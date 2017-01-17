High School Sports

January 17, 2017 11:28 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball

Upson-Lee 58, Perry 52

Perry

8

12

9

23

52

Upson-Lee

15

21

11

11

58

Perry: Keyoviore Whitlock 12, Damion Bagley 11, Jhimare Brown 8, Jake Smith 7, JeCory Burks 7, Jabari Rucker 5, Chandler Rawls 2.

Upson-Lee: Tye Fagan 16, Zyrice Scott 10, Michael Smith 10, Travon Walker 8, Kentrez Traylor 8, Cameron Traylor 4, Jacorey Smith 2.

3-pointers: Perry 4 (Whitlock 2, Bagley 1, Smith 1); Upson-Lee 2 (M. Smith 2).

Records: Perry 15-4, 4-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 18-0, 5-0.

Crawford County 58, Manchester 47

Manchester

11

13

7

16

47

Crawford County

12

18

10

18

58

Manchester: J. Hill 24, J. Leonard 3, J. Ferguson 4, G. Brown 6, T. Stanford 1, R. Walton 2, Q. Mahone 5, D. Parham 2.

Crawford County: D. Saffold 19, K. Bluford 18, R. Miller 12, K. Baker 1, A. Henton 8.

3-pointers: Manchester 2 (Hill 1, Leonard 1); Crawford County 5 (Saffold 3, Bluford 2).

Stratford 73, Twiggs County 59

Twiggs County

10

17

9

23

59

Stratford

16

13

20

24

73

Twiggs County: Ates 19, Dixon 5, J. Brown 16, Z. Brown 5, Blackshear 8, Loyd 6.

Stratford: Tyler Jordan 19, Jaylan Hughes 3, Christian Palmer 9, Devin Butts 11, Nate Brooks 15, Jon Barren 4, Nathan Hunt 12.

3-pointers: Twiggs County 7 (Ates 3, J. Brown 3, Z. Brown 1); Stratford 5 (Jordan 2, Hughes 1, Palmer 1, Butts 1).

Records: Stratford 8-8.

FPD 48, Tattnall Square 46

FPD

9

11

11

17

48

Tattnall Square

6

11

7

22

46

FPD: Armaun Smith 12, Henry Middlebrooks 11, C.J. Harris 7, Maurice Gordon 6, Caleb Kelly 6, Wesley Wilson 3, Jacobe Singletary 3.

Tattnall Square: Jimmy Marshall 19, Calvin Slaughter 10, Ahmad Barron 5, Logan Fink 5, Sean Brown 4, Zion Blasingame 3.

3-pointers: FPD 3 (Middlebrooks 3); Tattnall Square 3 (Barron 1, Blasingame 1, Marshall 1).

Records: FPD 9-5, 4-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Tattnall Square 10-5, 4-1.

Wilkinson County 73, Mount de Sales 43

Wilkinson County

15

15

24

19

73

Mount de Sales

5

21

6

11

43

Wilkinson County: Aaron Geter 7, Tyler Grable 8, Brandon Mays 3, Larry Jones 8, Jaylon Lamar 7, Clarence Jackson 18, Demarcus Mims 2, DeAndre Fordham 4, Jadeon Jones 8, Gary Burns 6, Derrick Wilcher 2.

Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 1, Dexter Williams 5, Adam Leverett 21, Jack Beers 1, Maxwell Meminger 2, Will Pounds 2, Josiah Cotton 5, Michael Fountain 6.

3-pointers: Wilkinson County 2 (Mays 1, Lamar 1); Mount de Sales 1 (Williams 1).

Westside 60, Central 55

Westside

9

19

14

18

60

Central

12

14

15

14

55

Westside: Samone Reed 2, Trey Foster 17, Omar Jones 7, Khavon Moore 15, Greg Holloway 7, Terric Allen 4, Brenden Anderson 2, JaCourie Nelson 6.

Central: Kanuri Williams 2, Tyrice Paul 13, Dewan Owens 4, Kylan Hill 11, Antarius McCoy 20, Justus Williams 3, Wanya Thomas 2.

3-pointers: Westside 2 (Wilson 2); Central 3 (Paul 2, McCoy 1).

Records: Westside 14-3, 6-1 GHSA Region 4-3A; Central 13-4, 7-1.

Next: Kendrick at Westside, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Central at Jackson, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Tuesday’s Girls Basketball

Spalding 63, Mary Persons 30

Mary Persons

8

8

8

6

30

Spalding

21

16

18

8

63

Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 8, Kver Shannon 8, Olympia High 4, Ateria McDowell 6, Katie Wilson 4.

Spalding: A. Jester 11, K. Milner 6, J. Andrews 4, Kirah Milner 5, K. Banks 10, K. Davis 14, A. Reid 6, C. Evans 6.

3-pointers: Mary Persons (Shannon 1); Spalding 2 (Jester 1, Milner 1).

Records: Mary Persons 5-14, Spalding 13-7.

