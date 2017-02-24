High School Sports

Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools

GHSA Basketball Tournament

Thursday

BOYS

Class 6A

Northside 80, Pope 61

Class 5A

Warner Robins 65, Southwest DeKalb 45

Class 4A

Upson-Lee 76, Stephens County 71

St. Pius X 74, Mary Persons 71

Perry 68, Northwest Whitfield 47

Class 3A

Westside 88, Monroe Area 57

Calhoun 67, Central 61

Class 2A

Dublin 50, Heard County 45

Swainsboro 68, Monticello 62

Washington County 72, Callaway 62

Class 1A Public

Macon County 88, Quitman County 64

Wilkinson County 76, Crawford County 45

Taylor County 51, Central-Talbotton 41

Turner County 66, Hawkinsville 62

Class 1A Private

Holy Innocents 72, Tattnall Square 56

Aquinas 40, Stratford 34

Athens Christian 58, FPD 55

GIRLS

Class 6A

Douglas County 68, Houston County 23

Class 5A

Warner Robins 61, Columbia 43

Class 1A Public

Treutlen 63, Macon County 47

QUARTERFINALS

BOYS

Class 6A

Northside at Brunswick

Class 5A

Warner Robins vs. Buford, coin flip pending

Class 4A

Thomson at Upson-Lee

Perry at Sandy Creek

Class 3A

Westside at Pace Academy, 6 p.m., Wednesday

Class 2A

Dublin vs. Hapeville Charter, coin flip pending

Washington County vs. South Atlanta, coin flip pending

Class 1A Public

Macon County at Treutlen

Wilkinson County at Taylor County

GIRLS

Class 5A

Buford at Warner Robins

Class 3A

Beach at Central

Peach County at Johnson-Savannah

Class 2A

Bleckley County vs. Hapeville Charter, coin flip pending

Class 1A Public

Hancock Central at Telfair County

Class 1A Private

Holy Innocents at Stratford

Thursday’s Boys Basketball

Westside 88, Monroe Area 57

Monroe Area

8

15

17

17

57

Westside

30

14

21

23

88

Monroe Area: Chandler Gibson 4, Isaiah Glasper 16, Elijah Goodman 8, Devin Sheats 12, Jakia Thompson 4, Jordan Vinson 7, Noah Harris 3, Michael Gray 3.

Westside: Terric Allen 9, Trey Foster 12, Brenden Anderson 5, Omar Jones 6, Khavon Moore 29, Samone Reed 7, Mystikal Wilson 12, Desmon Foston 3, Greg Holloway 4, JayShaun Booker 1.

3-pointers: Monroe Area 5 (Glosper 1, Goodman 1, Sheets 1, Vinson 1, Harris 1); Westside 12 (Allen 3, Anderson 1, Moore 3, Reed 1, Wilson 4).

Records: Monroe Area 15-15, Westside 25-3.

Next: Westside at Pace Academy, GHSA Class 3A quarterfinal, 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Warner Robins 65, Southwest DeKalb 45

Southwest DeKalb

15

5

14

11

45

Warner Robinsscores

5

12

20

28

65

Southwest DeKalb: Hogan 3, Dickerson 21, Carter 6, Long 8, Brown 2, Glisson 2, Johnson 2, Archer 1.

Warner Robins: Jacolbey Owens 15, Champ Dawson 5, Nelson Phillips 24, Jaron Zanders 2, Jaydon Norman 6, Jam'l Dillard 4, Tyjah Coleman 3, Bobby Kelly 6.

3-pointers: Southwest DeKalb (Hogan 1, Dickerson 4); Warner Robins 4 (Owens 1, Phillips 3).

Next: Warner Robins plays Buford, location to be determined.

Aquinas 40, Stratford 34

Stratford

3

7

12

12

34

Aquinas

4

8

16

12

40

Stratford: Tyler Jordan 5, Christian Palmer 11, Devin Butts 13, Nathan Hunt 1.

Aquinas: Shakier 12, Gomillion 13, Merriwether 2, Buudre 9, Gardner 4.

3-pointers: Stratford 7 (Palmer 2, Butts 4, Hunt 1); Aquinas 4 (Gomillion 1, Buudre 3).

Wilkinson County 76, Crawford County 45

Crawford County

7

9

11

18

45

Wilkinson County

12

19

24

21

76

Crawford County: Damien Saffold 14, Keron Bluford 9, Keonte Reeves 8, Nick Jackson 4, Rashad Miller 4, Cory Hickson 2, Keshawn Baker 2, Isaiah Furlow 2.　

Wilkinson County: Clarence Jackson 17, Jadaveon Jones 16, Derrick Wilcher 12, Larry Jones 12, Aaron Geter III 8, Brandon Mays 3, Tylan Grable 4.

3-pointers: Crawford County 5 (Bluford 3,Reeves 1, Jackson 1); Wilkinson County 5 (Larry Jones 3, Jackson 1).

Thursday’s Girls Basketball

Warner Robins 61, Columbia 43

Columbia

3

12

15

13

43

Warner Robins

23

15

12

11

61

Columbia: Harris 16, Johnson 2, Mathis 7, Buckley 3, White 5, Austin 10.

Warner Robins: Victoria Brown 10, Le’Terria Mathis 6, Courtney Walker 11, Shynia Jackson 9, Kezia Holmes 19, Jordan Thomas 4, Kishara Howard 2.

