February 19, 2017 12:24 PM

GHSA second-round boys basketball pairings

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Class 7A

Grayson at Etowah

Brookwood at Hillgrove

Duluth at Pebblebrook

Colquitt County at Norcross

Westlake at Newton

Berkmar at Tift County

Wheeler at Mountain View

Lambert at McEachern

6A

Glynn Academy at South Cobb

Coffee at South Paulding

Dacula at Brunkswick

Northside at Pope

Effingham County at Gainesville

Langston Hughes at Lee County

Jones at Allatoona

Tri-Cities at Valdosta

5A

Riverwood at Eagle’s Landing

Starr’s Mill at Miller Grove

Cedar Shoals at Statesboro

Lithonia at Riverdale

New Hampstead at Bufford

Southwest DeKalb at Warner Robins

Dutchtown at Carver-Atlanta

Columbia at Fayette County

4A

LaFayette at Henry County

Richmond Academy at LaGrange

Stephens County at Upson-Lee

Thomson at Blessed Trinity

Mary Persons at St. Pius

Marist at Carver-Columbus

Perry at Northwest Whitfield

Westover at Sandy Creek

3A

Monroe Area at Westside

Johnson-Savannah at Pace Academy

Coahulla Creek at Liberty County

East Hall at Islands

Tattnall County at Morgan County

Lovett at Crisp County

Central at Calhoun

Cedar Grove at Jenkins

2A

Hapeville Charter at Laney

Dublin at Heard County

Monticello at Swainsboro

Thomasville at Chattooga

Josey at Banks County

Rockmart at Early County

Butler at South Atlanta

Callaway at Washington County

1A Public

Quitman County at Macon County

Liberty County at Treutlen

Crawford County at Wilkinson County

Central-Talbotton at Taylor County

Hawkinsville at Turner County

Towns County at Calhoun County

Wilcox County at Montgomery County

Randolph-Clay at Clinch County

1A Private

Holy Innocents’ at Tattnall Square

Mount Paran at Greenforest

Tallulah Falls at St. Francis

Stratford at Aquinas

FPD at Athens Christian

Wesleyan at Lakeview Academy

Whitefield Academy at Southwest Atlanta Christian

Eagle’s Landing Christian at North Cobb Christian

