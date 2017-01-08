Warner Robins pulls away from Northside for rivalry win

Warner Robins center/forward Bobby Kelly said he did what he was supposed to do.
And what he did Saturday showed up on the scoreboard as Warner Robins thumped visiting crosstown rival Northside 87-67 in a non-region boys basketball game.
Three who mattered
Marquaevious Williams: The forward/center led the Eagles in scoring with 26 points.
Kelly: The Demons’ forward/center brought the post element to the game, scoring 10 points, all inside.
Nelson Phillips: The Demons’ standout wing led the way with 30 points.
Observations
Clutch: Phillips hit back-to-back three pointers with six minutes left in the game to extend the Demons’ lead to 69-53.
Getting a little time: Both teams benched their starters for the reserves with a minute and twenty seconds left in the game.
Also Saturday
Warner Robins’ girls improved to 14-0 after rolling to a 77-44 win over Northside.
They said it
Warner Robins head coach Jamaal Garman on the win: “It was a great game. My guys, they played almost a perfect game for us ... especially on the defensive end. That’s what a rivalry game is, man. Go back and forth in the beginning, feel each other out. Once you get a feel on how the game is going to go, you just go play basketball for the rest of the time.”
Kelly on his performance: “This my first year in Georgia, so I never really played Northside unless it was football. This is my first Northside basketball game, but I came in a little nervous and everything. But once I got in the game, my nerves started going down and I got into it and basically did what I’m supposed to do.”
What’s next?
Warner Robins visits Veterans for a doubleheader at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, while Northside hosts Houston County at the same time.
