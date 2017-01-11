High School Sports

January 11, 2017 4:55 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard (updated)

By Daniel Shirley and Michael A. Lough

sports@macon.com

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball

Central 82, Kendrick 71

Kendrick

15

18

18

20

71

Central

25

11

28

1

82

Kendrick: Tyler Brooks 25, Keinon Williams 21, Tahiem Mayberry 11, Larry Flowers 5, Kevin Morgan 2, Freddie Farley 7.

Central: Tyrice Paul 2, Justus Williams 8, Antarius McCoy 20, Dewan Owens 20, Wanya Thomas 7, Kylan Hill 11, Kanuri Williams 6, Tymir Robinson 2, Jeremy Denson 2, Dexter Ward 4.

3-pointers: Central 4 (McCoy 2, Owens 1, Thomas 1).

Game notes: Paul had eight rebounds and eight assists, while McCoy had 10 rebounds and eight assists and Hill had 11 rebounds.

Records: Central 5-0.

Tattnall Square 55, Stratford 51

Tattnall

11

9

17

18

55

Stratford

10

12

13

16

51

Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter 21, Ahmad Barron 6, Sean Brown 9, Logan Fink 8, Zion Blasingame 9, Andrew Long 2.

Stratford: Tyler Jordan 9, Christian Palmer 3, Devin Butts 10, Nate Brooks 13, Nathan Hunt 16.

3-pointers: Tattnall 3 (Blasingame 2, Slaughter 1); Stratford 4 (Butts 2, Jordan 1, Palmer 1).

Records: Tattnall 9-3, 3-0 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 6-7, 1-2.

Next: Twiggs County at Tattnall Square, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Stratford at Wilkinson County, 8 p.m., Friday.

Westside 72, Rutland 49

Rutland

12

10

17

10

49

Westside

13

21

18

20

72

Rutland: Jamarco Hughes 3, Marcellus Bentley 2, Lamontis Moore 13, Nick Simmons 3, Deshon James 23, Courtney Greene 5.

Westside: Samone Reed 2, Terric Allen 7, Ishmael Hubbard 1, Trey Foster 11, Brenden Anderson 15, Mystikal Wilson 3, Khavon Moore 21, Greg Holloway 8, Omar Jones 4.

3-pointers: Rutland 3 (Bentley 1, Moore 1, Simmons 1); Westside 4 (Anderson 3, Wilson 1).

Records: Rutland 7-8, 3-3 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 11-3, 5-1.

Perry 72, Howard 42

Howard

14

9

13

6

42

Perry

15

22

18

17

72

Howard: Jaylan Parker 4, Channing Thompson 7, Brandon Stewart 10, Ron Hart 3, Jonathan Brooks 7, Jamari Davis 2, Tyeem Mason 8, Chrishawn Moore 1.

Perry: Damion Bagley 16, Jhi’Marre Brown 4, Jake Smith 14, Takari Lawson 2, Jartavious Jackson 2, Jacory Burks 8, Keyvione Whitlock 5, Evan Lasseter 6, Jabari Rucker 10, Rontel Harrell 1, Chandler Rawls 2, Tian Sorgvorn 2.

3-pointers: Howard 1 (Brooks 1); Perry 4 (Smith 2, Lasseter 2).

Twiggs County 74, Mount de Sales 57

Mount de Sales

11

16

19

11

57

Twiggs County

22

17

20

15

74

Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 5, Dexter Williams 7, Adam Leverett 10, Jack Beers 6, Will Pounds 17, Josiah Cotton 2, Michael Fountain 7, Reese Waters 3.

Twiggs County: JaVarie Lawson 1, Cortavious Ates 14, Kameron Dixon 2, Tyrik Carswell 8, Juwan Brown 5, Zuri Brown 27, Tekebrian Blackshear 10, Dylon Loyd 7.

3-pointers: Mount de Sales 2 (Gilchrist 1, Williams 1); Twiggs County 8 (Ates 2, Carswell 1, J. Brown 1, Z. Brown 3, Loyd 1).

Griffin Christian 83, Central Georgia Athletics 64

CGA

11

24

13

16

64

Griffin Christian

24

19

24

16

83

CGA: Isaiah Reeder 3, Caleb Esmond 8, Logan Hartman 1, Jacob Moore 16, Stephen Esmond 3, Isaac Reeder 8, Judah Hartman 25.

Griffin Christian: Mullis 10, Kulp 1, Thompson 18, Thompson 8, Moore 3, Yearby 6, Harris 2, White 4, Davis 27, Burden 2, Lemon 2.

3-pointers: CGA 5 (Hartman 3, Reeder 1, Esmond 1); Griffin Christian 2 (Mullis 2).

Game notes: Moore had 10 rebounds and Hartman nine for CGA.

