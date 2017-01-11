Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard (updated)

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball
Central 82, Kendrick 71
Kendrick
15
18
18
20
—
71
Central
25
11
28
1
—
82
Kendrick: Tyler Brooks 25, Keinon Williams 21, Tahiem Mayberry 11, Larry Flowers 5, Kevin Morgan 2, Freddie Farley 7.
Central: Tyrice Paul 2, Justus Williams 8, Antarius McCoy 20, Dewan Owens 20, Wanya Thomas 7, Kylan Hill 11, Kanuri Williams 6, Tymir Robinson 2, Jeremy Denson 2, Dexter Ward 4.
3-pointers: Central 4 (McCoy 2, Owens 1, Thomas 1).
Game notes: Paul had eight rebounds and eight assists, while McCoy had 10 rebounds and eight assists and Hill had 11 rebounds.
Records: Central 5-0.
Tattnall Square 55, Stratford 51
Tattnall
11
9
17
18
—
55
Stratford
10
12
13
16
—
51
Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter 21, Ahmad Barron 6, Sean Brown 9, Logan Fink 8, Zion Blasingame 9, Andrew Long 2.
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 9, Christian Palmer 3, Devin Butts 10, Nate Brooks 13, Nathan Hunt 16.
3-pointers: Tattnall 3 (Blasingame 2, Slaughter 1); Stratford 4 (Butts 2, Jordan 1, Palmer 1).
Records: Tattnall 9-3, 3-0 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 6-7, 1-2.
Next: Twiggs County at Tattnall Square, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Stratford at Wilkinson County, 8 p.m., Friday.
Westside 72, Rutland 49
Rutland
12
10
17
10
—
49
Westside
13
21
18
20
—
72
Rutland: Jamarco Hughes 3, Marcellus Bentley 2, Lamontis Moore 13, Nick Simmons 3, Deshon James 23, Courtney Greene 5.
Westside: Samone Reed 2, Terric Allen 7, Ishmael Hubbard 1, Trey Foster 11, Brenden Anderson 15, Mystikal Wilson 3, Khavon Moore 21, Greg Holloway 8, Omar Jones 4.
3-pointers: Rutland 3 (Bentley 1, Moore 1, Simmons 1); Westside 4 (Anderson 3, Wilson 1).
Records: Rutland 7-8, 3-3 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 11-3, 5-1.
Perry 72, Howard 42
Howard
14
9
13
6
—
42
Perry
15
22
18
17
—
72
Howard: Jaylan Parker 4, Channing Thompson 7, Brandon Stewart 10, Ron Hart 3, Jonathan Brooks 7, Jamari Davis 2, Tyeem Mason 8, Chrishawn Moore 1.
Perry: Damion Bagley 16, Jhi’Marre Brown 4, Jake Smith 14, Takari Lawson 2, Jartavious Jackson 2, Jacory Burks 8, Keyvione Whitlock 5, Evan Lasseter 6, Jabari Rucker 10, Rontel Harrell 1, Chandler Rawls 2, Tian Sorgvorn 2.
3-pointers: Howard 1 (Brooks 1); Perry 4 (Smith 2, Lasseter 2).
Twiggs County 74, Mount de Sales 57
Mount de Sales
11
16
19
11
—
57
Twiggs County
22
17
20
15
—
74
Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 5, Dexter Williams 7, Adam Leverett 10, Jack Beers 6, Will Pounds 17, Josiah Cotton 2, Michael Fountain 7, Reese Waters 3.
Twiggs County: JaVarie Lawson 1, Cortavious Ates 14, Kameron Dixon 2, Tyrik Carswell 8, Juwan Brown 5, Zuri Brown 27, Tekebrian Blackshear 10, Dylon Loyd 7.
3-pointers: Mount de Sales 2 (Gilchrist 1, Williams 1); Twiggs County 8 (Ates 2, Carswell 1, J. Brown 1, Z. Brown 3, Loyd 1).
Griffin Christian 83, Central Georgia Athletics 64
CGA
11
24
13
16
—
64
Griffin Christian
24
19
24
16
—
83
CGA: Isaiah Reeder 3, Caleb Esmond 8, Logan Hartman 1, Jacob Moore 16, Stephen Esmond 3, Isaac Reeder 8, Judah Hartman 25.
Griffin Christian: Mullis 10, Kulp 1, Thompson 18, Thompson 8, Moore 3, Yearby 6, Harris 2, White 4, Davis 27, Burden 2, Lemon 2.
3-pointers: CGA 5 (Hartman 3, Reeder 1, Esmond 1); Griffin Christian 2 (Mullis 2).
Game notes: Moore had 10 rebounds and Hartman nine for CGA.
Records: GCA 4-11.
