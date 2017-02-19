High School Sports

February 19, 2017 12:36 PM

GHSA second-round girls basketball pairings

By Daniel Shirley

7A

Collins Hill at Cherokee

Hillgrove at Lambert

Duluth at Westlake

Marietta at Norcrosse

Pebblebrook at Archer

Brookwood at Colquitt County

Wheeler at Mill Creek

North Forsyth at McEachern

6A

Harrison at Tucker

Houston County at Douglas County

Stephenson at River Ridge

Valdosta at Northview

Jonesboro at Winder Barrow

Mays at Greenbrier

Lovejoy at Creekview

Chattahoochee at Grovetown

5A

Lithia Springs at Eagle’s Landing

McIntosh at Southwest DeKalb

Flowery Branch at Statesboro

Fayette County at Carrollton

Ware County at Buford

Columbia at Warner Robins

Wayne County at Jackson

Arabia Mountain at Griffin

4A

Madison County at North Clayton

Richmond County at Sandy Creek

North Oconee at Spalding

Columbus at West Hall

Luella at Jefferson

Chapel Hill at Carver-Columbus

Henry County at Northwest Whitfield

LaGrange at Cross Creek

3A

Hart County at Central

Beach at Redan

Ringgold at Tattnall County

Cook at Greater Atlanta Christian

Pierce County at Morgan County

Dawson County at Monroe

Peach County at Haralson County

North Hall at Johnson-Savannah

2A

Douglas-Atlanta at Laney

Dodge County at Heard County

South Atlanta at Bryan County

Berrien at Model

Vidalia at Rabun County

Armuchee at Fitzgerald

Jeff Davis at Hapeville Charter

Dade County at Bleckley County

1A Public

Hancock Central at Taylor County

Turner County at Telfair County

Wilcox County at Wood.-Tompkins

Wilkinson County at Marion County

Macon County at Treutlen

GMC at Wheeler County

Terrell County at Greenville

Lanier County at Pelham

1A Private

Pinecrest at Landmark

Paideia at St. Francis

Tattnall Square at Holy Innocents’

Aquinas at Stratford

Prince Avenue at FPD

George Walton at Wesleyan

Darlington at Calvary Day

Greenforest at Lakeview Academy

　　　　

　

