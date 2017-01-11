High School Sports

January 11, 2017 2:53 PM

Lone unbeaten retains top spot in Middle Georgia boys basketball power poll

By Ron Seibel

Upson-Lee’s mastery of the regular season continues.

A 70-39 win over Spalding on Tuesday improved Upson-Lee’s record to 16-0. The Knights are the the lone unbeaten Middle Georgia boys basketball team, and they are in the top spot in this week’s Middle Georgia power poll.

A big game awaits Upson-Lee on Tuesday, when the Knights host fourth-ranked Perry (14-3).

Taylor County (10-2) is second this week, followed by Warner Robins (12-3) in third and Tattnall Square (9-3) in fifth. Tattnall, which has wins over Wilkinson County, Mount de Sales and Stratford this month, hosts Twiggs County, Wesleyan and FPD in the coming week.

The top 10:

1. Upson-Lee (16-0)

Last week: Spalding (W 70-39).

Coming up: at Howard (Friday), Perry (Tuesday).

2. Taylor County (10-2)

Last week: Manchester (W 70-54), Hawkinsville (W 51-32), Schley County (W 54-45).

Coming up: Dooly County (Friday), at Spalding (Saturday), Brookstone (Tuesday).

3. Warner Robins (12-3)

Last week: Northside (W 87-67).

Coming up: at Veterans (Friday), Bainbridge (Saturday), at Harris County (Tuesday).

4. Perry (14-3)

Last week: Crisp County (W 68-61), Howard (W 72-42).

Coming up: at Mary Persons (Friday), Upson-Lee (Tuesday).

5. Tattnall Square (9-3)

Last week: Wilkinson County (W 72-62), Mount de Sales (W 65-49), Stratford (W 55-51).

Coming up: Twiggs County (Friday), Wesleyan (Saturday), FPD (Tuesday).

6. Hancock Central (8-5)

Last week: Glascock County (W 73-36), Warren County (W 52-42), Wilkinson County (L 65-44), GMC (W 56-48).

Coming up: at Aquinas (Friday), Lincoln County (Saturday), Lake Oconee Academy (Tuesday).

7. Central (12-3)

Last week: Pike County (W 71-51), Southwest (L 55-43), Kendrick (W 82-71).

Coming up: Peach County (Friday), Westside (Tuesday).

8. Wilkinson County (10-4)

Last week: Tattnall Square (L 72-62), Twiggs County (W 71-61), Hancock Central (W 65-44).

Coming up: at FPD (Wednesday), Stratford (Friday), Baldwin (Saturday) at Mount de Sales (Tuesday).

9. Westside (11-3)

Last week: Southwest (W 71-63), Rutland (W 72-49).

Coming up: vs. Bartow, Florida (Friday in Charlotte, Florida), Tampa Catholic (Saturday in Charlotte, Florida), at Central (Tuesday).

10. Dublin (12-4)

Last week: Johnson County (W 80-57), Washington County (W 56-41), West Laurens (W 94-53), Johnson County (W 94-43).

Coming up: Northeast (Friday), Dodge County (Saturday).

