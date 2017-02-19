GHSA second-round girls basketball pairings

7A
Collins Hill at Cherokee
Hillgrove at Lambert
Duluth at Westlake
Marietta at Norcrosse
Pebblebrook at Archer
Brookwood at Colquitt County
Wheeler at Mill Creek
North Forsyth at McEachern
6A
Harrison at Tucker
Houston County at Douglas County
Stephenson at River Ridge
Valdosta at Northview
Jonesboro at Winder Barrow
Mays at Greenbrier
Lovejoy at Creekview
Chattahoochee at Grovetown
5A
Lithia Springs at Eagle’s Landing
McIntosh at Southwest DeKalb
Flowery Branch at Statesboro
Fayette County at Carrollton
Ware County at Buford
Columbia at Warner Robins
Wayne County at Jackson
Arabia Mountain at Griffin
4A
Madison County at North Clayton
Richmond County at Sandy Creek
North Oconee at Spalding
Columbus at West Hall
Luella at Jefferson
Chapel Hill at Carver-Columbus
Henry County at Northwest Whitfield
LaGrange at Cross Creek
3A
Hart County at Central
Beach at Redan
Ringgold at Tattnall County
Cook at Greater Atlanta Christian
Pierce County at Morgan County
Dawson County at Monroe
Peach County at Haralson County
North Hall at Johnson-Savannah
2A
Douglas-Atlanta at Laney
Dodge County at Heard County
South Atlanta at Bryan County
Berrien at Model
Vidalia at Rabun County
Armuchee at Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis at Hapeville Charter
Dade County at Bleckley County
1A Public
Hancock Central at Taylor County
Turner County at Telfair County
Wilcox County at Wood.-Tompkins
Wilkinson County at Marion County
Macon County at Treutlen
GMC at Wheeler County
Terrell County at Greenville
Lanier County at Pelham
1A Private
Pinecrest at Landmark
Paideia at St. Francis
Tattnall Square at Holy Innocents’
Aquinas at Stratford
Prince Avenue at FPD
George Walton at Wesleyan
Darlington at Calvary Day
Greenforest at Lakeview Academy
