GHSA team dual championships open at Macon Coliseum

The Macon Coliseum might not be the home of the GHSA basketball championships anymore, but the state high school association’s wrestling championships still call the arena its home.
The GHSA team dual wrestling championships begin Thursday, bringing 88 high school wrestling teams to Macon for three days of competition.
Three Middle Georgia teams will compete in the first round of Class 4A competition, slated for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Perry takes on Troup, West Laurens goes up against Ridgeland and Baldwin takes on Woodward Academy.
In Class 5A competition at 3 p.m., Veterans meets Starr’s Mill.
Class 1A and 2A competition begins Friday. Mount de Sales takes on three-time defending champion Commerce in a Class 1A contest at 3 p.m., while Dodge County takes on two-time defending champion Social Circle at 5:30 p.m. in Class 2A competition.
Classes 1A, 2A and 3A are eight-team tournaments, while the 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A competitions each have 16 teams. Third-place matches are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, while championship matches are slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $7 for Thursday’s competition, $10 for Friday and Saturday sessions. A three-day tournament pass is $24.
The traditional individual wrestling championships will take place Feb. 9-11 at the Coliseum.