3-pointers: Columbia 2 (Mathis 1, Buckley 1); Warner Robins 3 (Brown 1, Jackson 1, Holmes 1).

Records: Columbia 17-8, Warner Robins 27-1.

Thursday’s Baseball

CFCA 10, Central Georgia Athletics 0

CGA

000

00

0

0

4

CFCA

205

3x

10

8

1

WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Braswell.

2B: CFCA: Robby Morris, Dawson Ezzell.

Game notes: Ezzell and Cody Thompson each had two hits for CFCA, with Thompson scoring three runs. Hunter Cosnahan picked up two RBI.

Records: CFCA 1-0.

Thursday's Boys Soccer

FPD 10, Macon County 10

Goals: FPD: Wiggins 2, Lyu 4, Shultz 2, Johnson, Newberry 1.

Assists: FPD: Lyu 2, Johnson 1, Wiggins 1.

Saves: FPD: Raines 2, Shen 1; MC: Cromer 6.

Shots: FPD 25, Macon County 4.

Records: FPD 1-1.

Next: Putnam Couty at FPD, 4 p.m., Monday.

Thursday's Girls Soccer

FPD 10, Macon County 0

Goals: FPD: Samples 4, Dubose 3, Nelson 1, Squires 1, McMickle 1.

Assists: FPD: Nelson 1, Ferro 1, Strickland 1.

Saves: FPD: Sutton 1, Martin 1; MC: Beal 6.

Shots: FPD 18, Macon County 0.

Records: FPD 2-0.

Next: Strong Rock at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Thursday's Boys Tennis

Stratford 5, GMC 0

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Owen Caldwell, 8-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Chase Sheffield, 8-0; Daniel Cohen (S) won by default.

Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu (S) d. Jake Watkins/Nick Griffin, 8-0; Tejas Athni/Greg Sutton (S) d. Malcolm Clayton/Khliad Bonner, 8-0.

Records: Stratford 5-0.

Next: Stratford at Upson-Lee, 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Thursday's Girls Tennis

Stratford 5, GMC 0

Singles: Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Heidi Bentley 8-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Madison Bache 8-0; Maggie Fuchs (S) d. Maddie Bentley 8-2.

Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Reagan Dunn/Natalie Williams 8-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) Lindy Johnston/Breana Cooley 8-0.

Records: Stratford 5-0.

Next: Stratford at Upson-Lee, 4 p.m., Tuesday.

College Basketball

SEC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida

13

2

23

5

Kentucky

13

2

23

5

Arkansas

10

5

21

7

South Carolina

10

5

20

8

Alabama

9

6

16

11

Mississippi

8

7

17

11

Vanderbilt

8

7

15

13

Tennessee

7

8

15

13

Georgia

7

8

16

12

Auburn

6

9

17

11

Texas A&M

6

9

14

13

Mississippi St.

5

10

14

13

Missouri

2

13

7

20

LSU

1

14

9

18

Wednesday

Vanderbilt 67, Tennessee 56

Arkansas 86, Texas A&M 77

Thursday

Georgia 60, Alabama 55

Saturday

Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

ACC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

North Carolina

12

3

24

5

Duke

10

5

22

6

Louisville

10

5

22

6

Florida St.

10

5

22

6

Notre Dame

10

5

21

7

Miami

9

6

19

8

Syracuse

9

7

17

12

Virginia Tech

8

7

19

8

Virginia

8

7

18

9

Georgia Tech

7

8

16

12

Wake Forest

7

9

16

12

Pittsburgh

4

11

15

13

Clemson

4

11

14

13

NC State

4

12

15

14

Boston College

2

13

9

19

Wednesday

Syracuse 78, Duke 75

Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59

North Carolina 74, Louisville 63

Saturday

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon

Virginia at NC State, Noon

Florida St. at Clemson, Noon

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Southern

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

ETSU

13

3

23

6

Furman

13

4

20

10

UNC-Greensboro

12

4

21

8

Chattanooga

10

6

19

9

Wofford

10

7

15

15

Samford

8

8

17

12

Mercer

7

9

13

16

W. Carolina

3

13

8

21

VMI

3

13

6

21

The Citadel

2

14

9

20

Wednesday

UNC-Greensboro 72, Mercer 66

ETSU 93, Furman 81, OT

Wofford 81, VMI 63

W. Carolina 84, The Citadel 80

Samford 72, Chattanooga 68, OT

Saturday

Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 7 p.m.

Sun Belt

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Texas-Arlington

11

3

21

6

Arkansas St.

10

4

19

8

Georgia St.

10

5

17

10

Georgia Southern

10

5

17

11

Coastal Carolina

9

6

14

14

Texas State

8

6

15

11

Troy

8

6

16

12

Louisiana-Lafayette

6

8

16

11

South Alabama

6

8

13

14

UALR

4

10

13

14

Appalachian St.

3

12

8

18

Louisiana-Monroe

1

13

7

20

Saturday

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas-Arlington, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at UALR, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

A-Sun

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida Gulf Coast

11

2

22

7

Lipscomb

10

3

18

12

SC-Upstate

7

6

17

13

Kennesaw St.

7

6

13

16

North Florida

7

6

12

18

Jacksonville

5

8

17

13

Stetson

3

10

11

19

NJIT

2

11

10

19

Thursday

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., late

SC-Upstate at NJIT, late

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, late

Jacksonville at North Florida, late

