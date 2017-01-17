Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball
Upson-Lee 58, Perry 52
Perry
8
12
9
23
—
52
Upson-Lee
15
21
11
11
—
58
Perry: Keyoviore Whitlock 12, Damion Bagley 11, Jhimare Brown 8, Jake Smith 7, JeCory Burks 7, Jabari Rucker 5, Chandler Rawls 2.
Upson-Lee: Tye Fagan 16, Zyrice Scott 10, Michael Smith 10, Travon Walker 8, Kentrez Traylor 8, Cameron Traylor 4, Jacorey Smith 2.
3-pointers: Perry 4 (Whitlock 2, Bagley 1, Smith 1); Upson-Lee 2 (M. Smith 2).
Records: Perry 15-4, 4-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 18-0, 5-0.
Crawford County 58, Manchester 47
Manchester
11
13
7
16
—
47
Crawford County
12
18
10
18
—
58
Manchester: J. Hill 24, J. Leonard 3, J. Ferguson 4, G. Brown 6, T. Stanford 1, R. Walton 2, Q. Mahone 5, D. Parham 2.
Crawford County: D. Saffold 19, K. Bluford 18, R. Miller 12, K. Baker 1, A. Henton 8.
3-pointers: Manchester 2 (Hill 1, Leonard 1); Crawford County 5 (Saffold 3, Bluford 2).
Stratford 73, Twiggs County 59
Twiggs County
10
17
9
23
—
59
Stratford
16
13
20
24
—
73
Twiggs County: Ates 19, Dixon 5, J. Brown 16, Z. Brown 5, Blackshear 8, Loyd 6.
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 19, Jaylan Hughes 3, Christian Palmer 9, Devin Butts 11, Nate Brooks 15, Jon Barren 4, Nathan Hunt 12.
3-pointers: Twiggs County 7 (Ates 3, J. Brown 3, Z. Brown 1); Stratford 5 (Jordan 2, Hughes 1, Palmer 1, Butts 1).
Records: Stratford 8-8.
FPD 48, Tattnall Square 46
FPD
9
11
11
17
—
48
Tattnall Square
6
11
7
22
—
46
FPD: Armaun Smith 12, Henry Middlebrooks 11, C.J. Harris 7, Maurice Gordon 6, Caleb Kelly 6, Wesley Wilson 3, Jacobe Singletary 3.
Tattnall Square: Jimmy Marshall 19, Calvin Slaughter 10, Ahmad Barron 5, Logan Fink 5, Sean Brown 4, Zion Blasingame 3.
3-pointers: FPD 3 (Middlebrooks 3); Tattnall Square 3 (Barron 1, Blasingame 1, Marshall 1).
Records: FPD 9-5, 4-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Tattnall Square 10-5, 4-1.
Wilkinson County 73, Mount de Sales 43
Wilkinson County
15
15
24
19
—
73
Mount de Sales
5
21
6
11
—
43
Wilkinson County: Aaron Geter 7, Tyler Grable 8, Brandon Mays 3, Larry Jones 8, Jaylon Lamar 7, Clarence Jackson 18, Demarcus Mims 2, DeAndre Fordham 4, Jadeon Jones 8, Gary Burns 6, Derrick Wilcher 2.
Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 1, Dexter Williams 5, Adam Leverett 21, Jack Beers 1, Maxwell Meminger 2, Will Pounds 2, Josiah Cotton 5, Michael Fountain 6.
3-pointers: Wilkinson County 2 (Mays 1, Lamar 1); Mount de Sales 1 (Williams 1).
Westside 60, Central 55
Westside
9
19
14
18
—
60
Central
12
14
15
14
—
55
Westside: Samone Reed 2, Trey Foster 17, Omar Jones 7, Khavon Moore 15, Greg Holloway 7, Terric Allen 4, Brenden Anderson 2, JaCourie Nelson 6.
Central: Kanuri Williams 2, Tyrice Paul 13, Dewan Owens 4, Kylan Hill 11, Antarius McCoy 20, Justus Williams 3, Wanya Thomas 2.
3-pointers: Westside 2 (Wilson 2); Central 3 (Paul 2, McCoy 1).
Records: Westside 14-3, 6-1 GHSA Region 4-3A; Central 13-4, 7-1.
Next: Kendrick at Westside, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Central at Jackson, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
Spalding 63, Mary Persons 30
Mary Persons
8
8
8
6
—
30
Spalding
21
16
18
8
—
63
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 8, Kver Shannon 8, Olympia High 4, Ateria McDowell 6, Katie Wilson 4.
Spalding: A. Jester 11, K. Milner 6, J. Andrews 4, Kirah Milner 5, K. Banks 10, K. Davis 14, A. Reid 6, C. Evans 6.
3-pointers: Mary Persons (Shannon 1); Spalding 2 (Jester 1, Milner 1).
Records: Mary Persons 5-14, Spalding 13-7.