Records: GCA 4-11.

Next: CGA at Ballard (Ala.), 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Tuesday’s Girls Basketball

West Laurens 28, Mary Persons 21

West Laurens

7

4

10

7

28

Mary Persons

10

2

4

5

21

West Laurens: Khashahmi Smith 5, K Springer 4, Jakera Wilbur 13, M. Murray 2, Cedrianna Davis 2, Makayla Kemp 2.

Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 4, Olympia High 4, Ateria McDowell 13.

3-pointers: West Laurens 3 (Smith 1, Wilbur 2).

Records: West Laurens 7-11, Mary Persons 5-11.

Stratford 43, Tattnall Square 32

Tattnall

9

9

10

4

32

Stratford

10

15

10

8

43

Tattnall: Slaughter 11, Rouse 11, Glover 2, Whetsel 6, Gordon 2.

Stratford: Roberts 6, Mitchell 2, Woodcock 2, Peterson 4, Reese 8, Miscall 6, McCook 15.

3-pointers: Stratford 4 (McCook 3, Reese 1).

Records: Tattnall 9-6, 1-2 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 10-4, 2-1.

Next: Twiggs County at Tattnall Square, 6 p.m., Friday; Stratford at Wilkinson County, 6:30 p.m., Friday.

CFCA 28, Creekside Christian 24

CFCA

5

7

8

8

28

Creekside

6

6

7

5

24

CFCA: Clements 8, Duncan 7, NeSmith 6, Sarazine 5, Smith 2.

Creekside: Thompson 11, Gatlin 6, Jackson 3, Thompson 2, Rossiter 2.

3-pointers: CFCA 3 (Clements 2, Duncan 1).

Records: CFCA 7-4.

Perry 58, Howard 35

Howard

7

8

5

15

35

Perry

22

13

14

9

58

Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Briyana Manson 2, Amija Causey 10, Brittany Reeves 16, Keleia Murray 3.

Perry: Alaycia Williams 2, LaShondia Mollard 7, Shaylon Saunders 5, Laneisah Tucker 2, K.K. Smith 17, Davina Brown 4, Ashjah Harrell 16, Tatayona Owens 5.

3-pointers: Howard 1 (Causey 1); Perry 4 (Smith 3, Harrell 1).

Central Georgia Athletics 45, Griffin Christian 19

CGA

11

15

14

5

45

Griffin Christian

3

0

9

7

19

CGA: Abigail Sullivan 21, Heather Andrews 8, Brianna Blizzard 5, Rebekah Daugherty 8, Joanna Daugherty 3.

Griffin Christian: Parrish 5, Lowe 2, Deaton 9, Savage 1, Howell 1.

3-pointers: Griffin Christian 3 (Deaton 3).

Game notes: Rebekah Daugherty had 13 rebounds and Andrews 11 for CGA, while Blizzard added seven and Crosby five.

Records: CGA 4-10.

Next: CGA at Ballard (Ala.), 6 p.m., Friday.

Monday’s Boys Basketball

Windsor 85, Citizens Christian 31

Citizens Christian

9

7

8

7

31

Windsor

29

28

18

10

85

Citizens Christian: Tyler Ellis 2, Dalton Wilkes 5, Shelton Paulk 2, Ty Darwin 2, Drew Roberson 9, Drew Spivey 3, Rhett Johnson 2, Grant Roberson 4, William Deems 2.

Windsor: Landry Rustin 22, Dakota Meadows 6, Jai’Kez Mann 27, Carlos Sampson 20, Jonathon Osborn 10

3-pointers: Citizens Christian 5 (Wilkes 1, D. Roberson 3, Spivey 1); 8 (Rustin 2, Mann 3, Sampson 1, Osborn 2).

Game notes: Mann had 11 rebounds and five steals while Rustin had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Records: Windsor 10-1.

Monday’s Girls Basketball

Windsor 54, Citizens Christian 26

Citizens Christian

4

8

5

9

26

Windsor

14

11

15

14

54

Citizens: Sydney Rish 4, Joni McKinnon 4, Emily Purvis 2, Taylor Corsa 8, Callie McKinnon 2, Madelyn Tanner 2, Emma Rish 4.

Windsor: Savannah Lee 4, Kassidy Hulett 7, Abby Wall 4, Hailey Mosely 7, Sydney Weiche 6, A’Maiya Jackson 14, McKenzie Thistlewood 2, A’mileon Smith 4, Mackenzie Roberts 6.

3-pointers: Citizens Christian 3 (S. Rish 1, McKinnon 1, Corsa 1); Windsor 3 (Lee 1, Weiche 2).

Game notes: Jackson had 10 rebounds, seven assists and 10 steals.

Records: Windsor 3-8.

