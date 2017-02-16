Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Girls Basketball
CFCA 39, Praise Academy 5
Praise Academy
0
0
2
3
—
5
CFCA
14
13
8
4
—
39
Praise Academy: Sprayberry 4, Gamel 1.
CFCA: Clements 9, Duncan 7, NeSmith 6, Oni 4, Sarazine 3, Smith 2, Holmes 2, Sangster 2, Morgan 2, Randolph 2.
3-pointers: CFCA 2 (Duncan 1, Clements 1)
Game notes: GICAA Division I-AA quarterfinal at Central Georgia Tech.
Records: CFCA 17-7.
Next: CFCA vs. Creekside Christian-Sherwood Christian winner, 4 p.m., Feb. 24 at Albany State West.
Thursday’s Baseball
Rutland 10, Howard 7
Howard
000
212
2
—
7
7
3
Rutland
036
001
x
—
10
12
3
WP: Nick Simmons (1-0). LP: Alex Wade (0-1).
2B: Beau Roberts (H); Kody Rousey (R).
Game notes: Zach Cameron went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Trent BRown went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for Howard. ... For Rutland, Riley Jones went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Wesley Key went 2-for-3 with two runs scored an an RBI and Peyton McKinney went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Rutland.
Records: Howard 1-1, Rutland 1-1.
Next: Rutland at Howard, 4 p.m., Friday.
Thursday’s Boys Soccer
Dublin 5, FPD 4
Goals: D: Moses Simmons 2, Aaron Wallace 1, Tim Willis 1, Tyler Strickland 1; FPD: Robert Johnson 2, Dane Wiggins 1, Noah Lyu 1.
Assists: D: Brice Watson 1; FPD: Alex Newberry 1, Austin Cox 1.
Saves: D: Cadarious Mack 9; FPD: Josh Raines 7.
Shots: Dublin 18, FPD 20.
Records: FPD 0-1.
Next: Macon County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
Thursday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 11, Dublin 0
Goals: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 4, Alyssa Dubose 3, Jansyn Samples 2, Mia Ferro 1, Lindsey Strickland 1.
Assists: FPD: Olivia McNickle 1, Ferro 1, Dubose 1, Samples 1.
Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 1; D: Ashley Spitzmiller 10.
Shots: FPD 28, Dublin 1.
Records: FPD 1-0.
Next: Macon County at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
Thursday’s Boys Tennis
FPD 5, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Singles: Christian Tinkey d. D. Bledsoe 6-0, 6-0; Parker White d. C. Fielding 6-0, 6-0; Halen Fulk d. J. Pinder 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Camden Lashley/Marshall Danner d. C. Fielding/J. Pinder 6-0, 6-0; Malcolm Mancin/Merit Huggins d. K. Assing/D. Phillipe 6-1, 6-2.
Records: FPD 3-0.
Next: FPD at Middle Georgia Invitational, Feb. 24-25 in Cochran.
Pacelli 3, Tattnall Square 2
Singles: T.J. Fick (P) d. Chase McClure 6-0, 6-9; Grant Ayer (P) d. Charlie Trevitt 6-0, 6-0; Hudson Sellers (P) d. Ashton Chambers 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Justin Cortes/Hayden Odum (T) d. Jacob Landry/Davis Hardin 6-0, 6-1; Dayton Steinmeyer/Christian Rodgers (T) d. Chris Bates/Sam Brewster 6-2, 6-3.
Records: Tattnall 0-1.
Next: Tattnall at Mary Persons, Thursday.
Thursday’s Girls Tennis
FPD 5, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Singles: Collier Griffin d. B. Baikie 6-0, 6-0; Ruth Samuel d. H. Smith 6-2, 6-2; Catherine Smith d. S. Ritter 6-3, retired.
Doubles: Maggie Moody/Katlyn Smaha d. K. M. Jackson/A. Appleby 6-0, 6-0; Dallis Foshee/Anna Leigh Durham d. A. Mitchell/D. Truvedi 6-0, 6-0.
Records: FPD 3-0.
Next: FPD at Middle Georgia Invitational, Feb. 24-25 in Cochran.
Tattnall Square 3, Pacelli 2
Singles: Jordan Dawson (P) d. Kenzie Dingmore 6-2, 6-2; Sarah Bouthillier (P) d. Kristen Johnson 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Ashleigh Morton (T) d. Presley Ayer 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Allysa Epps/Mary Orliff (T) d. Taylor Salinas/Brooke Coleman 6-0, 6-0; Courtney Ball/Choloe Kahley (T) won by default.
Records: Tattnall 3-0.
Next: Tattnall at Mary Persons, Thursday.
Wednesday’s Baseball
FPD 9, Perry 8
FPD
000
022
32
—
9
4
0
Perry
303
001
01
—
8
10
2
WP: Tyler Mimbs (1-0). LP: Payton Sells.
3B: P: Andrew Tarrer.
Game notes: Garrett West and Ryan Jones scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the eighth … Ryan Thompson had two RBI for Perry … Mimbs had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work for FPD.
Records: FPD 2-0, Perry 2-2.
Next: FPD vs. Union Grove, 11 a.m., Saturday at Strong Rock; FPD vs. Dawson County, 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Strong Rock.
Wednesday’s Boys Soccer
Veterans 3, Mary Persons 2
Goals: V: Tristain Gibbons 1, Josiah Glenn 1, Max Wilkins 1; MP: James Davis 1, Alex Rivers 1.
Assists: V: Glenn 1, Tyler Troup 1.
Saves: V: Robert Benge 6; Mary Persons: 4.
Shots: Veterans 12, Mary Persons 11.
Records: Veterans 2-2.
Next: Veterans at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Wednesday’s Boys Tennis
Jones County 3, Northside 2
Singles: John Wharton (N) d. Skylar Livingston 8-0; Chirag Patel (N) d. Lane Aultman 8-2; Jacob Livingston (JC) d. David Underwood (Northside) 8-0.
Doubles: Nathan Snow/Ben Browne (JC) d. Jack Boan/Kelsey Clark 8-3; Riley Bennett/Matthew Sheffield (JC) d. Junior Garcia/Jeremiah Grow 8-0.
Records: Jones County 2-1.
Wednesday’s Girls Tennis
Jones County 5, Northside 0
Singles: Tori Veal (JC) def. Sky Pope 8-0; Triston Skinner (JC) d. Jada Brooks 8-0; Jessica Smith (JC) d. Allison Brooks 8-0.
Doubles: Mayson Watford/Brenay Howard (JC) d. Bhumie Patel/Henna Patel 8-5; Kayla Phinith/Kitty Glover (JC) d. Savanna Ly/Makenzie Dotson 8-1.
Records: Jones County 3-0.
