Warner Robins girls continue reign in Middle Georgia basketball power poll

At 14-0, Warner Robins is the lone unbeaten girls basketball team in Middle Georgia.
The Demons, who beat Northside 74-44 on Saturday, once again top the Middle Georgia girls basketball power poll.
Monticello (9-3), which comes off a three-win week and has a trip to GHSA Region 8-2A rival Putnam County looming Saturday, is in second. Peach County (10-3) is in third with a trip to ninth-ranked Central coming up Friday, while Taylor County (11-3) is in fourth. Dodge County (13-2) climbs into fifth after three dominant wins, including a 58-37 victory over No. 8 Washington County.
The top 10:
1. Warner Robins (14-0)
Last week: Northside (W 74-44)
Coming up: at Veterans (Friday), Bainbridge (Saturday), at Harris County (Tuesday).
2. Monticello (9-3)
Last week: Oglethorpe County (W 56-43), Jackson (W 58-36), Social Circle (W 56-35).
Coming up: at Putnam County (Saturday), at Elbert County (Tuesday).
3. Peach County (10-3)
Last week: Jackson (W 66-15), Rutland (W 55-32), Crawford County (W 79-35).
Coming up: at Central (Friday), at Macon County (Saturday), at Kendrick (Tuesday).
4. Taylor County (11-3)
Last week: Manchester (W 55-45), Hawkinsville (W 58-39), Schley County (W 76-28).
Coming up: Dooly County (Friday), at Spalding (Saturday), Brookstone (Tuesday).
5. Dodge County (13-2)
Last week: Northeast (W 60-21), Bleckley County (W 69-43), Washington County (W 58-37).
Coming up: at Dublin (Saturday), Southwest (Tuesday).
6. Dublin (11-4)
Last week: Johnson County (W 72-39), Washington County (L 75-45), West Laurens (W 57-54 OT), Johnson County (W 67-43).
Coming up: at Northeast (Friday), Dodge County (Saturday).
7. Hancock Central (10-3)
Last week: Glascock County (W 39-23), Warren County (W 46-9), Wilkinson County (W 50-47), GMC (W 50-38).
Coming up: at Aquinas (Friday), Lincoln County (Saturday), Lake Oconee Academy (Tuesday).
8. Washington County (6-4)
Last week: Dublin (W 75-45), Dodge County (L 58-37).
Coming up: Southwest (Friday), at Northeast (Saturday), Cherokee (Monday), at East Laurens (Tuesday).
9. Central (11-3)
Last week: Pike County (W 57-47), Southwest (W 47-29), Kendrick (W 47-46).
Coming up: Peach County (Friday), Westside (Tuesday).
10. Stratford (10-4)
Last week: Mount de Sales (W 51-25), FPD (L 24-13), Tattnall Square (W 43-32).
Coming up: at Wilkinson County (Friday), Twiggs County (Tuesday).
Comments