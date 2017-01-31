Middle Georgia’s National Signing Day List

Baldwin
LB Malik Clark: Louisville
LB Ty’Christian Henry: Carson-Newman
Bleckley County
LB Willie Taylor: Washington State
Dodge County
OL Theron Cooper: Georgetown
FPD
OL Thomas McBride: Mercer
Houston County
WR Amari Colbert
OL Tucker Coody: Mercer
LB Shane McCullough
DB Branden Smith
WR Eli Watson: Western Illinois
Jones County
WR Drae Butts: East Tennessee State
LB Jaquez Washington: Highland (Kan.) Community College
QB Bradley Hunnicutt
FS Darius Johnson
OL Quay Pitts
WR Nick Singleton
Macon County
DL Tahj Reese: Highland (Kan.) Community College
RB Jared Daniels
LB Kentarius Felton
QB K’Hari Lane
DB Curt McDonald
Mary Persons
WR Roger Akin: Independence (Kan.) Community College
OL Caleb Etheridge: Western Kentucky
RB Zach Harvey: Wingate
DL Malik Herring: Georgia
DL Tre Howard: Independence (Kansas) Community College
DB Tay Jarrell: Fort Valley State
Northside
LB Kam Burnett: Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College
OL Caleb Kelly: Georgia Southern
QB Tobias Oliver: Georgia Tech
WR Jaylan Sandifer: Yale
Perry
WR/DB Damion Bagley: East Central (Mississippi) Community College
Tattnall Square
WR Jimmy Marshall: Middle Tennessee
Taylor County
DT Ashon Hayes: Highland (Kansas) Community College
Warner Robins
OL Tez Raybon: Highland (Kansas) Community College
Upson-Lee
OL Clark Daniel: Air Force
Veterans
DB Amarrian Brown: Highland (Kansas) Community College
Cross Country
Jones County
Ethan Oulsnam: Georgia Southern (signing Thursday)
Soccer
Stratford
Monica Montalvo: The Citadel
Note to coaches and school officials: Please email all signing day information to The Telegraph at sports@macon.com as soon as signings become official and ceremonies are complete. Also, email information on players who sign, but whose choice isn’t listed, as well as if any information changes. Information on players who sign after signing day is also requested when they sign, to sports@macon.com.
