Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
GHSA Basketball Tournament
Thursday
BOYS
Class 6A
Northside 80, Pope 61
Class 5A
Warner Robins 65, Southwest DeKalb 45
Class 4A
Upson-Lee 76, Stephens County 71
St. Pius X 74, Mary Persons 71
Perry 68, Northwest Whitfield 47
Class 3A
Westside 88, Monroe Area 57
Calhoun 67, Central 61
Class 2A
Dublin 50, Heard County 45
Swainsboro 68, Monticello 62
Washington County 72, Callaway 62
Class 1A Public
Macon County 88, Quitman County 64
Wilkinson County 76, Crawford County 45
Taylor County 51, Central-Talbotton 41
Turner County 66, Hawkinsville 62
Class 1A Private
Holy Innocents 72, Tattnall Square 56
Aquinas 40, Stratford 34
Athens Christian 58, FPD 55
GIRLS
Class 6A
Douglas County 68, Houston County 23
Class 5A
Warner Robins 61, Columbia 43
Class 1A Public
Treutlen 63, Macon County 47
QUARTERFINALS
BOYS
Class 6A
Northside at Brunswick
Class 5A
Warner Robins vs. Buford, coin flip pending
Class 4A
Thomson at Upson-Lee
Perry at Sandy Creek
Class 3A
Westside at Pace Academy, 6 p.m., Wednesday
Class 2A
Dublin vs. Hapeville Charter, coin flip pending
Washington County vs. South Atlanta, coin flip pending
Class 1A Public
Macon County at Treutlen
Wilkinson County at Taylor County
GIRLS
Class 5A
Buford at Warner Robins
Class 3A
Beach at Central
Peach County at Johnson-Savannah
Class 2A
Bleckley County vs. Hapeville Charter, coin flip pending
Class 1A Public
Hancock Central at Telfair County
Class 1A Private
Holy Innocents at Stratford
Thursday’s Boys Basketball
Westside 88, Monroe Area 57
Monroe Area
8
15
17
17
—
57
Westside
30
14
21
23
—
88
Monroe Area: Chandler Gibson 4, Isaiah Glasper 16, Elijah Goodman 8, Devin Sheats 12, Jakia Thompson 4, Jordan Vinson 7, Noah Harris 3, Michael Gray 3.
Westside: Terric Allen 9, Trey Foster 12, Brenden Anderson 5, Omar Jones 6, Khavon Moore 29, Samone Reed 7, Mystikal Wilson 12, Desmon Foston 3, Greg Holloway 4, JayShaun Booker 1.
3-pointers: Monroe Area 5 (Glosper 1, Goodman 1, Sheets 1, Vinson 1, Harris 1); Westside 12 (Allen 3, Anderson 1, Moore 3, Reed 1, Wilson 4).
Records: Monroe Area 15-15, Westside 25-3.
Next: Westside at Pace Academy, GHSA Class 3A quarterfinal, 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Warner Robins 65, Southwest DeKalb 45
Southwest DeKalb
15
5
14
11
—
45
Warner Robinsscores
5
12
20
28
—
65
Southwest DeKalb: Hogan 3, Dickerson 21, Carter 6, Long 8, Brown 2, Glisson 2, Johnson 2, Archer 1.
Warner Robins: Jacolbey Owens 15, Champ Dawson 5, Nelson Phillips 24, Jaron Zanders 2, Jaydon Norman 6, Jam'l Dillard 4, Tyjah Coleman 3, Bobby Kelly 6.
3-pointers: Southwest DeKalb (Hogan 1, Dickerson 4); Warner Robins 4 (Owens 1, Phillips 3).
Next: Warner Robins plays Buford, location to be determined.
Aquinas 40, Stratford 34
Stratford
3
7
12
12
—
34
Aquinas
4
8
16
12
—
40
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 5, Christian Palmer 11, Devin Butts 13, Nathan Hunt 1.
Aquinas: Shakier 12, Gomillion 13, Merriwether 2, Buudre 9, Gardner 4.
3-pointers: Stratford 7 (Palmer 2, Butts 4, Hunt 1); Aquinas 4 (Gomillion 1, Buudre 3).
Wilkinson County 76, Crawford County 45
Crawford County
7
9
11
18
—
45
Wilkinson County
12
19
24
21
—
76
Crawford County: Damien Saffold 14, Keron Bluford 9, Keonte Reeves 8, Nick Jackson 4, Rashad Miller 4, Cory Hickson 2, Keshawn Baker 2, Isaiah Furlow 2.
Wilkinson County: Clarence Jackson 17, Jadaveon Jones 16, Derrick Wilcher 12, Larry Jones 12, Aaron Geter III 8, Brandon Mays 3, Tylan Grable 4.
3-pointers: Crawford County 5 (Bluford 3,Reeves 1, Jackson 1); Wilkinson County 5 (Larry Jones 3, Jackson 1).
Thursday’s Girls Basketball
Warner Robins 61, Columbia 43
Columbia
3
12
15
13
—
43
Warner Robins
23
15
12
11
—
61
Columbia: Harris 16, Johnson 2, Mathis 7, Buckley 3, White 5, Austin 10.
Warner Robins: Victoria Brown 10, Le’Terria Mathis 6, Courtney Walker 11, Shynia Jackson 9, Kezia Holmes 19, Jordan Thomas 4, Kishara Howard 2.
