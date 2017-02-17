​Northside turns slow start into double-digit win

An 8-0 deficit in the first few minutes was not on Northside's agenda.
But the Eagles woke up, started doing what they do well, took the lead and kept it en route to a 74-59 win over Greenbrier in a GHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday.
The Eagles improved to 14-14.
Marquaevious Williams scored 13 of his 17 points in the first quarter, helping the Eagles to a 23-18 lead after one. The margin finally hit 20 in the fourth quarter as Northside’s defense continued to pick up and slow down Greenbrier’s perimeter game.
Jaylan Sandifer led the Eagles with 19 points, while Tobias Oliver added 13, and Greg Fordham and Trayvon Willis added 11 each.
Austin Canaday topped Greenbrier with 17 points.
Three who mattered
Williams: The Eagles started going inside more in the first quarter and Williams got going, setting the table for the Eagles to turn an 8-0 deficit into a five-point lead.
Greg Fordham and Jadin Daniels: The two came off the bench and delivered different positives, Fordham getting 11 points and Daniels helping on defense, especially in the third quarter when the Eagles converted some turnovers into layups and forcing a Greenbrier timeout.
They said it
Northside head coach Matt Simon on the overall performance: “I thought first and foremost, we competed. We played hard, we played as a team, we did some really good things offensively. I thought defensively, we were able to cause them to take a couple of bad shots. Early on, they were hitting those contested jump shots, but I told my guys to stay with it, stay the course, stay (with) the plan, and the second half, some of the shots that were going in would stop. And they did.”
Simon on a big positive: “I thought our seniors stepped up. Out of our 74 points, they scored 62. We lean heavily on those four, and they do a great job. Jaylan Sanidifer, Tobias Oliver, Trayvon Willis and Marquaevious Williams. Familiar names from football.”
Simon on getting past the slow start: “I tell my guys all the time. The shots that we get throughout the game, we can get anytime. Shots around the basket, get to the free-throw line. We can get that anytime. Teams that play us have to shoot a high percentage from the 3-point line.”
What’s next?
Northside will play the winner of Saturday’s Pope/Mays game next week.
