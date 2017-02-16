High School Sports

February 16, 2017 9:13 PM

Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

High Schools

Thursday’s Girls Basketball

CFCA 39, Praise Academy 5

Praise Academy

0

0

2

3

5

CFCA

14

13

8

4

39

Praise Academy: Sprayberry 4, Gamel 1.

CFCA: Clements 9, Duncan 7, NeSmith 6, Oni 4, Sarazine 3, Smith 2, Holmes 2, Sangster 2, Morgan 2, Randolph 2.

3-pointers: CFCA 2 (Duncan 1, Clements 1)

Game notes: GICAA Division I-AA quarterfinal at Central Georgia Tech.

Records: CFCA 17-7.

Next: CFCA vs. Creekside Christian-Sherwood Christian winner, 4 p.m., Feb. 24 at Albany State West.

Thursday’s Baseball

Rutland 10, Howard 7

Howard

000

212

2

7

7

3

Rutland

036

001

x

10

12

3

WP: Nick Simmons (1-0). LP: Alex Wade (0-1).

2B: Beau Roberts (H); Kody Rousey (R).

Game notes: Zach Cameron went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Trent BRown went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for Howard. ... For Rutland, Riley Jones went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Wesley Key went 2-for-3 with two runs scored an an RBI and Peyton McKinney went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Rutland.

Records: Howard 1-1, Rutland 1-1.

Next: Rutland at Howard, 4 p.m., Friday.

Thursday’s Boys Soccer

Dublin 5, FPD 4

Goals: D: Moses Simmons 2, Aaron Wallace 1, Tim Willis 1, Tyler Strickland 1; FPD: Robert Johnson 2, Dane Wiggins 1, Noah Lyu 1.

Assists: D: Brice Watson 1; FPD: Alex Newberry 1, Austin Cox 1.

Saves: D: Cadarious Mack 9; FPD: Josh Raines 7.

Shots: Dublin 18, FPD 20.

Records: FPD 0-1.

Next: Macon County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Thursday’s Girls Soccer

FPD 11, Dublin 0

Goals: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 4, Alyssa Dubose 3, Jansyn Samples 2, Mia Ferro 1, Lindsey Strickland 1.

Assists: FPD: Olivia McNickle 1, Ferro 1, Dubose 1, Samples 1.

Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 1; D: Ashley Spitzmiller 10.

Shots: FPD 28, Dublin 1.

Records: FPD 1-0.

Next: Macon County at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

Thursday’s Boys Tennis

FPD 5, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Singles: Christian Tinkey d. D. Bledsoe 6-0, 6-0; Parker White d. C. Fielding 6-0, 6-0; Halen Fulk d. J. Pinder 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Camden Lashley/Marshall Danner d. C. Fielding/J. Pinder 6-0, 6-0; Malcolm Mancin/Merit Huggins d. K. Assing/D. Phillipe 6-1, 6-2.

Records: FPD 3-0.

Next: FPD at Middle Georgia Invitational, Feb. 24-25 in Cochran.

Pacelli 3, Tattnall Square 2

Singles: T.J. Fick (P) d. Chase McClure 6-0, 6-9; Grant Ayer (P) d. Charlie Trevitt 6-0, 6-0; Hudson Sellers (P) d. Ashton Chambers 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Justin Cortes/Hayden Odum (T) d. Jacob Landry/Davis Hardin 6-0, 6-1; Dayton Steinmeyer/Christian Rodgers (T) d. Chris Bates/Sam Brewster 6-2, 6-3.

Records: Tattnall 0-1.

Next: Tattnall at Mary Persons, Thursday.

Thursday’s Girls Tennis

FPD 5, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Singles: Collier Griffin d. B. Baikie 6-0, 6-0; Ruth Samuel d. H. Smith 6-2, 6-2; Catherine Smith d. S. Ritter 6-3, retired.

Doubles: Maggie Moody/Katlyn Smaha d. K. M. Jackson/A. Appleby 6-0, 6-0; Dallis Foshee/Anna Leigh Durham d. A. Mitchell/D. Truvedi 6-0, 6-0.

Records: FPD 3-0.

Next: FPD at Middle Georgia Invitational, Feb. 24-25 in Cochran.

Tattnall Square 3, Pacelli 2

Singles: Jordan Dawson (P) d. Kenzie Dingmore 6-2, 6-2; Sarah Bouthillier (P) d. Kristen Johnson 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Ashleigh Morton (T) d. Presley Ayer 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Allysa Epps/Mary Orliff (T) d. Taylor Salinas/Brooke Coleman 6-0, 6-0; Courtney Ball/Choloe Kahley (T) won by default.

Records: Tattnall 3-0.

Next: Tattnall at Mary Persons, Thursday.

Wednesday’s Baseball

FPD 9, Perry 8

FPD

000

022

32

9

4

0

Perry

303

001

01

8

10

2

WP: Tyler Mimbs (1-0). LP: Payton Sells.

3B: P: Andrew Tarrer.

Game notes: Garrett West and Ryan Jones scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the eighth … Ryan Thompson had two RBI for Perry … Mimbs had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work for FPD.

Records: FPD 2-0, Perry 2-2.

Next: FPD vs. Union Grove, 11 a.m., Saturday at Strong Rock; FPD vs. Dawson County, 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Strong Rock.

Wednesday’s Boys Soccer

Veterans 3, Mary Persons 2

Goals: V: Tristain Gibbons 1, Josiah Glenn 1, Max Wilkins 1; MP: James Davis 1, Alex Rivers 1.

Assists: V: Glenn 1, Tyler Troup 1.

Saves: V: Robert Benge 6; Mary Persons: 4.

Shots: Veterans 12, Mary Persons 11.

Records: Veterans 2-2.

Next: Veterans at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Wednesday’s Boys Tennis

Jones County 3, Northside 2

Singles: John Wharton (N) d. Skylar Livingston 8-0; Chirag Patel (N) d. Lane Aultman 8-2; Jacob Livingston (JC) d. David Underwood (Northside) 8-0.

Doubles: Nathan Snow/Ben Browne (JC) d. Jack Boan/Kelsey Clark 8-3; Riley Bennett/Matthew Sheffield (JC) d. Junior Garcia/Jeremiah Grow 8-0.

Records: Jones County 2-1.

Wednesday’s Girls Tennis

Jones County 5, Northside 0

Singles: Tori Veal (JC) def. Sky Pope 8-0; Triston Skinner (JC) d. Jada Brooks 8-0; Jessica Smith (JC) d. Allison Brooks 8-0.

Doubles: Mayson Watford/Brenay Howard (JC) d. Bhumie Patel/Henna Patel 8-5; Kayla Phinith/Kitty Glover (JC) d. Savanna Ly/Makenzie Dotson 8-1.

Records: Jones County 3-0.

