Northside, Warner Robins, Perry, Central, Peach County among first-round girls hosts

Class 6A
Greenbrier (Region 3, No. 4, 12-14) at Northside (Region 1, No. 1, 17-9), 6 p.m., Friday
Northside won its first region title in years under first-year head coach Ashleigh Fox. Alexia Galloway leads a balanced attack that is 8-2 in its past 10 games and knows how to win close games.
Next: Mays (Region 5, No. 3)/Alpharetta (Region 7, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Houston County (Region 1, No. 3, 12-12) at Heritage-Conyers (Region 3, No. 2, 12-14), 5 p.m. Friday
The Bears and new head coach Daniell Johnson are balanced and deep and have four losses by single digits. Houston County gets a favorable first-round matchup, although these Bears have no state postseason experience.
Next: Pope (Region 7, No. 4)/Douglas County (Region 5, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 5A
Morrow (Region 3, No. 4, 11-16) at Warner Robins (Region 1, No. 1, 25-1), 5:30 p.m., Friday
The Mustangs are unlikely to be a pushover, having played in a tough region with state contender Griffin, and Warner Robins — off tight region tournament semifinal and final wins — is unlikely to look ahead.
Next: Columbia (Region 5, No. 3)/Cass (Region 7, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Veterans (Region 1, No. 3, 11-15) at Griffin (Region 3, No. 1, 25-1), 6 p.m., Friday
The young Warhawks, led by senior Carrington Kee, have a huge task against the one-loss Bears, but Veterans led one-loss Warner Robins on the road last week and ended up losing in overtime, so it probably won't be intimidated. But the Bears haven't been challenged much this season.
Next: Villa Rica (Region 7, No. 3/Arabia Mountain, Region 5, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 4A
Baldwin (Region 3, No. 4, 17-10) at Carver-Columbus (Region 1, No. 1, 22-4), 6 p.m., Friday
Senior guard Courtney Butts, junior guard Akirah Robinson and sophomore guard Crystal Corley lead the Braves into the playoffs. Carver uses its height, speed and athleticism to suffocate its opponent.
Next: Chapel Hill (Region 5, No. 3)/TBA (Region 7, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
West Laurens (Region 2, No. 3, 13-15) at Henry County (Region 4, No. 2), 5 p.m., Saturday
The Raiders are led by freshman guard Ja'Kerra Wilbur, senior guard Khashahmi Smith and sophomore guard Calmela Mack. Henry County lost to North Clayton in its region tournament championship game. Henry County senior guard Brooke Moore is committed to Auburn and averages 25 points per game.
Next: St. Pius (Region 8, No. 4)/Northwest Whitfield (Region 6, No. 1), Wednesday or Thursday.
Luella (Region 4, No. 3, 16-10) at Perry (Region 2, No. 2, 22-5), 6 p.m., Friday
LaShandria Mallard, KK Smith and company are refocused after a 17-point loss in the region tournament final, and they'll need to be against a team that is 8-7 away from home and is on a decent roll.
Next: Gilmer (Region 6, No. 4)/Jefferson (Region 8, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Upson-Lee (Region 2, No. 4, 14-14) at North Clayton (Region 4, No. 1, 18-9), 6 p.m., Friday
The homestanding Eagles are clearly one of the hottest teams around entering the postseason, having won 15 straight after a 1-7 start. The Knights are 4-6 in their past 10 games.
Next: Madison County (Region 8, No. 3)/Heritage-Catoosa (Region 6, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 3A
Liberty County (Region 2, No. 4, 8-14) at Central (Region 4, No. 1, 18-5), 6 p.m., Friday
Central, which won its first region title in more than a decade last week when it beat Peach County on a putback at the buzzer, is eighth in the Score Atlanta Class 3A rankings. The Chargers face a Liberty County team that has gone 1-5 in its past six games.
Next: Hart County (Region 8, No. 3)/Calhoun (Region 6, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Long County (Region 2, No. 3, 14-14) at Peach County (Region 4, No. 2, 21-4), 6 p.m., Friday
The Trojans and standout Daishai Almond (16.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg) are probably pretty hacked after losing the region tournament championship at the buzzer to Central, ending an 18-game winning streak. Long County won't be facing an overconfident team under first-year head coach Tamica Sneed.
Next: Jackson County (Region 8, No. 4)/Haralson County (Region 6, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Westside (Region 4, No. 4, 14-12) at Tattnall County (Region 2, No. 1, 15-12), 2 p.m., Saturday
Tattnall County played a strong non-region schedule, opening the season with losses to Grovetown and Wesleyan, but wound up going unbeaten in region play. The Warriors beat Pierce County 39-38 for the region title. Westside, who doesn’t have player averaging in double-figures, went 7-5 in region play, beating Rutland 57-49 for the right to enter the Class 3A Tournament.
