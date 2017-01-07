High School Sports

January 7, 2017 9:02 PM

Middle Georgia weekend high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley, Ron Seibel and Michael A. Lough

Saturday’s Boys Basketball

Southwest 55, Central 43

Central

7

15

16

5

43

Southwest

6

13

20

16

55

Central: Kanuri Williams 2, Justus Williams 2, Wanya Thomas 9, Tyrice Paul 7, Kylan Hill 7, Antarius McCoy 16.

Southwest: Aaron Ridley 17, Javar Ellington 5, Tyrese Evans 4, Charles Smith 1, Alantae Tarver 6, Jordan Slocum 10, Kenterrious Goolsby 12.

3-pointers: Central 5 (Thomas 3, Paul 1, McCoy 1); Southwest 3 (Goolsby 3).

Records: Central 11-3, Southwest 11-4.

Next: Kendrick at Central, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday; Southwest at Bleckley County, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Warner Robins 87, Northside 67

Northside

14

11

24

18

67

Warner Robins

22

18

23

24

87

Northside: J. Jackson 3, J. Sandifer 15, T. Oliver 11, T. Level 2, G. Fordham 2, M. Williams 26, S. Mike 8.

Warner Robins: Jacolbey Owens 19, Jalen Dawson 6, Nelson Phillips 30, Anthony Thomas 2, Jaron Zanders 4, Jaydon Norman 12, JaCobi Coleman 2, Jam’l Dillard 2, Bobby Kelly 10.

3-pointers: Northside 1 (Jackson 1); Warner Robins 9 (Owens 5, Phillips 4).

Records: Warner Robins 12-3.

Next: Warner Robins at Veterans, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Saturday’s Girls Basketball

Central 47, Southwest 29

Central

12

8

15

12

47

Southwest

3

9

6

11

29

Central: Zaire Hutchings 2, Jada Smith 12, Tylera Williams 17, JeNya Wilder 8, Jada Clowers 8.

Southwest: Na’Raiya Shinholster 3, Bre’Shanna Daniels 6, Shygeria Williams 4, Jasmine Billue 1, Leiaysha Wilson 2, Ja’Khayla Johnson 5, Kourtney Williams 1, Averie Grayer 7.

3-pointers: Central 4 (Smith 3, Williams 1); Southwest 2 (Daniels 2).

Records: Central 9-3, Southwest 5-10.

Next: Kendrick at Central, 6 p.m., Tuesday; Southwest at Bleckley County, 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Rutland 39, Northeast 27

Rutland

11

7

10

11

39

Northeast

2

9

5

11

27

Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 13, Kennedy Stephens 3, Jada Brown 11, E’Junah Sledge 2, Erin Fortson 8, Taliyah Slocumb 2.

Northeast: A. hightower 3, S. Price 2, V. Dumas 12, E. Williams 10.

Game notes: Stephens and Brown each had eight rebounds for Rutland, while Slocumb chipped in six and Davis 5.

Records: Rutland 3-11, Northeast 1-4.

Next: Rutland at Westside, 6 p.m., Tuesday; Northeast at East Laurens, Tuesday.

Friday’s Boys Basketball

FPD 60, Stratford 47

Stratford

12

10

10

15

47

FPD

11

14

12

23

60

Stratford: Christian Palmer 11, Devin Butts 9, Nate Brooks 5, Jonathan Barron 2, Nathan Hunt 13, Tyler Jordan 2, Jaylan Hughes 5.

FPD: Titus Moore 5, Maurice Gordon 15, Armaun Smith 6, Caleb Kelly 10, Henry Middlebrooks 10, Stephen Summerow 6, Wesley Wilson 8.

3-pointers: Stratford 5 (Butts 3, Palmer 1, Hughes 1); FPD 3 (Middlebrooks 2, Moore 1).

Records: Stratford 6-6, 1-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 7-3, 2-0.

Next: Tattnall Square at Stratford, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday; Wilkinson County at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Macon County 89, Crawford County 88

Macon County

22

22

17

19

10

89

Crawford County

26

22

16

15

9

88

Macon County: Walker 16, Jenkins 26, Brown 15, McClendon 17, Reese 6, Bonner 8, Lane 1.

Crawford County: Saffold 18, Jackson 11, Bluford 24, Miller 8, Knolton 22, Henton 5.

3-pointers: Macon County 11 (Walker 4, Jenkins 2, McClendon 5); Crawford County 9 (Saffold 2, Bluford 6, Miller 1).

Windsor 85, Citizens Christian 31

Citizens Christian

9

7

8

7

31

Windsor

29

28

18

10

85

Citizens Christian: Tyler Ellis 2, Dalton Wilkes 5, Shelton Paulk 2, Ty Darwin 2, Drew Roberson 9, Drew Spivey 3, Rhett Johnson 2, Grant Roberson 4, William Deems 2.

