January 31, 2017 6:23 PM

Middle Georgia’s National Signing Day List

By Michael A. Lough

Baldwin

LB Malik Clark: Louisville

LB Ty’Christian Henry: Carson-Newman

Bleckley County

LB Willie Taylor: Washington State

Dodge County

OL Theron Cooper: Georgetown

FPD

OL Thomas McBride: Mercer

Houston County

WR Amari Colbert

OL Tucker Coody: Mercer

LB Shane McCullough

DB Branden Smith

WR Eli Watson: Western Illinois

Jones County

WR Drae Butts: East Tennessee State

LB Jaquez Washington: Highland (Kan.) Community College

QB Bradley Hunnicutt

FS Darius Johnson

OL Quay Pitts

WR Nick Singleton

Macon County

DL Tahj Reese: Highland (Kan.) Community College

RB Jared Daniels

LB Kentarius Felton

QB K’Hari Lane

DB Curt McDonald

Mary Persons

WR Roger Akin: Independence (Kan.) Community College

OL Caleb Etheridge: Western Kentucky

RB Zach Harvey: Wingate

DL Malik Herring: Georgia

DL Tre Howard: Independence (Kansas) Community College

DB Tay Jarrell: Fort Valley State

Northside

LB Kam Burnett: Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College

OL Caleb Kelly: Georgia Southern

QB Tobias Oliver: Georgia Tech

WR Jaylan Sandifer: Yale

Perry

WR/DB Damion Bagley: East Central (Mississippi) Community College

Tattnall Square

WR Jimmy Marshall: Middle Tennessee

Taylor County

DT Ashon Hayes: Highland (Kansas) Community College

Warner Robins

OL Tez Raybon: Highland (Kansas) Community College

Upson-Lee

OL Clark Daniel: Air Force

Veterans

DB Amarrian Brown: Highland (Kansas) Community College

Cross Country

Jones County

Ethan Oulsnam: Georgia Southern (signing Thursday)

Soccer

Stratford

Monica Montalvo: The Citadel

Note to coaches and school officials: Please email all signing day information to The Telegraph at sports@macon.com as soon as signings become official and ceremonies are complete. Also, email information on players who sign, but whose choice isn’t listed, as well as if any information changes. Information on players who sign after signing day is also requested when they sign, to sports@macon.com.

