Monday's Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Basketball
Girls All-Region 2-4A
Player of the year: Kiana Banks, Spalding
Coach of the year: Reggie West, Perry
First-team all-region: Kirodria Smith, Perry; Kyjah Kendall, Upson-Lee; Jakerra Wilbur, West Laurens; Brittany Reeves, Howard; Asjah Harrell, Perry; Corriana Evans, Spalding; Khashahmi Smith, West Laurens; Lashandria Mallard, Perry; Ka’Leah Davis, Spalding; Aniaya Jester, Spalding
Honorable mention: Ateria McDowell (Mary Persons); Davina Brown, Tatyona Owens (Perry); Makayla Kemp (West Laurens); Zahkia King(Upson-Lee); Kayla Milner (Spalding)
Monday’s Baseball
Mount de Sales 4, GMC 1
GMC
000
100
0
—
1
3
1
Mount de Sales
100
021
x
—
4
5
5
WP: Adam Leverett. LP: McCrary.
2B: MDS: Joseph Dufford.
Game notes: Leverett had two hits.
Northside 9, Union Grove 4
Northside
001
071
0
—
9
10
3
Union Grove
100
002
1
—
4
8
4
WP: Card. LP: N/A.
2B: N: Bookout, Mathews.
3B: N: Card.
Game notes: Mathews had three hits for Northside, while Card and Franks had two each.
Monday’s Boys Tennis
FPD 5, Strong Rock 0
Singles: Christian Tinkey (FPD) d. M. Kilgore, 6-3, 6-1; Parker White (FPD) d. M. Schanie, 6-0, 6-1; Marshall Danner (FPD) d. E. Adkins, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Camden Lashley/Halen Fulk (FPD) d. N. Waddell/D. Fletcher, 6-1, 6-0; Malcolm Mancin/Merit Huggjns (FPD) d. W. Jones/J. Blake, 6-3, 6-2.
Records: FPD 2-0.
Next: Eagle’s Landing Christian at FPD, 4 p.m., Thursday.
Stratford 5, Brentwood 0
Singles: Daniel Cohen (S) d. Austin Masters, 8-0; Om Sakhalkar (S) d. Drew Wilson, 8-4; Rush Patel (S) d. Nic Everett, 8-4.
Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Rhanabhotu (S) d. Matt Miller/Christoper Kitchens, 8-1; Greg Sutton/Tejas Athni (S) won by default.
Records: Stratford 1-0.
Next: Upson-Lee at Stratford, 4 p.m., Tuesday.
Monday’s Girls Tennis
Tattnall Square 5, GMC 0
Singles: Kenzie Dingmore (TS) d. Heidi Bentley, 8-1; Kristen Johnson (TS) d. Madison Bache, 8-2; Hailey Hallman (TS) Madddle Bentley, 8-4.
Doubles: Allysa Epps/Mary Oliff (TS) d. Lindy Johnson/Reagan Dunn, 8-1; Ashleigh Morton/Lindsey Whiteside (TS) d. Breanna Cooley/Natalie Williams, 8-2.
Next: Pacelli at Tattnall Square, 4 p.m., Thursday.
FPD 4, Strong Rock 1
Singles: Collier Griffin (FPD) d. C. Cullen, 6-0, 6-1; Maggie Moody (FPD) d. S. Cullen, 6-0, 6-1; S. Ritter (SR) d. Olivia Gardner, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Yuka Yokoyama/Ruth Samuel (FPD) d. A. Waddell/J. Forgette, 6-0, 6-1; Dallis Foshee/Anna Leigh Durham (FPD) d. H. Mann/P. Walker, 6-2, 6-4.
Records: FPD 2-0.
Next: Eagle’s Landing Christian at FPD, 4 p.m., Thursday.
Stratford 5, Brentwood 0
Singles: Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Alexis Smith, 8-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Kimberly Veal, 8-5; Maggie Fuchs (S) d. Mary James Wright, 8-4.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Sydney Johnson/Peyton Prince, 8-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Logan Sweat/Susan Wang, 8-2.
Records: Stratford 1-0.
Next: Upson-Lee at Stratford, 4 p.m., Tuesday.
