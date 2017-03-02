Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday's Baseball
Mount de Sales 3, Strong Rock 0
Strong Rock
000
000
0
—
0
5
3
Home
000
021
x
—
3
2
0
WP: Lipson. LP: Campbell.
2B: SR: Marchant.
Game notes: Lipson struck out seven.
Thursday's Boys Golf
Tattnall Square 209, Howard 246
Tattnall: Chandler Gay 41, Wes Allen 54, Peyton Boone 54, Cole Rowland 60.
Howard: Tom Fincher 58, Jake Caldwell 60, Zayne Jackson 61, AJ Brown 67.
Veterans 182, Northside 215
Veterans: Jason Cruise 43, Aaron Wechsler 44, Parker Byrd 46, Jesse Tomlinson 49.
Northside: Daniel Crouch 46, Sean St. Peter 50, Ryan Steurman 58, Chase Fletcher 61.
Thursday’s Girls Golf
Veterans 135, Northside 196
Veterans: Alyssa Julien 42, Mailey Buzzell 44, Cassidy Erickson 49.
Northside: Meredith Lewis 61, Emma Lewis 63, AJ Jackson 72.
Thursday's Boys Tennis
Mary Persons 4, Tattnall Square 1
Singles: Liam Spence (MP) d. Chase McClure, 8-0; Jay Alford (MP) d. Justin Cortes, 8-4; Micah Wilson (MP) d. Jarred Heath, 8-2.
Doubles: Seth Smith/Jordan Carr (MP) d. Heyden Odum/Charlie Trevitt, 8-4; Dayton Steinmeyer/Christian Rodgers (TS) d. Nathan Devine/Preston Wilson, 8-4.
Veterans 5, Perry 0
Singles: Chunn (V) d. R. Anderson, 8-2; L. Anderson (V) d. Zammit, 8-1; Farmer (V) d. Ballard, 8-5.
Doubles: Kang/ Goff (V) d. Brannan/J. Stinson, 8-4; Buchanan/Robinson (V) d. Maddox/Agol, 8-0.
Thursday's Girls Tennis
Tattnall Square 4, Mary Persons 1
Singles: Kenzie Dingmore (TS) d. Anna Wilks, 8-5; Kristen Johnson (TS) d. Abby Rigole, 8-6; Caroline Pierotti (MP) d. Hailey Johnson, 8-4.
Doubles: : Allysa Epps/Mary Olliff (TS) d. Cadi Sietz/Megan Beall, 8-3; Lindsey Whiteside/Ashleigh Morton (TS) d. Audrey Parrott/Jackie Gore 8-4.
Veterans 4, Perry 1
Singles: Nipper (P) d. Shah, 8-2; McAllister (V) d. Smith, 8-0 Guzman (V) d. L. Stinson, 8-0.
Doubles: Clayboss/Council (V) d. Aydelott/Alford, 8-2; E. Hampton/ M. Hampton (V) d. McDowell/Pike, 8-3.
Thursday’s Lacrosse
Northgate 5, Stratford 4
Goals: S: Durkey 3, Matlock 1; N: Hutton 1, Brown 2., Klone 1, Wallace 1.
