Middle Georgia high school basketball scoreboard

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball
Westside 72, Peach County 35
Westside
19
16
17
20
—
72
Peach County
10
9
10
6
—
35
Westside: Samone Reed 13, Terric Allen 5, Ishmael Hubbard 2, Trey Foster 4, Brenden Anderson 2, Omar Jones 2, Mystikal Wilson 2, Desmon Foston 3, Khavon Moore 27, Greg Holloway 12
Peach County: Jarrod Johnson 20, Brice Pastor 9, Jaquez Clark 2, Marques Clark 4.
3-pointers: Westside 6 (Reed 3, Allen 1, Foston 1, Moore 1); Peach County 5 (Johnson 4, Pastor 1).
Warner Robins 76, Harris County 67
Harris County
18
10
12
27
—
67
Warner Robins
26
14
23
13
—
76
Harris County: Riqueito Leonard 21, Aquavious Fanning 6, Calvon Harris 4, Tailique Williams 18, Dmonet Huling 3, Rashawn Kinney 2, Andrew Grier 8, AJ Spencer 5.
Warner Robins: Jacolbey Owens 18, Champ Dawson 3, Nelson Phillips 10, Anthony Thomas 4, Jaron Zanders 4, Jaydon Norman 12, M.J. King 3, Jam’l Dillard 12, Tyjaah Coleman 2, Kimius White 2, Bobby Kelly 6.
3-pointers: Harris County 5 (Leonard 3, Spencer 1, Grier 1); Warner Robins 8 (Owens 6, Phillips 2).
Records: Harris County 6-16, 3-2 GHSA Region 1-5A; Warner Robins 18-3, 5-0.
Next: Warner Robins at Bainbridge, 6:30 p.m., Friday.
Mary Persons 73, Howard 58
Mary Persons
9
28
22
14
—
73
Howard
18
6
17
17
—
58
Mary Persons: Reika Weaver 6, Tre Edge 12, Dee Morton 11, Clay Moore 15, Cam Calloway 6, Cam Holden 19, Trey Howard 4.
Howard: Jaylan Parker 6, Eric Scott 1, Channing Thompson 13, Tyler Holloway 3, Brandon Stewart 15, Ron Hart 6, Jonathan Brooks 2, Tyeem Mason 9, Leon Pitts 3.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 7 (Morton 3 Moore 3, Holden 1); Howard 4 (Holloway 1, Hart 2, Pitts 1).
Records: Mary Persons 13-8, 4-3 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 6-13, 1-6.
CFCA 67, Covenant 48
Covenant
12
12
18
6
—
48
CFCA
11
14
19
23
—
67
Covenant: Kayden Lane 10, Tyler Mixon 10, Drew Watrous 10, Andrew Adams 7, Davis Durden 6, Cody Farr 5.
CFCA: Dartavious Thompson 23, Christian Wilkerson 16, T.J. Morgan 11, Kyle Moss 7, Eli Smith 4, Brooks Wethington 3, Connor Stewart 3.
3-pointers: Covenant 5 (Watrous 1, Adams 1, Durden 2, Farr 1); CFCA 8 (Thompson 5, Morgan 1, Wethington 1, Stewart 1);
Records: CFCA 11-5.
FPD 39, Stratford 34
FPD
11
8
9
11
—
39
Stratford
12
12
0
10
—
34
FPD: Maurice Gordon 7, Armaun Smith 6, Caleb Kelly 4, C.J. Harris 4, Wesley Wilson 12, Henry Middlebrooks 6.
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 20, Christian Palmer 2, Devin Butts 4, Nathan Hunt 8.
3-pointers: FPD 2 (Middlebrooks 2); Stratford 6 (Jordan 6).
Records: FPD 11-5, 6-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 9-9, 3-4.
Next: FPD at Wilkinson County, 8:30 p.m., Friday; Stratford at Tattnall Square, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
Tattnall Square 57, Mount de Sales 31
Tattnall Square
10
12
19
16
—
57
Mount de Sales
9
8
7
7
—
31
Tattnall Square: I'uana Slaughter 7, Blair Back 2, McKenzie Sams 6, Abby Rouse 14, Breonna Glover 6, Ivey Whetzel 2, Allie Gordon 20.
Mount de Sales: Carson Edwards 2, Melia Cunningham 3, Destiny Simpson 8, Asia Laconico 2, Summer Mayfield 10, Donzalae Hollis 6.
3-pointers: Tattnall Square 2 (Sams 2); Mount de Sales 2 (Simpson 2)
Records: Tattnall Square 12-8.
Howard 40, Mary Persons 30
Mary Persons
6
9
3
12
—
30
Howard
12
4
20
4
—
40
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 7, Kver Shannon 11, Olympia High 10, Abigail Hightower 2.
Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Keneisha Sanders 2, Amida Causey 3, Brittany Reeves 23, Ashlyn Dishmond 2, Ariah Parchment 7.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 3 (Buffington 1, Shannon 1, High 1); Howard 2 (Causey 1, Reeves 1).
Records: Mary Persons 6-15, Howard 7-12.
CFCA 22, Covenant 11
Covenant
5
2
2
2
—
11
CFCA
4
6
2
10
—
22
Covenant: Bedingfield 4, Phillips 3, Cooper 2, Sims 2.
CFCA: Duncan 6, Sarazine 4, NeSmith 4, Clements 4, Smith 2, Holmes 2.
3-pointers: Covenant 1 (Phillips 1).
Records: CFCA 10-5.
Central 45, Rutland 29
Central
8
8
19
10
—
45
Rutland
7
8
6
8
—
29
Central: Jada Jackson 5, Zaren Harris 4, Tyleia Williams 8, JeNya Wilder 8, Jada Clowers 20.
Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 11, Erin Fortson 6, Jada Brown 12.
3-pointers: Rutland 3 (Davis 3).
Records: Central 15-4, 8-2 GHSA Region 4-3A; Rutland 5-14, 2-7.
Veterans 52, Bleckley County 46
Bleckley County
7
12
20
7
—
46
Veterans
17
11
12
12
—
52
Bleckley County: Fellesia Young 18, Jayla Willis 2, Jahnaria Brown 17, Aleyah Whitehead 9.
Veterans: Chandler Shepherd 4, Tamia Luckey 6, Paige Gall 2, Carrington Kee 20, Stacie Jones 8, Sydney Lambert 2, Madison Perez 8, Alleyah Ingraham 2.
3-pointers: Bleckley County 3 (Whitehead 3); Veterans 1 (Kee 1).
Game notes: Ingraham had 10 rebounds, while Jones had eight and Gall had six.
Warner Robins 53, Harris County 46
Harris County
13
9
10
14
—
46
Warner Robins
11
13
15
14
—
53
Harris County: Ty Johnson 2, Kakeria Adams 4, Kenequa Ligan 4, Tasiaha Canning 14, Jessika Carter 22.
Warner Robins: Victoria Brown 2, Le’Terra Mathis 14, Courtney Walker 2, Shynia Jackson 1, Kezia Holmes 28, Jordan Thomas 5, Kishara Howard 1.
3-pointers: Warner Robins 5 (Mathis 2, Holmes 3).
Records: Harris County 16-4, 3-2 GHSA Region 1-5A; Warner Robins 19-1, 4-1.
Next: Warner Robins at Bainbridge, 5 p.m., Friday.
Stratford 45, FPD 39
FPD
10
4
17
6
2
—
39
Stratford
10
3
18
6
8
—
45
FPD: Molly Lee 1, Kate Patterson 22, Sadie Frame 4, Emma Lako 6, Bailey Ruble 6.
Stratford: Aysha Roberts 7, Mary Elaine Mitchell 10, Nadia Reese 18, Evans McCook 10.
3-pointers: FPD 2 (Ruble 2); Stratford 8 (Reese 4, McCook 3, Mitchell 1).
Records: FPD 13-5, 5-2 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 14-4, 6-1.
Next: FPD at Wilkinson County, 7 p.m., Friday; Stratford at Tattnall Square, 6 p.m., Friday.
Monday’s Boys Basketball
New Creation 77, Central Georgia Athletics 55
New Creation
19
25
10
23
—
77
CGA
12
13
22
8
—
55
New Creation: Bryce Robbins 19, Dejuan Hyde 30, Christian Gonzalez 4, Seth Perkins 3, Austin Robbins 8, Benjamin Price 3, TJ Walker 10.
CGA: Isaiah Reeder 9, Caleb Esmond 2, Logan Hartman 3, Jacob Moore 27, Isaac Reeder 2, Judah Hartman 12.
3-pointers: New Creation 7 (B. Robbins 3, Hyde 2, Perkins 1, Pierce 1).
Game notes: Moore had 17 rebounds.
Monday’s Girls Basketball
Central Georgia Athletics 51, New Creation 30
New Creation
8
10
3
9
—
30
CGA
8
15
12
16
—
51
New Creation: Payton Brannon 11, Trish Presley 6, Kiety Bookout 2, Mary Katherine Presley 3, Hannah Perkins 8.
CGA: Abigail Sullivan 13, Olivia Crosby 3, Heather Andrews 18, brianna Blizzard 4, Rebekah Daugherty 4, Joanna Daugherty 9.
Game notes: Andrews had 16 rebounds, while R. Daugherty had 13.
Records: CGA 8-11.
