miscall 1, Josie Lamb 1, Susan Hightower 1, Emory Sutherland 1; MP: Taylor Buffington 2.
Assists: S: Sutherland 1, Montalvo 1, Lamb 1, Hightower 1.
Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 2; MP: Lori Smith 8.
Shots: Stratford 18, Mary Persons 4.
Next: Hebron Christian at Stratford, 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
Thursday’s Boys Tennis
Stratford 5, Spalding 0
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Thomas Parker 8-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Turner Jordan 8-0; Om Sakhalkar (S) d. Tyler Bass 8-0.
Doubles: David Grant/Greg Sutton (S) d. John Acosta/John DeStafano 8-0; Stratford won No. 2 doubles by forfeit..
Records: Stratford 8-0.
Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.
Thursday’s Girls Tennis
Stratford 5, Spalding 0
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Molly Flanagan 8-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Madeline Cumming 8-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Carson Cook 8-0.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Mary Brock Smith/Brittany Peek 8-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Olivia Michel/Macy Davis 8-1.
Records: Stratford 8-0.
Next: Pacelli at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.
Tattnall Square 4, Mount de Sales 1
Singles: Jordan Bowie (MDS) d. Kenzie Dingmore 6-0, 6-0; Kristen Johnson (T) d. Carrie Wagner 6-3, 6-4; Ashleigh Morton (T) d. Nailah Ramos 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Mary Brock Smith/Brittany Peek 8-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Olivia Michel/Macy Davis 8-1.
Records: Tattnall 6-2.
Wednesday’s Baseball
Howard 4, Stratford 2
Howard
000
103
0
—
4
7
4
Stratford
200
000
0
—
2
2
4
WP: Trent Brown (2-1). LP: Clifton Olmstad.
2B: H: Zach Cameron; S: Ames Johnson.
Records: Howard 7-5, Stratford 5-5.
Northeast 12, Dooly County 1
Northeast
032
322
—
12
10
4
Dooly County
100
000
—
1
5
2
WP: Jacoby Hill. LP: R. Smith.
Game notes: Hill struck out 11, stole six bases, had two hits and scored three runs for Northeast. Vincent McCarthy had three hits, five steals and three runs scored, while Rouse had two RBI and recorded a double play.
Wednesday’s Boys Lacrosse
Stratford 9, Fayette County 3
Goals: S: Kelly 4, Matlock 2, Durkee 1, McCord 1, Griffin 1; FC: Franco 2, Jordan 1.
Shots: Stratford 41.
Wednesday’s Boys Track and Field
At Stratford
Team scores: Stratford 114, Southland 77, Schley County 70, FPD 39, Dominion 13.
Individual winners
100m: Ray (SO) 11.5
110m Hurdles: McGean (S) 16.09
200m: Ray (SO) 24.12
300m Hurdles: Clark (S) 43.78
400m: Deal (S) 54.28
800m: Martin (FPD) 2:11
1,600m: Anthony (SC) 5:31
3,200m: Calcutt (SO) 11:52
4x100 Relay: Southland 45.62
4x400 Relay: Stratford 3:43
High Jump: Hunt (S) 6-4
Long Jump: Ray (SO) 19-9 1/2
Triple Jump: Johnson (FPD) 41-7 3/4
Discus: Kizer (FPD) 134-1
Shot Put: Taggart (SO) 44-0
Pole Vault: Massey (S) 12-0
Middle Georgia All-Star Basketball Classic
Rosters
March 18 at Tattnall Square
Boys
East
Head Coach: Dennis Woolfolk, Jones County
Jones County: Dennis Woolfork, Nick Singleton, Garrian Wade
Putnam County: Carl Johnson
Bleckley County: Torenio Davis, Dontavian Harris
Hancock Central: Dallis Meminger, Reginald Reynolds
Montgomery County: Daveaun Coglin
Monticello: CJ Adams
West
Head Coach: Jarvis Smith, Tattnall Square
Central: Antarius McCoy
Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter
Dooly County: Josten McGhee
Peach County: Jared Johnson
Crawford County: Damion Saffold
Rutland: Lamontis Moore
Macon County: Clayton Jenkins
Taylor County: Lyn-J Dixon
Westside: Trey Foster
Perry: Damion Bagley
Girls
West
Head Coach: Todd Whetsel, Tattnall
Central: Jada Clowers
Veterans: Carrington Kee
Warner Robins: Kezia Holmes, LeTerria Mathis
Peach County: Daishai Almond, Deja Holland
Macon County: Jasmine Larry
Stratford: Aysha Roberts
Westside: NiAria Dawson
Taylor County: Mickell Green
East
Head Coach: Randall Owens, Baldwin
Baldwin: Courtney Butts, Akirah Robinson
Hancock Central: Faith Evans
West Laurens: Khashahmi Smith
Dodge County: Jurnee Powell
Bleckley County: Jahnaira Brown, Aliyah Whitehead
Dublin: Alexus Carr, KesJiah Wilcher
Putnam County: Rykia Pennamon
MacTown vs. WarTown Basketball Shootout
Rosters
March 19 at Tattnall Square
Boys
MacTown
Head Coach: Nick Hargrove, Southwest
Central: Tyrice Paul, Kylan Hill
Southwest: Aaron Ridley, Alontae Tarver
Rutland: Dashon James
Westside: Samone Reed
FPD: Armanun Smith
Tattnall Square: Jimmy Marshall
Northeast: Darius Dunn
Windsor: Marquise Jackson
WarTown
Head Coach: Matt Simon, Northside
Warner Robins: Nelson Philips, Jacolbey Owens, Champ Dawson, Jayden Norman
Veterans: Craig Luckey
Houston County: Makey Wallace
Northside: Trayvon Willis
Perry: Jacori Burks
Northside: Marqevius Williams, Greg Fordham
Girls
MacTown
Head Coach: John Griffin, FPD
Mount de Sales: Melia Cunningham
Central: Tyleia Williams, JeNya Wilder
Northeast: Victoria Dumas, Shadja Price
FPD: Kate Petterson
Rutland: BreAsia Davis
Westside: Acacia Ricks, Jamesia Holliman
Howard: Brittany Reeves
WarTown
Head Coach: Tracy Fendley, Warner Robins
Warner Robins: Courtney Walker, Victoria Brown, Shynia Jackson
Perry: Kiondra Smith, Lashandria Mallard
Houston County: Autumn Ring, Madison Slappey
Northside: Tamia Sapp, Kayliah Little
