January 13, 2017 6:01 PM

Houston County receivers set to face off as opponents

By John Kosater

sports@macon.com

Things will be a little different for Amari Colbert and Eli Watson when it comes to playing in the Middle Georgia All-Star Football Game because the two Houston County wide receivers will be on opposing teams for the first time ever.

Colbert will play for the black team, while Watson will line up for the red team. The game, which features many of the top players in Middle Georgia, is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Valley State.

“Oh, that will be definitely different because seriously, we have never played against each other, and I mean we have known each other since we were babies,” said Colbert, a senior who has committed to Western Kentucky. “We have talked this week about who will get the bragging rights after the game and who will have the most yards and stuff like that, and I let him know that I plan on playing both ways to get out there and stop him.

“But really we just want to get out there and have some fun and try to light the scoreboard up.”

Houston County had a powerful offense last year led by Jake Fromm, but Colbert and Watson were both vital parts of the success, combining for 108 catches, 2,193 yards and 28 touchdowns. But the Bears failed to make it to the GHSA Class 6A playoffs, which left a sour taste in Colbert’s mouth.

“I definitely wanted to play one more high school game and try to go out with a win, and that’s the main reason I decided to play,” said Colbert, who also averages 16 points per game for the Bears’ basketball team and had a big game Friday night against Valdosta. “We have had some great practices, and we have two excellent quarterbacks with Bradley Hunnicutt and Antonio Gilbert, so I do expect a lot of scoring.

“We had a great feel for each other before the first practice was even over.”

Watson will be an important part of the red team’s offense.

“I played in one other all-star game, and it seemed like most of the plays were running plays, so the receivers didn’t get to do much, but I feel like this one will be more of a passing game,” said Watson, a senior who has offers from Western Illinois, Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Troy and Mercer. “I know I am very blessed to have offers like these, but I wanted to play in this game to showcase my talent one more time and just really get back on the football field.

“I think this is a perfect way to end my high school career.”

Middle Georgia Football All-Star Game Rosters

Team Red

No. Name Position School

1 Ulysses Williams WR Monroe

2 Armaun Smith WR FPD

3 Jay Watkins RB Perry

4 Jaquez Jackson OLB Peach County

5 Desean Dinkins OLB/RB Northside

6 Darius Johnson FS Jones County

7 Keinijus King CB Perry

9 Vanden Vicsotka SS/FS Veterans

10 Curt McDonald DB Macon County

11 Jaquez Durham WR/DB Jones County

12 Cody J. Farr QB Covenant

13 Erick Sanchez K/P Rutland

14 Eli Watson WR Houston County

15 Tylan Morton QB Griffin

17 Savion Knowlton QB Westside

18 Jaylen Lowder TE/WR Veterans

21 Darius Bradford RB West Laurens

24 Armand Childs SS Northside

25 Robert Johnson FS FPD

26 Jabari Miller CB Warner Robins

34 Robert C. Ferguson OL/G Covenant

35 Kameron Tate LB Northside

38 Kor’Darius Melton DE Houston County

40 Landon Quarles FB/LB Veterans

46 Mataio Elvine DE/DL West Laurens

55 Ryan Rogers OL Skipstone

57 Keyshawn Prince DT/G Crawford County

65 Desmond King T/NG Rutland

69 Joey Knight OL West Laurens

76 Javius Johnson DT/NG Central

77 Kavontez Farrow OL/DT Bleckley County

78 Tez Raybon T Warner Robins

80 Rasheed Marshall WR Spalding

89 Jam’l Dillard DE Warner Robins

96 Elijah Thompson DT Warner Robins

97 Bobby Kelly DE Warner Robins

99 Dillon Bronstein G Warner Robins

Team Black

No. Name Position School

1 Jaevon West RB/WR Houston County

2 Mark Robinson RB Lee County

3 Michael Bradley CB Warner Robins

4 Amarrian Brown RB/SS Veterans

5 Curtis Harris RB/LB FPD

6 Jermall Lucas DT Veterans

7 Amari Colbert WR Houston County

8 Isaiah Nelson SS Northside

9 Trashon Owens DE Northside

10 Adam Morris TE Crawford County

11 Jarius Hart RB Perry

12 Taykwan Northern DL Northside

13 Bradley Hunnicutt QB Jones County

15 Ethan Mann SS Peach County

16 Antonio Gilbert Jr. QB Peach County

20 Omar Cervantes K/P Peach County

21 Avery Vining CB/WR Howard

22 Andrew Brown CB Houston County

24 Kaiman Smith CB Veterans

26 Tavores Pearson CB Westside

32 Kam Burnett ILB Northside

51 DJ Journey C Houston County

53 Terrynn Lyons DE Northeast

54 Tay Jarrell OLB/DE Mary Persons

55 Nathaniel Freeney DE Twiggs County

57 Fletcher Hooks LB Peach County

61 Josh Herring OL Northside Warner Robins

64 Willie Williams OL/DL Baldwin

69 Solomon Davis G Northeast

70 William Causey Jr. T/DT Northeast

71 Michael Jackson G Warner Robins

72 Jacolbey Davis OL Baldwin

74 Ham Williams C Northside

78 Ashon Hayes DT Taylor County

80 B.J. Fembro WR Northside

84 Tyson Harris WR Lowndes

86 Jhi’Marre Brown WR Perry

90 Antonio Addie Jr. C Crisp County

99 Jeffery Jones DT Twiggs County