Next: Ringgold (Region 6, No. 3)/Franklin County (Region 8, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 2A
Thomasville (Region 1, No. 4, 10-18) at Bleckley County (Region 3, No. 1, 16-11), 6 p.m., Friday
Bleckley County enters the tournament off of one of its best games of the year in the region tournament final, beating Dodge County. And it was a solid region all season long, so the Royals are a well-tested team.
Next: Dade County (Region 7, No. 3)/Callaway (Region 5, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Early County (Region 1, No. 3, 15-13) at Dodge County (Region 3, No. 2, 24-3), 6 p.m., Friday
After handling Bleckley County twice during the regular season, Dodge County lost to the Royals in the region tourney final. That won't sit well with the balanced Indians, who had a 14-game winning streak broken.
Next: Pepperell (Region 7, No.4)/Heard County (Region 5, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Dublin (Region 3, No. 4, 17-11) at Fitzgerald (Region 1, No. 1, 20-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Jessica Hollis, KesJiah Wilcher and Alexus Carr lead the way for the Fighting Irish.
Next: Lamar County (Region 5, No. 3)/Armuchee (Region 7, No. 2), Wednesday or Thursday.
Washington County (Region 3, No. 3, 14-8) at Berrien (Region 1, No. 2), 6 p.m., Friday
Washington County is led by Nijeria Jordan, who is averaging 20 points per game, and Destiny Ellison. The Golden Hawks must focus on stopping the Rebels’ transition offense.
Next: Temple (Region 5, No. 4)/Model (Region 7, No. 1), Wednesday or Thursday.
Lamar County (Region 5, No. 3, 11-14) at Armuchee (Region 7, No. 2, 12-14), 6 p.m. Friday
Armuchee is one of the better teams with a losing record, having gone 10-5 in region play. Lamar County has been so-so on the road, but the Trojans and Tomiyah Alford (13.6 ppg) have played a fair number of bigger schools.
Next: Dublin (Region 3, No. 4)/Fitzgerald (Region 1, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Putnam County (Region 8, No. 3, 15-12) at Douglass (Region 6, No. 2, 17-7), 6 p.m., Friday
Putnam County reached the state semifinals last year, and has only one senior on this year's roster. Junior Rykia Pennamon leads with 17 points and 8.6 rebounds a game. Douglass has won five of its past seven games.
Next: Swainsboro (Region 2, No. 4)/Laney (Region 4, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 1A Private
Eagle’s Landing Christian (Region 5, No. 21, 14-9) at Tattnall Square (Region 7, No. 12, 15-11), 6 p.m., Friday
These teams played Dec. 9 in McDonough, with Tattnall winning 37-30. The Trojans struggled at times this season, losing five of their first six region games before going on a four-game winning streak in late January that included a win over eventual region champion Stratford. ELCA won 6-of-7 prior to a region tournament loss to No. 2 Class 1A private school seed Wesleyan.
Next: At Holy Innocents (Region 5, No. 5), Wednesday or Thursday.
First-round bye: Stratford (Region 7, No. 4, 19-5)
Next: Fellowship Christian (Region 6, No. 20)/Aquinas (Region 7, No. 13) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
First-round bye: FPD (Region 7, No. 7, 18-6)
Next: Athens Christian (Region 8,No. 23)/Prince Avenue Christian (Region 8, No. 10) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 1A Public
Calhoun County (Region 1, No. 24, 11-13) at Hancock Central (Region 7, No. 9, 20-5)
The Bulldogs lost by five in the first round a year ago against the No. 2 team, Terrell County, so the defense-oriented regular-season champion that went undefeated in Region 7B-1A play might be set for a deep run.
Next: At Taylor County (Region 4, No. 8), Wednesday or Thursday.
Hawkinsville (Region 4, No. 23, 12-16) at Macon County (Region 4, No. 10, 17-7)
Neither team made the tournament last year, with Macon County going 13-10 in Class 2A. But the Bulldogs and Jasmine Larry (22 ppg) went 14-2 in a solid region and had only one loss — to Class 5A Carver-Atlanta, in December — by more than 20 points.
Next: At Treutlen (Region 3, No. 7), Wednesday or Thursday.
Johnson County (Region 3, No. 18, 12-10) at GMC (Region 7, No. 15, 14-9), 6 p.m., Friday
GMC is led by Kennedy Paige Davis, who averages 11 points, and Cire Foston, who averages eight points and eight rebounds, along with Kate McGhee.
Next: At Wheeler County (Region 3, No. 2), Wednesday or Thursday.
Gordon Lee (Region 6, No. 20, 15-11) at Wilkinson County (Region 7, No. 13, 14-13)
Gordon-Lee's past three losses, stretching back to Jan. 10, have been by five points, while Wilkinson County is only 7-6 at home and 5-5 in its past 10 games.
Next: At Marion County (Region 4, No. 4), Wednesday or Thursday.
First-round bye: Taylor County (Region 4, No. 8, 18-7)
Next: Calhoun County (Region 1, No. 24) or Hancock Central (Region 7, No. 9), Wednesday or Thursday.
Comments