FPD 50, Tattnall Square 41

FPD

5

10

12

23

50

Tattnall Square

9

12

16

4

41

FPD: Molly Lee 2, Kate Patterson 27, Sadie Frame 2, Emma Lako 4, Bailey Ruble 15.

Tattnall Square: I’uana Slaughter 7, Blair Back 2, McKenzie Sams 15, Abby Rouse 3, Breonna Glover 2, Ivey Whetsel 4, Allie Gordon 8.

3-pointers: FPD 8 (Patterson 3, Ruble 5); Tattnall Square 5 (Sams 5).

Game notes: Gordon had seven rebounds while Rouse had five.

Records: FPD 12-4, 4-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Tattnall Square 10-7, 2-3.

Wilkinson County 34, Mount de Sales 33

Wilkinson County

3

7

6

18

34

Mount de Sales

4

6

9

14

33

Wilkinson County: Simmons 16, Shinholster 7, Owen 8, Wilkerson 1, Jackson 2.

Mount de Sales: Jolie Clark 2, Melia Cunningham 7, Destiny Simpson 6, Summer Mayfield 8, Alanna Byrne 5, Donzalae Hollis 5.

3-pointers: Wilkinson County 1 (Owen 1).

Stratford 58, Twiggs County 28

Twiggs County

12

3

2

11

28

Stratford

23

13

8

14

58

Twiggs County: Jadajah Pierce 4, Shariya Coley 8, Yasmine Glover 7, Kee Stephens 2, Christen Carswell 7.

Stratford: Molly Garud 2, Anaya Thomas 2, Aysha Roberts 5, Mary Elaine Mitchell 11, Carey Woodcock 11, Ellie Peterson 14, Nadia Reese 6, Drake Miscall 5, Evans McCook 2.

3-pointers: Stratford 4 (Mitchell 1, Woodcock 1, Reese 2).

Records: Stratford 12-4, 4-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A.

Skipstone 66, CFCA 34

CFCA

4

6

13

8

34

Skipstone

23

6

12

19

66

CFCA: Duncan 9, Holmes 6, Smith 5, Nesmith 5, Sarazine 4, Clements 2.

Skipstone: Moody 24, L. Cowan 16, E. Cowan 10, Mason 8, M. Freeman 6, P. Freeman 2.

3-pointers: CFCA 1 (Duncan 1); Skipstone 8 (L. Cowan 4, Moody 3, Mason 1).

Records: CFCA 8-5.

Manchester 93, Crawford County 54

Manchester

25

20

26

23

93

Crawford County

9

20

11

14

54

Manchester: Z. Turner 16, S. Copeland 6, T. Campbell 18, M. Terry 6, C. Ball 15, S. Weaver 25, S. Clements 8.

Crawford County: K. Ivey 1, S. Ellison 9, T. Smith 13, K. Prather 26, T. Murchinson 5.

3-pointers: Manchester 7 (Ball 2, Weaver 5); Crawford County 4 (Ellison 3, Smith 1).

John Milledge 54, Westfield 38

Westfield

3

10

16

9

38

John Milledge

12

15

16

11

54

Westfield: G. Duggan 14, W. Williams 11, M. Hams 6, A. Brown 2, M. Gilbert 1.

John Milledge: R. Clements 19, G. Mitcham 15, S. Braddy 9, M. Chambers 6, M. Leslie 3, S. Eady 2.

3-pointers: Westfield 3 (Duggan 3); John Milledge 9 (Mitcham 5, Braddy 3, Chambers 1).

Game notes: Clements had a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Records: John Milledge 12-4, Westfield 2-11.

Central 62, Westside 39

Westside

7

7

14

11

39

Central

15

9

22

16

62

Westside: KeAsia Harvey 5, Diamond Davis 6, NiAria Dawson 9, Jamesia Holliman 6, Brooklyn Talton 4, Naya Graham 4, Acacia Ricks 5.

Central: Zaire Hutchings 7, Tylesia Williams 19, JeNya Wilder 16, Jada Clowers 17, Jada Jackson 3.

3-pointers: Westside 4 (Holliman 2, Dawson 1, Ricks 1); Central 1 (Jackson 1).

Records: Westside 8-8, 4-4 GHSA Region 4-3A; Central 12-4, 6-2.

Next: Kendrick at Westside, 6 p.m., Friday; Central at Jackson, 6 p.m., Friday.

Monday’s Boys Basketball

Stratford 48, Greenville 46

Greenville

14

7

15

10

46

Stratford

10

18

8

11

48

Greenville: Tyler Stevenson 3, Caleb Henley 2, Reeves 20, Barrier 2, DJ Herey 6, Neal 3, Ponjer 10.

Stratford: Tyler Jordan 5, Christian Palmer 7, Devin Butts 2, Nate Brooks 18, Nathan Hunt 16.

3-pointers: Greenville 9 (Stevenson 1, Reeves 3, Herey 1, Neal 1, Ponjer 1); Stratford 2 (Jordan 1, Palmer 1).