Windsor: Landry Rustin 22, Dakota Meadows 6, Jai’Kez Mann 27, Carlos Simpson 20, Jonathan Osborn 10.

3-pointers: Citizens Christian 5 (Wilkes 1, Roberson 3, Spivey 1); Windsor 8 (Rustin 2, Mann 3, Sampson 1, Osborn 2).

Game notes: Mann had 11 rebounds, while Rustin had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Records: Windsor 10-1.

CFCA 61, Covenant 58

CFCA

9

19

12

21

61

Covenant

18

15

13

12

58

CFCA: Dartavious Thompson 29, T.J. Morgan 16, Christian Wilkerson 6, Brooks Wethington 6, Blake Jones 2, Brannan Swain 2.

Covenant: Kayden Lane 21, Andrew Adans 12, Tyler Mixon 9, Drew Watrous 8, Armani Stewart 2, Davis Durden 2, Ethan Abbott 2, Cody Farr 2.

3-pointers: CFCA 2 (Thompson 1, Wethington 1); Covenant 4 (Adams 4).

Game notes: Thompson and Jones each had 10 rebounds.

Friday’s Girls Basketball

FPD 24, Stratford 13

Stratford

0

3

5

5

13

FPD

7

3

10

4

24

Stratford: Aysha Roberts 2, Mary Elaine Mitchell 6, Carey Woodcock 2, Nadia Reese 3.

FPD: Molly Lee 3, Kate Patterson 7, Emma Lako 8, Bailey Ruble 6.

3-pointers: Stratford 3 (Mitchell 2, Reese 1); FPD 2 (Ruble 2).

Records: Stratford 9-4, 1-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 9-3, 2-0.

Next: Tattnall Square at Stratford, 6 p.m., Tuesday; Wilkinson County at FPD, 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Tattnall Square 52, Mount de Sales 31

Mount de Sales

2

10

7

12

31

Tattnall Square

15

12

11

14

52

Mount de Sales: Clark 2, Cunningham 5, Simpson 2, Laconico 5, Mayfield 8, Bryan 6, Hollis 2, Bath 1.

Tattnall Square: I'uana Slaughter 12, Blair Back 9, McKenzie Sams 2, Abby Rouse 15, Breonna Glover 4, Allie Gordon 10.

3-pointers: Mount de Sales 1 (Laconico 1); Tattnall Square 1 (Slaughter 1).

Game notes: Rouse had nine rebounds, while Slaughter had five, and Black had seven steals.

Records: Tattnall Square 9-5.

CFCA 31, Covenant 23

CFCA

5

8

6

4

8

31

Covenant

3

5

8

7

0

23

CFCA: NeSmith 8, Smith 7, Sarazine 6, Oni 4, Duncan 4, Clements 2.

Covenant: Phillips 9, Bedingfield 6, Cooper 5, Nixon 3.

3-pointers: Covenant 3 (Phillips 3).

Records: CFCA 5-4.

Peach County 55, Rutland 32

Peach County

18

12

19

6

55

Rutland

6

9

6

11

32

Peach County: Da’Nasia Shaw 8, Daishai Almond 8, Deja Holland 5, Eboni Steele 8, Jada Ivey 4, Anyah Price 10, Iiesha Pickens 12.

Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 4, Kennedy Stephens 7, Jada Brown 2, E’Junah Sledge 6, Erin Fortson 6, Jasmin Hughes 3, Taliyah Slocumb 2, Jessica Willing 2.

Records: Peach County 8-3, 4-0 GHSA Region 2-3A; Rutland 3-11, 1-4.

Macon County 69, Crawford County 48

Macon County

5

14

25

25

69

Crawford County

8

10

11

19

48

Macon County: Freeman 6, Larry 9, Johnson 3, Fudge 21, McKellar 7, Smith 5, Jones 5, Byse 4, Williams 6.

Crawford County: Blasingame 8, Ellison 4, Smith 5, Prather 22, Murchinson 9.

3-pointers: Macon County 5 (Fudge 4, Smith 1).

Windsor 54, Citizens Christian 26

Citizens Christian

4

8

5

9

26

Windsor

14

11

15

14

54

Citizens Christian: Sydney Rish 4, Joni McKinnon 4, Emily Purvis 2, Taylor Corsa 8, Callie McKinnon 2, Madelyn Tanner 2, Emma Rish 4.

Windsor: Savannah Lee 4, Kassidy Hulett 7, Abby Wall 4, Hailey Mosely 7, Sydney Weiche 6, A’Maiya Jackson 14, McKenzie Thistlewood 2, A’mileon Smith 4, Mackenzie Roberts 6.

3-pointers: Citizens Christian 3 (S. Rish 1, McKinnon 1, Corsa 1); Windsor 3 (Lee 1, Weiche 2).

Game notes: Jackson had 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Roberts had eight rebounds and Mosely and Lee each had six rebounds.

Records: Windsor 3-8.

