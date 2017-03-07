High School Sports

March 7, 2017 9:54 PM

Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High schools

Tuesday’s Baseball

Mary Persons 2,

West Laurens 1

Mary Persons

000

200

0

2

6

2

West Laurens

000

001

0

1

6

0

WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Jacob Floyd.

2B: Mary Persons: Tyler Skelton 2, Alex Kite, Austin Mock.

Game notes: Kite’s single and Cam Agnew’s sacrifice fly brought in the runs for Mary Persons in the fourth. ... Losing pitcher Floyd struck out eight with two walks, and had two hits. ... Skelton and Dylan Smith had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Records: Mary Persons 8-5.

Next: West Laurens at Mary Persons, 6:55 p.m., Friday.

Tattnall Square 14, Mount de Sales 3

Mount de Sales

003

00

3

5

2

Tattnall

550

04

14

13

3

WP: Tyler Warnock. LP: Jack Lipson.

2B: MdS: Lipson, Rossman Diaz, Mills; Tattnall: Logan Simmons.

HR: Tattnall: Trey Ham, Logan Fink.

Game notes: Fink drove in four runs with two hits, and the Trojans got three-RBI games from Simmons and Ham. Simmons had three hits, while Fink, Austin Marchman, Destin Mack and Luke Laskey had two hits each. ... Diaz drove in all of Mount de Sales’ runs. Adam Leverett had two hits for the Cavaliers.

Records: Mount de Sales 7-3; Tattnall Square 8-0

Next: Tattnall Square at Mount de Sales, 7 p.m, Friday.

Peach County 17, Kendrick 2

Peach County

242

54

17

17

2

Kendrick

100

01

2

2

5

WP: Kendrick Johnson. LP: Garett.

2B: Peach County: Jalen Green 3, Noah Grant 2, Dylan Perry 2.

Game notes: Green led the Trojans with four hits and five RBI, while Grant and Hunter Johnson had three hits each. Johnson, Perry and Jake Wingo had two hits each. Green scored four times, Grant and Hunter Johnson three times each.

Records: Peach County 2-9.

Next: Kendrick at Peach County, 5:55 p.m., Friday.

Johnson County 5,

East Laurens 4

Johnson County

100

001

3

5

10

0

East Laurens

100

120

0

4

8

4

WP: Norton. LP: Gavin Donaldson.

3B: East Laurens: Bailey Kight.

HR: East Laurens: Colby Owens.

Game notes: Two errors on one play helped Johnson County to three runs in the seventh. ... Owens and Seth Newsome each had two hits for East Laurens.

Records: East Laurens 1-2.

Next: East Laurens at Southwest, 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Monday’s Baseball

Perry 7, Upson-Lee 2

Perry

003

130

0

7

12

1

Upson-Lee

010

001

0

2

6

0

WP: Bryce Morgan. LP: Tyler Harper.

2B: Perry: Bryce Morgan; Upson-Lee Kalen Puckett, Trace Park.

3B: Upson-Lee: Nash Franklin.

Game notes: A walk and four straight singles with two outs keyed Perry’s third inning. ... Peyton Sells had three hits and two RBI for Perry, which got two-hit games from Andrew Tarrer and Jacob Hunt, while John Micah Law scored twice. ... Franklin had two hits for the Knights..

Records: Upson-Lee 2-6.

Next: Upson-Lee at Perry, 6 p.m., Thursday.

FPD 10, ELCA 9

ELCA

015

101

01

9

8

3

FPD

500

201

02

10

10

5

WP: Noah Takac. LP: Johnson.

2B: ELCA: Wheeler, Johnson; FPD: Harrison Aulds.

HR: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth.

Game notes: Tyler Mimbs drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to bring in the game-winning run. The Vikings loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice, hit batter and walk. ... Bloodworth led FPD with three hits and three RBI, while Aulds had two RBI. Michael Bakkar and Austin Hartley had two hits each for the Vikings.

Records: FPD 8-2.

Next: TBA, 6 p.m., Thursday, at Lakepoint.

Tuesday’s Boys Golf

Jones County 156, Mary Persons 191

Mary Persons: Dylan Steed 44, Gus Proctor 46, Madden McLendon 50, Kaleb Speir 51.

Jones County: Nik Johnson 36, Kolton McNeal 39, Dominic 40, Stokely Durden 41.

Records: Jones County 2-0.

Next: Jones County at Washington County, March 15.

Tuesday’s Girls Golf

Jones County 156, Mary Persons 157

Mary Persons: Carley Martin 46, Payton Poland 55, Carrington Hughes 56.

Team: Adahy Prichett 51, Rachel Lyons 51, Bree Comer 54.

Records: Jones County 1-0-1.

Next: Jones County at Washington County, March 15.

Tuesday’s Boys Soccer

Pacelli 1, FPD 0

Goals: Pacelli: Espiritu.

Shots: FPD: 9; Pacelli: 20.

Saves: FPD: Raines 8; Pacelli: Williams 4.

Record: FPD 2-2-2.

Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Tuesday’s Girls Soccer

FPD 10, Pacelli 0

Goals: FPD: Samples 3, Nelson 3, E. Lako 2, Matthews 1, Patterson 1.

Assists: FPD: Samples 1, Peavy 1, McMickle 1, Patterson 1, Nelson 1.

Shots: FPD: 21; Pacelli: 1.

Saves: FPD: Sutton 1; Pacelli: Clark 4.

Record: FPD 6-0.

Next: FPD at Mount de Sales, 5:30 p.m., Friday.

College Basketball

SEC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Kentucky

16

2

26

5

Florida

14

4

24

7

Arkansas

12

6

23

8

South Carolina

12

6

22

9

Mississippi

10

8

19

12

Alabama

10

8

17

13

Vanderbilt

10

8

17

14

Georgia

9

9

18

13

Texas A&M

8

10

16

14

Tennessee

8

10

16

15

Auburn

7

11

18

13

Mississippi St.

6

12

15

15

LSU

2

16

10

20

Missouri

2

16

7

23

Wednesday

LSU at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Tennessee at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

ACC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

North Carolina

14

4

26

6

Louisville

12

6

24

7

Florida St.

12

6

24

7

Notre Dame

12

6

23

8

Duke

11

7

23

8

Virginia

11

7

21

9

Virginia Tech

10

8

21

9

Miami

10

8

20

10

Wake Forest

9

9

19

12

Syracuse

10

8

18

13

Georgia Tech

8

10

17

14

Clemson

6

12

17

14

Pittsburgh

4

14

15

16

NC State

4

14

15

17

Boston College

2

16

9

23

Tuesday

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Clemson 75, N.C. State 61

Wake Forest 92, Boston College 78

Wednesday

Miami vs. Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Southern

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

ETSU

14

4

27

7

UNC-Greensboro

14

4

25

9

Furman

14

4

21

11

Chattanooga

10

8

19

12

Wofford

10

8

16

17

Mercer

9

9

15

17

Samford

8

10

19

15

The Citadel

4

14

12

21

W. Carolina

4

14

9

23

VMI

3

15

6

24

Monday

ETSU 79, UNC-Greensboro 74

A-Sun

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida Gulf Coast

12

2

26

7

Lipscomb

11

3

20

13

North Florida

8

6

15

19

SC-Upstate

7

7

17

15

Kennesaw St.

7

7

14

18

Jacksonville

5

9

17

15

NJIT

3

11

11

20

Stetson

3

11

11

21

