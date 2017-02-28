Peach County girls come up just short

For the second straight year, Johnson spoiled Peach County’s state tournament run as it held on down the stretch for a 70-66 win Tuesday night in a GHSA Class 3A quarterfinal matchup.
The Trojans trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, rallied to cut their deficit to one, 36-35, at the half and were locked in a tie at 49 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter but could never get the lead.
The win propelled Johnson (25-2) into the semifinals for the second straight year at the expense of Peach County. It was a frustrating night for the Trojans, who got off 14-6 start but could not sustain that momentum as Johnson went on a run to cut the Trojans’ lead to 17-16 at the end of the first period.
Then it looked as if all was going to come in the second quarter as the Atom Smashers raced out to a 34-21 lead with 4:01 left in the half. The Trojans, however, responded with a run of their own as they scored the final 11 points of the half.
Three who mattered
Peach County guard Daishai Almond: She scored 24 points, including going 8-of-12 at the free-throw line, and helped her team get off to a quick start as she had 11 points in the first quarter. The Trojans star showed she will be a senior worth watching next year as she also had a big night on the boards.
Johnson forward Alexis Pierce: Pierce, who has signed with Jacksonville, was probably the difference in the game as she held her team together when Peach County was making its second-quarter run. The Atom Smashers were playing without 6-foot-5 junior center Giana Copeland, who had a stomach virus, and Pierce took up the slack in the rebounding department.
Peach Counyt guard Danasia Shaw: She had 13 points, and while she missed two open 3-pointers in the closing seconds, she will team with Almond next year to give the Trojans one of the best backcourts in Middle Georgia.
Turning point
Peach County battled throughout after falling behind by 13 points in the second quarter. Trailing by one point at the half and two after three quarters, the Trojans tied the game early in the fourth and then did what they were supposed to do: make defensive stops and force turnovers. But five trips down the floor failed to produce a point, and that enabled the Atom Smashers to weather the storm.
Observations
Playing hurt: Peach County head coach Tamica Sneed tore her Achilles heel when her team scored with three seconds left to win its second-round game with Haralson, and while she couldn’t stomp her foot, she pounded the floor with her metal crutch throughout.
Plenty of talent: With Almond, Shaw and Deja Holland returning, the Trojans will have the nucleus to go far again next year as Sneed will have another year of getting her program in place as she attempts to make a very successful program even better.
They said it
Sneed on her team moving forward after her first season with the program: “We’re just going to put this game and Johnson in the rear view mirror. This was very disappointing and frustrating, especially after last year. I really wanted it for these girls.”
Sneed on the loss: “We had every opportunity and chances. The shots just wouldn’t fall down the stretch.”