3-pointers: Columbia 2 (Mathis 1, Buckley 1); Warner Robins 3 (Brown 1, Jackson 1, Holmes 1).
Records: Columbia 17-8, Warner Robins 27-1.
Thursday’s Baseball
CFCA 10, Central Georgia Athletics 0
CGA
000
00
—
0
0
4
CFCA
205
3x
—
10
8
1
WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Braswell.
2B: CFCA: Robby Morris, Dawson Ezzell.
Game notes: Ezzell and Cody Thompson each had two hits for CFCA, with Thompson scoring three runs. Hunter Cosnahan picked up two RBI.
Records: CFCA 1-0.
Thursday's Boys Soccer
FPD 10, Macon County 10
Goals: FPD: Wiggins 2, Lyu 4, Shultz 2, Johnson, Newberry 1.
Assists: FPD: Lyu 2, Johnson 1, Wiggins 1.
Saves: FPD: Raines 2, Shen 1; MC: Cromer 6.
Shots: FPD 25, Macon County 4.
Records: FPD 1-1.
Next: Putnam Couty at FPD, 4 p.m., Monday.
Thursday's Girls Soccer
FPD 10, Macon County 0
Goals: FPD: Samples 4, Dubose 3, Nelson 1, Squires 1, McMickle 1.
Assists: FPD: Nelson 1, Ferro 1, Strickland 1.
Saves: FPD: Sutton 1, Martin 1; MC: Beal 6.
Shots: FPD 18, Macon County 0.
Records: FPD 2-0.
Next: Strong Rock at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Thursday's Boys Tennis
Stratford 5, GMC 0
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Owen Caldwell, 8-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Chase Sheffield, 8-0; Daniel Cohen (S) won by default.
Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu (S) d. Jake Watkins/Nick Griffin, 8-0; Tejas Athni/Greg Sutton (S) d. Malcolm Clayton/Khliad Bonner, 8-0.
Records: Stratford 5-0.
Next: Stratford at Upson-Lee, 4 p.m., Tuesday.
Thursday's Girls Tennis
Stratford 5, GMC 0
Singles: Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Heidi Bentley 8-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Madison Bache 8-0; Maggie Fuchs (S) d. Maddie Bentley 8-2.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Reagan Dunn/Natalie Williams 8-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) Lindy Johnston/Breana Cooley 8-0.
Records: Stratford 5-0.
Next: Stratford at Upson-Lee, 4 p.m., Tuesday.
College Basketball
SEC
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida
13
2
23
5
Kentucky
13
2
23
5
Arkansas
10
5
21
7
South Carolina
10
5
20
8
Alabama
9
6
16
11
Mississippi
8
7
17
11
Vanderbilt
8
7
15
13
Tennessee
7
8
15
13
Georgia
7
8
16
12
Auburn
6
9
17
11
Texas A&M
6
9
14
13
Mississippi St.
5
10
14
13
Missouri
2
13
7
20
LSU
1
14
9
18
Wednesday
Vanderbilt 67, Tennessee 56
Arkansas 86, Texas A&M 77
Thursday
Georgia 60, Alabama 55
Saturday
Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
LSU at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
ACC
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
12
3
24
5
Duke
10
5
22
6
Louisville
10
5
22
6
Florida St.
10
5
22
6
Notre Dame
10
5
21
7
Miami
9
6
19
8
Syracuse
9
7
17
12
Virginia Tech
8
7
19
8
Virginia
8
7
18
9
Georgia Tech
7
8
16
12
Wake Forest
7
9
16
12
Pittsburgh
4
11
15
13
Clemson
4
11
14
13
NC State
4
12
15
14
Boston College
2
13
9
19
Wednesday
Syracuse 78, Duke 75
Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59
North Carolina 74, Louisville 63
Saturday
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon
Virginia at NC State, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Southern
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
ETSU
13
3
23
6
Furman
13
4
20
10
UNC-Greensboro
12
4
21
8
Chattanooga
10
6
19
9
Wofford
10
7
15
15
Samford
8
8
17
12
Mercer
7
9
13
16
W. Carolina
3
13
8
21
VMI
3
13
6
21
The Citadel
2
14
9
20
Wednesday
UNC-Greensboro 72, Mercer 66
ETSU 93, Furman 81, OT
Wofford 81, VMI 63
W. Carolina 84, The Citadel 80
Samford 72, Chattanooga 68, OT
Saturday
Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 7 p.m.
Sun Belt
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Texas-Arlington
11
3
21
6
Arkansas St.
10
4
19
8
Georgia St.
10
5
17
10
Georgia Southern
10
5
17
11
Coastal Carolina
9
6
14
14
Texas State
8
6
15
11
Troy
8
6
16
12
Louisiana-Lafayette
6
8
16
11
South Alabama
6
8
13
14
UALR
4
10
13
14
Appalachian St.
3
12
8
18
Louisiana-Monroe
1
13
7
20
Saturday
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas-Arlington, 5:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at UALR, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
A-Sun
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida Gulf Coast
11
2
22
7
Lipscomb
10
3
18
12
SC-Upstate
7
6
17
13
Kennesaw St.
7
6
13
16
North Florida
7
6
12
18
Jacksonville
5
8
17
13
Stetson
3
10
11
19
NJIT
2
11
10
19
Thursday
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., late
SC-Upstate at NJIT, late
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, late
Jacksonville at North Florida, late
Comments