Perry’s Smith set to talk football with Panthers fans

Life has moved pretty fast for Kevin Smith since he took over as Perry’s football head coach and athletics director last month.
He has been at scores of basketball games and organized workouts with returning Perry football players while trying to attract more future Panthers.
Perry fans will get a chance to corral him a little bit Monday at the school’s cafeteria for a meet and greet with the new employee.
“We’re just inviting everybody out, for me to meet the community and the parents and the people that haven’t had a chance to meet me yet,” Smith said. We’re really looking forward to it.”
The gathering is 6 p.m. on Monday at the school cafeteria.
Smith spent nearly two decades at Northside before serving as Houston County’s defensive line coach for three seasons. He was also boys basketball head coach at Northside for several seasons.
He has two coordinators on board.
Greg Robinson, a former head coach at Dodge County and Houston County and assistant at Warner Robins, is the offensive coordinator. Charles Anthony comes in from Buckhorn, Alabama, to be the defensive coordinator and brings a hefty resume. He has been an assistant at Valdosta State, Tusculum, North Alabama and West Georgia, as well as Southwest Mississippi and Northwest Mississippi community colleges.
As head coach at Southwest Mississippi Community College, he had 59 players sign with NCAA or NAIA programs. He has also coached at Upson-Lee, Griffin, Tift County and Fayette County.
“He’s a defensive guru,” Smith said. “That’s what he is.”
David Thrower is leaving for a position at Mt-Zion-Carroll, and longtime Middle Georgia head coach and assistant Tony Byram is retiring.
Coaches on offense, so far, are D.J. Crowley, Reggie West, Tyler Rodgers. Randy Moss and Seth Reber will stay and coach on defense.
Roy Walker, a quarterback at Macon County in the early 2000s who played at Clemson, is a community coach who, Smith said, is hoping for a grad assistant position at Clemson.
“If Dabo (Swinney) calls, he’s gone,” Smith said.
Smith said there are a few more positions that have to be finalized, and he can’t wait for that and spring workouts.
“I’m real excited about this job,” Smith said. “I think the bridge between the community and the school has to be built. The community’s going to have to get behind us.
“I know football’s been on hard times down here lately. It’s gonna take all of us to get this thing turned around. It’s more than just the players and the coaches.”
Signings Update
Jared Daniels, who led the ground attack for GHSA Class 1A public school state champion Macon County, has signed with ASA Community College in Brooklyn, New York.
Daniels, a first-team All-Middle Georgia pick in 2015 and honorable mention in 2016, rushed for 1,511 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Milestones
A few more area basketball players have passed the 1,000-point mark in recent weeks: Warner Robins’ Kezia Holmes was honored Friday night for having passed the magic mark earlier this season. Monticello’s Ashton Bonner cracked the figure last week, as well.
Alumni Update
▪ Robert Davis may have played high school football for a program known for running, but the former Northside standout is on the radar of NFL scouts as a receiver.
Davis recently completed a record-filled career as a wideout at Georgia State, where he is the all-time program leader in catches and yards, and has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.
It takes place Feb. 28-March 6, with receivers scheduled for March 1-4.
Davis, who recently played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, is a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference pick, two-time first-team selection.
▪ Chattanooga’s Bryce Carr, a junior from West Laurens, was recently named Southern Conference wrestler of the week after finishing third in the Southern Scuffle and beating two ranked wrestlers in the tournament.
He went 5-1 in the event. The 184-pounder is 21-4 with five pins.
Note to basketball coaches: All basketball coaches whose teams have advanced to the state tournament should email details (opponent, location, time, day) about their first-round game to sports@macon.com as soon as it is determined. Team should also forward an updated roster and stat sheet or link to updated stats, as well.
Note to coaches and school officials: Please email all signing information as soon as details — including signing ceremonies — are finalized to The Telegraph at sports@macon.com. Emails should include information, milestones and stats on the athletes signing.
