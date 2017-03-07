Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High schools
Tuesday’s Baseball
Mary Persons 2,
West Laurens 1
Mary Persons
000
200
0
—
2
6
2
West Laurens
000
001
0
—
1
6
0
WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Jacob Floyd.
2B: Mary Persons: Tyler Skelton 2, Alex Kite, Austin Mock.
Game notes: Kite’s single and Cam Agnew’s sacrifice fly brought in the runs for Mary Persons in the fourth. ... Losing pitcher Floyd struck out eight with two walks, and had two hits. ... Skelton and Dylan Smith had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Records: Mary Persons 8-5.
Next: West Laurens at Mary Persons, 6:55 p.m., Friday.
Tattnall Square 14, Mount de Sales 3
Mount de Sales
003
00
—
3
5
2
Tattnall
550
04
—
14
13
3
WP: Tyler Warnock. LP: Jack Lipson.
2B: MdS: Lipson, Rossman Diaz, Mills; Tattnall: Logan Simmons.
HR: Tattnall: Trey Ham, Logan Fink.
Game notes: Fink drove in four runs with two hits, and the Trojans got three-RBI games from Simmons and Ham. Simmons had three hits, while Fink, Austin Marchman, Destin Mack and Luke Laskey had two hits each. ... Diaz drove in all of Mount de Sales’ runs. Adam Leverett had two hits for the Cavaliers.
Records: Mount de Sales 7-3; Tattnall Square 8-0
Next: Tattnall Square at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m, Friday.
Peach County 17, Kendrick 2
Peach County
242
54
—
17
17
2
Kendrick
100
01
—
2
2
5
WP: Kendrick Johnson. LP: Garett.
2B: Peach County: Jalen Green 3, Noah Grant 2, Dylan Perry 2.
Game notes: Green led the Trojans with four hits and five RBI, while Grant and Hunter Johnson had three hits each. Johnson, Perry and Jake Wingo had two hits each. Green scored four times, Grant and Hunter Johnson three times each.
Records: Peach County 2-9.
Next: Kendrick at Peach County, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
Johnson County 5,
East Laurens 4
Johnson County
100
001
3
—
5
10
0
East Laurens
100
120
0
—
4
8
4
WP: Norton. LP: Gavin Donaldson.
3B: East Laurens: Bailey Kight.
HR: East Laurens: Colby Owens.
Game notes: Two errors on one play helped Johnson County to three runs in the seventh. ... Owens and Seth Newsome each had two hits for East Laurens.
Records: East Laurens 1-2.
Next: East Laurens at Southwest, 6:30 p.m., Friday.
Monday’s Baseball
Perry 7, Upson-Lee 2
Perry
003
130
0
—
7
12
1
Upson-Lee
010
001
0
—
2
6
0
WP: Bryce Morgan. LP: Tyler Harper.
2B: Perry: Bryce Morgan; Upson-Lee Kalen Puckett, Trace Park.
3B: Upson-Lee: Nash Franklin.
Game notes: A walk and four straight singles with two outs keyed Perry’s third inning. ... Peyton Sells had three hits and two RBI for Perry, which got two-hit games from Andrew Tarrer and Jacob Hunt, while John Micah Law scored twice. ... Franklin had two hits for the Knights..
Records: Upson-Lee 2-6.
Next: Upson-Lee at Perry, 6 p.m., Thursday.
FPD 10, ELCA 9
ELCA
015
101
01
—
9
8
3
FPD
500
201
02
—
10
10
5
WP: Noah Takac. LP: Johnson.
2B: ELCA: Wheeler, Johnson; FPD: Harrison Aulds.
HR: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth.
Game notes: Tyler Mimbs drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to bring in the game-winning run. The Vikings loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice, hit batter and walk. ... Bloodworth led FPD with three hits and three RBI, while Aulds had two RBI. Michael Bakkar and Austin Hartley had two hits each for the Vikings.
Records: FPD 8-2.
Next: TBA, 6 p.m., Thursday, at Lakepoint.
Tuesday’s Boys Golf
Jones County 156, Mary Persons 191
Mary Persons: Dylan Steed 44, Gus Proctor 46, Madden McLendon 50, Kaleb Speir 51.
Jones County: Nik Johnson 36, Kolton McNeal 39, Dominic 40, Stokely Durden 41.
Records: Jones County 2-0.
Next: Jones County at Washington County, March 15.
Tuesday’s Girls Golf
Jones County 156, Mary Persons 157
Mary Persons: Carley Martin 46, Payton Poland 55, Carrington Hughes 56.
Team: Adahy Prichett 51, Rachel Lyons 51, Bree Comer 54.
Records: Jones County 1-0-1.
Next: Jones County at Washington County, March 15.
Tuesday’s Boys Soccer
Pacelli 1, FPD 0
Goals: Pacelli: Espiritu.
Shots: FPD: 9; Pacelli: 20.
Saves: FPD: Raines 8; Pacelli: Williams 4.
Record: FPD 2-2-2.
Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 10, Pacelli 0
Goals: FPD: Samples 3, Nelson 3, E. Lako 2, Matthews 1, Patterson 1.
Assists: FPD: Samples 1, Peavy 1, McMickle 1, Patterson 1, Nelson 1.
Shots: FPD: 21; Pacelli: 1.
Saves: FPD: Sutton 1; Pacelli: Clark 4.
Record: FPD 6-0.
Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 5:30 p.m., Friday.
College Basketball
SEC
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Kentucky
16
2
26
5
Florida
14
4
24
7
Arkansas
12
6
23
8
South Carolina
12
6
22
9
Mississippi
10
8
19
12
Alabama
10
8
17
13
Vanderbilt
10
8
17
14
Georgia
9
9
18
13
Texas A&M
8
10
16
14
Tennessee
8
10
16
15
Auburn
7
11
18
13
Mississippi St.
6
12
15
15
LSU
2
16
10
20
Missouri
2
16
7
23
Wednesday
LSU at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Tennessee at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
ACC
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
14
4
26
6
Louisville
12
6
24
7
Florida St.
12
6
24
7
Notre Dame
12
6
23
8
Duke
11
7
23
8
Virginia
11
7
21
9
Virginia Tech
10
8
21
9
Miami
10
8
20
10
Wake Forest
9
9
19
12
Syracuse
10
8
18
13
Georgia Tech
8
10
17
14
Clemson
6
12
17
14
Pittsburgh
4
14
15
16
NC State
4
14
15
17
Boston College
2
16
9
23
Tuesday
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
Clemson 75, N.C. State 61
Wake Forest 92, Boston College 78
Wednesday
Miami vs. Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Southern
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
ETSU
14
4
27
7
UNC-Greensboro
14
4
25
9
Furman
14
4
21
11
Chattanooga
10
8
19
12
Wofford
10
8
16
17
Mercer
9
9
15
17
Samford
8
10
19
15
The Citadel
4
14
12
21
W. Carolina
4
14
9
23
VMI
3
15
6
24
Monday
ETSU 79, UNC-Greensboro 74
A-Sun
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida Gulf Coast
12
2
26
7
Lipscomb
11
3
20
13
North Florida
8
6
15
19
SC-Upstate
7
7
17
15
Kennesaw St.
7
7
14
18
Jacksonville
5
9
17
15
NJIT
3
11
11
20
Stetson
3
11
11
21
