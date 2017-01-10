High School Sports

January 10, 2017 5:11 PM

Bradford’s love for football continues to grow

By John Kosater

Darius Bradford just loves to play football.

The West Laurens running back amassed 4,243 yards rushing and scored 44 touchdowns in his career and will play his final high school game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Valley State in the Middle Georgia Football All-Star Game.

Bradford has been able to have an amazing career despite battling injuries throughout.

“I tore all the tissue off my rotator cuff as a sophomore, and then I tore my meniscus and ACL my junior year,” said Bradford, who led West Laurens to a 24-13 record the past three years. “It was very frustrating because I knew I was falling behind other football players, and most of all I couldn’t help my team win football games. I just tried to bounce back and be a leader when I can’t play.”

Bradford was able to start in the season opener his senior season but once again tweaked his knee and missed the second game of the year. But after that, he stayed healthy and led the Raiders into the second round of the playoffs by rushing for 1,218 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“I was very hesitant at the beginning of the season, and that’s probably why I got hurt,” Bradford said. “When I got back on the field, I was determined to stay on the field, and thankfully I was able to.”

Bradford has no college offers but is hoping to garner interest.

“I had ACL surgery last January, so that was just a year ago, but I want colleges to see that I am 100 percent healthy now,” Bradford said. “Playing in any all-star game is an honor, and I just want to go out and have the best game I can.”

Saturday’s game features some of the best juniors and seniors in Middle Georgia. The red and black teams were picked by the coaches, and many of the players are still looking for college opportunities. The game is expected to draw college coaches from around the Southeast.

“I am excited to play in front of college coaches, and I am still looking for a chance because I really want to play college football, but I am just ready to get back on the field and playing football,” said Westside quarterback Savion Knowlton, who threw for 1,337 yards during his senior season. “I was lucky enough to play for a great high school program like Westside, and I am planning on having a great game and having a lot of fun on Saturday.”

Middle Georgia Football All-Star Game Rosters

Team Red

No. Name Position School

1 Ulysses Williams WR Monroe

2 Armaun Smith WR FPD

3 Jay Watkins RB Perry

4 Jaquez Jackson OLB Peach County

5 Desean Dinkins OLB/RB Northside

6 Darius Johnson FS Jones County

7 Keinijus King CB Perry

9 Vanden Vicsotka SS/FS Veterans

10 Curt McDonald DB Macon County

11 Jaquez Durham WR/DB Jones County

12 Cody J. Farr QB Covenant

13 Erick Sanchez K/P Rutland

14 Eli Watson WR Houston County

15 Tylan Morton QB Griffin

17 Savion Knowlton QB Westside

18 Jaylen Lowder TE/WR Veterans

21 Darius Bradford RB West Laurens

24 Armand Childs SS Northside

25 Robert Johnson FS FPD

26 Jabari Miller CB Warner Robins

34 Robert C. Ferguson OL/G Covenant

35 Kameron Tate LB Northside

38 Kor’Darius Melton DE Houston County

40 Landon Quarles FB/LB Veterans

46 Mataio Elvine DE/DL West Laurens

55 Ryan Rogers OL Skipstone

57 Keyshawn Prince DT/G Crawford County

65 Desmond King T/NG Rutland

69 Joey Knight OL West Laurens

76 Javius Johnson DT/NG Central

77 Kavontez Farrow OL/DT Bleckley County

78 Tez Raybon T Warner Robins

80 Rasheed Marshall WR Spalding

89 Jam’l Dillard DE Warner Robins

96 Elijah Thompson DT Warner Robins

97 Bobby Kelly DE Warner Robins

99 Dillon Bronstein G Warner Robins

Team Black

No. Name Position School

1 Jaevon West RB/WR Houston County

2 Mark Robinson RB Lee County

3 Michael Bradley CB Warner Robins

4 Amarrian Brown RB/SS Veterans

5 Curtis Harris RB/LB FPD

6 Jermall Lucas DT Veterans

7 Amari Colbert WR Houston County

8 Isaiah Nelson SS Northside

9 Trashon Owens DE Northside

10 Adam Morris TE Crawford County

11 Jarius Hart RB Perry

12 Taykwan Northern DL Northside

13 Bradley Hunnicutt QB Jones County

15 Ethan Mann SS Peach County

16 Antonio Gilbert Jr. QB Peach County

20 Omar Cervantes K/P Peach County

21 Avery Vining CB/WR Howard

22 Andrew Brown CB Houston County

24 Kaiman Smith CB Veterans

26 Tavores Pearson CB Westside

32 Kam Burnett ILB Northside

51 DJ Journey C Houston County

53 Terrynn Lyons DE Northeast

54 Tay Jarrell OLB/DE Mary Persons

55 Nathaniel Freeney DE Twiggs County

57 Fletcher Hooks LB Peach County

61 Josh Herring OL Northside Warner Robins

64 Willie Williams OL/DL Baldwin

69 Solomon Davis G Northeast

70 William Causey Jr. T/DT Northeast

71 Michael Jackson G Warner Robins

72 Jacolbey Davis OL Baldwin

74 Ham Williams C Northside

78 Ashon Hayes DT Taylor County

80 B.J. Fembro WR Northside

84 Tyson Harris WR Lowndes

86 Jhi’Marre Brown WR Perry

90 Antonio Addie Jr. C Crisp County

99 Jeffery Jones DT Twiggs County

