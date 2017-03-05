Saturday's Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Saturday’s Boys Basketball
Windsor 52, Furtah Prep 31
Windsor
13
5
9
25
—
52
Furtah Prep
8
2
13
8
—
31
Windsor: Landry Rustin 2, Cameron Reynolds 3, Jai'kez Mann 22, Marquise Jackson 25.
Furtah Prep: Will Willis 2, Lazer Cerovic 8, Luke Wagner 2, Marc Charles Torodo 9, Luka Jaksic 10.
3-pointers: Windsor 5 (Jackson 2, Mann 2, Reynolds 1), Furtah Prep 1 (Torodo 1).
Records: Windsor 29-1, Furtah Prep 20-3.
Swainsboro 68, Dublin 64
Dublin
9
21
17
17
—
64
Swainsboro
14
18
13
24
—
68
Dublin: Devin Durham 6, Holden Baisden 5, Javen Culbreath 10, Bruce Guyton 2, Kameron Pauldo 27, Torian Holder 2, Malik Jones 8..
Swainsboro: Roberts 6, Watkins 7, McKinney 32, Harris 11, Watkins 4, McCoy 10.
3-pointers: Dublin 3 (Durham 3), Swainsboro 2 (McKinney 2).
Saturday’s Girls Basketball
Brentwood 46, Westwood 45
Westwood
12
10
16
7
—
45
Brentwood
14
12
11
9
—
46
Westwood: Briana Thompson 2, Abby Santos 11, Karlie Jones 4, Elizabeth Glass 4, Gracie Pollack 17, McKenzie Coleman 2, Maegan Moye 1, Jensen Jones 4..
Brentwood: Anna Hinton 7, Mary Frances Miller 2, Morgan Cobb 5, Shelby Everett 21, Annie Blye McDonald 6, Alyssa Everett 5.
3-pointers: Westwood 1 (Santos 1), Brentwood 2 (Cobb 1, S. Everett 1).
Records: Brentwood 24-6, Westwood 22-3.
Heritage-Newnan 40, Gatewood 32
Gatewood
7
6
10
9
—
32
Heritage
9
12
12
7
—
40
Gatewood: Brenlyn Morris 12, Sydney Lack 3, Lilly Bridges 2, Tanner Fuller 13, Peri Hayes 2.
Heritage: Karlee Groover 6, Kara Groover 17, KT Heggood 7, Cate Yancey 2, Olivia Ayers 8.
3-pointers: Gatewood 2 (Morris 2), Heritage 4 (Kara Groover 2, Karlee Groover 1, Heggood 1).
Records: Gatewood 26-6, Heritage 22-3.
Rabun County 65, Bleckley County 37
Bleckley County
13
6
14
4
—
37
Rabun County
18
16
23
8
—
65
Bleckley County: Fellesia Young 5, T’Kayah Pasby 2, Jahnaria Brown 20, Aliyah Whitehead 3, Chania McRae 7.
Rabun County: Scott 14, Henricks 14, Stockton 18, Reeves 6, Matheson 4, Fountain 1, Quilliams 2, Stiles 6.
3-pointers: Bleckley County 1 (McRae 1); Rabun County 6 (Scott 2, Hendrick 2, Stockton 2).
Saturday’s Baseball
Mount de Sales 4, Washington County 3
Washington County
000
021
0
—
3
4
2
Mount de Sales
000
013
x
—
4
5
3
WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Clay Gabe.
2B: WC: Carson Hart; MDS: Rossman Diaz.
Game notes: Leverett struck out 11.
Decatur (Alabama 5), Houston County 2
Houston County
001
100
0
—
2
10
4
Decatur
004
100
x
—
5
7
0
WP: Collins. LP: Cam Jones.
2B: D: Howell, Lovelace.
3B: HC: Austin Hittinger.
Tattnall Square 10, Wesleyan 0
Wesleyan
000
000
—
0
3
3
Tattnall Square
011
701
—
10
10
0
WP: Garrett Houston. LP: N/A.
2B: TS: Logan Simmons, Austin Marchman, Tyler Warnock.
Game notes: Destin Mack had three hits and two RBI to lead Tattnall.
Houston County 9, Evangel Christian 2
Houston County
004
031
1
—
9
7
1
Evangel Christian
020
000
0
—
2
4
3
WP: Blake King. LP: Shapen.
2B: HC: Austin Langford, Lawson Trawick, Corbet Luna.
Game notes: Langford and Trawick each had two RBI.
Tattnall Square 13, Soutland 0
Southland
000
00
—
0
1
2
Tattnall
426
1x
—
13
11
0
WP: Matt Blair. LP: N/A.
2B: TS: Destin Mack, Luke Laskey, Garrett Houston.
HR: TS: Laskey.
Game notes: Laskey had three hits and five RBI, while Logan Simmons added three hits.
Saturday’s Lacrosse
McIntosh 18, Stratford 1
Goals: S: Whitworth; M: Price 2, Baro 6, Outlanw 1, Davis 1, Sandal 3, Jones 2, Johnson 1, Pilgrim 1.
Saturday’s Boys Soccer
Veterans 1, Upson-Lee 0
Goals: V: Cameron Dobbs 1.
Saves: V: Robert Benge 2; TCC 6.
Shots: Veterans 14, Thomas County Central 3.
Records: Veterans 6-2.
Comments