FPD 50, Tattnall Square 41
FPD
5
10
12
23
—
50
Tattnall Square
9
12
16
4
—
41
FPD: Molly Lee 2, Kate Patterson 27, Sadie Frame 2, Emma Lako 4, Bailey Ruble 15.
Tattnall Square: I’uana Slaughter 7, Blair Back 2, McKenzie Sams 15, Abby Rouse 3, Breonna Glover 2, Ivey Whetsel 4, Allie Gordon 8.
3-pointers: FPD 8 (Patterson 3, Ruble 5); Tattnall Square 5 (Sams 5).
Game notes: Gordon had seven rebounds while Rouse had five.
Records: FPD 12-4, 4-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Tattnall Square 10-7, 2-3.
Wilkinson County 34, Mount de Sales 33
Wilkinson County
3
7
6
18
—
34
Mount de Sales
4
6
9
14
—
33
Wilkinson County: Simmons 16, Shinholster 7, Owen 8, Wilkerson 1, Jackson 2.
Mount de Sales: Jolie Clark 2, Melia Cunningham 7, Destiny Simpson 6, Summer Mayfield 8, Alanna Byrne 5, Donzalae Hollis 5.
3-pointers: Wilkinson County 1 (Owen 1).
Stratford 58, Twiggs County 28
Twiggs County
12
3
2
11
—
28
Stratford
23
13
8
14
—
58
Twiggs County: Jadajah Pierce 4, Shariya Coley 8, Yasmine Glover 7, Kee Stephens 2, Christen Carswell 7.
Stratford: Molly Garud 2, Anaya Thomas 2, Aysha Roberts 5, Mary Elaine Mitchell 11, Carey Woodcock 11, Ellie Peterson 14, Nadia Reese 6, Drake Miscall 5, Evans McCook 2.
3-pointers: Stratford 4 (Mitchell 1, Woodcock 1, Reese 2).
Records: Stratford 12-4, 4-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A.
Skipstone 66, CFCA 34
CFCA
4
6
13
8
—
34
Skipstone
23
6
12
19
—
66
CFCA: Duncan 9, Holmes 6, Smith 5, Nesmith 5, Sarazine 4, Clements 2.
Skipstone: Moody 24, L. Cowan 16, E. Cowan 10, Mason 8, M. Freeman 6, P. Freeman 2.
3-pointers: CFCA 1 (Duncan 1); Skipstone 8 (L. Cowan 4, Moody 3, Mason 1).
Records: CFCA 8-5.
Manchester 93, Crawford County 54
Manchester
25
20
26
23
—
93
Crawford County
9
20
11
14
—
54
Manchester: Z. Turner 16, S. Copeland 6, T. Campbell 18, M. Terry 6, C. Ball 15, S. Weaver 25, S. Clements 8.
Crawford County: K. Ivey 1, S. Ellison 9, T. Smith 13, K. Prather 26, T. Murchinson 5.
3-pointers: Manchester 7 (Ball 2, Weaver 5); Crawford County 4 (Ellison 3, Smith 1).
John Milledge 54, Westfield 38
Westfield
3
10
16
9
—
38
John Milledge
12
15
16
11
—
54
Westfield: G. Duggan 14, W. Williams 11, M. Hams 6, A. Brown 2, M. Gilbert 1.
John Milledge: R. Clements 19, G. Mitcham 15, S. Braddy 9, M. Chambers 6, M. Leslie 3, S. Eady 2.
3-pointers: Westfield 3 (Duggan 3); John Milledge 9 (Mitcham 5, Braddy 3, Chambers 1).
Game notes: Clements had a double-double with 13 rebounds.
Records: John Milledge 12-4, Westfield 2-11.
Central 62, Westside 39
Westside
7
7
14
11
—
39
Central
15
9
22
16
—
62
Westside: KeAsia Harvey 5, Diamond Davis 6, NiAria Dawson 9, Jamesia Holliman 6, Brooklyn Talton 4, Naya Graham 4, Acacia Ricks 5.
Central: Zaire Hutchings 7, Tylesia Williams 19, JeNya Wilder 16, Jada Clowers 17, Jada Jackson 3.
3-pointers: Westside 4 (Holliman 2, Dawson 1, Ricks 1); Central 1 (Jackson 1).
Records: Westside 8-8, 4-4 GHSA Region 4-3A; Central 12-4, 6-2.
Next: Kendrick at Westside, 6 p.m., Friday; Central at Jackson, 6 p.m., Friday.
Monday’s Boys Basketball
Stratford 48, Greenville 46
Greenville
14
7
15
10
—
46
Stratford
10
18
8
11
—
48
Greenville: Tyler Stevenson 3, Caleb Henley 2, Reeves 20, Barrier 2, DJ Herey 6, Neal 3, Ponjer 10.
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 5, Christian Palmer 7, Devin Butts 2, Nate Brooks 18, Nathan Hunt 16.
3-pointers: Greenville 9 (Stevenson 1, Reeves 3, Herey 1, Neal 1, Ponjer 1); Stratford 2 (Jordan 1, Palmer 1).
