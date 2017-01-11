High School Sports

January 11, 2017 3:14 PM

Warner Robins girls continue reign in Middle Georgia basketball power poll

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

At 14-0, Warner Robins is the lone unbeaten girls basketball team in Middle Georgia.

The Demons, who beat Northside 74-44 on Saturday, once again top the Middle Georgia girls basketball power poll.

Monticello (9-3), which comes off a three-win week and has a trip to GHSA Region 8-2A rival Putnam County looming Saturday, is in second. Peach County (10-3) is in third with a trip to ninth-ranked Central coming up Friday, while Taylor County (11-3) is in fourth. Dodge County (13-2) climbs into fifth after three dominant wins, including a 58-37 victory over No. 8 Washington County.

The top 10:

1. Warner Robins (14-0)

Last week: Northside (W 74-44)

Coming up: at Veterans (Friday), Bainbridge (Saturday), at Harris County (Tuesday).

2. Monticello (9-3)

Last week: Oglethorpe County (W 56-43), Jackson (W 58-36), Social Circle (W 56-35).

Coming up: at Putnam County (Saturday), at Elbert County (Tuesday).

3. Peach County (10-3)

Last week: Jackson (W 66-15), Rutland (W 55-32), Crawford County (W 79-35).

Coming up: at Central (Friday), at Macon County (Saturday), at Kendrick (Tuesday).

4. Taylor County (11-3)

Last week: Manchester (W 55-45), Hawkinsville (W 58-39), Schley County (W 76-28).

Coming up: Dooly County (Friday), at Spalding (Saturday), Brookstone (Tuesday).

5. Dodge County (13-2)

Last week: Northeast (W 60-21), Bleckley County (W 69-43), Washington County (W 58-37).

Coming up: at Dublin (Saturday), Southwest (Tuesday).

6. Dublin (11-4)

Last week: Johnson County (W 72-39), Washington County (L 75-45), West Laurens (W 57-54 OT), Johnson County (W 67-43).

Coming up: at Northeast (Friday), Dodge County (Saturday).

7. Hancock Central (10-3)

Last week: Glascock County (W 39-23), Warren County (W 46-9), Wilkinson County (W 50-47), GMC (W 50-38).

Coming up: at Aquinas (Friday), Lincoln County (Saturday), Lake Oconee Academy (Tuesday).

8. Washington County (6-4)

Last week: Dublin (W 75-45), Dodge County (L 58-37).

Coming up: Southwest (Friday), at Northeast (Saturday), Cherokee (Monday), at East Laurens (Tuesday).

9. Central (11-3)

Last week: Pike County (W 57-47), Southwest (W 47-29), Kendrick (W 47-46).

Coming up: Peach County (Friday), Westside (Tuesday).

10. Stratford (10-4)

Last week: Mount de Sales (W 51-25), FPD (L 24-13), Tattnall Square (W 43-32).

Coming up: at Wilkinson County (Friday), Twiggs County (Tuesday).

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Houston County’s Von Lassiter must replace Kevin Smith, who is ready for the Perry job

View more video

Sports Videos