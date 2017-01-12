Middle Georgia teams fall at GHSA state duals

None of the Middle Georgia entries competing Thursday at the GHSA team dual wrestling championships at the Macon Coliseum posted the two wins necessary to reach Friday’s semifinals.
Veterans won its first-round match in Class 5A, topping Starr’s Mill 48-28. But the Warhawks fell 41-23 to Buford in the quarterfinals, sending Veterans to a third-place wrestleback with Harris County at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
West Laurens was the only Middle Georgia team in Class 4A to win its first-round match, defeating Ridgeland 39-32. The Raiders lost 39-36 to Woodward Academy in the quarterfinals.
Dropping first-round matches in Class 4A were Baldwin (lost 78-6 to Woodward Academy) and Perry (lost 67-4 to Troup). Perry beat Burke County 54-21 in wrestleback competition, setting up a meeting with West Laurens at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Baldwin dropped its wrestleback 60-17 to Ridgeland.
Mount de Sales opens Class 1A competition at 3 p.m. on Friday against Commerce, while Dodge County opens Class 2A competition at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Social Circle.
