High School Sports

February 3, 2017 11:58 PM

Friday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Friday’s Boys Basketball

Warner Robins 106, Thomas County Central 63

Warner Robins

30

18

28

30

106

TCC

18

13

16

16

63

Warner Robins: BJ Bradley 7, Jacolbey Owens 35, Champ Dawson 8, Nelson Phillips 19, Anthony Thomas 5, Jaron Zanders 1, Jaydon Norman 23, Jam'l Dillard 4, Kimius White 2, Bobby Kelly 2.

TCC: E. McCormick 16, V. Wilson 4, D. Sullivan 6, I. Harper 6, BJ Jones 13, D. Dalph 2, T. Cooksey 9, I. Johnson 2, B. Green 3.

3-pointers: Warner Robins 13 (BJ Bradley 2, J. Owens 9, N. Phillips 1, A. Thomas 1); TCC 8 (McCormick 2, Harper 1, Wilson 1, Jones 1, Sullivan 1, Green 1, Cooksey 1).

Records: Warner Robins 22-3.

Howard 49, West Laurens 45

West Laurens

11

10

11

13

45

Howard

14

10

16

9

49

West Laurens: Dereck Jackson 2, Tori Williams 13, Alex Demmons 5, Ty Edmond 12, Elijah Howard 8, Daryth Gorham 5.

Howard: Jaylan Parker 4, Channing Thompson 11, Tyler Holloway 2, Tajee Stephens 3, Brandon Stewart 3, Jonathan Brooks 10, Tyeem Mason 14, Chrishawn Monroe 2.

3-pointers: West Laurens 2 (Demmons 1, Edmond 1); Howard 2 (Brooks 2).

Records: West Laurens 10-16, 4-6 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 6-17, 2-8.

Westside 64, Rutland 43

Westside

17

11

23

13

64

Rutland

10

12

10

11

43

Westside: Khavon Moore 24, Samone Reed 14, Gregory Holloway 11, Ishmael Hubbard 7, Trey Foster 5, Omar Jones 2, Mystikal Wilson 1.

Rutland: Deshon James 15, Lamontis Moore 8, Nick Simmons 6, Takori Grayer 6, Jordan Stephens 3, Timshad Hughes 2, Courtney Greene 2, Jamarco Hughes 1.

3-pointers: Westside 1 (Reed 1); Rutland 4 (Simmons 2, Stephens 1, Moore 1).

CFCA 76, Killian Hills 35

Killian Hills

12

8

11

4

35

CFCA

24

13

22

17

76

Killian Hills: Caleb Morris 12, Ethan Mack 10, Jacob Moore 4, Tierre Madden 3, Joe Zaul 2, Connor Rygh 2, Caleb Gebrac 2.

CFCA: Dartavious Thompson 18, T.J. Morgan 14, Christian Wilkerson 11, Eli Smith 10, Blake Jones 8, Nolin Nesmith 6, Connor Stewart 4, Britt Griffin 4, Brooks Wethington 1.

3-pointers: Killian Hills 2 (Morris 2); CFCA 4 (Jones 2, Thompson 1, Morgan 1).

Records: CFCA 15-6.

Windsor 106, Thomas Jefferson 62

Thomas Jefferson

14

15

21

12

62

Windsor

29

31

32

14

106

Thomas Jefferson: Will Kirk 15, Hutch Wheeler 6, Tyler Neal 8, Jon Swan 1, Coleman Rachels 4, Hank Dollar 2, Dawson Gardner 17, Justin Fletcher 9.

Windsor: Landry Rustin 39, Cameron Reynolds 11, Jai’Kez Mann 6, Carlos Sampson 2, Marquise Jackson 20, Kle Whiting 3, Jason Bradberry 8, Jonathon Osborn 7, Tyler Christian 8, Cameron Kilgore 2.

3-pointers: Thomas Jefferson 8 (Wheeler 1, Neal 2, Gardner 4, Fletcher 1); Windsor 10 (Rustin 4, Reynolds 2, Whiting 1, Bradberry 2, Osborn 1).

Records: Windsor 21-1.

Upson-Lee 48, Perry 25

Upson-Lee

12

10

16

10

48

Perry

5

14

6

0

25

Upson-Lee: Zyrice Scott 8, Cameron Traylor 1, Micahel Smith 2, Kentrez Traylor 4, Jacorey Smith 8, Travon Walker 14, Tye Fagan 11.

Perry: Damion Bagley 8, Jake Smith 1, Jartavius Jackson 3, Jacori Burks 7, Keyiovione Whitlock 2, Jabari Rucker 2, Travon Walker 2.

3-pointers: Upson-Lee 1 (Fagan); Perry 2 (Jackson 1, Burks 1).

Records: Upson-Lee 25-0, 10-0 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 18-7, 7-3.

FPD 46, Tattnall Square 34

Tattnall

6

9

11

8

34

FPD

6

10

15

15

46

Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter 12, Jimmy Marshall 7, Ahmad Barron 3, Zion Blasingame 3, Sean Brown 3, Jamal Marshall 3, Logan Fink 3.

FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 10, C.J. Harris 10, Wesley Wilson 8, Caleb Kelly 6, Armaun Smith 5, Maurice Gordon 4, Titus Moore 3.

3-pointers: Tattnall 3 (Slaughter 1, Barron 1, Ja. Marshall 1); FPD 7 (Harris 3, Middlebrooks 2, Moore 1, Smith 1).

Records: Tattnall 15-7, 7-3 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 13-6, 8-2.

Next: GHSA Region 7-1A Tournament, TBA.

Friday’s Girls Basketball

Westside 50, Rutland 30

Westside

15

14

9

12

50

Rutland

4

2

9

15

30

Westside: Ke’Asia Harvey 1, Mya Ford 11, Diamond Davis 9, Jaliyah Spencer 4, NiAira Dawson 10, Antonia Harvey 3, Jamesia Holliman 2, Acacia Ricks 10.

Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 14, Kennedy Stephens 1, Jada Brown 8, E’Junah Sledge 1, Erin Fortson 6.

3-pointers: Westside 5 (Ford 1, Davis 2, Dawson 2); Rutland 2 (Davis 2).

Records: Westside 12-10, 6-5 GHSA Region 4-3A; Rutland 6-16, 3-9.

Spalding 55, Mary Persons 17

Spalding

16

16

15

8

55

Mary Persons

2

8

5

2

17

Spalding: Aniaya Jester 4, Jasmea Andrews 2, Kirah Milner 2, Kiana Banks 10, Kaleah Davis 10, Ashanti Reed 10, Kayla Milner 6, Ryaja Pittman 4, Corriana Evans 5.

Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 4, Olympia High 4, Ateria McDowell 3, Kate Wilson 1, Abigail Hightower 5.

3-pointers: Mary Persons 2 (Buffington 1, Hightower 1).

Records: Spalding 18-6, Mary Persons 6-18.

CFCA 37, Killian Hills 26

Killian Hills

6

6

2

12

26

CFCA

14

9

4

10

37

Killian Hills: Washington 15, Matia 4, Hayhurst 3, Habeggen 2, Anderson 2.

CFCA: NeSmith 10, Duncan 6, Clements 6, Sarazine 5, Oni 4, Smith 2, Holmes 2, Sangster 2.

3-pointers: Killian Hills 1 (Hayhurst 1); CFCA 2 (Clements 2).

Records: CFCA 14-6.

West Laurens 40, Howard 28

West Laurens

9

8

14

9

40

Howard

13

0

6

9

28

West Laurens: Carmela Mack 3, Khashahimi Smith 9, JeKerra Wilbur 11, Brenna Holmes 2, Makayla Murray 8, Waynetta Floyd 5, Makayla Kenp 1, Shamari Ricks 1.

Howard: Briyana Manson 2, Amija Causey 2, Brittany Reeves 19, Ciriah Parchment 5.

3-pointers: West Laurens 2 (Mack 1, Wilbur 1); Howard 1 (Reeves 1).

Records: West Laurens 11-14, 5-5 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 7-16, 2-8.

Thomas Jefferson 54, Windsor 43

Thomas Jefferson

12

19

11

12

54

Windsor

8

12

6

17

43

Thomas Jefferson: Ansley Lamb 4, Anna Godowns 23, Annie Swan 2, Mary Salter 5, Emily Yonchak 2, Katie Hiebert 8, Lindsey Sammons 10.

Windsor: Savannah Lee 1, Kassidy Hulett 12, Hailey Mosely 4, Sydney Weiche 9, A’Maiya Jackson 12, Jordon Moss 3, McKenzie Thistlewood 2.

3-pointers: Thomas Jefferson 2 (Sammons 2); Windsor 6 (Hulett 3, Weiche 2, Moss 1).

Records: Windsor 8-14.

Perry 82, Upson-Lee 42

Upson-Lee

8

11

13

10

42

Perry

21

19

15

25

82

Upson-Lee: Cierra Williams 7, Zakhia King 10, Okaija Fagan 2, Vicketris Meadows 3, Alexus Howard 2, Dekenzia Thomas 2, Lashae Traylor 3, Antoneonia Cleveland 2, Kyjha Kendall 10, Y'twanese Underwood 1.

Perry: LaShandria Mallard 14, Shaylon Saunders 4, Nija Reese 2, KK Smith 17, Davina Brown 5, Asia Harrell 30, Tatyona Owens 10.

3-pointers: Upson-Lee 5 (Williams 1, King 2, Meadows 1, Traylor 1); Perry 8 (Smith 5, Harrell 3).

Records: Upson-Lee 13-12, 5-4 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 21-4, 9-1.

FPD 29, Tattnall Square 21

Tattnall

4

4

5

8

21

FPD

6

5

12

6

29

Tattnall: I’uana Slaughter 2, Abby Rouse 8, Ivey Whetsel 6, Allie Gordon 5.

FPD: Molly Lee 5, Kate Patterson 7, Sadie Frame 6, Emma Lako 7, Bailey Ruble 4.

3-pointers: FPD 1 (Ruble 1).

Records: Tattnall 14-9, 5-5 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 16-5, 8-2.

Next: GHSA Region 7-1A Tournament, TBA.