Next: CGA at Ballard (Ala.), 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
West Laurens 28, Mary Persons 21
West Laurens
7
4
10
7
—
28
Mary Persons
10
2
4
5
—
21
West Laurens: Khashahmi Smith 5, K Springer 4, Jakera Wilbur 13, M. Murray 2, Cedrianna Davis 2, Makayla Kemp 2.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 4, Olympia High 4, Ateria McDowell 13.
3-pointers: West Laurens 3 (Smith 1, Wilbur 2).
Records: West Laurens 7-11, Mary Persons 5-11.
Stratford 43, Tattnall Square 32
Tattnall
9
9
10
4
—
32
Stratford
10
15
10
8
—
43
Tattnall: Slaughter 11, Rouse 11, Glover 2, Whetsel 6, Gordon 2.
Stratford: Roberts 6, Mitchell 2, Woodcock 2, Peterson 4, Reese 8, Miscall 6, McCook 15.
3-pointers: Stratford 4 (McCook 3, Reese 1).
Records: Tattnall 9-6, 1-2 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 10-4, 2-1.
Next: Twiggs County at Tattnall Square, 6 p.m., Friday; Stratford at Wilkinson County, 6:30 p.m., Friday.
CFCA 28, Creekside Christian 24
CFCA
5
7
8
8
—
28
Creekside
6
6
7
5
—
24
CFCA: Clements 8, Duncan 7, NeSmith 6, Sarazine 5, Smith 2.
Creekside: Thompson 11, Gatlin 6, Jackson 3, Thompson 2, Rossiter 2.
3-pointers: CFCA 3 (Clements 2, Duncan 1).
Records: CFCA 7-4.
Perry 58, Howard 35
Howard
7
8
5
15
—
35
Perry
22
13
14
9
—
58
Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Briyana Manson 2, Amija Causey 10, Brittany Reeves 16, Keleia Murray 3.
Perry: Alaycia Williams 2, LaShondia Mollard 7, Shaylon Saunders 5, Laneisah Tucker 2, K.K. Smith 17, Davina Brown 4, Ashjah Harrell 16, Tatayona Owens 5.
3-pointers: Howard 1 (Causey 1); Perry 4 (Smith 3, Harrell 1).
Central Georgia Athletics 45, Griffin Christian 19
CGA
11
15
14
5
—
45
Griffin Christian
3
0
9
7
—
19
CGA: Abigail Sullivan 21, Heather Andrews 8, Brianna Blizzard 5, Rebekah Daugherty 8, Joanna Daugherty 3.
Griffin Christian: Parrish 5, Lowe 2, Deaton 9, Savage 1, Howell 1.
3-pointers: Griffin Christian 3 (Deaton 3).
Game notes: Rebekah Daugherty had 13 rebounds and Andrews 11 for CGA, while Blizzard added seven and Crosby five.
Records: CGA 4-10.
Next: CGA at Ballard (Ala.), 6 p.m., Friday.
Monday’s Boys Basketball
Windsor 85, Citizens Christian 31
Citizens Christian
9
7
8
7
—
31
Windsor
29
28
18
10
—
85
Citizens Christian: Tyler Ellis 2, Dalton Wilkes 5, Shelton Paulk 2, Ty Darwin 2, Drew Roberson 9, Drew Spivey 3, Rhett Johnson 2, Grant Roberson 4, William Deems 2.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 22, Dakota Meadows 6, Jai’Kez Mann 27, Carlos Sampson 20, Jonathon Osborn 10
3-pointers: Citizens Christian 5 (Wilkes 1, D. Roberson 3, Spivey 1); 8 (Rustin 2, Mann 3, Sampson 1, Osborn 2).
Game notes: Mann had 11 rebounds and five steals while Rustin had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Records: Windsor 10-1.
Monday’s Girls Basketball
Windsor 54, Citizens Christian 26
Citizens Christian
4
8
5
9
—
26
Windsor
14
11
15
14
—
54
Citizens: Sydney Rish 4, Joni McKinnon 4, Emily Purvis 2, Taylor Corsa 8, Callie McKinnon 2, Madelyn Tanner 2, Emma Rish 4.
Windsor: Savannah Lee 4, Kassidy Hulett 7, Abby Wall 4, Hailey Mosely 7, Sydney Weiche 6, A’Maiya Jackson 14, McKenzie Thistlewood 2, A’mileon Smith 4, Mackenzie Roberts 6.
3-pointers: Citizens Christian 3 (S. Rish 1, McKinnon 1, Corsa 1); Windsor 3 (Lee 1, Weiche 2).
Game notes: Jackson had 10 rebounds, seven assists and 10 steals.
Records: Windsor 3-8.
Comments