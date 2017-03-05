High School Sports

March 5, 2017 12:03 AM

Saturday's Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

High Schools

Saturday’s Boys Basketball

Windsor 52, Furtah Prep 31

Windsor

13

5

9

25

52

Furtah Prep

8

2

13

8

31

Windsor: Landry Rustin 2, Cameron Reynolds 3, Jai'kez Mann 22, Marquise Jackson 25.

Furtah Prep: Will Willis 2, Lazer Cerovic 8, Luke Wagner 2, Marc Charles Torodo 9, Luka Jaksic 10.

3-pointers: Windsor 5 (Jackson 2, Mann 2, Reynolds 1), Furtah Prep 1 (Torodo 1).

Records: Windsor 29-1, Furtah Prep 20-3.

Swainsboro 68, Dublin 64

Dublin

9

21

17

17

64

Swainsboro

14

18

13

24

68

Dublin: Devin Durham 6, Holden Baisden 5, Javen Culbreath 10, Bruce Guyton 2, Kameron Pauldo 27, Torian Holder 2, Malik Jones 8..

Swainsboro: Roberts 6, Watkins 7, McKinney 32, Harris 11, Watkins 4, McCoy 10.

3-pointers: Dublin 3 (Durham 3), Swainsboro 2 (McKinney 2).

Saturday’s Girls Basketball

Brentwood 46, Westwood 45

Westwood

12

10

16

7

45

Brentwood

14

12

11

9

46

Westwood: Briana Thompson 2, Abby Santos 11, Karlie Jones 4, Elizabeth Glass 4, Gracie Pollack 17, McKenzie Coleman 2, Maegan Moye 1, Jensen Jones 4..

Brentwood: Anna Hinton 7, Mary Frances Miller 2, Morgan Cobb 5, Shelby Everett 21, Annie Blye McDonald 6, Alyssa Everett 5.

3-pointers: Westwood 1 (Santos 1), Brentwood 2 (Cobb 1, S. Everett 1).

Records: Brentwood 24-6, Westwood 22-3.

Heritage-Newnan 40, Gatewood 32

Gatewood

7

6

10

9

32

Heritage

9

12

12

7

40

Gatewood: Brenlyn Morris 12, Sydney Lack 3, Lilly Bridges 2, Tanner Fuller 13, Peri Hayes 2.

Heritage: Karlee Groover 6, Kara Groover 17, KT Heggood 7, Cate Yancey 2, Olivia Ayers 8.

3-pointers: Gatewood 2 (Morris 2), Heritage 4 (Kara Groover 2, Karlee Groover 1, Heggood 1).

Records: Gatewood 26-6, Heritage 22-3.

Rabun County 65, Bleckley County 37

Bleckley County

13

6

14

4

37

Rabun County

18

16

23

8

65

Bleckley County: Fellesia Young 5, T’Kayah Pasby 2, Jahnaria Brown 20, Aliyah Whitehead 3, Chania McRae 7.

Rabun County: Scott 14, Henricks 14, Stockton 18, Reeves 6, Matheson 4, Fountain 1, Quilliams 2, Stiles 6.

3-pointers: Bleckley County 1 (McRae 1); Rabun County 6 (Scott 2, Hendrick 2, Stockton 2).

Saturday’s Baseball

Mount de Sales 4, Washington County 3

Washington County

000

021

0

3

4

2

Mount de Sales

000

013

x

4

5

3

WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Clay Gabe.

2B: WC: Carson Hart; MDS: Rossman Diaz.

Game notes: Leverett struck out 11.

Decatur (Alabama 5), Houston County 2

Houston County

001

100

0

2

10

4

Decatur

004

100

x

5

7

0

WP: Collins. LP: Cam Jones.

2B: D: Howell, Lovelace.

3B: HC: Austin Hittinger.

Tattnall Square 10, Wesleyan 0

Wesleyan

000

000

0

3

3

Tattnall Square

011

701

10

10

0

WP: Garrett Houston. LP: N/A.

2B: TS: Logan Simmons, Austin Marchman, Tyler Warnock.

Game notes: Destin Mack had three hits and two RBI to lead Tattnall.

Houston County 9, Evangel Christian 2

Houston County

004

031

1

9

7

1

Evangel Christian

020

000

0

2

4

3

WP: Blake King. LP: Shapen.

2B: HC: Austin Langford, Lawson Trawick, Corbet Luna.

Game notes: Langford and Trawick each had two RBI.

Tattnall Square 13, Soutland 0

Southland

000

00

0

1

2

Tattnall

426

1x

13

11

0

WP: Matt Blair. LP: N/A.

2B: TS: Destin Mack, Luke Laskey, Garrett Houston.

HR: TS: Laskey.

Game notes: Laskey had three hits and five RBI, while Logan Simmons added three hits.

Saturday’s Lacrosse

McIntosh 18, Stratford 1

Goals: S: Whitworth; M: Price 2, Baro 6, Outlanw 1, Davis 1, Sandal 3, Jones 2, Johnson 1, Pilgrim 1.

Saturday’s Boys Soccer

Veterans 1, Upson-Lee 0

Goals: V: Cameron Dobbs 1.

Saves: V: Robert Benge 2; TCC 6.

Shots: Veterans 14, Thomas County Central 3.

Records: Veterans 6-2.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Devin Durham is a senior on a roll in the GHSA Tournament for Dublin

View more video

Sports Videos